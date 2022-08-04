Vox Senior Editor Fantasizes Over the Death of Justice Alito

The rising threats against Supreme Court justices has been one of the most startling elements in our age of rage. When Nicholas John Roske was arrested for the attempted murder of Brett Kavanaugh, many of the left were muted in their response and one group went ahead with a campaign to offer a bounty for any information of a conservative justice’s location in public– with an added payment if there is time for a mob to find them at the location. Yet, Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser seemed to cut to the chase by penning an obituary for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. With people trying to kill justices, there seemed no concern how such a “prewritten obituary” might fuel the fatal obsession of someone like Roske in our society.
In a now-deleted tweet, Millhiser said that he had updated some of his “prewritten obituaries” and gave his anticipatory remarks on the death of Justice Samuel Alito.
“Justice Samuel Alito, who died on XXXX, was not devoid of any positive traits. He was a skilled attorney and a highly effective advocate for conservative causes…Had he spent his career as a litigator, he would almost certainly be remembered as one of the Republican Party’s leading Supreme Court practitioners…The problem is that Justice Alito was, indeed, one of the Republican Party’s leading Supreme Court advocates — but he embraced this role while he was a sitting justice.”
The prewritten obituary clearly would delight those with a fatal fetish or unhinged fantasy of changing the Court through violent acts. Roske wrote on social media before his alleged attempted murder that “I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come, and I am shooting for 3 all of the major decisions for the past 10 years have been along party lines so if there are more liberal than conservative judges, they will have the power.”
Most in the media were entirely silent after the postings by Millhiser. Yet, for some, there is an attitude with regard to liberal justices. Elie Mystal, who has written for The Nation and Above the Law, accused Sen. Josh Hawley of wanting to murder Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson because he questioned her about her sentencing rulings as a federal judge.
None of that means that Millhiser wants harm to come to Justice Alito. He is a lawyer who has written books criticizing the conservatives on the Court including “Injustices: The Supreme Court’s History of Comforting the Comfortable and Afflicting the Afflicted” and “The Agenda: How a Republican Supreme Court is Reshaping America.”
Rather, it reflects a sense of license to engage in the most reckless rhetoric with regard to the conservative justices. Law professors like Berkeley Dean Erwin Chemerinksy have called the justices “partisan hacks” while others have supported targeting the individual justices at their home. Georgetown Law Professor Josh Chafetz declared that “when the mob is right, some (but not all!) more aggressive tactics are justified.” Most recently, the dean and chancellor of University of California Hastings College of the Law David Faigman questioned the legitimacy of the Court after the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
It is all protected speech but, when leading columnists start posting anticipatory obituaries, it is time from some self-reflection in the media. For Mark Twain, it was merely a problem that “the reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” For Samuel Alito, it seems that reports of his anticipatory death are greatly celebrated. That says a great deal of where we are and what we are becoming. If columnists and academics join this ragefest, we will become little more than rivaling mobs tearing apart our foundational institutions and values.
48 thoughts on “Vox Senior Editor Fantasizes Over the Death of Justice Alito”
“RESISTED BY A FORCE TOO STRONG FOR ME TO OVERCOME”
______________________________________________________
“The rising threats against Supreme Court justices has been one of the most startling elements in our age of rage.”
“The prewritten obituary clearly would delight those with a fatal fetish or unhinged fantasy of changing the Court through violent acts.”
– Professor Turley
______________
“You can’t handle the truth!”
– Colonel Jessup
_____________
So, Americans are finally indignant over the changing of the Court, or the entire nation, “through violent acts?”
What, exactly, was it that “Crazy Abe” Lincoln did by indulging in his “unhinged fantasy?”
Slavery, as every other condition deserving of modification or elimination, must have been abolished through licit and constitutional means.
Why, all “Crazy Abe” did was illicitly and completely shred and rewrite the U.S. Constitution, attack the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States with patently false and invalid arguments, and commence the RECONSTRUCTION of America under the principles of communism by force (i.e. communist principles hold dominion, from a central bank, central planning and control of the means of production, through wealth redistribution and social engineering).
To wit,
“The clause in the Constitution which authorizes the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus is in the ninth section of the first article. This article is devoted to the Legislative Department of the United States, and has not the slightest reference to the Executive Department.”
“I can see no ground whatever for supposing that the President in any emergency or in any state of things can authorize the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus, or arrest a citizen except in aid of the judicial power.”
“I have exercised all the power which the Constitution and laws confer on me, but that power has been resisted by a force too strong for me to overcome.”
– Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, May 28, 1861
____________________________________
“Which office do I go to to get my reputation back?”
– Raymond J. Donovan, Labor Secretary, 1981
_____________________________________
Which office do Americans go to to get their country back?
“Which office do Americans go to to get their country back”
Well, they could vote.
Why is leftist incitation to violence accepted by anyone?
If they can’t shout you down there’s no such thing as extreme to Democrats.
If this isn’t sickness, I don’t know what is. And it comes mainly from one side (the left, a no-brainer, though there are certainly idiots on the right as well). We have got big, big problems that have nothing to do with politics or law – I do not know how anyone that knows history or is above a certain age could not possibly see that our Democratic party is now a Marxist party, period. All of those dems disapproving of Biden do so because he has not granted them their socialist utopia, not because they believe in the Constitution. I honestly think we are witnessing the Hitler Youth 2.0 on the left, but that is just my opinion, and that could get very out of hand very quickly, generationally. Please vote with conscience in November. We are a big, big country, and a small minority is poised to make all of our lives h double hockey sticks, including the ones that very much ignorantly vote and support this nonsense. People under 35 do not understand what the reality of life is like without mom and dad, so we have to be the vanguards. Everything is on the line this November.
The tweet by the Vox senior editor may have been constitutionally protected speech, but that doesn’t make it less repugnant. If someone doesn’t find it repugnant, perhaps that person should take stock of their own values.
Vox Inhumana
George Orwell wrote a few great lines in ‘Shooting an Elephant’,
” Political language-and with variations this is true of all political parties, from Conservatives to Anarchists-is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.”
“In our time, political speech and writing are largely the defense of the indefensible.”
I am saddened that there are such people in the “media” who feel compelled to display their ignorance and hatefulness for all the world to see. It is interesting that if a person discusses the death of the President they can be arrested. In April, a man was arrested for threatening the Speaker of the House.
Such behavior is despicable and unacceptable. John Prine said it best in his song Spanish Pipedream, “Blow up the TV, throw away the paper……”
Legacy news agencies are loosing readers and viewers for good reason, the are untrustworthy.
As I wrote on this blog when Alito’s draft opinion was leaked, the assassination of conservative justices is what progressives want while Biden is President and Democrats have the votes in the Senate to approve judicial appointments, because they know they can’t pack the court due to the filibuster rules. Roske said this clearly.
The U.S. Constitution was designed to counter and prevent “theocratic government” and tactics used by the 18th Century Redcoats. Too many of today’s conservatives support theocratic government and the very same tactics used by the 18th Century Redcoats. We fought a Revolutionary War to obtain these freedoms.
Being a real American means supporting “constitutional due process” wherever that leads. Women have the right to vote from this American system (nearly half of all eligible voters). Interracial marriage is legal today from this conservative constitutional due process that Clarence Thomas supports. Equal marriage for LGBT Americans is a result of this conservative constitutional due process. Gun rights are also the result of this conservative constitutional due process.
Today’s conservatives seem to believe you start backwards, starting with the “end goal” then contorting constitutional due process to meet those ends. That’s why too many of today’s conservatives don’t believe in religious freedom or freedom from religion (1st Amendment legal mandate) and support the 18th Century Redcoat tactics that violate our 4th Amendment.
It’s why too many conservatives declare themselves winners of elections then contort the constitutional due process to justify insurrection and coup attempts – even when more the constitutional due process of 60 federal judges (including Trump appointed judges) rule that Biden was the legitimate winner! When Bush was president is was deemed highly disloyal and unpatriotic to not give our Commander-In-Chief his due respect, even if you didn’t vote for him. What changed?
. Too many of today’s conservatives support theocratic government and the very same tactics used by the 18th Century Redcoats.
Examples would support the statement. Alas none exist.
re: iowan2
Let’s start with the $1.5 trillion in wasted taxpayer dollars that produced MORE illegal use over 50 years (failed War on Drugs). Another so-called “conservative” U.S. Supreme Court in 1968 embraced an 18th Century Redcoat tactic called “Stop & Frisk”. The high court – without the legally required constitutional amendment – changed the fundamental meaning of the 4th Amendment.
At the time, in 1968, the dissenting opinion written by Justice Douglas strongly warned that this was a long step down the “totalitarian” path (actual term used in the dissent). Without any crime occurring, any American could be searched on any street for any reason.
Fast forward to 2021, Bush Administration – without constitutional amendment – exploited the War on Drugs unconstitutional practices to create the “Bush Preemption Doctrine”. Again no probable cause of any past crime required – as the 4th Amendment requires. Almost a carbon copy of 18th Century Redcoat practices for which the 4th Amendment was created.
Attorney General John Ashcroft restored “Cointelpro” style tactics outlawed by the 1970’s Church Committee led by Senator Frank Church in Congress. That’s where the federal agencies don’t arrest you, they try to destroy you covertly bypassing “judicial review” by judges.
In real practice, it was primarily directed at Americans of color. White people could still play paintball and photograph dams, etc. only Americans of color had a legitimate fear of being blacklisted.
The sweet irony to all of these 18th Century Redcoat practices adopted by Conservatives, now the guns are pointed at the January 6 sympathizers and proposed gun registries! All those illegal practices are now pointed at many conservatives.
Still missing the theocratic, and ‘stop and frisk’ was a little more nuanced…however, is not in use (but should come back because it worked), but a good example of the PEOPLE self governing. Some of the other stuff is the federal govt ignoring our government structure of limited federal powers. Strip away those police powers, but please do not ignore the massive social safety nets that lack any federal jurisdiction. SS and Medicare are supported by income tax, and in no way are those $’s guarenteed to be spent on those programs, Food, housing educaton, etal are all outside the power of the federal govt.
“U.S. Supreme Court in 1968 embraced an 18th Century Redcoat tactic called “Stop & Frisk”.
It worked. It saved black lives. Why are you against it?
My freshman communications teacher, if she were alive, would take issue with a person using generalities.
What is a conservative? My parents grew up in the depression and they could stretch a dollar, advocated hard work, honesty, obeying the law, living within one’s means and above all, to be truthful. They voted Democrat and they voted Republican. Whoever, they thought could do the best job. My father also taught us to treat the office of the Presidency with respect, even if we did not vote for that person.
What is a liberal?
I would argue that the majority of Americans fall somewhere in-between liberal and conservative. I would also argue that most reject both the hard left and the hard right agendas. Many people I know, hold their nose (so to speak) when they vote, recognizing that many of the candidates who make it to the ballot are not good choices. In my Democratic state, much outside funding has been donated in recent years to remove the fiscally responsible Democrats in favor of the hard left candidates. Yes, the same holds true in states with middle of the ground Republicans. I do not see this turning out well for this nation.
The United States was founded in such a way as to break off the shackles of any form of top-down government including a theocracy or corruption that bypasses the will of the people in a representative government. This process can be painstakingly slow, which I think was intentional. Yes, there are times that the courts can intervene until the lawmakers can make up their minds. Some states saw what was coming years ago and worked to write legislation to get ahead of controversial court decisions and open with business as usual.
Those generalities are more or less all that exists in the brains of generations raised by social media and computers. Too many of us take far too much for granted and presume that those around us acting crazily had the benefit of an actual upbringing, and we project our values onto them, where in actual fact, the space reserved for that is a literal void. This is a fallacy in the 21st century of the largest kind. My wife, who is a middle school teacher, this year has kids that are at the age of 14, and this a *first* in her 20+ year career, at *kindergarten level* in basic proficiency (because they have been passed in spite of recorded concerns for 7 years). Reading, writing, math. I wish this were an exaggeration, i really do. And she does not teach at a ‘poor’ school – she teaches at the quantified best public middle school in our city in an affluent neighborhood (though we do not live there). This is rampant everywhere in the United States. Stop projecting. There is no comparison to be made, between our/your generations and the generations of today. Zero. Apples are not oranges. I hope this posts, because it is very, very much a real thing that is happening right now. Understanding this makes everything else that is happening crystal clear.
To this day, I remain puzzled and disheartened by how and why the amount of funding, inside or outside, for political candidates has any sway or impact on who people choose to elect.