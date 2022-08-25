Garland’s Leaky Ship: the Justice Continues an All-Too-Familiar Pattern of Demanding Secrecy While Leaking Information

Below is my column in the New York Post on the opposition of the Justice Department to release of even a redaction affidavit in the ongoing controversy over the raid at Mar-a-Lago. As this litigation unfolds (including a key filing today), the Justice Department has been reportedly leaking some of the very same information to the press. In addition, National Archives and Records Administration released a letter contradicting claims of the Trump team, including refuting claims of cooperation or transparency by the former president. There has never been a more important time for Attorney General Merrick Garland to show leadership in plugging his leaky ship while ordering the release of a redacted affidavit. As discussed below, the release of substantive portions of an affidavit can ordinarily be made without compromising confidential informants or undermining the investigation. It could well support criminal allegations or contradict the former president as being claimed by unnamed sources. However, he has waived objections to the release and there is a clear public interest in greater transparency.
This week, a curious scene will play out in a Florida courtroom. A federal magistrate will be asked to uphold what are expected to be extensive redactions of the affidavit supporting the search warrant on Mar-a-Lago. The judge, however, will be able to read an array of the same details at breakfast in newspaper accounts leaked by the government.
The feds have maintained that absolute secrecy is essential to protect their investigation and national security while reportedly leaking some of the very information the affidavit contains. It is an all-too-familiar pattern for some of us who have litigated national-security cases against the government.
The Washington Post and The New York Times have published a series of leaks clearly designed to put Donald Trump and his team on the defense in the media, including claims that he was hiding sensitive nuclear-weapons material and details on how the search was prompted by video surveillance outside the storage room at Mar-a-Lago.
Most recently, a Times report disclosed that the Justice Department recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings, citing multiple sources connected to the investigation. The leak further revealed that the government collected more than 150 documents marked as classified in January and another 150 in June and in the August raid. It also recounted specific meetings and individuals involved in past discussions.
The Times story made the purpose of the leak evident when reporters concluded that the divulged information “suggested to officials that the former president or his aides had been cavalier in handling it, not fully forthcoming with investigators, or both.”
This is precisely the type of information the government has refused to release under a claim that any disclosures would materially endanger the investigation and national security.
In addition, both the Trump team and the National Archives and Records Administration have released accounts of the communications leading up to the raid. NARA put out a letter from May 10 that suggested the Biden White House was involved in the controversy and detailed how Trump sought repeatedly to block the archives from sharing documents taken from Mar-a-Lago with the FBI.
Despite the leaks and these public accounts, the Justice Department is still implausibly insisting that no substantive information can be released in a redacted affidavit. These affidavits commonly have sections on the case background that can be released in redacted form without compromising sources, including confirmation of how the FBI presented facts the Trump team and NARA allege.
There are also common legal sections that discuss the basis for probable cause. The government alleged that Trump was “unlawfully” holding material that he claims to have declassified. It references presidential papers Trump holds, but the ability of presidents to retain documents under the Presidential Records Act remains a matter of intense debate.
On both the legal and factual background, a redacted affidavit could reveal whether this information was presented fairly and accurately. It is a reasonable concern for many in the public given the record of the FBI and the Justice Department in falsifying information or misleading courts on prior Trump investigations. During the Russian-collusion investigation, some of us flagged Justice officials using the presumptively unconstitutional Logan Act. The legal sections could reveal both the basis and nexus used to establish probable cause of criminal acts. It could well support the government and show not just contradictions of the claims of the former president but criminal acts. Yet, there is no reason why some of the factual and legal background cannot be released in part.
These sections could also shed light on why the court approved a warrant that was ridiculously broad. It allowed the FBI to seize not only any box containing any paper with any classification marking, but then allowed it to take every other box stored with that box. It also allowed the seizure of any paper created during the Trump presidency. It had all the selectivity of a cyclone. The legal section of the affidavit could disclose how such a seemingly limitless warrant was justified under the law.
Some of these sections could also explain how the department justified this extraordinary action very different from how it treated past figures like Hillary Clinton and her associates who resisted inquiries into classified material kept on unsecured servers, including top-secret material. There were also allegations of efforts to influence investigators.
These are legitimate questions that could be answered through the redacted affidavit or simply an independent Justice Department disclosure. Attorney General Merrick Garland has had at least four opportunities to take modest steps to assure the public on the department’s motives and means in this controversy. This includes the use of a special master to sort through the documents seized in this overbroad search. Garland failed to take any of these steps as he lashed out at those who question his department’s integrity.
The fact is that affidavits are routinely released after charges to the defense. Though it’s certainly less common before charges, this is a unique circumstance that justifies greater transparency while recognizing the need to protect confidential sources and methods. The Justice Department does not deny it can release a redacted affidavit but insists any material would be so limited and disconnected as to be incomprehensible.
That simply doesn’t appear to be true. It is plainly implausible that these sections cannot be released in some form without compromising confidential sources or the already publicly known investigation. Garland cannot ignore his department’s checkered history in Trump-related investigations or the contrast in treatment with past investigations like Clinton’s classified emails. That does not mean this investigation is baseless or that there were no crimes committed. But with modest disclosures, Garland can earn the trust of the public rather than simply demand it.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School.
49 thoughts on “Garland’s Leaky Ship: the Justice Continues an All-Too-Familiar Pattern of Demanding Secrecy While Leaking Information”
Reason may surface, as Learned Hand said some time back. Trump’s complaint regarding the search of MAR and his request for the appointment of a Special Master has been assigned to US District Judge Aileen Cannon, Southern District of Florida, who received her JD from University of Michigan, is originally from the beautiful Andean city of Cali, Colombia, and was appointed by POTUS Donald Trump in May 2020 and confirmed by the Senate (56-21) in November 2020.
We know the White House is lying about not being infromed about the talks between the National Archivist and DoJ, with Trump. We know the Archivist went to the White House with concerns. More than likely the White House went to the archivist to borrow their letter head not write to Garland (scenes from the National Association of Schoolboards). The National Archivist knows or should know, the PRA is civil, not criminal law.
Presidents can declassify at will, are NOT bound by procedure. The President creates Procedure. So there are no classified documents at the Presidents home. All of this collapses on this simple fact.
“Presidents can declassify at will, are NOT bound by procedure. The President creates Procedure. So there are no classified documents at the Presidents home. ”
Presidents aren’t kings and each one of your statements/claims is a lie.
The “lie” is all they got to hang onto.
I wouldn’t characterize the statement as “lies.” A lie suggests some wilfullness in creating a falsehood. I think the writer is expressing short ideas that have been promulgated by legal experts in the media. This is largely an unprecedented situation and so the legal citations are limited. Whether the seacrh will be litigated is doubtful because it appears that the Department of Justice is reluctant to divulge its probable cause for the search. Untill an arrest or indictment occurs, Trump is limited in what he can demand from the government. His request for a Special Master is under review right now and we should know later today what, if anything, the Department of Justice is willing to release with respect to the search at MAL. As for the classification issue that was pretty much determined by US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in a 2012 case in which Judicial Watch was told that materials in the possisseion of former President Clinton were considered personal records not subject to the Presidential Records Act. The importance of her ruling is that she reiterated that the President and the Chief Executive “branch” is the sole judge of what is and what is not a personal record. It’s the same with classification. hile FBI Director Comey found that Hillary Clinton violated the law regarding improperly handling classified couments, the President is not bound by that law and is expressly exempted from its provisions, inclusing the ministerial requirements of stamps and dates that others must include in the declassification process to comply with the law.
“Presidents aren’t kings and each one of your statements/claims is a lie.”
Presidents aren’t kings but what does that have to do with the discussion? Pure deflection on the part of ATS. Trump followed the law. At best the law is not clear. If that is the case, Trump followed the law.
Whether or not Trump followed the law will be determined in court.
Who knows, maybe if you repeat that to yourself enough and click your heels three times, it will become true?
As for whether presidents are kings or not, Iowan (and William Barr, and Steve Bannon) is claiming exactly that. Being clueless, ignorant and hostile is no way to go through life, Allan.
You have no idea what documents Trump declassified and what documents he didn’t. Your argument collapses on that simple fact.
Also, the alleged crimes do not depend on whether the documents were classified.
Those who leak on the street should used the bathroom or peerooms.
“the Justice Department has been reportedly leaking some of the very same information to the press”
Also reportedly, Trump and his team have been giving information to reporters that is then attributed to a DOJ leak.
“National Archives and Records Administration released a letter contradicting claims of the Trump team…”
That letter first appeared in a column by John Solomon and was reportedly given to him by Trump’s team.
“As discussed below, the release of substantive portions of an affidavit can ordinarily be made without compromising confidential informants or undermining the investigation. ”
A truthful person would not pretend to know what could be released from the affidavit, when he hasn’t read the affidavit. It’s also striking that Judge Reinhart released an opinion on Monday morning discussing the various factors for and against unsealing the affidavit, and Turley is silent about that discussion.
“The judge, however, will be able to read an array of the same details at breakfast in newspaper accounts leaked by the government.”
Turley has absolutely no idea whether the information that has been made public is or is not in the affidavit. Because he hasn’t read that sealed affidavit. He shouldn’t pretend to know things he doesn’t know.
The DOJ will propose redactions, and Judge Reinhart will make a decision, and if we simply wait a few days, we’ll all know what he decided / what info will be unsealed.
“National Archives and Records Administration released a letter contradicting claims of the Trump team”
Statement of John Solomon regarding Daily Beast smear of my coverage of Archives memo
I wrote the story because it was accurate, true and important to the public.
The Daily Beast, where I once worked, has provided a fresh example of the failing state of American journalism. The site’s media reporter is under the illusion I wrote a story to try to help a particular politician. That may be the standard at The Daily Beast today, but it is not my standard.
I wrote the story because it was accurate, true and important to the public. I know it was news because every major news organization followed my reporting, with many crediting Just the News. The Archives agreed to release the memo as a result. I appreciate that gesture enabling other reporters to see what we wrote was true, accurate and important.
Secondly, this reporter seems to be under the illusion that the Archives letter was the first time America learned TS-CI secrets were found in Mar-a-Lago. In fact, that information had been made public in an Aug. 13 letter from Reps. Adam Schiff and Carolyn Maloney. You can read that here:
Finally, before The Daily Beast presumes to judge my accurate, award-winning journalism, maybe they should put a mirror to their own record of reporting, like this doozy from December 2018.
The Daily Beast actually claimed Robert Mueller found Russia-Trump collusion. Those who read Just the News know Mueller found: “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.
If you think this sort of dishonest journalism has no place inside The Daily Beast, let Editor Tracy Connor know.
If you want Turley to correct his statement about how the NARA letter first became public, email him. His email is public: https://expert.gwu.edu/display/jturley
Statement of John Solomon regarding Daily Beast smear of my coverage of Archives memo
One can add the links to his statement at:
https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/statement-john-solomon-regarding-daily-beast-smear-my-coverage-archives-memo?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
“Dig In” Leads to Schiff’s letter etc.
I have not seen Turley accuse the Supreme Court ITSELF of malfeasance because some one leaked the draft of the Dobbs decision (overturning Roe v. Wade). So why does he assume that the Dept. of Justice or the FBI is the leaker here? There is no evidence that the heads of those agencies had anything to do with these leaks. If there were such evidence, I am sure that Turley would have told us about it.
There is no evidence that the heads of those agencies had anything to do with these leaks.
Past history informs the DoJ and the FBI have an infrastructure in place to leak info to support the Democrat party narrative.
Trump did not leak the story about Nuclear documents. Trump is not leaking the inventory that adds up the number of “marked” classified documents.
“Past history” shows the pendulum swings both ways…
Teddy Roosevelt established the Bureau of Investigation in 1908, which was the precursor to the FBI. His stated goal was to use the Bureau to spy on Democratic legislators.
During the McCarthy days, the FBI engaged in excessive use of wiretapping of leftist politicians. Here is a report of a leak to McCarthy in 1951: https://vault.fbi.gov/Sen.%20Joseph%20%28Joe%29%20McCarthy/Sen.%20Joseph%20%28Joe%29%20McCarthy%20Part%2050%20of%2056
You cannot selectively choose a particular time in history to make such a broad claim.
I suspect that Merrick Garland awaits his marching orders from Biden’s handlers before making any moves. Wouldn’t it be fascinating to hear the conversations between those telling Garland what to do and what he can say and Garland himself? Maybe we need a whistleblower or two in the WH and the Justice Department.
Professor Turley,
You note that releasing an affidavit is “less common” before charges. Can you please provide an example of when this has been done before? Any statistics on the prevalence of such a practice?
Also, please provide the nonpublic information that you have regarding the source of the leaks.
Assuming the leaker is the DOJ is just as irresponsible as assuming the SCOTUS leaker was liberal or conservative. Not long ago, you attacked Nina Totenberg for doing precisely what you are doing now: https://jonathanturley.org/2022/05/09/the-only-one-that-makes-sense-nprs-totenberg-claims-the-leading-theory-is-that-the-leaker-is-a-conservative-clerk/.
You should know better than to use facts on this blog. The Cult45 crowd could care less. And Turley proves it almost daily.
This guy makes Holder look like a saint.
Professor, in light that President Biden
* waved his predecessor’s “Executive Privileges” in 10/21 (J6) and,
* according to 5/12/22 NARA-letter, this opened the door for a grand jury subpoenia and
* the approve of a search warrant by a (biased) Magistrate instead of an Article III judge.:
An affidavit, redacted or not, shows one side of the coin: After the public will know part of Governments PoV:
Which kind of unsealed findings made you believe that AG will “earn trust of the public” from those who have an unfavorably opinion of Garland?
It’s entirely routine for search warrants to be approved by magistrate judges rather than Article III judges, and unless you’ve read the affidavit, you have no basis for calling Reinhart “biased” for approving the warrant. As he said, “the Court issued a search warrant for the Premises after finding probable cause that evidence of multiple federal crimes would be found at the Premises (“the Warrant”). … Having carefully reviewed the Affidavit before signing the Warrant, I was — and am — satisfied that the facts sworn by the affiant are reliable.”
Trump shouldn’t have taken material belonging to the government, and even after it was subpoenaed, he didn’t return it all. Trump is welcome to make his case to the court it he objects. So far, his lawyers have made such a bad argument that the other judge they were assigned to (Judge Cannon) has ordered them to submit another motion: “The Court is in receipt of 1 Plaintiff’s Motion for Judicial Oversight and Additional Relief. To facilitate appropriate resolution, on or before August 26, 2022, Plaintiff shall file a supplement to the Motion further elaborating on the following: (1) the asserted basis for the exercise of this Court’s jurisdiction, whether legal, equitable/anomalous, or both; (2) the framework applicable to the exercise of such jurisdiction; (3) the precise relief sought, including any request for injunctive relief pending resolution of the Motion; (4) the effect, if any, of the proceeding before Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart; and (5) the status of Plaintiff’s efforts to perfect service on Defendant.”
These targeted leaks are politically motivated, in order to bias the country against a former president. They have selected injurious leaks while withholding information that would benefit Trump.
There is systemic injustice in the Justice Department.
It was Jim Comey who introduced the art of “official” leaks. This has been going on for decades, probably since the days that LBJ would have long private conversations with people like Joe Alsop from The Washington Post. This was a time when reporters valued their access and in turn were used by politicians to gauge public opinion. The technique morphed over time to where each side would use the other to advance something. In the case of the reporter, it was her career; in the case of the politician it was her career, too. How this process came to influence pubic policy is a facinating mutancy of what began as something beneficial. J. Edgar and Jack Anderson used it effectively to garner support against the Russians and Chinese. Comey used it to garner support against Trump. This latter use – or misuse – seems to be continuing with Comey’s successors at DOJ/FBI. How this will end, no one now knows but it certainly does need to end. The public is growing weary of having a corrupt media that supports a corrupt government. Perhaps Ron DeSantis will run for POTUS on a ticket that promises, if elected, he will appoint Donald Trump as director of the FBI. Now that would really upset the cognoscenti! 🙂
Darren,
Have there been any leaks out of the DOJ that are harmful to Hunter or even Joe Biden? No? Imagine that. How about ‘leaks’ that intentionally harm Democrats? None? Imagine that.
Just because the Cult45 crowd likes to make up things, it doesn’t make them true.
The initial raid on Mar-a-Lago, the constant leaks from the investigation of anti-Trump propaganda ammunition to the media, the outright denials of involvement by the White House (plausible deniability?), the refusals of the Justice Department to give complete transparency and the refusal to immediately appoint a “master” to sort the documents when the FBI obtained them are all hallmarks of this being an unwarranted witch hunt motivated by pure politics. Now they’re going to try to destroy Trump with trickles of leaks generating libelous and slanderous propaganda while they intentionally strip Trump of the ability to refute any of the propaganda claims/innuendo.
I don’t like Donald Trump one darn bit, but if you ignore the real problems with what’s happening right now regarding this witch hunt then you are part of the problem.
Again, that’s my comment. I don’t know why it’s not posting my information.
That happens to me now too. I am Wen Bars, and yet everytime I post anything…I am now one of those Anonymous idiots.
Wen Bars
I can’t imagine anything worse than being mistaken for ATS.
Please, please sign your posts.
Anonymous, you are not looking to marry DJT. You are looking for an administrator and leader. The only question is, do you like Trump’s policies, or prefer alternatives provided by Biden and the left?
Why do you justify your comments by saying, you don’t like? It sounds like virtue signaling. That is not helpful to the nation because the nation requires clarity based on facts and policy preferences.
There is no reason to appoint a special master. Trump says he wants to assert executive privilege, but the DOJ is part of the Executive Branch. Trump cannot assert executive privilege against the Executive Branch, and privileged documents by definition belong with NARA, not with Trump.
“There is no reason to appoint a special master.”
Of course there is. The Biden government raided Trump’s home, stole his property and now is using his personal documents to help the Biden Government maintain power.
The government didn’t steal anything. The had a legal warrant, and if Trump wants to challenge it, the place to do so is in court. But he’s going to need a better filing than the mess his lawyers submitted on Monday. Even the Trump-nominated judge that their motion was assigned to politely chided them about legal aspects that they failed to include but need to address. They have to submit a follow-up by tomorrow.
For some reason this blog is posting my comments as “Anonymous”. It’s only started doing that in the past week or so. I am not Anonymous.
I’ve been having the same problems posting in the HTML version of this blog, I now have to post from within WordPress to get it to post my information. This is a new issue and one that needs to be addressed.
I am posting from WordPress and it shows up as anonymous.
Same
I’m beginning to believe that the reason that the dems are so obsessed with Jan 6 is because they realize that we, the citizenry that still supports the constitution, know that it is time to rid ourselves of this tainted corrupt govrnment and start fresh. That would truly put the hurt to the lifestyles of certain government employees. There is no saving this government, at this point, by means of constitutional methods short of renouncing it and replacing it. The 3 branches of government are so infiltrated with partisans and corrupt ideologues that they cannot be moved. Evidence of this is easily seen in just the handling of hunter biden, hillary clinton and the covid event. A surplus of other evidence is easily available at any turn. The reason our founding fathers wanted small government is precisely because large bureaucracies will succumb to the lower proclivities of men and should, therefore, limit their access to power.
It’s rather ironic that Obama moved presidential records, mementos, etc. to a storage facility at the end of his presidency and the Archives went along with it. But then the archivist, Daniel Ferriero, was an Obama appointee just as the current archivist (acting) is a Biden appointee. By the way, Ferriero has expressed strong dislike for Trump and Republicans in general.
“Obama moved presidential records, mementos, etc. to a storage facility at the end of his presidency and the Archives went along with it.”
Nope. All of his records are in the possession of the Archives, which moved them to a storage facility. NARA is not Obama.
in other words the DOJ (FBI,DHS, IRS, CDC, EPA, NSA, etc) are 100% corrupt for Democrats!
Time to cut 50% of Federal Spending and move 75% of DC federal Government to the Heartland…DC is LOST!
I don’t have a problem with that. The Capitol should have been moved a century and a half ago when California became a state.
Democrat are fighting a civil war…Republicans aren’t!
Democrats are stealing as they can