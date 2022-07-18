Southwest Airlines and the Transportation Workers Union Hit with Over $5 Million Verdict Over the Firing of a Pro-Life Employee

There is a major verdict in a free speech case out of Texas where Charlene Carter, a former Southwest flight attendant won a verdict of more than $5 million for her wrongful termination after a posting on social media criticizing her union on its abortion stand. Both Southwest and the Transportation Workers Union of America (TWU) (Local 556) are named as defendants. Ironically, the TWU insists that it is “offering working people a voice.” However, it is accused of working with the company to terminate this worker who spoke up against the union.
Carter joined the union in 1996, but resigned in 2013 over religious objections. However, she was still required to pay dues to the union despite religious objections to its policies.
In 2017, Carter learned that union representatives, including its president, Audrey Stone, attended the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. She went to social media to criticize the attendance and funding from Planned Parenthood.
Carter sent some of her Facebook messages to Stone, including some with videos of purported aborted fetuses. She also called Stone “despicable” and said she would be voted out of office.
Soon thereafter, Southwest managers contacted Carter about her Facebook posts and called her into a meeting. She was shown screenshots of her social media messages and was asked why she posted them.
Southwest allegedly told Carter that Stone claimed to have been “harassed” by her online. She was then fired a week later.
Everything about that account is troubling. Questioning why an employee would post pro-life messages is clearly chilling and would be taken by many as corporate hostility toward the employee’s political and religious views. Moreover, for a union president to contact a company about threats is an extraordinary action that should only occur when there is a clear threat, rather than opposition to policies or support for a recall. Carter was already paying union dues despite her opposition to its policies. Yet, the union is accused of working to undermine her position at the company.
We have addressed an array of such social media incidents, including social media controversies involving academics. In some cases, racially charged comments have been treated as free speech while in others they have resulted in discipline or termination. It is that lack of a consistent standard that has magnified free speech concerns. We have previously discussed the issue of when it is appropriate to punish people for conduct outside of the work place, including cases where people have been fired after boorish or insulting conduct once their names and employers are made known. (here and here and here and here and here and here).
This case involves the exercise of core free speech rights in opposing the union’s pro-abortion stance. It also involves the exercise of union voting rights and advocacy in seeking the recall of the union president.
It is a curious thing to have a union official allegedly seeking to punish a member for speaking out on an issue concerning the union. Unions were meant to give workers voices, not substitute their voices for approved messages. If Stone truly felt threatened, why didn’t she go to the police? Instead, it appears that she went to the company to seek termination or disciplinary action.
Absent a successful appeal, Carter could ultimately collect $4.15 million from Southwest and $950 million from TWU Local 556.
The right to private property is absolute or the right to private property does not exist.
The right to private property does exist in the Constitution.
Private property is distinctly not public property or under the control of any level of government.
The court egregiously assigns itself ownership of the private property, in this case, the airline.
The owner of private property is the sole entity with the power to hire, fire, direct, pay, etc.
The employee is free to accept or reject employment.
The union has the power to organize and advise employees.
The owner of private property has the right to deny any and all unions.
Employees have the right to refuse to be present for employment.
The owner of private property has the right to fire employees.
The owner of private property has the right to hire employees, and to hire replacement employees.
Laws favoring “labor” or employees deny the right to private property, transfer private property ownership to other parties in effect, and are unconstitutional.
For over 20 yrs of my long corporate life I had to work with various unions. Sadly, only a small number of them are in it to protect their rank & file. Too many are power hungry, money grabbing thugs who would gladly work to fire a member whom they felt stepped out of line. All the while, leadership goes unscathed during bad economies or hard times for their members as they ride around in luxury cars spying on laid off members in case they’re moonlighting at non-union businesses so they can feed their families.
It is hopeful to finally see a case decided on the Constitution and simple fairness so the victim is truly served justice.
Our perverted “justice” system has to be stopped before we lose it all.
It’s like Groundhog Day all over. There may be right wing attempts at tyranny but the overwhelming number of assaults on freedom come from the left.
Five million for getting all religious with the union boss!! Party down Christians!!
I’m not sure the issue here is religion or Christian. Perhaps if religion was not mentioned and one simply looked at what occurred when an employee disagreed with a union president over a particular issue that should awaken every union employee and inspire them to recognize that unions only have the employees best interests in mind when it does not conflict with the union’s agenda. Union’s are there to protect employee rights, every employee not just the ones who remain quiet and acquiescent to union policy.
In 2022 and for quite few years, most unions and most union officials have one thing in mind: union DUES. Dues that fuel such unions and union officlals’ political agenda items – and the salaries and perks of being union officials.
Jon, the fallout from the religious takedown of Roe is even worse than could’ve been imagined. This one will keep you busy for awhile. Won’t stop actually until the court is unpacked and Dobbs is reversed.
Good that she won. Perhaps 5 million is too much.
So many are threatened by freedom of speech. There is a good reason it’s the First Amendment !
And the Second
Woke has has its price above the human toll. Here’s it’s a cool 5 mil. Brava!
Are these people stupid?
What did the union think would happen.?
What did SW think would happen?
Bullies and thugs.
Hidden (but present) in Turley’s advocacy for free speech was that Carter harassed Stone online which maybe you don’t get to do to a fellow employee you disagree with?
Apparently Turley didn’t hide anything. Turley also didn’t hide “If Stone truly felt threatened, why didn’t she go to the police?” Stone wasn’t a “fellow employee”. Stone was president of a union, a public figure. Carter was just doing what Maxine Waters said without any physical confrontation. “The people are going to turn on them, they’re going to protest, they’re going to absolutely harass them.”
enigma: Have you ever been in a union? I have. And it happens just as it did with this woman. The union big-shots run around and spout mostly leftie (just for you) ideology about everything and pretend to represent the will of their members. Then if a member, as she did, objects, why you get them fired. I have seen it happen. So happy she won this lawsuit, but likely will not see the money for years.
I don’t think characterizing a senior union official’s position and actions in an online forum is harassment, especially given Ms. Carter had absolutely no control over what Ms. Stone said or did.
You are correct. They are nothing but thugs.” White-collar-upper-management-thugs.” I am very familiar with this type. I worked for many years in the Oil&Gas Industry as the HSE Manager. From the local manager at different office locations in Montana North and South Dakota Western Colorado and four different offices in Wyoming and two offices in eastern Montana.
Then I was promoted to regional HSE Manager AT-LARGE Then I was promoted to Division-Manager HSE-AT-LARGE. Then my final promotion was the VP of HSE-AT-LARGE. I used to have a saying that I used often management absolutely loved one part of it just as much as they hated the other part of it. Here it is. “Part of my job is protecting you field employees that are the reason we even have a company.
All of you Roughnecks / Roustabouts / Drillers / Welders / Derrick-Men, and all the rest of you that I have not listed. But a big part of my job is protecting all of you from a vindictive nefarious company. Just as much a big part of my job is protecting the company from Malingering, Useless & Dangerous Employees that will fake injuries all the way through in hopes they will get a big pay off because they managed to get a hold of a piece of garbage lawyer that is just as much of a criminal as the employee that’s trying to hurt the company.
So you see I have a two-fold-position. Over the years, I came to see that most companies Will do everything in their power to not pay off any employee that is really seriously hurt just as much as they will do everything in their power not to pay off a malingering piece of garbage employee. I’ve lost count of the times I’ve been called to testify personal injury trials. Then after I retired I’ve been called up as an expert witness over 2-dozen-times.
