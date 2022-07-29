Is Pro-Life Now Hate Speech?

Below is my column in The Hill on a shift in the rhetoric in the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. From politicians to pundits, pro-life positions are being treated as virtual hate speech. The demonization of those with pro-life views is meant to cut off any debate on the basis or scope of abortion rights. It is the latest attack on free speech as critics seek to silence those with opposing views.
Here is the column:
With the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, it is no longer enough to be pro-choice. Indeed, the term “pro-choice” has been declared harmful by the now ironically named “Pro-Choice Caucus.” Today, it seems you must be anti-pro-life to be truly pro-choice — and, across the country, pro-life viewpoints are being declared virtual hate speech.
We have seen this pattern before.
With the rise of the racial justice movement on campuses across the country in 2020, a mantra emerged that it was no longer enough to not be a racist, you must be anti-racist. As National Public Radio’s media critic explained, “you’ve got to be continually working towards equality for all races, striving to undo racism in your mind, your personal environment and the wider world.”
Similarly, after the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, it seems, you must be anti-pro-life and stop others from voicing their views.
On Sunday, almost half of the University of Michigan’s incoming medical school class walked out of a “White Coat Ceremony” to protest keynote speaker Dr. Kristin Collier. Collier was not planning to discuss abortion, but — because she holds pro-life views — students launched an unsuccessful campaign to block her from speaking.
The cancel-campaign petition had the usual nod to free speech before calling for it to be gutted. According to the Michigan Daily, the petition — signed by hundreds of incoming, current and past students — declared that “while we support the rights of freedom of speech and religion, an anti-choice speaker as a representative of the University of Michigan undermines the University’s position on abortion and supports the non-universal, theology-rooted platform to restrict abortion access, an essential part of medical care.” In other words: We support a diversity of viewpoints so long as we don’t have to hear any opposing views.
Ironically, until four years ago, Collier was “a pro-choice atheist” who admitted that she had “great animosity towards those who held either pro-life views or deeply held religious commitments.” When she held those views, she was a celebrated professor with a long line of publications in peer-reviewed journals. She then had a conversion on the issue after speaking with a senior faculty colleague, Dr. William Chavey, a professor of family medicine who was pro-life — and she quickly became persona non grata.
She is not alone at the university. A week earlier, a campaign was launched to fire football head coach Jim Harbaugh after he declared, “I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born.”
Harbaugh is accustomed to penalty calls for unnecessary roughness on the field, but nothing likely prepared him for what came next. While he is widely known to be a devout Catholic, his public statement of his values was considered an outrage by some and made his continuation as coach unacceptable to them, even though he just signed a five-year, $36.7 million contract.
In addition to calls for his termination, Harbaugh was accused of being “full of deep seething hatred of women” and “publicly expressing his distaste for women’s rights.” The liberal Palmer Report posted (with thousands of “likes”) that “no one who actively attempts to deny women their most basic rights should ever be allowed to hold a position of influence at a public university … He’s a public employee. Fire his ass.”
Actually, being a public employee is one reason Harbaugh was not fired. As a public university, Michigan is subject to the full weight of the First Amendment.
Many others are not protected like Harbaugh, however. Some pro-life workers face long, hard fights against companies eager to satisfy pro-choose advocates. In 2017, Charlene Carter, a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant, was fired for posting criticism of the Transportation Workers Union of America (TWU) and its president, Audrey Stone, for their pro-choice positions. Southwest allegedly told Carter that Stone and the union contacted the company and cited her comments as threatening or harassing; Southwest then fired her. Five years later, this month, she was awarded more than $5 million for her wrongful termination.
There is an obvious effort to portray pro-life views as inherently threatening, making most any countermeasures justified. Recently, some pro-life centers and churches have been attacked. Even some crisis pregnancy centers, offering support to pregnant women and alternatives to abortion, have been denounced as a threat to women. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has declared that “crisis pregnancy centers … are there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination help. … We need to shut them down here in Massachusetts, and we need to shut them down all around the country. You should not be able to torture a pregnant person like that.”
Sen. Warren, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and other Democrats in Congress have sponsored a bill that would shut such centers and hit charities with fines of $100,000 or “50 percent of the revenues earned by the ultimate parent entity” for violating the act’s “prohibition on disinformation” related to abortion.
Similar crackdowns are being pushed by some Democratic governors. Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) vetoed $20 million in funding for groups and advertising offering non-abortion resources and counseling. Such counseling efforts were denounced as “deceptive” attempts to “prey” on women.
While some activists have previously argued that pro-life views or advertisements like “abortion hurts women” constitute “hate speech,” the Supreme Court has refused to allow such laws as the Ku Klux Klan Act to be used against abortion protesters as being motivated by a “class-based, invidiously discriminatory animus.”
Demonizing pro-life viewpoints avoids the need to deal with abortion’s details. While a majority today support Roe, an even greater number support limits on abortion. A recent poll conducted by Harvard found that 72 percent of Americans would allow abortion only until the 15th week of pregnancy or support an even more restrictive law. That view transcends party affiliation; even 60 percent of Democrats believe abortion should be prohibited after the 15th week or a more restrictive limit.
Yet, clearly, some do not want to have a debate of the issue while pushing virtually absolute rights to abortion. It is far easier to attack those who voice pro-life views as monolithic, “theology-rooted” extremists. One benefit in being anti-pro-life is that you can be anti-free-speech — all in the name of being pro-choice.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
36 thoughts on “Is Pro-Life Now Hate Speech?”
They can’t imprison/silence all of us. Just push back and never stop resisting their warped ideology. I have been waiting for someone, anyone to make a case that hate speech legislation is unconstitutional. Let us put an end to another of the prog/left’s tools of tyranny.
I used to be a yellow dog Democrat. That ended when JFK was assassinated and the Vietnam War killed millions of innocents and devastated our nation. More recently I have been reading and studying history, and not simply the normally accepted and acceptable narratives that permeate academia and the mainstream media. I am an independent- libertarian on geopolitical issues, and social democrat on others- such as infrastructure, education, housing, economic opportunity, anti-trust, etc. It is my choice, not one I would force on others, even though I think it would result in a stronger and more just society. Yet, what matters is critical thinking on issues backed up by solid, independently verifiable facts. To cut off debate and free interchange of ideas, or otherwise censor, or to put such social pressure on a person that they feel compelled to self censor is antithetical to a free society, self defeating, and guaranteed to lead to poor policies and decision making.
As for abortion- I am more of a free choice person until the fetus is viable and/or where the life of the mother is at risk, or she is a victim of rape or incest. My recollection (please correct me if I am wrong) is that the concurring opinion of Justice Harlan (one of our finest jurists) in Roe v. Wade was based on substantive due process- ironic since the present Supreme Court misuses that argument.
Professor Turley, you have been a voice of reason, and a highly knowledgeable and insightful commentator on the law in a country otherwise ruled by the power of special interests. I look forward to your articles.
“Is Pro-Life Now Hate Speech?”
************************************
Answer: Of course, it’s hate speech. Anything and everything that offends the effete, tender (yet eminently virtuous) sensibilities of any member or “ally” of the Leftist death cult is by the cult’s very definition “hate speech.” For the record, its also homophobic, misogynistic, racist, anti-vegan, bigotted, fringe-thinking, extremist, obstructionist and to quote Steve Martin, “obsequious, purple, and clairvoyant.” Did I miss any?
And now for our logic fill-in-the-blank question: When something is defined as everything, the logic is that it is, in reality, ______________.
Bonus Essay: Lament and discuss how we raised such a bunch of exhibitionistic morons?
We all sound like broken records on this site, but Turley has shown time and time again that the progressives in democratic politics and in academia are vicious fascists who are no more tolerant than the Brownshirt thugs of the 1930s. There will have to be a reckoning sooner than later. And it might not be so peaceful
“We all sound like broken records on this site, but Turley has shown time and time again that the progressives in democratic politics and in academia are vicious fascists ….”
**************************************
And the best course is to keep showing it. Sunshine is the best disinfectant and scarerat!
The demonization of those with pro-life views is meant to cut off any debate on the basis or scope of abortion rights.
This is the cliff notes version of today’s posting.
I point this out at every free speech post. Democrats fail most of time in free and open exchange of ideas, and debate of the facts. To call the preservation of the most vulnerable lives, hate speech. Life is sacred. Start from that premise, and the world becomes a much more harmonious society.
RE:”The demonization of those with pro-life views is meant to cut off any debate on the basis or scope of abortion rights.” The hypocrisy in this issue is reflected more in the willingness of either side to accept a majority opinion as long as it is their own. There is a compromise attainable based upon reasonable and rational thought and the current state of the art and knowledge base in medical science. Unfortunately, neither side will yield. Pro-life should not stand for abolition. Pro-Choice should not stand for no limits. Both of these extremes are, at this writing, reflected in current state abortion laws.
For Democrat Fascists…anything that stands in their way is hate speech! The Gestapo….oops I mean DOJ and FBI will go after anyone in there way. And Protect any democrats even Hunter Biden regardless of how many crimes they commit! Democrats are fighting a covert CIVIL WAR against America
RE:”Democrats are fighting a covert CIVIL WAR against America..” When employing the term ‘Democrats’ one must not fail to remember that MC’s and Senators of that ilk retain their seats at the will of the electorate who support them. If the likes of an Adam Schiff is returned to D.C. in November therein hides The Fifth Column and the existential threat to this Constitutional Republic
Never thought I would long for the halcyon days of ‘political correctness’ during the Clinton years. It was annoying, but tame compared to today’s onslaught against free speech. The people pushing all of this simply aren’t well. No one of sound mind is capable of harboring and sustaining this level of hatred all the time. The tide may very well turn politically; I honestly don’t know what we do about the rabid, fascist, and violent leftists after that. This is becoming intractable.
No one of sound mind is capable of harboring and sustaining this level of hatred all the time.
A “sound mind” cannot. It’s “useful” if it’s also functionally idiotic. It takes effort to debate and humility to reasonably debate. The only thing Leftists need is physical stamina.
No one of sound mind is capable of harboring and sustaining this level of hatred all the time.
Follow the science. This is an absolute.
“ No one of sound mind is capable of harboring and sustaining this level of hatred all the time.”
Isn’t that what pro-life activists have sustained for decades? They had a hatred for abortion and the right to choose. That hatred went as far as murder and terrorism. It’s what kept pro-life supporters going. As long as abortion was legal and women had the ability to make a choice that no one else had a say in that hatred would persist.
The hatred among the religious zealots on the right is especially prevalent. So much that they are perfectly willing to prevent women from traveling or forcing 10 year olds to carry a pregnancy from a rape.
At this point you should realize progressives lost the ability to formulate cogent arguments at least a couple of decades ago. obama, for all his supposed intellect, never engaged in debate. This is not surprising.
What? He was a master debater! He was like a maniac in a field of straw men. And don’t forget this gem — “All respected ______________ (doctors, economists, etc) agree with me.” He managed to combine a naked appeal to authority with an ad hominem attack, i.e., all economists that didn’t agree with him were to be disrespected because they disagreed with him. Brilliant. Master. Debater.
When was the last time any of our politicians really had to engage in any debates? Lincoln?
obama, for all his supposed intellect, never engaged in debate.
Obama is such an empty suit. Grifter extraordinaire.
I think you meant Trump being the empty suit and grifter extraordinaire. It’s ok, Freudian slips happen.
He was debating all the time. Trump couldn’t formulate cogent sentences.
“ while we support the rights of freedom of speech and religion, an anti-choice speaker as a representative of the University of Michigan undermines the University’s position on abortion and supports the non-universal, theology-rooted platform to restrict abortion access, an essential part of medical care.” In other words: We support a diversity of viewpoints so long as we don’t have to hear any opposing views.”
No, that’s not what they are saying. Turley in his rush to feed the rage and spout more his hypocrisy with free speech issues completely missed the point.
Freedom of speech is NOT a right to be heard. It’s not a violation of one’s freedom of speech when others don’t want to be hear the speaker. In fact walking out in protest IS a freedom of speech activity as well. Too many on the right confuse freedom of speech as a right to be heard. Freedom of speech is exactly what it says. The ability to freely express your views, opinions, objections, criticisms, etc. Nobody, nobody is required to hear what you say. Those on the right constantly conflate criticism as censorship and cry foul claim some sort of victimhood.
The “anti-pro life” label is not a thing. It’s just Turley finding some one off criticism from one individual or group and using as brush to paint the left as broad as possible to feed the rage of the most gullible and naive readers on his blog.
Svelaz, it is amazing how you get it entirely wrong almost every time. Yesterday it was “why should the DOJ investigate when there is no proof of a crime” and today it is a defense of “we are all for free speech, but we will not countenance this speaker at our event”. Yes of course they have the right to walk out of a speech, to not hear said speech, but prior to the speech they tried to get the speaker banned…see the difference? The left, with full support of Svelaz, doesn’t just not want to hear dissenting points of view, they want to shut it down.
The right hates CNN and MSNBC, we don’t watch it. the left hates Fox News and they try to ban it. They have tried to have boycotts of advertisers of Tucker, Hannity and Ingraham. They have called on cable companies to pull Fox off of their line-ups. Just yesterday climate losers tried to block entrances to the BI-PARTISAN congressional baseball game. They want Jim Harbaugh fired, they want Justice Thomas impeached, they force Kavanaugh out of a restaurant. Now we have defender of the indefensible Sevlaz saying basically, hey these kids have the right to leave the arena for a speech. Straw man argument by a straw mind, nobody is saying they don’t have to listen to something they abhor, but we all know it goes deeper than that and that the fascism is right on their shoulders.
You are right. They do not have to listen. However, it demonstrates a shocking lack of maturity to refuse to listen to opposing views, particularly in a science field like medicine. Each one of those doctor wannabes should be bounced from the program. They have a freedom of speech right to protest, but the school has a right to bounce unfit doctors who refuse to listen. These petulant cry babies need to start to feel consequences for their intolerance.
supports the non-universal, theology-rooted platform to restrict abortion access
All of our laws are based on protecting human life.
The left just draws an arbitrary line at the end of the birth canal. Logic dictates line drawing is nothing but rationalization enabling some to kill babies so they have time to make partner. Finish law school, still fit into their Senior Prom dress.
RE:” In fact walking out in protest IS a freedom of speech activity as well” Agreed! However, times have shown that it just doesn’t end there with that lot. Does it. Live and let live is not their strong suit. It has come to ‘our way or the highway’.
Does it. Live and let live is not their strong suit.
“Silence is violence”
Only full throated advocacy is accepted. Anything less is a crime.
Anything that goes against the extreme leftist hive mind is considered “hate speech” to hive minded totalitarian bigots, they hate it therefore it’s hate speech.
The totalitarian hive minded have four tenants of truth…
1. The hive mind is right.
2. Opposition to the hive mind is wrong.
3. Wrong is evil.
4. Evil must be destroyed.
That’s the end of critical thinking for the totalitarian hive mind.
It’s Borg like.
I have one simple question? Who wants to continue living in a country like that? I certainly don’t. That’s why I left.
Where did you go? There is some kind of crazy everywhere in the world right now.
Witherspoon, you’re overreacting. You could say the same thing about the right however.
Anti-abortion activists were just as extreme with their labeling and rhetoric.
The right resorts to violence and even murder in the abortion debate. A doctor was murdered in his own church and that was their level of hate towards those who expressed their pro-choice views. You could say they were against free speech as well.
A doctor was murdered in his own church and that was their level of hate towards those who expressed their pro-choice
Going to label half the population by the actions of a fraction of a fraction?
That would mean Democrats tried to assassinate 3 supreme court Justices. Democrats also hunted down the entire Republican Baseball team, to assassinate them.
You mean a Mengele-like baby murderer? Abortion is not the same as, say, raising taxes on the rich. It involves life, and the destruction of life, or at least potential life. Unless you accept the most extreme pro-choice position of unlimited right to abortion until time of birth, which most people don’t, then there is some murdering of the innocent going on. Some are bound to see that as evil. It is an issue that involves complicated competing interests (mother, child, society) that requires nuance and compromise, but at the same time the black/white life/death nature of the issue resists nuance.
RE: “You could say the same thing about the right however.” Cherry picking in rebuttal does not obviate Hullbobby’s observations, and the examples he cites,that “The left…… doesn’t just not want to hear dissenting points of view, they want to shut it down. The ‘Cancel Culture Gestapo’ and its minions is a manifestation of the ‘Blue Pill’ Ideology seeking absolute control.
The basis for what this column is all about is to be seen at the end of the column: “72% of Americans would allow abortions only up until the 15th week….” This is why the left wants to ban discussion of the actual topic. This is what the left does, they take a very radical and unpopular idea, see CRT, abortion up till birth, defund the cops, open borders, men playing in women’s sports, drag time reading lessons, and drastic climate measures, and then try to foist them on the populace all the while demanding that anyone who disagrees with any of these insane ideas is a racist, homophobe, transphobe, climate denier, misogynist etc etc.
When your ideas aren’t tolerable you need to bring in the fascism, the goons, the censors and the kids on the front lines. Whistle down a speaker, block entrances to a venue, sit on the highway, threaten justices and force people out of restaurants, professorships, jobs and society.
RE:”The madding crowds will make it what they will. The political establishmenst will set their sails to whatever wind returns them to office. The lemmings will follow blindly over the cliff.
I am so tired of lefty tyranny.
Not enough for them to have acceptance of their views (contrary to propaganda, abortions are still legal in many states – Colorado mothers can kill their children right up to birth).
Lefties want to crush the opposition so that there can be no debate ever again.
We won the last battle; lefties are preparing for the next war.