San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has been lionized by the press for years. He had the ultra-liberal resume for an ultra-liberal city. Boudin is the son of Weather Underground terrorists and a former translator in Hugo Chávez’s presidential palace in Venezuela. Now, in a rare move, the voters of San Francisco have ousted Boudin in a rebuke not only to him but the failure of other leaders who have been downplaying or deflecting increasing crime in our major cities.
The San Francisco Chronicle, is reporting that 60 percent of the voters tossed out Boudin. The city has been plagued by violent crimes, daytime smash-and-grab crimes, shoplifting and property damage.
Boudin blamed “right-wing billionaires” for his defeat. It was an ironic criticism given his support from billionaire George Soros.
It is worth taking in mind that San Francisco also recently ousted far left school board members who were accused of pursuing controversial policies in the public schools.
The recall of Boudin should be deeply concerning for Democrats who have pushed for these new DAs and “reimagining” criminal justice. The most concerned should be George Gascón who previously held the position in San Francisco. He was also accused of allowing crime to rise unabated and left the city — later running for Los Angeles District Attorney on the very same policies that led to his opposition in San Francisco.
31 thoughts on “San Francisco Voters Oust District Attorney in Rare Recall”
The people who lose by the actions (or lack of actions) of these Soros soft-on-crime district attorneys are the citizens who live in the neighborhoods and projects where these thugs and gangsters live. They don’t have the option of living uptown or in a gated and secured community. They don’t have an armed security detail.
The criminals know they will only get a slap on the hand and will be back on the streets to do as they please, emboldened. It’s easy to talk about liberal policies for a person who has not yet been impacted, yet.
Good for the citizens!! People worldwide have this in common, safety. . Safety is at the very top of the list. That is a fundamental human right!
Security is only achieved by rule of law and a fair and consistent enforcement of the law.
When those remedials in liberal San Fran finally get it, that signals it’s over for the Dim Reign of Stupid. Took ‘em a while but even a blind donkey can figure out its being urinated on after a long while.
The guy who only got elected due to the money of George Soros is now complaining that monied people, LOCAL PEOPLE, are supporting his recall. Odd that the progs complain about LOCAL business and property owners being in support of the recall when it is LOCAL businesses and property owners that are being crushed by soft on crime policies???
This is the left, the hypocritical, lying, projecting power hungry mob that will use anything to get their way. Voting rights…huge issue, let’s abolish the filibuster, get rid of the electoral college and federalize elections, Roe v Wade…huge issue, let’s abolish the filibuster, get rid of the electoral college and nationalize elections, gun violence…huge issue, let’s abolish the filibuster, get rid of the electoral college and federalize elections. They want us to forget that federalizing elections was what they submitted as HR1, their very first bill this term.
Its improtant to understand the committee has no intention of addressing why Pelosi refused to protect the Capitol.
Yesterday the post was about DHS declaring domestic terrorists the number one threat to the United States. Somehow the monster agency that is DHS, had no idea about all the different conspiracies in play Jan 6. and the organized sedition. Sedition has been charged. But those charged were smarter than DHS, and sprung their elaborate plan. Totally surprising DHS.
My sister in law voted for him originally. When I spoke to her about 2 months ago, she was AGHAST that her Walgreens was closing the doors. I asked her what she expected them to do, when they can’t afford to stay open for people to come in and steal $950. worth of stuff, and nothing happens. She woke up(this time)…and she and her husband voted for his recall. Unfortunately, they will still vote for Progressives. They will never learn.
Wen Bars:
Socialists will take a lot of abuse before they finally figure it out. Give em time. In the meantime, enjoy their learning curve.
Was January 6th bad? Yes. Was it at times a riot? Yes. In normal times it would have and should have garnered huge and dominating headlines, but these weren’t normal times. About 5 months prior to January 6th there was another riot at the White House that was so bad that the Secret Service moved the president into the bunker for his own safety and a very historical church across the street was lit on fire. Security agents and others, many others were injured and it was a very serious riot. Also all across the nation the left was attacking businesses, federal court houses and POLICE STATIONS all while Kamala Harris was involved with providing bail for the rioters.
The nation in 2020 was convulsed in left wing riots and when the right decided to join in the rioting the world ended for the media. The same media that had no issue with RIOTERS attacking the Supreme Court in 2018 over the Kavanaugh hearings with some going so far as to INVADE the Senate and even go after a sitting senator in their private elevator. Any word from the media? Nope.
Fox News should not cover this ABC produced, Disney promoted, Democrat attempt to make people forget that their IRA’s and 401k’s are being ruined, that they can’t afford gas or groceries and that they can’t even find baby formula.
Hey folks, I would suggest going to a nice steak house rather than watching the hearings, the fake hearings, but these days you can’t get a steak for under $40,00 at even a decent steak house.
PS. To all the leftist liars promoting the hearings, if it is a search for the truth then why won’t Pelosi allow even one true Republican to be on the committee? Why no subpoena power for the minority, as is always the case? Or should always be the case. This is just another Schiff show, you know Adam Schiff, the guy that still says he is holding PROOF of Trump’s collusion with Russia.
ITS ABOUT TIME, VOTERS and REAL CITIZENS taking back their Gov’t and LAW, LAW and ORDER. San Fran use to be a nice place to visit, hope they wake up and install a REAL CRIME fighter and Clean Up their streets. Hopefully the Mayor goes next. Lets hope Chicago, Philly, DC, NY and other places that Soros DA’s throw out these DA’s and bring back LAW and ORDER.
Hopefully Gascon is next. I don’t know if they have recall in Philly or Chicago, but it would be nice to see Lucifer funded Foxx and Krasner go also.
BREAKING NEWS:
“Fox News Doesn’t Plan to Carry Jan. 6 Hearings Live”
“Its sister network, the lower-rated Fox Business, will carry live coverage, while star prime-time hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity will proceed as usual.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/07/business/media/fox-jan-6-hearings.html?referringSource=articleShare
How many times have we read Turley quite RIGHTLY criticize the MSM networks for ignoring the Hunter Biden scandal? I’m all in favor of investigating and prosecuting Hunter and Joe if the evidence warrants. I could not care less if Hunter were imprisoned or Joe impeached.
But I don’t want to hear any more about the MSM’s silence about Hunter’s laptop given Fox’s decision to blackout these hearings.
Turley, to the contrary, is on the record stating:
“The House hearings are likely to add details that damn Trump for fueling the riot and failing to immediately call on the rioters to pull back. Yet many of us reached the condemnation stage years ago; I reached that point while Trump was still speaking on Jan. 6, 2020, and opposed his efforts to challenge the certification. The problem is not that the committee will move forward with hearings or a report. Despite its partisan composition and agenda, there is always a value to greater transparency about what occurred on that tragic day.”
The question is whether Turley will denounce his employer for its censorship or keep his mouth shut (if he knows what’s good for him).
Will Turley cover the hearings here despite the fact that the Trumpists believe his Fox brethren who have called these hearings a TOTAL SHAM?
Another humiliation for Turley.
…humiliation for Turley…
…Will Turley cover…
…whether Turley will…
…Turley, to the contrary, is on the record…
…Turley quite RIGHTLY criticize…
What a retard.
Thank you for your not ignoring me which is worse than being called a retard.
Jeff, it is a mistake for Fox not to cover it morally. But believe me, from a purely business standpoint it makes sense. Wanna bet who gets the higher ratings? I know that the audience will be split but even Watergate was not broadcast in prime time. The hearings are legit. Using them as a political tool is reprehensible. Let’s just use cable networks. Fox will outdraw cnn and msnbc combined. You can take from that what you will.
What happened on Jan 6 was awful. But if that put our democracy at risk, we are in bigger trouble than I could have ever imagined. Does anyone really think that the Electoral certification would have been nullified? It was a stupid maneuver and nothing good was ever going to come out of it. I said it at the time.
And if these hearings in some way prevent Trump from running, good. He is unelectable.
Paul,
I don’t complain that Fox is engaging in censorship per se. I am in favor of censorship by Little Brother (as opposed to Big Brother).
Turley insists that the First Amendment should apply against Little Brother! I don’t. I believe that the media should discriminate against bad speech. Though it’s their privilege, I deplore Fox’s decision to deprive its viewers of these hearings so that they can make up their own minds. To be sure, it’s a business decision for Fox. Mine is a moral criticism of Fox’s business decision, not a Free Speech criticism.
Either way, it’s an embarrassment for a free speech purist like Turley to work for a network which engages in censorship. If Turley denounces Fox’s deplatforming of these hearings, I will respect him. If we hear
……………. Crickets…………..
Well, you know…
Jeff:
“I don’t want to hear any more…”
Presumptuous little twit aren’t you?
Read about King Canute.
There is a conservative wave rolling in.
“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
Martin Luther King, Jr.
JS:
MLK, Jr. better hope not given his role in that rape. That arc would bend him to warmer environs about now.
https://jonathanturley.org/2019/05/28/biographer-mlk-watched-and-laughed-as-follower-was-raped-by-fellow-minister/
Turley concedes:
“the details in this article are different and deeply unsettling, if true. If not, Garrow has ruined his own celebrated career and defamed an American icon.”
Unlike a Trumpist, Turley keeps an open mind and laments the fact if the accusation is proven untrue. You, on the other hand, jump to the worst conclusion, true of not.
Why not? It’s not like the guy had great character to begin with. He was an icon and a great one but like Lord Acton said “great men are almost always bad men,” Grow up, Jeff. Adult experience beats childish hero worship. Too many libs don’t know that. They love worshipping the world and it’s baubles.
Jeff is too blind, stupid or partisan to see that there is a difference between not giving wall to wall coverage of an ABC produced, Democrat controlled, Schiff led partisan attack of half-truths and totally ignoring a true story. Fox News does cover the hearing, talks about it in it’s newscasts, debates it in it’s opinion shows and discusses it on all platforms as ALL OTHER NETWORKS wouldn’t even mention the Hunter laptop story or the Sussman trial prior to acquittal.
Jeff needs to leave this site because it is making him seriously ill. The guy is obsessed with Turley, Fox and Trump and he really needs an intervention. As for the rest of us…we need a break from his insanity and I suggest we all ignore his rantings until he quietly goes away.
Well if one has no belief in God, something else needs to replace the prior faith in something — some people just believe religiously in all things anti Trump and Fox News — no room for discussion just fervent ideology however limited it may be…
Wishful thinking!
Fox Business will cover it since you are so upset. I’m sure you were planning on watching it on Fox.
Fox Business gets approximately 1/10 the viewership of Fox News. Not even Turley would defend that blow-off. My guess is that we will hear crickets from Turley. He won’t bite the hand that feeds him.
Of course, you misrepresent President Trumps message on that day – a day where extensive election fraud evidence was being overlooked in favor of installing joe biden (obama and company)
Turley said:
1. Trump’s speech was “reckless.”
2. The storming of the Capitol was a “desecration.”
3. Called for Trump’s Congressional censure just like Joe McCarthy was censored by Congress.
4. Turley has denied that there was evidence of massive voter fraud.
Turley is a NeverTrumper, friend.
“Desecration”? That rich from a liberal … or maybe not since government is their religion. People always tell you who and what they are.
Turley- not I- said it was a “desecration” which actually is worse than an “insurrection.” An insurrection could be righteous, but to desecrate is to destroy something with utter contempt.
Never thought I would see the day. BTW, I read your text on your testimony. EXCELLENT!
It’s insulting to the voters of San Francisco to suggest that they were swayed by “right wing billionaires” rather than by what they see on the news every night in their own city, and what they personally experience walking down the street!
Surprised he didn’t use the Progressive excuse that it was the WHITE SUPREMACISTS hiding behind every bush that did him in….