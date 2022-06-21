Speechphobia: University of North Texas Students Seek to Ban “Transphobic” Group

As Hillary Clinton advises Democrats to move away from the discussion of trans rights, one student government is taking a different approach in seeking to ban others from speaking against such rights. The students are pushing for a ban on any “transphobic” clubs from campus. The student government at the University of North Texas became the latest student body to seek to curtail free speech rights of other students by declaring opposing views to be harmful. It is a new example of the growing “speechphobic” movement on our campuses.
The Student Government Association passed a resolution at the end of the semester that demanded immediate suspension for “any UNT Student Organization that engages in harassment, discrimination, hate crimes, and/or violation of UNT policy through transphobic posts, statements, and actions.” The students simply declared the speech of others to be harmful and said that the university has to ban such views to “protect the mental, emotional, and physical health of transgender students at UNT.”
The resolution was a response to an event held by the Young Conservatives of Texas chapter with Jeff Younger, who attracted national attention over his fight to block his ex-wife’s effort to raise his son as a girl. The event was interrupted by protesters.
A recent poll showed that sixty-six percent of students believe that stopping people from speaking is free speech.
We have been discussing student editors and student government leaders using their positions to retaliate against the exercise of free speech by other students with the support of faculty. We have seen student government move to block speakers, fellow students, or groups at schools like the University of Illinois, Stanford, Iowa State, Skidmore College, Cornell, Harvard, and other schools.
The resolution includes any “transphobic posts [and] statements” as the basis for being banned. That would presumably include religious groups which have faith-based opposition to trans rights. As a public university, such an effort would likely run afoul of the First Amendment.
Republicans do this as well. They ban discussions of CRT in schools because they are a different point of view they disagree with. And the laws they have enacted include language stating they are to protect students from feeling uncomfortable and from feeling marginalized. The UNT student government is doing the same thing, to protect the trans students from feeling uncomfortable with the rhetoric of the student republican organization.
The ban is in public schools where the emphasis is on learning, not indoctrination, or the stupidity of a few that can’t recognize the need of an education rather than an indoctrination.
Problem is who gets to determine who or what club, organization, etc. is “transphobic?”
If I started a Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster organization on a college campus, while never saying anything against trans movement, but at the same time I do not feel I have to openly declare I support the trans movement, does that make my group transphobic?
No one can be allowed to speak against the Flying Spaghetti Monster…such people are Spaghetti-phobic and must be removed from Campus.
Ivan,
Good one!
Good to see some people can still have a sense of humor.
The student government does. The organization in question was in violation of school policy and the student government constitution.
“ The above-mentioned actions by the Student Organization were in clear violation of UNT policy 16.0041• The transphobic statements, actions, and rhetoric used on campus directly threaten the physical health and lives of UNT students, and caused substantial and direct harm and distress to the trans community on campus.”
https://studentaffairs.unt.edu/sites/default/files/Student-Government-Association/S2022-R6%20-%20Trans%20Existence%20is%20not%20a%20Debate.pdf
The UK, Finland, Sweden, France are on the way to recovery and hopefully will lead the way out of this morass. FINA’s new rules should also be helpful in in controlling this gender shopping in Olympic sports in swimming and hopefully others will follow. It’s actually a fairly sane rule. The referral of Picard above to anorexia nervosa is a salient comparison. Having known and studied under Hilde Bruch, who literally wrote the book on eating disorders and anorexia nervosa, I strongly believe she would agree with Picard’s sentiments.
To quote the MSM, maybe the walls are starting to close in on this trans aberration. We do have science here on the side of good sense but there is a concerted attempt to muzzle and/or suppress this truth. Ron Desantis and Florida are setting up a Board to discuss and debate the whole aspect of gender dysphoria and it’s treatment. This has ramifications for their state medicaid coverage. Suppressing free speech is more and more simply a means of blocking sunlight from being spread over the writhing mass of corruption and exploitation of children, medicine and our various American cultures. Hopefully a swing back to the middle and sanity is on the way.
Why do the people who clamor about our democracy, always seem to want to circumvent it?
Turley wrote, “A recent poll showed that sixty-six percent of students believe that stopping people from speaking is free speech.”
I don’t care one bit what the polls say, even if 100% of the students believe this crap that doesn’t make it right! These students are wrong, dead wrong; they’ve been dumbed-down to the point of complete ignorance as to what rights are.
Rights are not there so they can be intentionally abused to literally infringe on the rights of others.
Using free speech rights to intentionally infringe on the free speech rights of others is literally abuse of 1st Amendment rights. What they’re doing is very intentionally and very literally B-A-S-T-A-R-D-I-Z-I-N-G and abusing the 1st Amendment. They seem to have been brain-washed into believing that their right to free speech is superior in every way to the right of those who disagree thus justifying public persecution of a dissident to the hive mind, it’s an unethical/immoral pure ideological “rights for me but not for thee” rationalization and signature significant of a totalitarian.
NOTE: Our justice system can strip 2nd Amendment rights from individuals that intentionally abuse those rights to stomp on the rights of others, the abuser gets due process of law with their day in court and the court can legally take away their 2nd Amendment rights; should we start doing the same thing to those that intentionally abuse 1st Amendment rights? No I’m not being flippant, I’m asking a serious question.
Abusing free speech rights to infringe upon the free speech rights of those who disagree is anti-American totalitarian bull sh!t and it’s persecution in its purest form!
Witherspoon, it’s not an abuse of the 1st amendment.
Using free speech to infringe on the free speech of others is called opposition. It’s perfectly legitimate. Especially when it involves two private parties such as speakers and protesters or simply those who oppose the speaker’s views.
Shouting down a speaker IS free speech. As contradictory as it may sound. It happens all the time.
It’s not “anti-American” or “totalitarian”.
The pushback from the student government and the trans students who correctly sought redress from their student government about the student republican organization is a consequence of their exercising their free speech rights.
Interesting concept…..banning speech is free speech.
It is more than just not knowing which bathroom to use that Lefties are confused about these days.
Lets see the Conservative Students raise the free speech issue on campus…and demand a Resolution by the Student Government that would require the suspension of any organization or person that attempts to deprive any person of their ability to excecise their First Amendment Rights and ability to speak to any issue. I know that would be a nearly unique concept on today’s college and university campuses but as at one time those very. places were the bastions of critical thinking and free speech. But then…in those days….they were institutions of higher learning weren’t they and not indoctrination centers for the Leftist Mantra.
Another manipulative disaster created by feminism. Effectively, trans-people are so on the defensive that they interpret many good faith comments as deragotary, hateful, ignorance, etc… Those ho control their psyche are very happy of this result, as the “movement” grows powers for feminists. It’s ambivalent that in defending or promoting their rights, trans-persons appear to create more gains for female rights then for themselves.
For example, I personally believe transwomen to be more beautiful than females, and some transwomen view this as hateful speech…
Interestingly, real gender dysphoria often find its root in maternal relationship gone defective. This was the manner in which psychoanalysis dealt with what it defined as a defence mechanism which evolves into dissociation. But the matter of fact, is that the current trend which gets its roots in school settings is more the result of feminist propaganda which creates and consolidates gender insecurity, with rapid interventions to inflict a gender theory based consolidation and reinforcement. It is scary.
Imagine telling an anorexic patient that he has found himself and in order to help her (or him in the rare cases of male anorexia) that we will make sure to deprive him of food because we don’t want her to lose herself.
I believe that adults may take the therapeutic course of action they want and affirm their true self with the tools they chose. Yet I firmly believe that the Biden administration making an EO which will mandate children to take testosterone blockers is a crime against humanity. All the science points to the catastrophic risks of such therapies for children, This is completely ignored by the community of adults who p^roponents. Any such delicate situation as identy, self perception, body image of a child may not be part of a “movement”… And their is the problem. If Clinton is proving an idiot, so is Biden in this instance. Last year, while the government of Finland, and the Only care center in Sweden who both had been proponents of the Dutch Protocol have reversed their decision, and explicitely stated that the “Best Care Protocol” established for Gender Dysphoric Children in terms of chemical and surgical interventions are “experimental” and were terminated immediately. And I believe that creating a psycho-emotive therapy based on feminist and gender theory is also erroneous and uses children as cultural warriors on top of treating them as guinea pigs.
I sure won’t be the one bullying TRanswomen…I have much empathey for them, and much of their experience I can personaly relate too.
Turley’s “civility and decorum policy” in part:
“I will delete abusive comments when I see them or when they are raised to me. If the conduct continues, I will consider banning the person responsible. However, such transgressions should be raised with me by email and not used as an excuse to trash talk or retaliate. I am the only one who can ban someone from the blog and I go to great lengths not to do it or engage in acts that might be viewed as censorship.”
Turley will BAN anyone who speaks *abusively* (whatever that means exactly).
Jeff, not able to respond to your post of 8:00 today. Only ” like ” option.
What other information do you need in order to form an opinion? There are minor children, witnessing a drag show. I would be equally outraged if they were exposed any form of pornography. Not saying that it legitimizes pedophilia. Although I think that is the road we are on. As you know I have previously stated my indignation towards Dr. Allyn Walker, who was suspended by Old Dominion only to be hired by Johns Hopkins. She put forth the premise that labeling adults who wanted to have sex with minors as pedophiles was ” stigmatizing”.
Instead, we should use a less offensive acronym. M.A.P. Minor Attracted People. You don’t have to be a Qanon loyalist to know that is SICK!
As far as the Toobin ZOOM vs, Ailes and O’Reilly, let’s remember the context. I was commenting on Stelter’s reluctance to address the issue and subsequent media coverage. Supposedly his singular focus. I was not comparing sexual indiscretions.
On a related note, Biden just issued an EO requiring his administration to oppose “conversion therapy” as applied to transgender identity. Many argue that this will require “affirmative care” for children — including social transition, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and ultimately surgery — and rule out mental health care and watchful waiting as alternatives. Already, children are rushed into “affirmative care” without thorough consideration of the alternative. A number of European countries, including the UK, Sweden, Finland and France, are going in the opposite direction, discouraging “affirmative care.” Any thoughts?
“Biden just issued an EO requiring his administration to oppose ‘conversion therapy’ . . .”
So the first “conversion” is fine, but the later ones are not?
Face it. You WILL accept whatever weirdness and anti-reality mumbo jumbo or we will call you names.
Ouchee.
