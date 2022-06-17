“DEFCON 3 or 4 or 5”: Sen. Whitehouse Calls for Investigation of Ginni Thomas

In Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Ernest, Cecily observes “I have never met any really wicked person before… I am so afraid he will look just like every one else.” The quote came to mind this week after Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) demanded an investigation of Ginni Thomas. Whitehouse insists that there is a “big investigative gap” in pursuing the leaker of the draft Supreme Court opinion in the pending abortion case, but not the wife of Clarence Thomas. Ginni Thomas supported the challenge to the certification of the 2020 election.
Even in the age of rage, the investigation of the spouse of a sitting justice due to her political views is shocking. However, other members and even legal experts have called for such investigations or the actual impeachment of her husband.
Rep. IIhan Omar (D., Minn.) was the first member of Congress to call for Thomas to be impeached when it was revealed that the Jan. 6th Commission found 29 messages of his wife, Ginni, to the White House. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan echoed the call for impeachment as did former Sen. Barbara Boxer and others. Boxer was particularly ironic since she used the same underlying federal law to challenge the certification of George W. Bush’s election.
The position of Ginni Thomas on the election was no surprise. She is well-known Republican activist and Trump supporter. In her communications, Thomas encouraged then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue legal and legislative challenges to what she viewed as a stolen election. That was a position supported by millions of voters.
We have come a long way from the days when spouses were viewed as mere extensions of their husbands. Ginni Thomas is an activist and the couple has often discussed how they keep their professional lives apart. Yet, these members are suggesting that Justice Thomas can be investigated or impeached because he essentially failed to keep his wife in line and silent on this national controversy.
On MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Whitehouse mocked “how Chief Justice Roberts went to DEFCON 1 over the leak of the Alito abortion opinion and demanded investigations and said it was a betrayal of the court.”
Yet, he noted “If you look at the Ginni Thomas situation … it seems to me that when you have the spouse of the Supreme Court justice now repeatedly connected with an insurrection against the country and now connected with an individual who is so deeply in trouble that a White House, a Trump White House legal counsel advised him to get a criminal defense attorney, that if you are going to go to DEFCON 1 over the leak of a draft opinion, you might want to consider going to DEFCON 3 or 4 or 5 and start investigating within the court what the heck is going on here.” He asked why Chief Justice Roberts is “unwilling to look at its own problems as regards Justice Thomas.”
The reason may be that leaking the opinion is clearly unethical and potentially criminal conduct. What Ginni Thomas did is called free speech. Thomas had every right to call for a challenge to the election even though some of us viewed the effort as unfounded. Marriage to a justice does not come with some form of indentured servitude where you must suspend the exercise of constitutional rights like freedom of speech.
The challenge to the 2020 election was no surprise. Indeed, not long after the election, I wrote about that possibility in what I called the “Death Star strategy.” It is not a crime to plan such a challenge, even without good cause. It was the same course taken by Democrats without any outcry from the media in challenging Republican presidents.
When Boxer launched her own challenge to President Bush on this law, Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised her challenge as “witnessing Democracy at work. This isn’t as some of our Republican colleagues have referred to it, sadly, as frivolous. This debate is fundamental to our democracy.” Joining her in that challenge was Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who now chairs the committee looking into the Jan. 6th riot. (Fellow Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sought to challenge Trump’s certification in 2016).
We certainly could investigate Ginni Thomas to confirm that she “looks like just like every one else” in Washington. She is someone who speaks her mind as a conservative activist. She is also the spouse of a Supreme Court justice. Her professional and marital positions are entirely separate and distinct.
Obviously, Sen. Whitehouse is not the first to yield to the sensational over the sensible in venting about the Court. There is little attraction for the sensible in cable. As Cecily added in the Wilde play, “I don’t think I would like to catch a sensible man. I shouldn’t know what to talk to him about.”
Now it’s come down to Turley gaslighting his own marks. Turley writes oh poor Ginni they are picking on her for her beliefs, all the while the WH has documents showing her involvement in a coup d’état. Of course her husband was the lone dissenter in releasing those documents. Until she under oath and tells her side, the questions will remain.
Ginni has every right to speak her mind…
But she doesn’t have the right to lean on the COS to make what she wants to happen while being married to a Justice who may very well preside over a case involving the election.
One hundred percent agreed with Whitehouse. He’s my Senator after all. It’s wildly hypocritical that the leak on abortion sends up the red flags but the conflict of interest territory involving Thomas doesn’t. Actually, I’m being kind. What R’s often get away with as ‘hypocrisy’ really just boils down to a mindset of ‘we get to do what we want to do and you don’t’. When i played and coached basketball it was always with the idea that ‘we press, we don’t get pressed’, so i admire this go for broke attitude on some level…, but it comes from that being the only alternative. Not the best mindset to build, say, something like consensus.
On a side note…., MAGATS need to come to grips with the fact the ex president you love so much, who was willing to cheat to get power at every turn, is never going to be president again and probably should do some jail time. Add to that, January 6 probably should’ve seen upwards of 200 dead MAGATS on the steps of the Capitol. It should’ve been Kent State exponential. The demonstrators at Kent State were entirely peaceful, a freaked out National Guardsman just touched off a killing of 4 people. MAGATS attacked the Capitol and one could make a case they should’ve been shredded.
Sheldon Whitehouse is a first class conspiracy kook who should have been delegated to a rubber room a long time ago. His disruption of hearings on judicial candidates with goofy charts supposedly showing deep dark conspiracies to take over the United States mark him as unconnected with reality. The sooner he is gone, the better off our country will be.
It’s clear to me that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) has fully succumbed to the horde of anti-American totalitarians that are running rabid throughout the United States drooling their unamerican pure persecution and intimidation tactics onto the laps of the population. I wonder if Whitehouse is aware just how far down the slippery slope into totalitarianism he has slid or if he’s completely oblivious to just how truly anti-American his proposal is?
Whitehouse is an idiot. His use of military terms – he’s never been in the military – shows it. The Northeast seems to be full of them since they keep electing such people to Congress. Calling January 6 an “insurrection” is purely political. Believe you me, if those who were there had intended to revolt, they’d have been carrying all kinds of weapons and blood would have run in the streets. Americans have no idea what an insurrection is. After all, we’ve not had one in this country since 1776 when colonists revolted against the king. Americans don’t know what war is either. The last real war fought on US soil ended in 1865 – after the deaths of 3/4’s of a million, mostly from the North. Democrats like Whitehouse seem to think we are a dictatorship, and they are the dictators.
start investigating within the court what the heck is going on here.” He asked why Chief Justice Roberts is “unwilling to look at its own problems as regards Justice Thomas.”
I posted on the other thread today about the huge swath of people, including those with law degrees, are wholly ignorant of the Constitution. Along come Whitehouse, proving my point. From memory I recall Whitehouse was a prosecutor, and here he is, Claiming SCOTUS must be investigated.
separation of powers is a law bar of knowledge, that Whitehouse fails to clear.
But you’re so regularly completely wrong on so many issues…, why shouldn’t your opinion be a leading indicator of confusion and ignorance?
He says without attempting to correct the wrong
In Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Ernest, Cecily observes “I have never met any really wicked person before… I am so afraid he will look just like every one else.” The quote came to mind this week after Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) demanded an investigation of Ginni Thomas.
The first obvious question to Mr Whitehouse.
Exacrly what is he looking for, in the pursuit of writing legislation.
ALL of the committee members ONLY speak of investigating people and the importance of accountability. The expose the lie, that Congress has the enumerated power to do any such thing.
Can you really not see such an easy answer to your question?
If you can’t enter the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes if you’re related to an employee then you damn sure shouldn’t be allowed to lobby the chief of staff to overthrow election results if your spouse might also preside over a case involving said election.
Come on…, time to hop off the ignorance train.
You need a cite for that bit of legal reasoning. She is citizen with ALL the privileges and immunities of all citizens. Are trying to claim the spouse of a sitting Justice has limited rights?
We are talking about SCOTUS, so you need an article III cite.
Very good points!
“Even in the age of rage, the investigation of the spouse of a sitting justice due to her political views is shocking.”
I’m not on the Ginni Thomas is Satan bandwagon, but Turley is grossly misleading saying she should be off limits because she is the spouse of a sitting justice. It seems Ginni should be questioned on her own merits, based on her emails and texts to John Eastman and Mark Meadows without even getting into Eastman claiming he has inside information about SCOTUS deliberations. Turley can pretend it’s about her political views or free speech instead of trying to overturn an election.
I dont have a list of all the people that communicated with the Chief of staff. I’m guessing the list approaches ~100. An extremely small number were interviewed by the Democrat selected committee.
Now, Why is Mrs Thomas so important?
She actively lobbied Arizona lawmakers to overturn the results there. She seemed to be part of Eastman’s plan to substitute electors. Why wouldn’t she be questioned?
Oh. Didn’t know that “actively lobbying” has become criminal. What country is this again?
The part where you illegally try to substitute the electors from states lost to overturn an election.
But that was ok in 2016 because Clinton lost. I get it.
You miss the point. Whitehouse is saying Justice Thomas should be impeached because of the statements of his spouse.
What does that article of impeachment look like?
Can we just get honest? Democrats are using the hyperbolic language to motivate the political masses? Find me one person that believes the Loony Democrats in the House would even write articles of impeachment, let alone bring it the floor. Even Democrats wouldn’t vote for it. So it is nothing be hyperbole to keep the anger fueled. I would love to ask Tribe on live TV if Dems should impeach Thomas. Even in his deranged condition of Trump hate, would he bite on such a preposterous notion. I’m a little surprised Turley blogged this, It gives it way more credence than it is due.
I think Kagen is an idiot, but I would never support any talk of impeachment. Just like nobody has thought to assasinate a liberal SCOTUS Justice…some things are so meaningless they deserve no attention. (but to show how vapid the notions floated actually are)
That wasn’t a point I was making. I say Ginni shouldn’t be exempt from questioning because of her husband. Anyone else communicating with the people she was in the manner she was would be questioned.
Why should she be questioned at all? Look, this whole thing is nothing more than Democrat Party propaganda. They’re desperate. Better to say “Look! Trump!!” than try to explain Biden failures. After November, the GOP can keep this committee in operation with new members. So we can investigate the so-called investigation. Big hurt coming.
Now my communications become fodder for congress, whose only power is to conduct hearings in the constitutional roll of crafting legislation?
Why is Whitehouse calling for the impeachment of a sitting Justice?
The constant goal post moving is getting confusiing
There is zero indication, none whatsoever, that Ginni Thomas is trying to overturn an election. Whitehouse’s suggestion is just a sleazy, stupid attempt to pressure a sitting Justice of the Supreme Court into voting a certain way in the abortion case and other upcoming cases. Democrats always take the low road, and now after their court packing fiasco they want to start attacking conservative justices they view as “enemies” by going after their wives. Here, there is no indication at all that Ginni Thomas did anything but get engaged in politics. Free speech, in other words. Anyway, the whole January 6th fake committee thing is a farce.
https://www.salon.com/2022/06/13/new-report-shows-ginni-thomas-effort-to-overturn-much-bigger-than-previously-reported_partner/
