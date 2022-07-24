South Carolina Legislators Move to Criminalize Sharing Abortion Information

The South Carolina legislature is moving to enact a new law with deeply troubling free speech implications. Following the Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Dobbs decision overturning Roe, the legislators have sought to criminalize any effort to ”aid, abet or conspire with someone” to obtain an abortion. That apparently includes sharing information over the Internet or other communication systems. In my view, the law violates the First Amendment and should be scuttled by the legislature. Otherwise, it would likely be struck down by the courts.
The language below is reminiscent of laws making it illegal to share information on committing suicide. I have long objected to prosecutions for sharing such information as inimical to free speech.
The free speech concerns are even greater with regard to the South Carolina law. Abortion is a protected right in many states. Indeed, many continue to believe that this is a protected right under the Constitution.
The law criminalizes sharing information on “the means to obtain an abortion, knowing that the information will be used, or is reasonably likely to be used, for an abortion.” It is an unconstitutionally broad provision. Even the federal government and members of Congress would be in violation since it is actively assisting those seeking abortion services.
Of course, it is easy to introduce legislation but it is important to flag such excessive laws before they are replicated in other states. Indeed, the provision was reportedly based on model legislation drafted by the National Right to Life Committee (NRLC). Jim Bopp, the NRLC’s general counsel, reportedly wrote a memo noting that the model legislation seeks to use a type of organized crime model to deal with such activities: “The whole criminal enterprise needs to be dealt with to effectively prevent criminal activity.”
The analogy to organized crime will not sustain such a law. As a noted above, this is a lawful procedure in many states and the criminalized information would include core political and religious speech under the First Amendment.
The law also makes it unlawful for a person “to knowingly or intentionally receive any proceeds directly or indirectly derived from a pattern of prohibited abortion activity.” That could include a wide array of religious, journalistic, and public interest organizations.
Presumably, tech companies themselves would be protected under Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act (47 U.S.C. § 230). However, it would make it a crime for anyone, including journalists, public interest groups, politicians, and advocates from sharing basis information on abortion services for women in states like South Carolina.
Pro-life states need to be careful not to replicate the record of anti-gun states like New York, which have passed a series of ill-considered laws that resulted in major court losses. There is a tendency in such moments to follow Oscar Wilde’s rule that the only way to be rid of temptation is to yield to it. However, overreach can result in creating new and limiting precedent. The pro-life community needs to switch from years of being on the offensive to being on the defense. It needs now to hold the ground gained in Dobbs while pro-choice advocates must now shift to the offense in litigation after years of defending Roe.
South Carolina has moved to lower its ban from the 20th to the 6th week of a pregnancy.
Here is the critical language:
Section 44-41-860. (A) It is unlawful to knowingly or intentionally aid, abet, or conspire with another person to violate the provisions contained in Section 44-41-830. A person who violates this section is guilty of a felony and is subject to the same penalties as provided in Section 44-41-830.
(B) The prohibition against aiding and abetting a violation of Section 44-41-830 includes, but is not limited to knowingly and intentionally:
(1) providing information to a pregnant woman, or someone seeking information on behalf of a pregnant woman, by telephone, internet, or any other mode of communication regarding self-administered abortions or the means to obtain an abortion, knowing that the information will be used, or is reasonably likely to be used, for an abortion;
(2) hosting or maintaining an internet website, providing access to an internet website, or providing an internet service purposefully directed to a pregnant woman who is a resident of this State that provides information on how to obtain an abortion, knowing that the information will be used, or is reasonably likely to be used for an abortion;
(3) offering or providing abortion doula services, knowing that the services will be used, or are reasonably likely to be used for an abortion;
(4) providing a referral to an abortion provider, knowing that the referral will result, or is reasonably likely to result, in an abortion; and
(5) providing a referral to an abortion provider and receiving monetary remuneration, or other compensation, from an abortion provider for the referral.
8 thoughts on “South Carolina Legislators Move to Criminalize Sharing Abortion Information”
It’s already universally unlawful to elect abortion of a human life for causes other than an equal right to self-defense through reconciliation. Civilized society has a compelling cause to discourage abortion in darkness, under a veil of privacy, murder, a wicked solution to a purportedly hard problem: keep women, and ten year-old girls, affordable, available, and taxable.
Women, men, and “our Posterity” are from Earth. Feminists are from Venus. Masculinists are from Mars. Social progressives are from Uranus.
These SC pols will ruin it for all of us. This is red meat for the left. I can’t believe that they would be so stupid as to try something like this.
The ancient mystery of sex and conception. Denying a woman and man’s dignity and agency. Reducing human life to negotiable commodities. Demos-cracy is murdered… aborted in darkness. Human rites are performed at the twilight fringe for social, redistributive, clinical, political, and fair weather causes. Women, and ten year-old girls, men, too, should expect more from a civilized society.
I live in SC; this is just one of many problems in my state.
Free speech cuts both ways. Stop it SC.
And so it goes, a constant fight to stop the authoritarians from stealing our rights.
Currently the lefties are leading the pack, but Republicans won’t be far behind.
Thanks to Turley for alerting us.
Ok, this is where, for me, it goes too far. I am a pretty non-partisan person, and I am fine with states making their own rules, but dang – I would sure love it if the extremists would get the heck out of our business. Most of us do not support bartering rights for other rights, and I hope it either dies in legislature or the people go clay pigeon on it (shoot it down). This is NOT going to accomplish anything but to subjugate and make us further mired in a ridiculous, divisive, quagmire. It’s got to stop, and someone, in some position of authority in some party has got to be the one to say enough.
Old school Republicans and new school Democrats really are the devil and have nothing to do with we the people.
It should be unlawful to knowingly/unknowingly, intentionally/unintentionally, to (insert thing you don’t agree with) by anyone, anywhere, at any time ..