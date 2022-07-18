“Be Aggressive and Go All the Way”: Abortion Could be Headed Back to the Supreme Court

Below is my column in the Hill on how the next round of post-Roe litigation is coming into sharper focus. At the center of this fight will be the question of who controls doctors in any given state.
Here is the column:
Throughout its history, the Supreme Court has overturned long-standing precedents, as it did recently in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Such changes are like the shifting of tectonic plates, triggering earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in the legal lithosphere. In the law, the adjustment can take years, as collateral doctrines and applications shake out along new fault lines.
That process has begun with new litigation in the post-Roe period bringing these conflicts into sharper focus, including a fight over who ultimately controls the doctors and health providers in the United States.
As intended by the court, much of the debate over abortion will now fall on citizens to decide in the democratic process. However, there also will be legal challenges — and, roughly a month after the Dobbs ruling, the legal “ring of fire” is taking shape with a major eruption in Texas this past week.
Texas is suing the Biden administration over new guidance issued after the Dobbs decision. President Biden declared that the “only way we can secure a woman’s right to choose … is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law.” He then announced unilateral actions designed to blunt the decision’s impact. That mandate was carried out by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who stated that “we have no right to do ‘mild.’ And so we’re going to be aggressive and go all the way.”
The “aggressive” move included requiring doctors and hospitals to continue to supply abortion services in emergency situations under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA). The Act was created to prevent “patient dumping,” by which hospitals would turn away patients who could not pay for treatment. It does not mention abortion.
The change only deals with a provision on “emergency medical care” and “stabilizing treatments” concerning abortion, though the former category can cover any “medical condition manifesting itself by acute symptoms of sufficient severity (including severe pain)” that could “reasonably be expected to result in — (i) placing the health of the individual (or, with respect to a pregnant woman, the health of the woman or her unborn child) in serious jeopardy, (ii) serious impairment to bodily functions, or (iii) serious dysfunction of any bodily function or part.”
Putting aside the possible scope of that provision, the Texas lawsuit represents the first major test of who controls doctors and health providers in a given state.
The Biden administration declared that when “a state law prohibits abortion and does not include an exception for the life of the pregnant person — or draws the exception more narrowly than EMTALA’s emergency medical condition definition — that state law is preempted.”
That last line may give Texas and other states the strongest claims for legal standing to challenge the law. It also raises a possible conflict with the law itself, which specifies that EMTALA does “not preempt any State or local law requirement, except to the extent that the requirement directly conflicts with a requirement of [EMTALA].”
That sets up a new challenge over whether the Biden administration has exceeded its authority after the court struck down climate-control regulations. The administration is not only accused of exceeding its authority again but also failing to comply with federal notice and comment requirements under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).
The administration may have undermined its own case by heralding the new policy as part of an aggressive campaign. While dismissing “mild” steps outside of the court, the administration will argue in court that this is part of a preexisting policy — not a major new change requiring congressional approval or notice and comment procedures. Yet Biden’s and Becerra’s words already are being cited in the litigation by the challengers.
The most significant fight brewing among the states is referenced in a different part of the guidelines. The Biden administration warned retail pharmacies that they must fill prescriptions for pills that can induce abortion under federal law; a majority of abortions are performed at home with the use of those pills.
That could set up a challenge with sweeping implications. Doctors are subject to both federal and state laws, including state licensing rules. In 2000, the Food and Drug Administration approved the abortion medication Mifepristone and, six years later, approved the drug for use in combination with another widely used drug, Misoprostol. By 2018, more than 3.7 million women had used the medications to end early pregnancies.
Soon after the Dobbs decision, some of us flagged the availability of these pills as the most significant issue going forward. Since most women will likely live in states with available abortion services, the pill could be used by women in states with abortion bans. Indeed, Attorney General Merrick Garland moved quickly after the opinion to declare that “States may not ban Mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA’s expert judgment about its safety and efficacy.”
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has called upon President Biden to make the pills available over-the-counter.
The problem is that states could prohibit doctors from prescribing the pills and ban their import. For example, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced that she will seek a ban on mail-order abortion pills. Conversely, the federal government may rely on telemedicine to allow women to obtain prescriptions.
Since states generally do not want to prosecute pregnant women, they will focus on state licensing and practice laws for doctors. That will pit the federal interstate authority over medications against the state authority over doctors. The Biden administration again will be in largely uncharted territory; just as the court rejected sweeping agency action in the area of climate control, it could do the same in the area of abortion rights.
This is just part of the litigation movement on the federal level, in which pro-choice advocates will try to reestablish federal protection for abortion.
On the state level, pro-life and pro-choice groups will flip in orientation. Pro-life attorneys general, who spent 50 years on the offensive, now must play defense to hold the ground they gained in Dobbs.
On the pro-choice side, some still seek Biden’s “Hail Mary” approach to federalized abortion. This week, the House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022 to codify the decision, but the Senate does not appear likely to pass the law — and, if it did, it would be challenged in light of Dobbs, sending the question back to the states. (The House also passed the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act to protect a patient’s right to travel for legal abortions, a right already protected under the Constitution and not endangered by the Dobbs decision.)
On offense, pro-choice advocates may be left with pursuing the prior pro-life strategy of chipping away at the edges of these laws.
One thing is clear: In announcing his “aggressive” measures, Secretary Becerra insisted that the country “can no longer trust” the Supreme Court. Yet, in this first round of major litigation, that is precisely where we seem to be heading.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
37 thoughts on ““Be Aggressive and Go All the Way”: Abortion Could be Headed Back to the Supreme Court”
“WHO CONTROLS DOCTORS AND HEALTH PROVIDERS?”
FREE AND CONTROLLED?
______________________
This discussion is utterly moot and illegitimate in free America.
_________________________________________________
“You can’t handle the truth!”
– Colonel Jessup
_____________
Truth: America and Americans are free.
“Putting aside the possible scope of that provision, the Texas lawsuit represents the first major test of who controls doctors and health providers in a given state.”
Who controls free America and free Americans?
Answer: Free American consumers control doctors and health providers in all states.
The economic powers of competition and choice control doctors and health providers.
Doctors and healthcare providers that are ignored and avoided by consumers will “wither on the vine.”
Would some learned legal practitioner please cite the Constitution for the enumerated power to “control” or, otherwise, regulate free people, free enterprise, and private property?
Is it, in any way, conceivable that people can simultaneously be free and controlled?
The singular American failure of the past 233 years is the Supreme Court; the entire American welfare state is as unconstitutional as Roe v Wade.
It is inconceivable that the question of who “controls” was posed in free America under the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
The presumption inherent in the question above is that freedom, free enterprise and private property have all been repealed.
Rights, freedoms, privileges, and immunities are natural and God-given, and those not enumerated are provided by the 9th Amendment.
Americans are not asking communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs) for their rights and freedoms because American already possess their rights and freedoms.
No power of Congress to provide healthcare or regulate any aspect of the healthcare industry is enumerated in Article 1, Section 8.
Article 1, Section 8, provides Congress the power to tax ONLY for “…general Welfare…,” omitting and, thereby, excluding any power to tax for individual welfare, specific welfare, particular welfare, favor or charity.
Most certainly doctors’ medical practices and hospitals are private property and private enterprises which are free to “pursue happiness” completely devoid of any interference or intercession by Congress.
That one disagrees with the rights and freedoms provided by the Constitution and Bill of Rights, does not nullify, void or amend the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
The Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) is unconstitutional.
The Department of Health and Human Services is unconstitutional.
The entire American welfare state is not provided for by the Constitutional and is, de facto, unconstitutional.
Regulation may be conducted voluntarily by private, particular, industry organizations, for the benefit of the industry, and to avoid deleterious litigation which can be detrimental for enterprises and practitioners.
No power is provided by the Constitution to Congress to regulate or conduct authoritarian dictatorship in a free country, with the exception of the value of money, commerce among the states, and land and naval Forces.
The Founders established courts to resolve legal issues.
_____________________________________________
Article 3, Section 1
The judicial Power of the United States shall be vested in one supreme Court and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish. The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour, and shall, at stated Times, receive for their Services, a Compensation, which shall not be diminished during their Continuance in Office.
Make abortion pills available and easy to get. It’s part of birth control now. Republicans are opposed to birth control but we don’t live in the 17th century or in a theocracy. If they want to make abortion past a certain date illegal that’s fine. Most abortions are in the first 13 weeks. And many Republican woman have gotten abortions and will continue to do so.
Republicans oppose birth control ? Really ?
A small portion of practicing Catholics do, the vast majority of the rest of Americans – including most Catholics have no problem with Birth control.
In the case of the lady seen at Scott and White, a miscarriage is , by definition , the death of the child and so a D& C would not be considered an abortion. After a Miscarriage a D & C is done commonly to remove any retained fragments of the fetus or placenta. There should have been no doubt as to it’s necessity after a miscarriage otherwise you risk an in utero infection. I would suspect there is more to the story or other facts not mentioned. You simply specify in the medical records the pros and cons of your findings on exam and lab and proceed on the course of action which seems most appropriate with the evidence you can gather. If there is any doubt you ask for another opinion and if both doctors concur you proceed with what you consider the appropriate action. If there is no sign of life of the fetus you should be fine legally. I have never seen medical law demand perfection but it can be harsh if you fail to adhere to standard of care. Even doing everything right does not guarantee a good outcome. If the patient is stable post miscarriage then you might wait, monitor and then reasses. If you want a risk free medical practice, then ob-gyn practice is not for you.
As an example, a smoker who has a lung mass with all the characteristics of cancer. Bronchoscopy and cytology and biopsy also say cancer. Mass is removed but in pathology the mass turns out to be a very bizarre infection. Even with the knowledge of the mass being an infection, all of the slides and biopsy still looked like a malignancy on re-review but patient did well, recovered and moved on. Lobectomy for a lung infection is not the prescribed course of action but it met the standard of care and patient was fully informed all along the course of treatment. A true case.
I have practiced in Texas. They have a strict and active medical board but they are quite capable of dealing with the subtlety of modern practice. Also Scott and White is an excellent institution, so again i would say more facts are needed.
Jonathan: As a big proponent of “free speech” you will be interested in another unintended consequence of banning abortion. It is playing out in Missouri where the state legislature is finding it difficult to prevent women from traveling to another state for an abortion. So there are proposals in the state legislature to prohibit the use of “speech or writing as an integral part of conduct” proscribed by the law. These measures would criminalize aiding anyone seeking information re abortion access in another state. This means educators, doctors, counselors or anyone that advises women could be charged. The National Right to Life Coalition has proposed model legislation to enforce abortion bans by criminalizing any information “by telephone, internet, or any other medium” regarding abortion access. These anti-abortion groups seek to force on-line platforms to block abortion-related information. This would be an attack on fundamental 1st Amendment rights. As a “free speech absolutist” aren’t you concerned by these draconian and Orwellian attempts to suppress free expression? Maybe not.
States restricting travel is not going to be found constitutional.
Forced birthers like the American Association of Pro Life OBGYNs lie and claim that “Abortion is never medically necessary” (https://twitter.com/aaplog/status/1092380564777304065). No matter if a woman’s water breaks before 20 weeks, where the fetus is not viable, they would make it illegal to perform an abortion. They would force the woman to risk her health to wait for a complete miscarriage to occur for a non-viable fetus. If a woman is carrying twins and one has died and the woman is at risk of death, but the other fetus was still alive, they would not allow an abortion.
Idaho Republicans have rejected an amendment to their party platform allowing abortion to save a woman’s life: https://www.newsweek.com/idaho-abortion-amendment-save-womans-life-1725427 They are forced birthers too.
They would force a raped 10 y.o. to give birth.
These people do not care about pregnant women and girls. Women and girls are only vessels to them for embryos and fetuses.
Stating irrational emotional excuses does not justify the other 99% of killing human life for inconvenience.
Elective abortion is not the point of this case.
Talking about life-threatening pregnancy complications isn’t irrational, especially with forced birthers who lie that “Abortion is never medically necessary.”
This column is about a “medical condition manifesting itself by acute symptoms of sufficient severity (including severe pain)” that could “reasonably be expected to result in — (i) placing the health of the individual (or, with respect to a pregnant woman, the health of the woman or her unborn child) in serious jeopardy, (ii) serious impairment to bodily functions, or (iii) serious dysfunction of any bodily function or part.” Do you care to discuss those situations, or do you have nothing to say about them?
You appear to be defining “medically necescary” as having an outcome you do not like.
It is probable that there are instances in which he risk of letting nature take its course is higher than that of an abortion.
For all the claims about the safety of abortions – late abortions are not especially safe.
Risk ultimately is part of life and can not be completely eliminated.
We all die ultimately.
But whether you like it or not the right does not trust you.
It does not trust you for good reason – you are not trust worthy.
You are here arguing over rare circumstances – a womens water breaking at 20 weeks or raped and pregnant 10 year olds.
But everyone knows that you do not want Clinton’s famous “legal, safe and rare”.
You want abortion as the means of not taking responsibility for your own body, for your own sexuality, for your own reproduction.
The means existed to legally deal with the raped 10yr old – rape victims most everywhere are offered the morning after pill.
While I do not agree with Dobb’s,
I also have problems with stupid.
The court has to unpacked and Dobbs reversed. Full stop. And on the way there, every state with trigger laws on the books should be federally required to put an abortion rights referendum on the ballot for November ’22. Full stop.
You should take English writing skills classes. Full Stop.
You have an issue with your singulars and your plurals here.
Let’s take a moment to note that Texas is suing to prevent women from getting abortions in emergencies. This is a level of evil and depravity that I always thought was below even the Republicans.
1. Killing unborn babies is evil.
2. Developing reading comprehension skills is good.
Causing women to die from pregnancy-related complications is evil.
So nature is evil ?
Tomorow you could be struck by lightning,
Discover you have cancer,
Catch a cold or covid and die.
People die, eventually all of us die.
In the past 2 centuries life expectancy has shot through the roof.
Nearly all that improvement is the consequence of blood plasma, antiseptics, and anti-biotics.
Acheive those and the impact of the entire rest of modern medical science is tiny.
Significantly less that personal life choices.
There is a difference between dying of something you have no control over and doctors letting women die to keep religious nuts from throwing them in jail.
Jonathan: Yes, there are “shifting tectonic plates” as a result of the SC decision overturning Roe. I call it the law of unintended consequences .Applying the EMTALA is just one way the federal government can protect a woman’s right to an abortion. This is going to play out in Texas. Under the Texas abortion ban miscarriages are no longer routine. Prior to the Dobbs decision in Texas a D & C procedure for a miscarriage was routine. A Texas woman who had a miscarriage 8 months ago said the hospital staff was “wonderful” and the doctor safely and quickly removed the tissue from a failed pregnancy. Just a few days ago the woman went back to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center due to another miscarriage and the hospital refused to perform another D & C. Why? Because the hospital was afraid that would violate the abortion law since the D & C procedure is virtually the same as an “abortion”. So in Texas women will suffer and may die from untreated miscarriages. This is what I mean by the law of unintended consequences. Are untreated miscarriages what you contemplate when you say that abortions in Texas “will now fall on citizens to decide in the democratic process”? Women suffering and dying from untreated miscarriages is not what I would consider part of the “democratic process”!
I’m betting the hospital had a valid reason for refusing the (at minimum) second procedure.
Their reason is that the TX law is too vague when it comes to miscarriages, and they want to protect themselves legally.
The Supreme Court could have provided a roadmap for orderly transition of abortion policy to Congress. That would have entailed sunsetting Roe after another 2.5 years, in order that the voters get an election cycle and one Congress to take over policy before Roe expired.
Instead, they set off a hand-grenade, inviting state-vs-state conflicting policies (irreconcilable), and emboldening every game in town except the people being given a reset to debate afresh a sensible policy.
The fight over “the pill” and “who controls the doctors”???
Just another culture war distracting Americans from the precarious global threat of an ascendent China, an neo-imperialist Russia, and all the organized crime cartels seeking to corrupt and convert America to their ways.
The Court was probably correct that Roe was improperly reached in 1973, but that doesn’t justify the irresponsible way they decided to “hand off” abortion policy. These battles will end up in Federal Court and SCOTUS will look like fools when it becomes clear they didn’t extricate the Federal Courts from their role as abortion policymakers.
Becerra was extremely controversial when in California, and his appointment by the Biden handlers even more controversial — he checks a lot of their required boxes but has no big picture understanding of his current national position — he could get ‘agressive’ in California because it’s a one-party state, with no one to stop aggressive requirements — however, the United States of America is not California, not at all. And Xavier will go down in history as just one more failed bureaucrat appointed by Biden’s handlers — history is not going to treat Biden kindly at all —
TEXAS WILL WIN in FEDERAL COURT and STATE COURT HHS will appeal and TEXAS will WIN AGAIN Then HHS most likely will go to the SUPREME COURT and WILL LOSE AGAIN. BIDEN ADMIN has not learned, their track recors in the courts and SUPREME Court is TERRIBLE.
I don’t think Texas will win this one in the end. If an abortion is “necessary” to stabilise a medical emergency as defined in the statute, then state law should not punish those who provide it. This does not appear to be a case where an agency is exceeding its authority, since it is not changing or extending what the statute says. It is simply saying that abortion is a medical procedure and that, if one is necessary to stabilise a medical emergency as generally defined, it must be provided, if a hospital is to receive federal funding. As generally defined under the statute, medical emergency appears to be quite serious, so this is not a green light for elective abortions. It may be that a court will find a problem under one or more provisions of the APA, but I don’t think it will find that the agency acted without authority here under the major question doctrine or principles of non-delegation. It also may be that a court will find that state law is not preempted, though this would leave covered hospitals and doctors who work there in an untenable position.
“Secretary Becerra insisted that the country “can no longer trust”…..”
The country does not believe in the White House leadership. Becerra is a liar
https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/meetthepressblog/bidens-approval-ratings-hit-time-lows-cnbc-poll-rcna38240
Biden’s approval ratings hit all-time lows in CNBC poll
A new CNBC poll, conducted by the same polling firms that helm the NBC News poll, finds President Joe Biden’s overall approval rating sinking to 36% among all adults, while his approval rating for handling the economy has fallen to 30% — both all-time lows for the president in CNBC polling.
What’s more, Biden’s ratings are lower than the worst scores ever for Donald Trump (37% job rating, 41% economic handling) or Barack Obama (41% job rating, 37% economic handling) during the entire course of their presidencies, according to both the CNBC and NBC surveys.
Until we, as a society are is united in our agreed upon moral and cultural values, we will continue this dance until we destroy ourselves. We were warned, at the beginning, that this form of government is only possible under a moral society and the prog/socialist/left has insured that we no longer have that. We are at a tipping point, not only on abortion, but on ALL things that are the bedrock of a culture and society. To think this can be settled through legislation and court rulings alone is to be naïve.
Our country has never been “united in our agreed upon moral and cultural values.”
If you wish to experiment on new moral and cultural values. Do so outside of government an without force.
And those few outliers, while legally protected under the first amendment, were never given a larger than merited place at the table. The prog concept of the perfectible man through government fiat has been allowed to swallow up our societal groundings and misdirect our culture in ways that have left us both rudderless and flailing in the grips of untested anthropological experiments enforced through government agencies peopled by unelected bureaucrats. Whether you want to argue that there was never a “perfectly” agreed upon core set of values or not, what we have now is cultural/societal anarchy and chaos and it is proving our undoind.
The greatest crisis is we now have “political” judges instead of constitutional judges (providing constitutional judicial review”). Millions of Obama voters were denied about 100 federal judge picks and a U.S. Supreme Court pick. In 2022, this injustice still stands and has never been corrected. Millions of voters robbed.
Conservatives should be scared also. “Political” judges can also one day take away their gun rights and property rights, since we no longer have a non-political Judicial Branch.
Ashcroft, all you have you have to do is elect more left wing politicians so more left wing judges can be appointed. The problem that you face is convincing the American people that your policies will be to their benefit so that you will get your left wing judges. The final arbiter is the voter who has looked at the results of the Democratic policies in Democratic strongholds like Chicago and Minneapolis and responded with, “Oh no, I can’t go for that, no can do.” Since 2009 the Democratic party has lost 1,000 seats in state legislatures. The voters have spoken loudly and have given the power of appointing judges to the Republicans. Maybe having the interest of the public would help your party. Until then populace will not be buying your story and you will not be trusted to appoint new members of the judiciary. Rightly so.
The hilarious part of your post is how you fail to see what a hypocrite you are. No political judges!!! Well, only if they are appointed by liberals like Obama. Because, well, those wouldn’t be political, correct? Elections have consequences, remember that?
It is impossible to properly legislate morality.
Sounds a lot like what the EPA did that led to the decision in the WVa case. Smart money says that the Court strikes down the HHS mandate
When you abort you abort…
You abort all the way!
From your first broken rubber …
Till your last dying day!