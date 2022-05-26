Abortion Absolutism: How Some Leaders Are Adopting Extreme Interpretations of the Right to Abortion

Below is my column in USA Today on the strikingly absolutist language being used by Democratic leaders in defining the right to abortion after the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Yet, when pressed, these same politicians have been declining to address the implications of leaving the decision entirely to the woman at all stages of an pregnancy. Addressing the scope of this right is key to defining and supporting this right in constitutional law. Many Americans are open to protecting the right to choose, particularly in the first trimester. However, many politicians are pushing an unlimited view of the right that raises both constitutional and political questions — an approach that far exceeds what the current Roe case law supports. Conversely, Republicans are dealing with their own extreme responses to the pending decision in both the Senate and the states.
Here is the column:
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, like other Democrats, recently framed the right to abortion in absolutist terms.
Adams and others have argued that the decision to abort must be left entirely to the woman, without limitations. If adopted into law, that would mean a 9-month-old could be aborted at will.
It’s an extreme position, but it’s one echoed by other Democratic politicians such as Tim Ryan, who’s running for the U.S. Senate in Ohio.
A late-term abortion without medical justification is thankfully unlikely. However, embracing an absolute right to abortion is legally significant in how a politician interprets the Constitution. Under this approach, a woman could abort a full-term, “viable” baby shortly before going into labor. It would seem to support what President Joe Biden recently described as the right “to abort a child.”
Of course, women will make these highly personal decisions based on a myriad of issues, including consultation with physicians. However, in the end, if it is based solely on the decision of the woman, it is the definition of abortion on demand during the full course of a pregnancy.
If you do accept limitations, the question becomes what those limits should be and who gets to decide such questions.
Notably, after calling advocates for restricting abortions “extremists,” Adams was asked at an abortion rights rally if he believed that there should be any limitations on abortion. He answered: “No, I do not.” And he added: “I think women should have the right to choose their bodies. Men should not have that right to choose how a woman should treat their body.”
Yet, a majority of Americans support limits on abortion after 15 weeks. (The United States is one of only 12 among the world’s 198 countries that allow abortions for any reason after 20 weeks.)
Polls show that most Americans reject extreme or absolute positions on either side of the abortion issue. Polls also show that 65% of Americans would make most abortions illegal in the second trimester, and 80% would make most abortions illegal in the third trimester.
The effort to get politicians to address the limits of our rights is hardly new or unreasonable. It is the same question journalists often ask conservatives in demanding to know where they would draw the line on gun rights under the Second Amendment.
An absolutist position on abortion raises not just constitutional but political difficulties. Take Tim Ryan’s position. In Ohio, polls indicate that the public is split 48% to 47% between those who believe abortion should be entirely legal or largely illegal.
Ryan’s answer, therefore, alarmed political and media figures worried about his effort to secure the Senate seat for Democrats.
To paraphrase Hamlet, Ryan’s defenders seemed to “protest too much.” National Public Radio accused Republicans of misrepresenting Ryan’s remarks, made during an interview on Fox News’ Special Report. (For full disclosure, I am a Fox contributor).
However, Ryan answered a predictable, straightforward question on the issue without hesitation. He, like Adams, denounced “any limits on abortion.”
Special Report host Bret Baier followed up with a question about limits on abortion, and Ryan replied , “Look, you’ve got to leave it up to the woman…”
Baier responded, “So, no is the answer?”
Ryan then said, “You and I sitting here can’t account for all of the different scenarios that a woman, dealing with all the complexities of a pregnancy are going through. How can you and I figure that out?”
This was not an ambush interview and the questions should have been expected. It is one of the key issues in politics today. If we are going to articulate a right in either opinions or legislation, we need to “figure that out.”
Judges and politicians have spent decades debating such restrictions. The scope of the right goes to its constitutional foundations. Is this an area where the individual and government share interests? If so, how are those rival interests balanced?
While briefly acknowledging that Ryan may have messed up in his answer, NPR senior politics editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro criticized efforts to seek clarity as really an attempt to “mislead” voters.
“Ryan could have been clearer about what restrictions he might specifically support, but he was largely reiterating Roe’s tenets about the health of the mother being paramount,” Montanaro said.
That is not true. Ryan stated that this is a matter that needs to be left entirely to the woman — a position expressly rejected in both the Roe and Casey decisions.
Montanaro further excused Ryan’s answer by saying that he did not appear “comfortable — with two men on television talking about the subject — laying out what those might be.”
Ryan is running for the U.S Senate, which is considering the codification of Roe. He did not appear uncomfortable in declaring what sounded like an absolute right to abortion. Moreover, we must decide this question collectively as a nation. It is not left to any particular gender to discuss or decide.
What was most interesting in the NPR story and other coverage is that, while crying foul when challenged over absolute statements on abortion, Democrats do not seem eager to bring clarity to their positions.
Fox News’ Peter Doocy, for example, recently pressed now former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the president’s evolving views of abortion. Biden was once a staunch opponent of legalized abortion while in the Senate.
Doocy asked: “Does he support any limits on abortion right now?” Psaki would not answer the repeated question beyond saying that “the president has spoken — has talked about his position many times. He supports the right of a woman to make choices about her own body with her doctor.”
The White House routinely restates the position of the president on policy and legal issues. Why would it be reluctant to clearly answer this question on his current stance, particularly in light of the news from the court?
It would seem an easy task to say that the president does support limits on abortion but believes that the right should rest largely with the woman.
There was nothing wrong in a reporter asking if the president believes that the right to abortion extends “until the moment of birth.” That should not be difficult to answer if the president’s position is clear.
This is not a political game of “gotcha.” Whether you allow limits (and what those limits may be) goes to a person’s underlying view of the constitutional right. The refusal to discuss the outer edges of this right reduces the debate to mere soundbites.
If a politician truly believes that the matter should be left entirely to the woman throughout the course of her pregnancy, he or she is going far beyond anything that the Supreme Court has maintained in prior case law.
Politicians would like to continue to rally supporters with absolutist statements while refusing to address the implications of those statements. However, if we are going to resolve the debate of the right to abortion, we need to first understand what our leaders mean in declaring their support for the right of abortion.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University and a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors. Follow him on Twitter: @JonathanTurley
8 thoughts on “Abortion Absolutism: How Some Leaders Are Adopting Extreme Interpretations of the Right to Abortion”
Most recent demographic data puts 40% of the number of abortions performed in the USA squarely within the black community. Adams is either dumb or numb to those realities and certainly not a responsible advocate for that group in this matter.. What ever it might be in his life experience that has forged his opinion, it is mindless. As a young resident, I received my ambulatory anesthesia training on the OB-Gyn service of a major inner city hospital beginning about 3 years after Roe. I sadly liken the volume of patients to a line waiting to receive free government cheese. One can see those rising numbers clearly depicted on graphs of that period of time. I regret to have to suspect that there are racists out there whose socio-economic and political persuasions would lead them to support Mayor Adams fully, and hope for an increase in those numbers. Acknowledged mitigating factors accepted and set aside, responsibility and accountability form the foundation for the management of this issue. It’s the least we can ask of the two participants to a conception. until science can provide us with an irrefutable answer to the question of the precise moment the event occurs that qualifies as human life, and we all agree,
So it is an abomination for a single man (18 yrs old) to kill 19 children under the age of 10, but it’s ok for 19 women to kill 19 children who happen to be in utero. Seems like a contradiction to me. And the death rate from abortions has been over 1/2 million yearly since 1973 in the US. As a proponent for life I fail to see the distinction. Murder is murder unless you have to sacrifice one in order to save another. A little extreme I admit but I spent 46 years trying to save people people from an immediate death when they had a chance to live on. I do not casually throw away the life of any human being. When you are there as people fight with everything they have to continue life, you get a little different perspective on the casualness of life lost or taken.
If my sister needs a bone marrow transplant to save her life, and you are a match, she cannot demand that you donate some of your bone marrow. Yet you want to insist that a woman donate the use of her body for 9 months.
I believe that abortion should be legal prior to viability and generally illegal after, with exceptions for the woman’s life and health and for situations where a fetus is newly diagnosed with a serious medical problem that will likely result in death shortly after birth, like this one, where a husband describes his and his wife’s decision to have an abortion at 24 weeks with a wanted pregnancy newly diagnosed with an awful medical condition: https://twitter.com/wtadler/status/1521167627833552899
And the reason has to do with bodily autonomy — giving the woman long enough to make a decision, save the $ for an abortion (and time off work, and travel time if needed, etc.) if that’s what she chooses, …
“As a proponent for life I fail to see the distinction.”
The distinctions are:
a) A child who has been born is a person. An embryo is not a person.
b) The embryo is inside the woman’s body, literally attached to her, using her lungs to get oxygen, …, and a child who’s been born can be cared for by any adult.
c) In ALL other situations involving saving a life, you still have bodily autonomy. Society can’t even demand that you give blood in order to save someone’s life, and giving blood is a minor thing compared to the health effects of pregnancy.
If you truly object to abortion, contribute to research for an artificial womb and a means of transplantation.
GEB—I wish the Supreme Ct. would overturn Roe this week, in the aftermath of the murder of those precious children in Uvalde. Would the pro-abortion crowd still unpeaceably march and scream and harrass in the streets, as Texas parents mourn the unthinkable and unspeakable loss of their children?
“many politicians are pushing an unlimited view of the right that raises both constitutional and political questions — an approach that far exceeds what the current Roe case law supports.”
But Turley cannot bring himself to address that the politicians in Oklahoma have already outlawed almost all abortions after fertilization occurs:
“a person shall not knowingly perform or attempt to perform an abortion unless:
“1. The abortion is necessary to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency [including ectopic pregnancies]; or
“2. The pregnancy is the result of rape, sexual assault, or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.”
https://legiscan.com/OK/text/HB4327/id/2587278
Turley chooses to focus on one extreme (one that has not been enacted) while ignoring the other extreme (even though it has already been enacted).
He likes to feed the “age of rage” that he complains about.
The media has framed it as though the right is extreme because they want to ban all abortions from the moment of conception ( one time I happen to agree with the media) but they ignore the fact that it is equally as extreme to want abortions up to and including the 9th month. This is where the media will play their game by never asking a Democrat about their support for the 9th month abortion while forcing all Republicans to defend the extreme’s wanting the total ban.
The country is center or maybe center-right, but due to our primary system the edges force both parties to the extreme. It is unfortunate that a candidate that supports abortion up to the 15th week, a position that the majority of voters support, will have trouble winning either the Republican or the Democrat primaries due to the nature of our system.
PS. Now watch as Anonymous EB comes on here saying that Turley should be discussing whatever his little pet project of the day is and that he is ignoring said pet project because he is a Fox News guy, a Trump guy and he will do so in about 40 or 50 different yet similar comments throughout the day. Of course Jeff will “opine” that Trump cause more abortions than anyone in history and that he lies about it in his attempt to overthrow the government. Anonymous is a narcissist who yearns for his own site and Jeff is a little boy obsessed with a former president.
PSS. Anonymous, probably a paid troll, will accuse me of having multiple names when in fact he refuses to drop the “Anonymous” moniker!
There are multiple people who post anonymously, including eb (who used to post as Elvis Bug, but Darren blocked that account), the Anonymous who refers to the “blog stooge” (who used to post as Seth Warner and Peter Hill), S. Meyer (who posts anonymously whenever he wants to encourage others to ignore the exchange), and others.
If you assume that all anonymous comments come from a single person, no wonder you dislike that imagined person.
The lefties keep expanding abortion.
If the lefties have their way, abortion will be legal until 3 years after the child is born.
Better not be restless, colicky, or bad tempered as a child.