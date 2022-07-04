Yale Divinity Dean: There is “No Biblical Basis” for Abortion Bans

We recently discussed how university presidents and deans have departed from long-standing tradition in remaining neutral on political and legal debates to maintain a welcoming and diverse environment for all faculty members and students. It is becoming more common (indeed expected) for presidents and deans to publicly endorse liberal ideological or legal positions. The latest example is Yale Divinity School (YDS) Dean Gregory Sterling, who issued a statement not only opposing the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade but declaring there is no “biblical basis” for abortion bans.
Of all of the schools in a university, divinity schools are the most likely to have faculty and students who maintain pro-life viewpoints. One would think that a dean would be sensitive to that fact and seek to maintain a more neutral and ecumenical approach across different faiths and viewpoints.
Not Dean Sterling.
Sterling begins with the observation and question: “The decision culminates a decades-long effort by those who identify as pro-life. But is this decision pro-life or pro a particular ideology?”
He then categorically rejects the widespread view among pro-life advocates that abortion is a sin. While recognizing many in his community hold this view, he calls it “simplistic” and without “biblical basis”:
“The pro-life stance is often linked to Christianity and there are many people who are genuine in their faith who will support the Supreme Court’s decision, including members of the YDS community. It is, however, a more complex issue than some acknowledge. There is no biblical basis for the ban on abortion. The only text that deals directly with a fetus is Exodus 21:22–25, and it makes a distinction between the penalty levied on someone who causes a pregnant woman to miscarry versus an injury to the woman herself. The former results in a fine; the latter in the lex talionis (an eye for an eye etc.). In other words, it distinguishes between a fetus and a human being. Simplistic appeals to the biblical traditions are just that, simplistic. Christianity is supportive of human life, but we must work through our traditions with care. It is not at all clear that today’s decision reflects a text like Exodus 21:22–25.”
There could have been a myriad of ways to engage in this debate on the meaning of such passages. However, Sterling felt obligated to speak as the dean in declaring categorically that “There is no biblical basis for the ban on abortion.”
What is equally striking is that Sterling’s interpretation of Exodus 21:22-25 does not appear self-evident. That is not to say that he is wrong, but rather his categorical rejection as dean is questionable from both a decanal and divinity perspective.
Exodus 21:22 addresses the harming a pregnant woman:
“If people are fighting and hit a pregnant woman and she gives birth prematurely, but there is no serious injury, the offender must be fined whatever the woman’s husband demands and the court allows. But if there is serious injury, you are to take life for life.”
One can clearly read that language to see that, even in an accidental context, the killing of an unborn child was viewed as murder subject to the death penalty. If you cannot accidentally kill a life, even a fetal life, some believe that you certainly cannot do so intentionally.
Yet, one can argue that this passage deals with fatal accidents that injure a woman. It does not address a situation where the woman herself seeks the abortion.
Sterling also ignores other biblical passages that, while not referencing miscarriages directly, are commonly cited as authority for pro-life views. Indeed, the Catholic Church holds the opposing view. Other groups share in that biblical view, including the Southern Baptist Convention, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormons) and the Assemblies of God.
Indeed, early Christian figures affirmed the view that abortion was a sin in their interpretation of this and other biblical passages. This was also evident in 1st and 2nd Century writings like the Didache (Teaching of the Twelve Apostles) and Letter of Barnabas. The latter states “Thou shalt not slay the child by procuring abortion; nor, again, shalt thou destroy it after it is born.” Influential writings by St. Augustine and St. Thomas Aquinas reinforced such views.
My interest is less the merits of the debate (which is a legitimate and important debate to have at divinity schools), but the role of a dean in declaring in his official capacity that one side is right or wrong. It is reminiscent of the recent inaccurate and strident position taken by the Hastings Law Dean on the Dobbs decision in his official capacity. As with a divinity school dean, a law dean should recognize that many of his alumni and students hold an opposing view. Even with the dwindling number of conservative or libertarian professors on our faculties, there should be some small modicum of recognition that other views are still present in the student body and society at large.
For religious people, let alone divinity scholars, there is a rising intolerance at universities. This includes a concern that religiosity itself is under attack as shown in the recent controversy over the selection of an atheist to serve as president of Harvard’s chaplains.
It is the obligation of deans like Sterling to maintain a diverse intellectual environment, including for pro-life scholars in a divinity school. This role is even more important given the growing orthodoxy at most schools where opposing views are actively silenced.
Even iconic liberals have been cancelled in seeking to express pro-life views. A good example of this intolerance was the treatment of my friend, the late and great Nat Hentoff. Considered the prototypical liberal intellectual, Nat also happened to be pro-life despite his atheist views. In a 1992 Washington Post column, Hentoff described how activists would prevent his even leading discussions of the issue.
Nat and I would often discuss what we saw as the rising intolerance on the left and the growth of an anti-free speech movement on our campuses. It has become worse than either of us imagined before his death.
There was a time when it would have been scandalous for a dean like Sterling to use his official position to make such a declaration. Today it is barely noted. Indeed, it is more likely to be cited as proof that pro-life arguments are not just legally but religiously invalid.
Once again, there were a host of ways that Sterling could have framed his message in a neutral and inclusive way. He could have also spoken expressly as an individual and not the Dean. That was clearly not his intention. He wanted to speak as Dean in opposition to the pro-life arguments after the Dobbs decision. He is certainly not alone in this departure from tradition, but it is particularly alarming to see from the head of a divinity school.
This does not surprise me in the least. Although Yale, Harvard, Princeton and most of the other Ivy League schools were founded to teach Christianity, they ceased being Christian a long, long time ago.
The hypocrites on the left yell about abortion as if they care. They don’t, especially those that yell the loudest.
“”She had a baggie full of pills,” Lamb recounted. “And so we started saying, ‘Hey, what are these pills?’ And she says, ‘Look, when I was going across the border, I knew I’d get raped multiple times. So these are the morning-after pills.'”
Her answer — and the fact the baggie was already missing some pills — was enough to stun even the most grizzled of law enforcement veterans painfully aware that the open border Biden has ushered into existence over 18 months has lured hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants on perilous treks in the hands of criminal cartels, for which rape, extortion, indentured slavery and deadly journeys inside sweltering trucks or along raging river waters have become the price of admission.”
Add to that our American youth dying of Fentanyl (100,000 deaths in the past year and climbing)
The left’s policies amount to mass murder and enslavement.
S. Liar checks in with what aboutism from a right wing web site.
Right-wing or left-wing, who cares? Is it sure or not? That is what counts. Unfortunately you do not believe in the truth. Tell us what is false in the news report. You can’t, because they tell the truth and you prefer to lie.
Anomaly checks in to demonstrate that he is still an idiot with a bag on his head.
Ray checks in to demonstrate he has nothing but childish name-calling.
As academically interesting as many of the comments above are, Professor Turley is drawing attention to the head of the Yale Divinity School and the questionable certainty of his statement ‘there is no biblical basis.’ Really?
Really.
If you think that the Bible mentions abortion, please do cite it.
The discussions of the Bible on this blog have demonstrated that the Bible considers the pregnant mother to be carrying a living person with the standard penalty for taking the child’s life. “An eye for an eye.”
The recent decision, in reality, had little to do with abortion, but was deeply rooted in the 10th Amendment and States rights. Why we would care what a rebel divinity school faculty lounge denizen would opine is beyond me. The real question that must be addressed to what is left of our common core of moral values in this nation is: When does life begin. Now that is going to be a tough nut to crack.
That’s right, short of a civil war, slavery, diversity [dogma], human rites (e.g. elective abortion), etc. will remain viable under a layer of privacy, euphemisms, and a nominally secular ethical religion of equity and inclusion processed under politically congruent constructs (i.e. democratic/dictatorial duality).
The Court reversed the precedent of the Twilight Amendment (i.e. emanations received from the penumbra of the Constitution), thus mitigating the progress of dysfunction, corruption, and other mischief realized with its liberal excess. Demos-cracy is aborted at the Twilight Fringe. Democracy dies in darkness.
There is no agreement among biologists about when life begins. Here’s a discussion from a developmental biologist of the various biological views: https://web.archive.org/web/20030511191256/http://www.devbio.com/printer.php?ch=21&id=162
But even if you think that a human being is created at fertilization, it has no rights, as it isn’t yet a person, and rights are attached to legal persons, not living entities that aren’t persons.
And even if you think that the state has an interest in the embryo’s life, the state cannot use a woman’s body against her will to protect the embryo’s life, any more than the state can take your blood against your will to save an actual person’s life, or even take your organs after you die to save the life of a person needing an organ transplant.
You highlight states’ rights, but you are silent about people’s rights.
“The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated”
“Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
“No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
If you’re now going to complain that the word “abortion” doesn’t appear, then keep in mind that lots of words don’t appear in the Constitution. For example, “privacy” doesn’t appear, but you still have a right to privacy. The phrases “Electoral College” and “congressional districts” do not appear, yet they’re required by the Constitution. The list of words that don’t appear in the Constitution is long, and that does not imply that the Constitution says nothing about the underlying concepts.
People have a right to bodily autonomy. Women should not be forced into involuntary servitude in service of an embryo.
So when big goobermint demanded you take the big pharma poison – where’s my bodily autonomy to say NO and carry on. Joey’s peeps are still pushing the big pharma poisons , and now to even small children full and well knowing its useless and causes more harm than covid itself. Imagine a constitutional amendment that says “shall not be infringed” and it is thus infringed greatly…oh wait yeah that unconstitutional move(s) has happened already. Being there is nothing at all in the constitution about abortion or anything to be construed as such you are off your rocking chair to assume it is somehow a right. SCOTUS addressed this flawed ruling and correctly kicked it back to the states. Now if we could get SCOTUS to trash all the infringement of the shall not be infirnged amendment that would make more sense legally and morally.
Since there is no “agreement among biologists about when life begins,” one can say life begins at 40 and kill anyone below 40 without consequences.
Leftistism leaves everything open to interpretation. The whacky and hypocritical nonsense lacking logic ingrains itself into the brain. They want to feel good, so they rid themselves of historical context and morality. What remains is pure BS.
Life is a continous thing that has been continuing continuously for billions of years. How can it be implied that life is interrupted by non-life from conception to birth, and then life resumes again at birth? That makes no sense
In Stork they Trust… to deliver the fetus (technical term of art for social distance), baby at the time of coincidence (i.e. life deemed worthy of life, a life more profitable in whole than in parts, a life not classified under diversity [dogma] (i.e. color judgment, class-based bigotry) but as an individual).
Who says that an embryo isn’t alive?
Most of them die of natural causes prior to birth though.
Nicely said Jonathan.
Oh the irony for those religious justices believing you can ban abortion because the Constitution doesn’t explicitly state it, but then believe the Bible teaches against abortion without explicitly stating so. Hypocrites! Offspring of vipers!
You just “hypocrited” yourself grandly with your absurdity.
Technically, that’s true. A murder is a family of crows. A pride is a family of lions. A pride parade is family of lions, lionesses, and their unPlanned (i.e. living) cubs playing in gay abandon.
murder
“unlawful killing of another human being by a person of sound mind with premeditated malice,” c. 1300, murdre, earlier morþer, from Old English morðor (plural morþras) “secret killing of a person, unlawful killing,” also “mortal sin, crime; punishment, torment, misery,” from Proto-Germanic *murthran (source also of Goth maurþr, and, from a variant form of the same root, Old Saxon morth, Old Frisian morth, Old Norse morð, Middle Dutch moort, Dutch moord, German Mord “murder”), from suffixed form of PIE root *mer- “to rub away, harm” (also “to die” and forming words referring to death and to beings subject to death).”
Murder is an ethical, legal (i.e. religious or behavioral protocol) term of art. Murder under the Progressives’ Twilight faith and Pro-Choice ethics has been granted safe sanctuary under a principle of privacy (i.e. if you can get away with it). Elective abortion is a premeditated act, an affirmative action, a human rite performed for social, redistributive, clinical, and fair weather causes to relieve a “burden” assumed by choice: sex or abstinence, prevention of conception in depth, adoption, compassion, or an equal right to self-defense through reconciliation. Perhaps the social progressive can expand the scope of self-defense to be equitable and inclusive.
That said, elective abortion is a wicked solution to a hard problem: keep women and girls affordable, available, and taxable. There are diverse precedents where demos-cracy is aborted at the twilight fringe.
Because Marxists have no God but the State.
Marxism always leads to Democide.
How about, Thou shalt not kill.
The Hebrew is more accurately translated: You shall not murder. Abortion isn’t murder.
Taking a life without cause?
Sinners sin because they rationalize.
Abortion conflicts with all of Jesus’s teachings.
Most of all the taking of innocent life.
I’m not Christian, and the Old Testament — the source of You shall not murder — is a Jewish text. Abortion does not conflict with Jews’ religious beliefs.
But, the Old Testament recognizes that someone killing the child within the mother is killing a human being. The penalty is “An eye for an eye.”
“ there is no “biblical basis” for abortion bans.” Translation: “We know better than four centuries of Jewish scholarship.”
“four centuries of Jewish scholarship” doesn’t argue that abortion bans are just.
Jews have filed a legal suit against the FL abortion ban, arguing in part that “In Jewish law, abortion is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman, or for many other reasons not permitted under the Act. As such, the Act prohibits Jewish women from practicing their faith free of government intrusion and thus violates their privacy rights and religious freedom.”
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/22060281-complaint-ldor-va-dor-vs-state-of-florida-final?responsive=1&title=1
Florida law, all state laws, allow for saving the life of the mother. As has been the case since the time of the first Greek medicos
Yes, women and men have an equal right to self-defense through reconciliation. The social progressives need only to expand the scope of self-defense to be equitable and inclusive of human rites. That said, six weeks to baby meets granny, in state, if not in process. A human life evolves from conception. Civilized societies discourage homicides, the performance of human rites, for social, redistributive, clinical, and fair weather causes.
That said, there is no mystery in sex and conception. A woman and her male partner have four choices: sex or abstinence, prevention of conception in depth, adoption (i.e. shared/shifted responsibility), compassion (i.e. shared/personal responsibility), and an equal right to self-defense through reconciliation. The wicked solution a.k.a. planned parenthood (for baby) or planned parent/hood (for granny, Whitmer/Michigan, Cuomo/New York) are neither a good nor exclusive choice.
The Pro-Choice ethical religion denies women and men’s dignity and agency, and reduces human life to negotiable commodities.
Jews don’t believe that the sole exception is to save the mother’s life, as should be totally clear from the quote from the lawsuit.
Are you nuts? A quote from a lawsuit tells you all of that?
Indeed, you are very shallow.
Reformed or progressive Jews that ignore Jewish law, socially justified under the once State-established Pro-Choice ethical (i.e. relativistic) religion.
Darren, can you take a look. This was posted with the original Hebrew but wasn’t printed. Will WordPress not print things written in Hebrew?
—–
“Reposting because the prior posting disappeared.
And should men quarrel and hit a pregnant woman, and she miscarries but there is no fatality, he shall surely be punished, when the woman’s husband makes demands of him, and he shall give [restitution] according to the judges’ [orders].
But if there is a fatality, you shall give a life for a life,
an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, a hand for a hand, a foot for a foot,
This interpretation faced the test of time and agrees with others containing minor differences but also are time-tested.
“Jews have filed a legal suit against the FL abortion ban,”
I think you have said you are Jewish, and a lot of things you say don’t agree with Jewish law or the Constitution.
The Old Testament is clear and the Constitution provides for states rights. Deal with the State you live in.
Four centuries of Jewish scholarship? One shouldn’t forget that they despised Jesus because they feared losing their status and nation, for which they lost both. I took a reformed Judaism class offered by a local Jewish rabbi. In less than a week I was able prove one rabbinical tradition as a selective yet incorrect teaching. This is why Jesus was critical of following the traditions of men who elevate themselves as lords over the Word of God itself.
I cant imagine any Christian Translation that justifies elective abortions so woman cant graduate a year sooner. Or more time to make Partner
When there is no law, no sin is committed. This is the foundation for the New Covenant based on forgiveness. “While we were yet sinners Christ died for us.” Who has the right to create laws which ultimately place a stumbling block through punishment before those whom Jesus preemptively forgives? Our ministry is one of reconciliation not condemnation. “You cannot be loving God whom you cannot see if you don’t love your brother whom you can see.” They don’t see the unborn, so their imagination runs wild with interpretations made by false preachers. By tearing others down they subconsciously feel self-righteous. It is self righteousness because their pursuit of punishing others does not originate with God.
To be clear, Turley is not presenting the original text of Exodus 21:22-23, which is in Hebrew. He is choosing a particular English version, the New International Version. Different English versions have different English meanings.
Any serious scholar would recognize that the text is translated in multiple ways and would look at various translations along with the Hebrew, and would also attend to the meaning of the Hebrew at the time the text was written. More to the point, what is described is not an abortion with the consent of the woman; if anything, it is more analogous to fetal homicide laws.
Once again, Turley, despite being a professor, fails to act like a scholar in his discussion.
You failed to provide the “true” translation.
Also, we are not talking about old testament. We are talking about Christianity and the New Testament.
ROFL that you don’t recognize that Exodus is part of the Old Testament and was written in Hebrew. Of course Turley is talking about the Old Testament when he quotes Exodus.
Instead of demanding a “true translation” from me, learn Hebrew and read it in the original.
As for the multiple English translations, if you’d bothered to click on Turley’s link, you’d have found that the Bible Gateway site provides a few dozen English translations from different English versions of the Bible, underscoring that there is no single version of the text in English.
And no, we are not talking about “Christianity and the New Testament.” You may want to talk about that, but I am talking about the text of Exodus in the Old Testament, and Christians don’t control its interpretation, “retard.”
Old Tesatament is NOT, Christianity.
But the diversion of painting pro life supporters as religiously driven agenda item. is just that. Diversion.
SCOTUS has pointed out, the Constitution enumerates specific limited powers to the Federal Govt. All else is up to the People, or the States.
You would much rather mindlessly argue religion (the diversion). than institute change through constitutional pathways. (hard work)
I’m discussing this column, “retard.”
As for the Constitution:
“The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated”
“Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
“No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
If you’re now going to complain that the word “abortion” doesn’t appear, lots of words don’t appear in the Constitution. For example, “privacy” doesn’t appear, but you still have a right to privacy. The phrases “Electoral College” and “congressional districts” do not appear, yet they’re required by the Constitution. The list of words that don’t appear in the Constitution is long, and that does not imply that the Constitution says nothing about the underlying concepts.
People have a right to bodily autonomy. Women should not be forced into involuntary servitude in service of an embryo. You cannot even be forced to donate blood to save someone’s life, which is extremely simply, safe, and brief, but you think it fine and dandy for a woman to be forced to donate the use of her body for 9 months.
A loved one died while waiting for an organ transplant. It’s not even legal to remove viable organs from a dead body to save someone’s life. Women should not have less bodily autonomy than men and dead people.
The Federal Govt has no power concerning abortion. The People have the ultimate authority. Such as deciding when the State Govt can protect life.
The debated is about life, not elective medical procedures.
Things like electively selling a kidney is against the law, Like prostitution or using illegal drugs. Your bodily autonomy is yet another diversion
Protecting life.
If the state can demand that a woman host an embryo against her will to save its life, the state can demand that you donate some of your bone marrow to save the life of someone who needs a bone marrow transplant to combat leukemia. The latter is unconstitutional. So is the former.
The state can’t even force you to donate blood to save someone’s life.
This is not about life, no matter your proclamations. This is about whether a woman has bodily autonomy, per the Constitution’s protections of people’s rights against state or federal restrictions.
BTW, this is yet another example of you making an outrageously false claim — “we are not talking about old testament” — and then running away from admitting your mistake. You take the childish, cowardly route instead.
The lefts argument centers on Christians.
But like I explainied. You are intent on the endless debate about Religion.
The debate, here and now, is Constitutional Power.
But you insist on diverting to how many angels are dancing in the head of a pin.
Do the work at the State level, A short study of history will show you it takes about 50 years. Govern by the will of the people, not the whim of a judge or two.
I note the provision of the Hebrew text and English translation earlier. If one searches the Internet for well-established translations that have stood the test of time, that translation represents the others even when minor changes exist.
“ To be clear, Turley is not presenting the original text of Exodus 21:22-23, which is in Hebrew.” Any lay person who understands how to use a Strong’s Concordance can look up the original language and their meanings.
The NIV translation is a superior translation of the Bible over the King James version and represents some of the latest scholarship in translating the ancient Biblical languages.
“ The NIV was created as a modern translation, by Bible scholars using the earliest and highest quality source manuscripts available, into broadly understood modern English.”
Wikipedia
Wikipedia: The new Bible’s Bible.
And the flawed wikipedia is full of leftwaffe babllese….. To cite it as a reliable source always gives me great laughter. You may as well allege truth to anything biden says…it will also trigger great laughter as well. !!!.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Why_Wikipedia_is_not_so_great
In particular, the text you quoted is not linked to any references. It’s the opinion of a random Wikipedia editor.
If you look at some of the references, you’ll find that the NIV is an evangelical version. Again: you seem to want everyone to default to a single Christian translation of a Jewish text. I refuse to do that. I’m not Christian.
As for “Any lay person who understands how to use a Strong’s Concordance,” since I’m not Christian, I’ve never used it, and having spoken more than one other language, I’m not interested in word-by-word translations, which often results in an inaccurate translation, as many words have more than one meaning and must be understood in context.
Uh, the NIV is a leftist translation. As it has become prominent, churches have become less and less Christian and more modernist.
“Indeed, it is more likely to be cited as proof that pro-life arguments are not just legally but religiously invalid.”
That is the ball game right there. Modern progressives argue almost exclusively via appeals to authority. “A Yale divinity dean agrees with me, so I’m right and you are wrong.” “Trust the science.” “Seventeen intelligence agencies determined…”. “Fact checkers have given that three Pinocchios…”. It has gotten to the point that I automatically reject all appeals to authority and assume they are wrong.
Find a respected institution, kill it, skin it, and wear its skin suit while demanding respect.
tommylotto: And they’re very selective about the authorities they use. Most often it’s just another liberal who echoes their POV. Of course, to them, the US Constitution isn’t “authoritative” unless it, too, echoes their views. This is the moral and legal relativism the left wallows in.
“Judeo-Christianity” is ridiculous on its face. Now an atheist rabbi is telling Christians how to be Christians.
Sounds about right.