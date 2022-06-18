The Late Show with the Capitol Police: Crew of Comedian Stephen Colbert Arrested in Capitol

The police confirmed that a group of seven people were arrested. The group reportedly included Robert Smigel, 62, who is best known as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and is a frequent guest on Colbert’s CBS show. Others listed are Jake Plunkett, Allison Martinez, Tyrone Dean, Stephen Romond, Nicoletta Green, Brendan Hurley, Josh Comers and David Feldman. Plunkett is a senior producer and director on the show.
The crew reportedly gained entry earlier to interview Schiff, Auchincloss, and Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D., Fla.). Later, the Capitol police found them in the halls and they were told that they had to leave. According to Fox, they later regained entry through an aide to Auchincloss, though it is not clear if the representative knew about it or if the aide was mistaken on their purposes. However, they were later spotted filming outside of the offices of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy R-Calif. and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
As I noted when this story was breaking last night, unlawful entry was the most likely charge because it can apply to remaining in the Capitol even if you were initially granted access for a legitimate purpose. Under 18 U.S.C. 1752, anyone can be arrested who “knowingly enters or remains in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so.”
Since the crew was presumably not armed, the lesser potential penalty would apply of up to a year in jail. Jail time would seem highly unlikely though the Biden Administration has held those arrested for the Jan. 6th riot for long periods and sought maximum sentences. Again, the obvious difference in the underlying context justifies the release of the crew. However, since they were arrested in the evening, it would have been common to have been held over night. It is not clear if that was the case from the initial accounts.
This is obviously not a major breach of security and not the equivalent to the Jan. 6th riot which caused extensive damage and interrupted our constitutional process in the transition of power. However, it also highlights how the vast majority of those arrests were not charged with insurrection or even seditious conspiracy but the same charge of unlawful entry or trespass.
If the crew thought it better to ask forgiveness rather than permission in remaining, it was a uniquely poor decision given the security rules after Jan. 6th. This could put some of these members in an awkward position. It is difficult to downplay such security breaches after the January riot. Indeed, Speaker Pelosi has repeatedly attacked Republicans for not taking the new security precautions seriously and imposing hefty fines for failures to comply, including evading metal detectors. She has denounced Republicans for “refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our Congressional community, including the Capitol Police, safe.”
It may be hard to spin these arrests or seek the dropping of the charges in light of statements of the Speaker, though she was also accused of evading the new precautions.
Ironically, Auchincloss has spoken about how important Capitol security is and how Jan. 6th showed that “people get through you, they get behind you and then the whole line breaks.”
Here is the statement issued by the police:
“On June 16, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) received a call for a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building. Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway. The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day. They were charged with Unlawful Entry. This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney.”
It is not clear what the additional charges might entail or whether there are others who might be charged.
Recently, Colbert joked how he was thrilled to be mentioned in the Jan. 6th hearings. Within 24 hours of the arrest of his crew, Colbert declared “come and get me” to the “neo numbnuts” charged in these cases. He said it was thrilling to “feel so be seen” in such moments.
45 thoughts on “The Late Show with the Capitol Police: Crew of Comedian Stephen Colbert Arrested in Capitol”
If everyone on Jan 6 had been Code Pink and wearing pussy hats then Pelosi would celebrate it as democracy at it’s best and nobody would be in jail and nobody would have been murdered by the Capital police.
Somewhat tying together Biden / Democrat scandals and Darren Smith’s Teapot Dome article, the following might interest some readers. See the following site for historical pics of the Teapot Dome which has been relocated several times. Keep the picturesque articles coming Darren, perhaps of wine country travels
re: Warren Harding and Teapot Dome Scandal:
Although the President himself was not implicated in the transaction that had followed the transfer, the revelations of his associate’s misconduct took a severe toll on his health. Disillusioned and exhausted, he died before the full extent of the wrongdoing had been determined.
https://www.cityofzillah.us/visitors/zillah_teapot.php
Given Joe Biden’s cognitive impairment, his failing presidency and the constant DNC scandals, one wonders what toll these have taken on the President and his abilities therein. Nothing good, to be sure
“This is obviously not a major breach of security and not the equivalent to the Jan. 6th riot which caused extensive damage and interrupted our constitutional process in the transition of power.”
Thank you for acknowledging this. It is definitely ironic but not the same.
Who opened the doors to let the J6 protesters into the building? The non-violent, unarmed J6 trespassers are being held without bail aggressively and selectively prosecuted and stripped of their due process rights…no different than a banana republic.
The Colbert idiots were told to leave and then came back. That is evidence of INTENT to trespass and break the law. Will they get the book thrown at them?
Or will liberal leaning judicial activists posing as judges go easy on them thus proving to the world that the rule of law is dead and our judiciary has lost all legitimacy?
Unlawful entry laws on public property is such an evil joke. This is why we operate under a constitution lite now. It’s been so watered down taxpayers can’t even enter their own property. “No entry no taxation” should be the Jan 6 motto.
The Colbert invaders will get a “naughty, naughty, tch,tch, don’t do it again” wrist slap for their illegal breach of the Capitol’s sacred perimeter.
Meanwhile, there are still Jan 6 tourists sitting in solitary 18 months later, awaiting trial for exactly the same illegal entry charge.
The Administrative State is obviously sending a message to the serfs: Shut up and obey.
Or at least a message to conservative serfs.
It’s clear the Doc should have slap this Commie on the butt twice! LOL;)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/still-doesnt-get-crazy-lady-loses-religious-right-paying-98-fill-tank-video/
I actually read the Robert Reich argument.
Reich cherry picked data, took it out of context and ignored the Biden policies put in place that has hamstrung the oil industry.
The recent responses from Chevron, John Kemp, Reuters senior markets analyst, and Michael Maharrey at schiffgold, Exxon Mobile, and the API were a more nuanced analysis.
And the religious right? Seems to me, Biden’s campaign promise of, “We have to treat climate change like the existential threat it is. As president, I will:
– End subsidies for fossil fuel corporations
– Ban new drilling on federal lands & waters
– Hold oil executives accountable
– Rally the world to raise the commitments of the Paris Agreement”
Biden -March 16 2020
The carpet will be lifted the broom will be taken in hand and the dirt will go under the rug. The late night shows today suck.
When did Nancy Pelosi know about all this, and what did she do about it?
“When you come across information that looks like the Capitol Hill police had actionable intelligence with great specificity — we know when the events are taking place, we’ve got these bad actors talking about it on the internet, they’re publishing schematics of the Capitol tunnel system and everything else — that is a huge warning signal to any law enforcement or intelligence entity, that they have to take steps to prepare,” —Kevin Brock FBI assistant director for intelligence Former
Regarding actionable intelligence.
“This one bit of information probably deserves its own hearings to find out why proper steps weren’t taken well in advance of the January 6 events,” —Brock
Now add 7 Colbert members arrested.
“by current defined standards, that’s what an unauthorized breach of the Capitol complex and subsequent trespass labels you,” —Brock
Might be an odd observation, but did they field their staffers from a high school? They all look about 12. This would explain a lot about his show, and similar shows, and the past year and a half in general has been a sneak preview of what our society would look like if inherited by the participation trophy generation (the grownups are in charge? Gimme a break). Colbert sure turned out to be a puerile jerk.
James,
Good point about the “participation trophy generation.”
Dont recall who it was, but it appears that the college years are now also considered apart of childhood years, not not as adults.
And for some, they might be in their 30s or even 40s and they act and behave like angst filled teens.
OT Referencing the earlier discussions about Disney in Florida.
—-
Disney World employee among 12 alleged sexual predators busted in undercover operation
https://nypost.com/2022/06/18/disney-employee-zachary-hudson-among-12-alleged-sexual-predators-arrested-in-undercover-operation/?utm_source=sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news_alert&utm_content=20220618&lctg=62680bbe38a279b1870b18c5&utm_term=NYP%20-%20News%20Alerts