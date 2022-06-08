San Francisco Voters Oust District Attorney in Rare Recall

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has been lionized by the press for years. He had the ultra-liberal resume for an ultra-liberal city. Boudin is the son of Weather Underground terrorists and a former translator in Hugo Chávez’s presidential palace in Venezuela. Now, in a rare move, the voters of San Francisco have ousted Boudin in a rebuke not only to him but the failure of other leaders who have been downplaying or deflecting increasing crime in our major cities.

The San Francisco Chronicle, is reporting that 60 percent of the voters tossed out Boudin. The city has been plagued by violent crimes, daytime smash-and-grab crimes, shoplifting and property damage.

Boudin blamed “right-wing billionaires” for his defeat. It was an ironic criticism given his support from billionaire George Soros.

It is worth taking in mind that San Francisco also recently ousted far left school board members who were accused of pursuing controversial policies in the public schools.

The recall of Boudin should be deeply concerning for Democrats who have pushed for these new DAs and “reimagining” criminal justice. The most concerned should be George Gascón who previously held the position in San Francisco. He was also accused of allowing crime to rise unabated and left the city — later running for Los Angeles District Attorney on the very same policies that led to his opposition in San Francisco.

