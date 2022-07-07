Harvard Poll: 72 Percent Support 15-Week Limit on Abortions

I previously wrote about how most Americans are not aligned by the most extreme views of both parties on abortion. Many Democratic leaders have been speaking of absolute abortion rights, as reflected in states like Colorado which recognize the right to abortion until after birth at nine months. Many Republican leaders have been speaking of absolute or near absolute bans on abortion, as reflected in states like Arkansas with only limited exceptions for the life of the mother. Now a Harvard poll reaffirms earlier polling that shows most Americans embrace views closer to Mississippi than Michigan on abortion. Indeed, while Democratic leaders denounced the Mississippi law setting a 15-week limit on abortion, 72 percent of those polled support that limit.

A poll conducted after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade found that 72 percent of Americans would allow abortion only until the 15th week of pregnancy. That transcends party affiliation. Even 60 percent of Democrats believe abortion should be prohibited after the 15th week.

That is also consistent with most other countries. Internationally, only seven countries allow abortion after the 20th week.

Notably, seventy-five percent of women support the 15-week cut-off while 69 percent of men who also agree with that timeline.

The poll also shows that 44 percent of voters believe that state legislatures should have the power to determine abortion standards while 25 percent believe Supreme Court justices should decide the issue. Another 31 percent believe that Congress should pass national abortion laws.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

