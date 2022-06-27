Below is my Hill column on what to expect in a post-Roe world. That world is already taking shape with states crafting their laws reflecting the values of their citizens from Colorado passing a law protecting the right to abortion up to the moment of birth to Louisiana banning all abortions except in limited circumstances. The fact is that most Americans are in the middle in this debate with more nuanced views than many political leaders. In the months to come, we will see if that view will prevail in the majority of states.
In their historic ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, six Supreme Court justices noted that the nation was grappling with this deeply divisive issue in 1973 but that “Roe abruptly ended that political process.” The court has now declared that the future of abortion will rest with 330 million Americans rather than nine justices.
As this matter returns to the states, it is striking to consider what has changed legally and socially in the past 50 years. The comparison may hold some interesting surprises for politicians who are now declaring, as did President Biden, that “this fall, Roe is on the ballot.”
How little has changed
If one looks solely at the alignment of states, surprisingly little has changed. In 1973, 30 states banned abortion at any stage of a pregnancy, with some exceptions for the health of the mother. In the Dobbs litigation of 2022, 26 states asked the court to overturn Roe and its successor, Casey.
Thus, we remain deeply divided.
Roughly 16 states are poised or expected to make abortion illegal immediately under so-called trigger laws. South Dakota, Louisiana and Kentucky have immediate prohibitions that will come into effect. Missouri claimed to be the first to declare all abortion as unlawful except for medical emergencies.
Twenty-seven states have protections for abortion that are expected to continue. States like Colorado, New Jersey, Oregon and Delaware actually protected abortion without any limit on the stage of a pregnancy — guaranteeing the right up to just before time of birth.
Internationally, only seven countries allow abortion after the 20th week. While many countries have decriminalized abortion, most are closer to Mississippi than Michigan in limiting abortion to the first or second trimester.
How much has changed
While Dobbs is a major reversal of a long-standing precedent, much has changed legally since 1973. After Roe, the Supreme Court continued to expand protections over lifestyles and intimate relations. In the parade of horribles that followed Friday’s release of the Dobbs ruling, politicians and pundits warned that the decision could undo cases protecting contraception, same-sex marriage and other rights.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Vice President Harris and other Democrats continue to claim that the court was taking the country back to the last century. The image of criminalized homosexuality, marriage bans and contraception limits is unnerving — but also untrue.
In the Dobbs decision, the court’s majority expressly, repeatedly rejects the application of this holding to these other rights. Indeed, it is relatively rare to see the court go to this extent to proactively close off the use of a new case in future cases. The court said that “intimate sexual relations, contraception, and marriage” are not impacted by its holding because “abortion is fundamentally different, as both Roe and Casey acknowledged.” It noted that abortion is unique in dealing with “what those decisions called ‘fetal life’ and what the law now before us describes as an ‘unborn human being.’”
The court repeatedly stressed that those claiming the country will be put into a legal Wayback Machine are simply using the opinion “to stoke unfounded fear that our decision will imperil those other rights.” It could not be more clear, as the court said, that “rights regarding contraception and same-sex relationships are inherently different from the right to abortion because the latter (as we have stressed) uniquely involves what Roe and Casey termed ‘potential life.’”
The court and Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurrence repeat, almost mantra-like: “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.” Only Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that these other cases should be examined, yet even he stressed this opinion expressly rejects that application.
Putting aside the legal changes, there are major technological changes since 1973 that will impact the post-Roe world. Roughly 60 percent of abortions today are carried out at home, not in clinics, using pills with mifepristone and misoprostol to abort a pregnancy. In 2021, the Food and Drug Administration permanently removed the in-person requirement for these prescriptions and allowed women to access the drugs via telehealth appointments and online pharmacies. It will be difficult for states to interfere with such prescriptions, particularly if the federal government protects such access.
How we have changed
The greatest change may be us. As this issue returns to the states for citizens to decide, we are a different country than we were in 1973. Great strides have been made in the advancement of women and a wider acceptance of people making decisions about their own lives and values. While we remain divided on abortion, the public seems far more moderate and unified than the leaders of either party.
While some Democrats are voicing absolute views of abortion, and some Republicans are calling for total bans, most Americans hold a more nuanced view.
In 1975, polling showed 54 percent supported abortion under some circumstances, with 21 percent saying it should be entirely legal; 22 percent said it should be illegal.
According to recent polling by the Pew Research Center, only 8 percent of adults say abortion should be illegal without exception, while just 19 percent say abortion should be legal in all cases, without exception. Yet, polls also show that 65 percent of Americans would make most abortions illegal in the second trimester, and 80 percent would make most abortions illegal in the third trimester.
These polls suggest that the majority of Americans will continue to live in states protecting abortion while citizens would support limits like the one in Mississippi. In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) announced an effort to limit abortions to Mississippi’s 15-week standard but expressed a willingness to compromise on that cutoff date. In other words, there may be room for compromise as states work out their own approaches to abortion.
Of course, none of the political or legal realities will likely penetrate the rage and rhetoric following the decision.
Indeed, there is a tendency toward Roe revisionism. Roe supporters ignore that Roe’s constitutional rationale was always controversial, including among some liberals. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, for example, called the ruling “heavy-handed judicial activism” and felt the decision went too far. The original Roe actually died years ago when it was gutted by Casey in 1992 in its logic and tests. It was later the subject of 5-4 decisions that created a confusing muddle of what constituted “undue burdens.”
Such revisionism is a natural part of grieving. In Shakespeare’s “Richard III,”the Queen Mother was asked how to deal with the hate of loss. She responds: “Think that thy babes were sweeter than they were; And he that slew them fouler than he is.” The same is true of Roe revisionism. Roe is now presented as inviolate and beyond question in its constitutional footing, while the opinion that slew it is presented as threatening every right secured since 1973.
Our post-Roe world will not be written by Congress with the proposed federalization of Roe or another 50 years of conflicting court decisions. Instead, it will rest with citizens in 50 different states in coming years. The process just might surprise us.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
61 thoughts on “What to Expect in a Post-Roe World”
Handing back to the citizens the responsibility to decide abortion policy is an important first step in correcting the overreach of activist litigants and Judges — not to mention Congresspeople — who got very comfortable using Federal Court as a policymaking body.
The conditions of 2022 America make for a difficult transition. It’s impossible to craft good policy in a hypercharged atmosphere — that tends to make people be locked into side-taking and oppo-branding (making it a game more about thwarting your opponents than serving the common good). The mainstream media only intensify these unproductive atmospherics by clinging tenaciously to a “conflict theatrics” news and opinion format.
For instance, a helpful starting point would be to study how other nations have dealt with the issue, and which policy approaches were able to reach a stable consensus. But, whoa!….there’s no “buzz” or “punch” to such a cerebral, rationalist approach — so, U.S. media will predictably ignore success models abroad. Our media are interested in covering failure — the more spectacular, the better for eyeballs and clicks.
But, I have faith that the audience is tiring of that media format, and beginning to reject it. Is it possible, having endured a decade of unproductive rancor, Americans will stop electing “infotainers” to public office, and instead pick the serious and competent candidate lower in charisma? Will many more voters take up a fiercely independent political identity, finally realizing that “undecideds” wield the greatest power to influence the two parties?
How is it we have so much compassion for a convicted murderer and go to extremes to fight for their right to life. We scream out when an execution doesn’t go so well, yet we’re so cavalier with the termination of the pure life of a voiceless little human?
So yes women and men should have complete control over their bodies, if they did maybe there would be no need for an abortion. I’m starting to get to hate that word “abortion”.
If the real citizens, not the “rent a crowd’ activists and terror organizations, wish to be effective in protest, they should follow the example of MLK and roll up their sleeves to effect legislation in the states that have trigger laws.
The heartbeat bills are simply that. A heartbeat is the universal sign of human life. We don’t leave automobile accident victims lying on the side of the road to die because they might not be viable without medical intervention. We declare a human has died when their heart stops beating.
The knee jerk hysteria and apoplexy is bizarre and can become dangerous. In some states a viable baby can be killed the minute before birth and is legal to have physician assistant suicide. Who will draw and who will blur the bright line when it is a person’s time to die or live? The Nazis were students of American Eugenic advocates such as Margaret Sanger and they took it to the “useless eater” level.
For years there has been a systematic dismantling of the value of human life. Mankind has been atomized into biological functions and humanity has been shoved to the side.
Deep inside, every human knows that there are mysteries that cannot be explained. We have deviated far from nature, such as our sterile treatment of the elderly,
Both sides should step back, take a deep breath and reflect before barreling headlong into mindless chatter and undisciplined action.
The following clip is an SNL spoof on “I’m just a bill.” That is truer to our modern way of government.
Abortion Pills Are Safe
But They Threaten Abortion Bans
Medication abortion became legal in the United States in 2000, when mifepristone was approved by the F.D.A. The agency imposed tight restrictions on the drug, many of which remain in place. But access to the method increased in 2016, when the F.D.A. expanded the time frame within which the drug could be taken — from seven weeks to 10 weeks into a pregnancy.
Major medical groups cite years of data showing that medication abortion is safe. For example, a research program that the F.D.A. allowed to provide telemedicine consultations and send pills by mail reported that 95 percent of the 1,157 abortions that occurred through the program between May 2016 and September 2020 were completed without requiring any follow-up procedure. Patients made 70 visits to emergency rooms or urgent care centers, with 10 instances of serious complications, the study reported.
As conservative states began passing more laws restricting access to surgical abortions, more patients opted for pills, especially because they could be taken in the privacy of one’s home.
The Covid pandemic fueled that trend. The Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights, reported that in 2020, medication abortion accounted for 54 percent of all abortions.
As patients look for ways to obtain the pills, some are expected to turn to international websites like Aid Access, a European organization that the F.D.A. has tried — so far unsuccessfully — to stop from mailing pills to the United States, further complicating enforcement efforts.
Mary Ziegler, a law professor at the University of California, Davis, who has written widely on abortion, said in an interview last month that there might be attempts by states that ban abortion to prosecute doctors and other health providers in other states who provide abortion services like consultations and pills to their residents, or to try to block organizations or funds that give financial help to patients to travel to other states.
Who would win in a fight: G7 or G Force?
Okay people, we might soon be witnessing democracy in action. Buckle up – it could be a bumpy ride. Let’s see who is really afraid of the process
You in favor of a federal ban on abortion? Are you content to reside in a state that bans abortion while so-called “babies” are being killed just across the state line?
I don’t think so. No one would bet against pro-lifers demanding a federal ban. Let’s be real.
Hey, Holmes,
I just want it be known that I, for one, reject the notion that pro-lifers exalt at the idea that women will die. It’s bad enough that they would force a raped teenager to give birth as if the rape was not traumatic enough.
I expect women to die from treatable illness because the procedures they need are prohibited. I expect “pro life” champions to exalt at the idea that women will die….the ultimate control.
Holmes: Good breeding stock will not be allowed to die.
I expect women to …</em!
Women? What is that? My kingdom for a biologist in the room!
Because liberals are very, very concerned for women, whatever that word means. Maybe Meryl Streep can help by her supplications to God!
I can see that the Liberals have put out so much rope these past few years, that they literally will hang themselves every time they attempt to moralize anyone about anything
What those states that ban abortions and criminalize it don’t yet realize is the consequences of their choices. Their economic outlooks will be worse. Their workforce will either shrink or move to legal states. With no real support for women who can’t afford childcare, food, or get a better education those states will be seeing increasing pressure to support welfare programs or be forced to increase taxes or increase benefits such as paid maternity leave, increase child tax credits, free school lunches, etc. The very same legislators and pro-life supporters will balk at such notions. Suddenly you will see disdain and rejection of such proposals because it’s “not their problem”. Suddenly those who are staunchly pro-life” will be against helping those women whose babies they cared for so much.
These states will be seeing increasing intolerance of poor women having babies and “burdening” their state with welfare costs and other inconveniences to their lives. Religious zealots will waste no time laying blame on the very women they forced to bear children on their state economic problems borne out of their abortion bans.
If the US Stops funding the Illegal Action for the Ukrainian NAZI, Stop Funding for the around 330 US Illegal Bio-Weapon Labs World Wide, & Stops fund a bunch of these other Commie type programs in the Pentagon, Corporate & elsewhere, then there’d likely be plenty of money
I will always remember the words of professor Peter Singer when he was asked how far along we could abort babies. His reply was classic, oh up to about the age of 2.
what to expect? Democrat Fascism…of FORCING people to theirways using edicts, DOJ, businesses, media, terrorism, etc
“ In the Dobbs decision, the court’s majority expressly, repeatedly rejects the application of this holding to these other rights. Indeed, it is relatively rare to see the court go to this extent to proactively close off the use of a new case in future cases.”
Turley is comically naive. The court has lost credibility to a majority of Americans. After justices claimed Roe was either settled law or long established precedent they clearly lied to the public. Just because they say the other issues won’t be overturned isn’t a guarantee. Alito and Thomas already made explicit overtures to the far right that if cases challenging the constitutionality of same sex marriages and contraception they would not rule in favor of upholding them. They already noted that the cases relied on the same principle as Roe. Justice Thomas went as far as openly stating that the doctrine used to justify those cases should be done away with completely.
Make no mistake zealots and the right are already pushing for further restrictions including travel to legal states, punishing companies for providing benefits like reimbursement for travel to legal states and even a national ban when republicans gain control of the house. These are religious zealots and they won’t stop until their views are firmly forced upon everyone.
Svelaz,
Evangelicals are commanded to spread the faith to the unbelievers. Devout Jews only try to convert secular Jews. The only time a Christian is required to convert is when a shiksa marries a Jew.
To not even mention the additional women that will die, including those who won’t get the pre-natal care given by clinics that will be closing is more than an oversight. Turley has evolved from legal scholar to right wing shill.
“To not even mention the additional women that will die, including those who won’t get the pre-natal care given by clinics that will be closing is more than an oversight. Turley has evolved from legal scholar to right wing shill.”
Pure unsupported speculation but why vary your style. But on the bright side, I guess you won’t waste your time reading or commenting. Who said unintended consequences were always bad things,
There’s historical evidence. The people always crying “freedom” are always seeking to control others.
enigma…………..Oh, I just want to reach for my hanky when you start crying those Frederick Doiuglass crocodile tears over the plight of women………
How did we get to “Frederick Douglass crocodile tears?” I forget to mention the babies that were wanted that will die as well. mespo calls it “unsupported speculation.” Do you agree? I know this isn’t the place where people care much about others than themselves (except the sudden concern for Asiana that can’t get into Harvard because of policies that pit minorities against each other) but more women will die.
enigma: How did we get to “Frederick Douglass crocodile tears?”
Cindy: How did we get to killing fetuses is women’s healthcare?
Because the clinics that are closing do more than one thing. You are smart enough to know of the multiple services they provide, I am aware of no plans for states to pick up the slack, are you? This is of course really a class issue, rich women will do what they did fifty years ago, safely. Poor women will take their chances.
Because the clinics that are closing do more than one thing.
Right. Because those other services are so vital to the bottom line that without abortion services they have to close their doors.
If they weren’t frauds, they would easily partner with pregnancy resource facilities to continue their important services.
Next argument by Enigma: Jews received free medical exams while in concentration camps. True those exams determined which Jews were sent to the gas chambers vs who worked digging graves, but free medical exams!
Enigma, I am driving to Miami sometime in August / September with likely stayover in St Augustine area. Perhaps we can meet for coffee and chat, introduce you to my spouse.
What happens next is dead women. Abortion is medical care, and denied abortion will kill women. There are many times where it is needed and as we have seen before, doctors and hospitals will be afraid to do abortions and allow women to suffer. This will happen much more now. And to make things worse, Republicans cheer this outcome.
Prof Turley – I simply hope we can have some healing. Maybe I’m a dreamer. I even look forward to this no longer being the only issue hanging over a confirmation hearing. I think Alito did us a favor in that we can now have self determination. Instead of black robes and central planning. I would be happy if we could end up closer to an Ireland or Poland instead of right behind North Korea and China. I wrote a book on miscarriage from a dad’s perspective that had international success but the past decade I have devoted myself to simply buying supplies like diapers for new moms who are actually mostly happy. No preaching just love and money. Btw/ Project Rachel in the Catholic Church is very healing for those struggling with post abortion— completely free of judgement. I hope we can heal.
Well Sammy take heart, we know for a fact that all those female babies in the womb that were so easily and so ruthlessly aborted under the old bad law probably won’t be now in at least 22 states. That oughta make you feel better about your selectively “compassionate” mathematics.
UB40 classic: “If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime””
If you do not want a baby, don’t do sex without precausions.
And if still worried or intercorse without consent, take the morning-after pill.
But no, thast would mean that the responsibility is put back to where it was: man & woman.
Turley says:
“The image of criminalized homosexuality, marriage bans and contraception limits is unnerving”
With the exception of contraception limits, my guess is that most Trumpists WOULD FAVOR a return to criminalizing homosexuality and same-sex marriage.
Because most of you use pseudonyms and your real identity will never be known, be honest and tell us how far back in time you really want to take this country. In a perfect world, how much religious morality do you wish America embraced?
Straw man argument. Not all right to lifers are religious. And advances science and medicine has made fetal viability earlier than when Roe was a issued. On the other hand, how would you feel about a law legalizing infanticide?
Barnum,
Life beginning at conception is an article of faith. It is not based upon science. I accept viability as a compromise. People of faith will not.
Jeff, I am a person of faith. And as stated before, viability is where I draw the line. Admittedly viability is open to debate. But in my mind, certainly not at conception. Grew up Catholic. Now Protestant.
But as far as ” people of faith ” I know many ” devout Catholics” that aren’t lying hypocrites like Biden and Pelosi.
According to Catholic doctrine, abortion at anytime is MURDER.
A mortal sin. And to advocate for abortion you are enabling MURDER.
Not my rules, theirs.
Paul,
If I believed that life began at conception, I would be anti-abortion, but I can’t make myself believe it anymore than I can accept massive voter fraud.
Neither do Religious people truly believe the fetus is a baby; otherwise, they would demand that pregnant women be charged with first-degree premeditated murder for committing an abortion. They CANNOT have it both ways- baby but no mother.
That’s “no murder”!
If religious people were pro life they would support universal health care, pollution contro and gun control to name just a few. Guess what they don’t.
Pro-lifers would also be against capital punishment. They misunderstand the “Lex Talionis.”
If religious people were pro life they would support universal health care, pollution contro and gun control to name just a few. Guess what they don’t.
I see you believe in the resurrection, Holmes, by raising this dead non-sequitur
If liberals were pro-people, they would open their homes to immigrants, the poor, the homeless, share their food and resources, and sell their expensive refrigerators, private jets and stocks to curb CO2 emissions and care for the poor. Al Gore need not worry since Tipper dumped him for the hypocrite that he is. OTOH, Barry Obama did not reply to a request for comment possibly because his multimillion dollar ocean side mansion is being decked out to host his rich liberal friends for his upcoming birthday party.
Nancy Pelosi however does have something to say on this topic:
Of course there is life, or some living thing, at the earliest stage — ie, conception. The idea that there is no life, then suddenly there is, or that life develops out of some inanimate substance, is not only anti-scientific, but ludicrous. The cells that create life are all “live.” You can call it a baby, fetus, embryo, clump of cells, or whatever, but whatever it is, it’s alive…or else the body would expel it, as in miscarriage. And certainly by the second trimester there is a recognizable being. Instead of playing word games, why not just own your opinion. To those who believe that abortion should be legal, how you describe or define the fetus is irrelevant. That, at least, is an honest approach.
Okay when does life begin? You must know since you deny one possibility.
Viability is a dividing line that is rational and not spiritual.
Why it begins when I say it does!
be honest and tell us how far back in time you really want to take this country.
All the way back to TODAY. 47 of 50 European nations max out abortion on demand at 15 weeks. Just like Mississippi. Of course, those Nations reached their
limits thru legislation.
How many more babies need to be murdered, before it is too much
I reject the faith-based myth that pre-viable fetuses are “babies.” Always have; always will. If we cannot compromise on viability, this is war.
Your last sentence is not an invitation to negotiate a compromise, it is an ultimatum.
I am willing to split the “baby” if you like. There is no way that people of faith can force their irrational religious beliefs on a secular country.
maybe you are UNAWARE of the basis of the United States
I’m all ears….
Fetal Viability changes to an earlier point in time every decade or so. It’ll get to conception with new technology. That’s a good rule. Follow the science.
I’ll agree. Religious fundamentalists won’t! You convince them!
Most, like me, would settle for not being forced to proclaim homosexuality’s innate glory and inevitability. Tolerance is fine, just don’t expect me to bow every time it’s mentioned.
Mespo says:
“Tolerance is fine, just don’t expect me to bow every time it’s mentioned.”
You are not a fundamentalist? A buffet style of religion? Choose what you like?
Once again Silberman preaches over reach and professes to read minds. I could also say that there is a heavy dose of antisemitism in modern progressive thought but I won’t because I can’t read minds. Most of the Trumpists I know just want to go to work, get a good wage, live peacefully with their families and get all the looney toon leftist’s off the roads and sidewalks so they can get to work and pay for Biden’s green revolution that seems to be close to wrecking the economy and costing them their job in the looming recession.
GEB,
Ok. You choose to ignore my sincere question. Next….
Ok, in regards to your “sincere” question, my definition of human life begins with conception and implantation. All the genetic code of a human being is there and if allowed to grow and is not aborted by nature or other humans it will eventually grow into an adult human being. It’s not going to be a toad, or cat or snake (depending on your definition of a snake). But there are no guarantees. Once you are conceived death stalks us all from then on and eventually claims us all. This is not religious at all. It’s simple biology. You place an artificial threshold of ability to be viable outside the body. Why? Even a born human is not viable unless it receives total care from someone and I don’t think it will be suckled by a wolf like Romulus and Remus. Viability out of the womb is an artificial threshold and simply is another step in the progression of growth of a human being. If things go wrong then we can die whether in the womb or outside. As far as return to an earlier time, I have no desire for that at all. Letting the people of each state decide what they want is sufficient for me. They may make decisions I do not care for but I can live with that. As far as biology is concerned, I am a biologist, human biologist and physician, internist and critical care and pulmonary specialist. So I have had an intimate relationship with birth, life, death, from pregnancy to old age and points in between. And yes I have dealt with many an obstetrical disaster also. And assisted in an abortion also (wish I had not).
I am sure there are other biologists and physicians that would disagree with me. Thats too bad but it won’t change a thing I write. My oath was to human life.
Jeff….President Trump appointed the first ever openly gay Presidential Cabinet member. (Rick Grenell)
I guess you missed that story in the Jr. Scholastic.
Cindy,
It took long enough.
Jeff………..So why didn’t Obama appoint an openly gay American to his Cabinet? Oh. that’s right. He opposed gay marriage.
Good question, Cindy. can’t answer it. You tell me. He did evolve on same-sex marriage.
Have you?
” my guess is that most Trumpists WOULD FAVOR a return to criminalizing homosexuality and same-sex marriage.”
Jeff, your statements are ludicrous. I am a strong supporter of Trump and you would consider me on the hard right. In my entire life I have never had a friend who was in favor of criminalizing homosexuality or same-sex marriage. What world do you live in?
Marin County must have some special gas seeping from the ground that makes one’s intellect fade. Does this problem occur with all your neighbors?