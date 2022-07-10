As with the university, Quebecor Media quickly yielded to a mob of critics and removed Provost’s remarks. Journal de Québec Editor-in-Chief Sébastien Ménard said that Provost’s points “were inaccurate or could mislead the public.” Notably, Ménard did not seem compelled to address the alleged inaccuracies in the comments or Provost’s basis for raising his concerns.
Ménard did not seem to entertain the possibility that the media can be a place for the exchange of such ideas, including a rigorous debate challenging Provost’s assertions. Instead, the solution, once again, was censorship.
Most of Provost’s colleagues have said nothing in defense of an academic being denied the very freedom that defines and sustains our profession. One exception is Douglas Farrow, a professor of theology and ethics at McGill University in Montreal, who denounced the suspension as “A Repressive Political Act” in a Substack article.
To its credit, the Université Laval faculty union has filed a grievance on Provost’s behalf.
I recently wrote a column on our own struggle with cancel culture in George Washington University in the effort to bar Justice Clarence Thomas from teaching. To its credit, the university sided with academic freedom. However, as the column noted, most people do not have a seat on the Supreme Court to reinforce their academic positions.
Last week, my study on the decline of free speech at universities was published by the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy. The article entitled “Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States,” explores the anti-free speech movement in the United States and the increasingly common claim that free speech itself is harmful. This is another example of that trend in Canada. It is part of an existential struggle for all faculty and students over the purpose and future of higher education in both countries.
45 thoughts on “Laval University Professor Suspended for Questioning Covid Vaccines for Children”
Jonathan: One would think you could pick a case closer to home to discuss “free speech”. I can see where Laval University might be concerned about Dr. Provost’s misinformation re Covid vacs for children. It’s a public health issue and Laval doesn’t want to misinform Canadian parents about how to best protect their children. But your only concern is to protect Dr. Provost’s right to peddle misinformation that could be medically dangerous. Dr. Mathieu Nadeau-Valle at the University of Montreal has a different take: “This person [Provost] doesn’t really have the expertise to speak about all this. He’s a biochemistry professor; he doesn’t study messenger RNA, he studies small RNA, it’s not at all the same research…he is speaking against the scientific consensus on the subject…Academic freedom means being able to speak about any subject but it doesn’t mean that we can say false things”. Intentionally saying “false things” about Covid vacs for kids would seems to warrant a two month suspension.
Speaking of a “free speech” issue closer to home you could have discussed a similar case at Hogan Lovells, one of the largest law firms in this country and the world. The “Women’s Initiative Network” at the firm recently held a Zoom call about the Dobbs decision. One female white partner chimed in in support of Dobbs and expressed her own racist views that Black women are disproportionately getting abortions and conducting “Black genocide” which the partner found “tragic”. There was “shock” and “outrage” by most of the other participants. Hogan Lovells has suspended the white partner pending an investigation saying: “”Racist actions and statements are contrary to our culture, values, and business as a firm,…” Yes, there are consequences for making racist statements at law firms–at least at Hogan Lovells. I’m sure you will raise a hue and cry about this flagrant violation of a racist’s “free speech” rights.
What amazes me is your myopia. You write endlessly about censorship of conservatives at universities–their right to peddle racist views. But you have yet to discuss some real cases of censorship–like the banning of books in public schools. That would appear to be an existential threat to free expression right here at home. Apparently of little concern to you–one who claims to be a free speech “absolutist”. Why is that?
Let me get this straight. Provost gets suspended and his means of supporting his family is taken away because he asked other professionals in his field to give their opinions about vaccines. This is a discussion that can not even be allowed by the best and brightest in the medical profession in Canada. Zeke Heil translated means “For the win.”
Good grief.
Even asking for discussion/debate on a topic can get one suspended without pay?
Go against the “official” narrative, get disciplined for it.
Isn’t California trying to pass a law that anyone in the medical profession who voices any opinion other than the “official” government mandated narrative faces getting the medical license suspended?
Unconscionable. Trudeau has turned to Canada into another Cuba.
Anyone that wants to understand leftist fascism just read Sammy’s comment above where he states that “of course a university should be allowed to censor ideas that are wrong”. It is always the left that finds ideas that are wrong that need to be censored. When was the last time Twitter, or any other site, blocked a liberal point of view that was wrong? It is always one way, the origins of covid, the Hunter laptop, Russian collusion. All of these have been proven to be 100% wrong and yet not one of them was censored. Yet we see over and over again that people on the right are blocked every day. Twitter will suspend you if you use the former name of the actress that is now an actor. You get banned for saying that the female “Admiral” that the idiot Biden “promoted” is really a man. Banned for stating the obvious if you are not on the right team.
I don’t recall Turley objecting when the University of Florida barred professors from providing expert testimony about voting rights? He apparently is blind to First Amendment suppression when he can’t point to the left. (The professors won their lawsuit)
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/580355-florida-professors-sue-over-prohibition-on-testimony-in-voting/
No one is suppressing your right to vote, Enigma.
Oh yes enigma. If you read down past the first few paragraphs of your link you will see that the University of Florida said that their testimony could not be PAID for testimony. In other words testimony to the highest bidder would not be allowed. If their opinion was so important why would they have to be PAID to give it? Isn’t it interesting how one word can change a perception. Either you left out the word PAID on purpose or you just didn’t read down far enough to see it. I must give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you just didn’t read the entirety of the link you provided. Please let us know if it was an on purpose omission or just an overlooked portion of your link.
While you latched onto the word “paid,” University professors had to seek permission to participate in any outside activity deemed against the interest of the state as DeSantis saw fit. I thought the interest here was a concern with free speech. Even if it were a limit on paid expert testimony, it would still be an infringement on speech based on ideology which surely you object to?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2022/01/21/university-florida-lawsuit-academic-freedom/
Canada is the country that elected a guy that attacked truckers and anyone that wouldn’t take the vaccine and then attacked our SCOTUS for denying females body autonomy. Take the vaccine or be arrested is ok but let a state determine abortion restrictions (usually aligned with most western nations) and you are evil.
I would like to say something positive about our social contract but the awful truth is we suffer under the thumb of a failed state.
We used to say that about Mexico but Americans are moving to Mexico for relief.
Canadians fled to Mexico before the dictator Trudeau clamped down on their freedoms. Trudeau is a disgrace.
What is surreal is that this was supposed to be an academic forum. In the world of medicine and the healing arts sciences, practitioners are held to the “standard of care.” Where does “standard of care” originate? Who determines these standards? They come from studies, academic institutions, peer review, vigorous debate, and anecdotal observations reported from providers in the trenches. Science will never move forward if there is a lockstep agreement among researchers, academics and providers. It can be messy, especially when it comes to economics, research grants, and politics are influenced by a smaller number of gatekeepers, some of which have conflicts of interest.
One medical discovery that comes to mind, off the top of my head is that of H. Pylori’s role in peptic ulcer disease and gastritis. It took guts and determination Dr. Barry J. Marshall and Dr. J. Robin Warren to prevail against scorn and stiff resistance by the scientific world. Their research eventually prevailed and these pioneers were awarded the Nobel prize. Millions of patients owe their treatment and relief of suffering to these courageous scientists.
We should welcome vigorous debate, dissent, and questioning of authority. Scientific papers should be scrutinized. There is no such thing as “the science is settled.” At best, results of a scientific study falls into the category of “best fitting line” or levels of confidence, or the “the results suggest….”
He raised some good concerns. I’m old. I got a reaction to covid booster that gave me several bad illnesses. Don’t change Dicks in the Middle of a screw. Vote for Nixon in 72. And go ahead and fair all your good professors. You’re going to Hell in a multi human basket.
The professor of immunology raises some significant issues about the Covid vaccine and especially in children under 6 and that has generated quite a bit a discussion in the United States also. Vaccines have been used for decades in a variety of groups depending on risk factors and age.
Influenza has typically been a scourge of the very young and the those over 65 and those were the target groups in many cases for vaccination. In another Influenza Epidemic the influenza vaccine was less needed in people who went thru the 1957-1958 epidemic because they were were resistant to a more recent Flu that was almost identical to the 1957-1958 variety. Covid has a very marked age distribution with near nil mortality in the age group under 6.
You have to weigh the risk of the vaccine vs the risk of the disease. Smallpox is a good example. The smallpox vaccine is still available but is almost never given because it is so rare the the risk of side effects exceeds the benefit. You keep the vaccine available because small pox could recur in a pandemic in a population now only lightly protected.
Medicine is not so pure and science driven as some lay people think. There is personal conflict, animus, bias, conflict of interest, greed, stupidity and all in medicine just like any other human endeavor. Read the Wikipedia article someday on High dose chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant in the treatment of breast cancer. Not one of medicines more shining moments and as an insider in medicine I could lay bare even more. That is why open discussion in medicine and science is so key to advancement . I thought we were past the point where the Church of Thought Suppression or others could suppress discussion of science. I guess not. As Prof Turley pointed out the alleged misinformation was not identified or refuted.
I have no animus against the Covid vaccine since I am a transplant patient who has had the Moderna vaccine (2 injections) and 2 boosters. I am also a retired physician trained in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary and Critical Care and served a function as a clearinghouse for peer reviewed and non peer reviewed information for a local group of about 200 providers during the first 1-1 1/2 years of this pandemic, since I had the time and could not help clinically.
Doctor, well stated!
I agree with everything you said,Doctor, but since Turley went on the Fox payroll, I question his motives about everything he writes nowadays. Basically, his job is to throw red meat to the disciples, and this piece would likely be viewed by the disciples as support for refusing the vaccine for themselves or their children. Fox knows the disicples will believe anything, especially the Big Lie, and that they view themselves as wise and smarmy for supporting Trump, who has always downplayed COVID and that they view with skepticism anything coming from the CDC, because the CDC made Trump look bad.
Nutacha,
Like all left wing nuts – you waste massive time and suffer delusions from trying to get into the head of others. And pretending you know their motives.
You can not know what is inside anothers head.
You can not know more about them than what they have said.
When you pretend you know anothers intentions and motives – you are nearly always wrong.
Stick to what people SAY or do.
What has Turley said that is innaccurate, or wrong ? Turley is not perfect – he makes mistakes – lots of grammatical ones.
But address what he has said or done – not your attempts at clairvoyance.
Turley used to appear on left wing nut News – MSNBC, CNN, …
But because he would not spin his views to suit their wishes – they do not invite him back.
Turley’s remarks are not always what Fox or Fox viewers want to hear – but to their credit Fox and those on the right tolerate even listen to well argued positions that deviate from their own.
“He who knows only his own side of the case knows little of that. His reasons may be good, and no one may have been able to refute them. But if he is equally unable to refute the reasons on the opposite side, if he does not so much as know what they are, he has no ground for preferring either opinion… Nor is it enough that he should hear the opinions of adversaries from his own teachers, presented as they state them, and accompanied by what they offer as refutations. He must be able to hear them from persons who actually believe them…he must know them in their most plausible and persuasive form.”
― John Stuart Mill, On Liberty
The response to alleged misinformation is more information – not enforced silence.
Diseases have a profile. You noted the different profiles of some influenza strains.
Covid has possibly the most dramatic age profile of any incestuous disease.
Outside of those with serious comorbidity the death rate for those under 20 is almost zero.
There is no possible vaccine that would justify the risk to those under 20.
Nor is this new knowledge the age profile was known in march 2020 – long before the vaccine, and has been repeatedly confirmed since.
I am not “anti-vax”. There were experimental biohacker versions of the mRNA vaccine that were potentially available in April 2020
I fully supported allowing people to get those – at their own risk and cost.
Developing the Vaccines in the incredibly short time period was an absolute marvel – Trump gets credit for bulldozing red tape out of the way.
Support for development testing and choice is NOT the same as support for mandates and stupidity.
I have been vaccinated out the whazzo. I do not regret that choice. But I would not make the same choices based on the knowledge I have today.
That is one of the reasons that free choice is critical.
We do not have all the answers. We often do not know enough to make choices about relative risks when we have to make those choices.
We are also each unique, with different circumstances. There is no correct answer – much less correct one size fits all answer.
Increasingly it appears that the mRNA vaccines are on net slightly negative – they cause slightly more harm than benefit.
Those that data is preliminary.
But there is reason to beleive that the non mRNA vaccines are on NET better.
Again the fact that we did not know so much and we have subsequently learned so much more is a reason these things MUST be choices.
Laval Cabal
Let’s speak with clarity. To be anti – absolute free speach, is to be anti-American, anti-freedom. There is no gray area. This is black and white. This is one more victory of the Globalists against Western Nationalism. It is another battle in the death by a thousand cuts war they are waging and winning against individual sovereignty. The Globalists and their minions are the 21 Century “Third Reich.”
21% of Canada’s population is foreign born. Guess how they vote.
My wife is a naturalized citizen of the U.S. so it’s not like I’m anti-immigrant. I just don’t want communists and jihadis running this country like they run Canada.
Fascist don’t allow dissent!
Being a University Professor is not a “do anything you want without consequences”’job. You must uphold professional ethics, and part of those ethics is academic honesty. When a professor spreads lies and false information then they should be fired.
Sammy. the man is a professor of immunology. Leading a discussion about Covid response. Explain in detail exactly what is wrong with his words or actions.
Sam so when Conservative FIRE PEOPLE because they don’t like what they say…you are fine with that?
That would depend on the job and what was said.
Regardless, when is the last time you have read of a conservative firing someone for expressing a view they did not like inside the domain of their expertise ?
Frankly when is the last time you have heard of a conservative firing someone over speech ?
There is a tsunami of firings by the left – often of those on the left for even the most minor deviations from dogma in academic areas where diversity of thought is how knowledge is actually advanced.
Your going to have to do better than nonspecific hypotheticals.
The “lie” is that children should get Vaxed. The Evidence from the start has been that there would be little possible benfit for those under 20, much less under 5, and substantial risk.
Covid deaths for those under 20 without comorbidity are pretty much ZERO. While those from adverse reactions are not.
Frankly the evidence for Vaxing under 40 unless you have comorbitidies is very poor – especially if you are male.
And there are other issues.
There is a growing body of evidence that the All cause death rate post vaccination for those receiving the mRNA vaccine under 65 is higher than those who do not get it. The non-mRNA vaccines appear to have a real all cause reduction.
If you “uphold” academic ethics – then the failure to be willing to examine and discuss the actual data is unethical.
Whether you like it or not – the Data does not support vaccinating those under 20 – much less those under 5.
Further it is increasingly unlikely there is ANY benefit for those under 65 to the mRNA vaccines at all.
Canada may have passed the point of no return regarding individual rights. Alas
@whig
I think they, along with the UK, passed that point a while back. They have been a great object lesson that we would do well to heed. We are where they were a number if years ago; their radical progressives took over. We are still at the point in the US where they are only *attempting* it. It’s now or never, people.
Seems incredible, but the censors have no shame in crushing any dissent.
Trudeau seems determined to make Canada a liberal theocracy (see truckers’ protest, guns, racism).
Lefties are overreaching – as usual.
An editor declared a Professor of immunology of being wrong? It is also common to just declare something wrong, but avoid explaining why. That is exactly what is going on with the Dobbs decision. The left going crazy, but never citing exactly what is wrong about the decision.
If you are looking for in depth analysis of what is wrong with the Dobbs decision, you may want to look at the Dobbs dissent.
Cancelled!
Did you know that there are huge drops in birth rates throughout the world AFTER the shots were implemented? Did you know that they basically had to invent a new category to cover all the adult deaths that they can’t explain? Sudden Adult Death Syndrome
Go get your shot! If you are stupid enough to believe, we don’t need you procreating.
I’m 68 and I chose to be vaxxed and double boosted. NTL, I caught Covid in May. Very mild, and the after effects of shortness of breath and fatigue have passed.. I support your choice to not take the jab and wish you well, but don’t begrudge me my right to choose
What person has ever been denied?
What about hydroxychloroquine ? should we denied that? Or ivermectin? cant deny access to that. Support the choice, right.
Part of the issue is that Canada does not have a right to speak freely the way that we do here in the United States. This particular ase illustrates the point very clearly.
In the UK, you can be arrested for hate speech. Think about that. Words that are deemed hateful towards another but are devoid of threat of violence can get you arrested. One comedian in Scotland was arrested for teaching his girlfriend’s, now his wife, pug a Nazi salute. The case took 4 years through the court system and was appealed through the UK and EU criminal justice system and he was still found guilty. Canada has similar provisions.
The next time someone says something that you disagree with, my dear frienemy Mr. Silberman included, be thankful that we all have the right to speak freely whether we are wrong or not.
Remember when Biden and Fauci said if you get vaccinated, you will not get covid and you cannot transmit it to others? Yeah. A lie.
I do not know anyone seeking to deny you the right to get vaxed.
Plenty of people seek to deprive people of the right not to or to choice other propholactyc’s or treatment.
Many do not have a “choice” whether or not to “take the jab” since it is being mandated and forced in order to keep your job to provide for your family, etc.
That is true.
My wife was denied her free will, mandated to get the jab or lose her job.
Coercion,
noun
the act of coercing; use of force or intimidation to obtain compliance.
force or the power to use force in gaining compliance, as by a government or police force.
You sound like one of the high profile people who say on social media, “Hey I am fully vaxxed and I have covid now for the 3rd time, but I am so grateful to be protected by the covid vaxxine! Be sure to take the jabs!”
It’s all lies and propaganda.
And then we see young healthy people getting mini strokes, bells palsy, neurological disorders, heart attacks, etc. Pray for your health and the health of the triple and quadruple jabbed. You are all gonna need it.
Exactly