“Reclaim America from Constitutionalism”: Law Professors Now Call to “Pack the States” Rather than “Pack the Court”

Below is my column on the increasing condemnations of “constitutionalism” as the root of our problems as a nation. The latest such attack came from two professors in the New York Times in a column titled The Constitution Is Broken and Should Not Be Reclaimed. It is part of a crisis of faith sweeping the nation. There are good-faith objections to such institutions as the electoral college, but the growing attacks on the Constitution reflects a more significant break with our constitutional values and traditions.
It appears that we may finally to be coming out of the campaign on the left to “pack the court” with a liberal majority. That is good news. The problem is that many on the left have turned their ire on the Constitution itself as the root of all evil in our country. In a New York Times essay, law professors Ryan D. Doerfler of Harvard and Samuel Moyn of Yale are calling for the Constitution to be “radically altered” to “reclaim America from Constitutionalism.” In order to accomplish this dubious objective, they call for shifting from the “Pack the Court” to “Pack the States.” The attack on “constitutionalism” is chilling but these professors are not the first to lash out at our Constitution as the scourge of social justice.
The New York Times column called for citizens to view the Constitution as the real enemy and to push to “radically alter the basic rules of the game.” The attack on our Constitution has become something of an article of faith for the far left in recent years.
Recently, Georgetown University Law School Professor Rosa Brooks drew accolades for her appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” after declaring that Americans are “slaves” to the U.S. Constitution and that the Constitution itself is now the problem for the country.
CBS recently featured Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi, who proclaimed that the Second Amendment was little more than “the right to enslave.”
MSNBC commentator and the Nation’s Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal has called the U.S. Constitution “trash” and argued that we should ideally just dump it. Mystal, who also writes for Above the Law, previously stated that white, non-college-educated voters supported Republicans because they care about “using their guns on Black people and getting away with it.”
Doerfler and Moyn make the same case with a twist in seeking to pack the states. They insist that “The real need is not to reclaim the Constitution, as many would have it, but instead to reclaim America from constitutionalism.” Rather than recognize that this document has produced the longest standing and most stable democratic system in history, professors denounced it as a “some centuries-old text” because it stands as a barrier to their social and political agenda. The problem, they suggest, is that many liberals still believe in constitutionalism as opposed to raw majority power.
Some are calling for “popular democracy” as an alternative approach to governance. The term is often associated with “direct democracy” where citizens have unfiltered and direct say in government decisions. It was the model expressly rejected by the Framers in favor of our system of representative democracy.
In Federalist 10, Madison wrote:
“Pure democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.”
Instead, he created a system by which public passions could be filtered or expressed through a smaller group of representatives, to temper and refine popular impulse.
In addition to our system of representative democracy, we have institutions designed to resist popular impulse or demands. The United States Supreme Court is the principal example in using elements like life tenure to stand against majoritarian demands and what Madison called “the tyranny of the majority.”
That system has served us well. It was the countermajoritarian role that allowed the Court to strike down bans on interracial marriage, decriminalize homosexuality, and protect the rights of the accused.
However, the constitutional process strives for consensus and compromise, key elements in the success and stability of our system through decades of political and social upheaval. Yet, these professors complain that the left has “agonizingly little to show for it” and should now “radically alter the basic rules of the game.” After all, they noted, “It would be far better if liberal legislators could simply make a case for abortion and labor rights on their own merits without having to bother with the Constitution.” That is certainly correct. Without constitutionalism, everything then becomes a majoritarian muscle way with little need to compromise or even to consider the views of the minority.
The solution, therefore, is not to “pack the court” but “to pack the Union with new states” to change the Constitution and “reinvent” society.
They are at least open and honest about their motivations and means. The essay confirms the view of critics that the push of Democrats to create new states in Puerto Rico and D.C. are meant to secure an insurmountable majority in the push for radical changes.
It is similar to the remarks of Harvard professor Michael Klarman two years ago for court packing and insisted that Democrats can change the system to guarantee Republicans “will never win another election,” at least not without abandoning their values. However, Klarman warned “the Supreme Court could strike down everything I just described” so the court must be packed in advance to allow these changes to occur.
Democratic leaders have echoed these sentiments by calling for court packing and questioning core institutions. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, has declared the Supreme Court illegitimate and has called to pack the Court for rending opinions against “widely held public opinion.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., even questioned the institution’s value: “How much does the current structure benefit us? And I don’t think it does.”
The attack on “constitutionalism” says all that one needs to know about this campaign. The Constitution has long been the very thing that defined us. It is a shared covenant of faith, not with the government but with each other. Untethered from such constitutional rules, these professors seek to be freed from constitutional restraints in pursuing radical changes. It is so liberating that these professors can write that Congress should “openly defy” the Constitution to “get a more democratic order.” Such Orwellian doublespeak does not little to shield the true purpose of this campaign to accumulate powers, which Madison declared “justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”
For those trying to stay ahead of the mob, we are now moving beyond the Constitution. Now we must “pack the states” to liberate ourselves from that pesky Constitution. After that, our “reinvention” can begin. Ironically, however, we will be reinventing ourselves into the type of system that the Framers rejected roughly 250 years ago.
This column previously appeared in Fox.com
89 thoughts on ““Reclaim America from Constitutionalism”: Law Professors Now Call to “Pack the States” Rather than “Pack the Court””
It is clear these people are after one thing – revolution, probably neo-Marxist. Apparently, the people are not capable of self-determination, rights come from the State to service the State, and faith and family are obstacles for these revolutionaries. Either this will go nowhere, or blood will flow in the streets, which is what some want. Cool heads and steely determination are needed now.
The major principle of human organization that JT doesn’t cite:
Power in human societies must run in parallel with responsibility-taking — Not a verbal promise to “take responsibility”, but the actual capacity to manage activities responsibly acquired through a provable track record of leadership experience.
Without a Constitution, there is no agreed-upon blueprint for how leadership shall be chosen, how leadership shall be distributed, who gets what responsibilities, and how conflicts are to be settled peacefully.
Could the US Constitution be strengthened through Amendments?….yes, but first people must understand that the Constitution is not where policies go to be enshrined (those belong in statutes). Then you need an intelligent group of institutional-constructionist-futurists to convene a Constitutional Convention who are willing to restrain themselves to only process improvements, and leave policy issues to be sorted out after process improvements have been Ratified by 3/4 of the States.
Political activists at this time are so expedient (strident, corrupt), I’m pretty certain they would try to commandeer a Convention, and use Amendments to cement themselves into permanent, unchallengeable power. There has to be an atmosphere of intellectual modesty restored before attempting a Convention.
There has to be a strong sense of WANTING TO SHARE POWER…WANTING for power to be distributed widely, not concentrated. At this moment, the most politically active don’t trust other Americans to share power with.
At this time, the cloud of sensationalist alarmism and media-driven paranoia make it so that activists are “gaming” every institution to “win” (i.e., obtain full capitulation from their opposition through a final dominance-submission outcome). This is a wild, childish fantasy, exempt from critical thinking. Capitulation of opposition will NOT happen, but believing it can happen effectively stalls progress.
I look forward to the moderate center regaining the upper hand…in the political parties, in journalism, is academia, in k-12, in tech. At that point, it might become possible to convene a Convention — not before.
Republicans need to go scorched earth!
1) cut 50% of fed spending
2) ban federal aid to colleges
3) move 75% of remaining FED gov from DC to the heartland
4) make any non-profit entity benefiting anyone more than a $!00k…a TAXPAYING entity…colleges, hospitals, non-profits, PGA, etc
5) a 5% tax on gross value financial transactions…stocks, bond, Derivatives, options, moving money offshore….make it about investing not high speed gambling! Wall Street needs to be reined in!
This original song & video by Tim Pool, sung by Tim, sums up our political times.
What does one even say to this? They aren’t even trying to hide their Marxism anymore. The only thing I can think is either A: they are insane, or, B: they are counting on our electoral process to fail. Let’s prove them wrong on the latter, please. It’s time to stop being petty about what Dan Crenshaw may have said about the FBI and think about the actual preservation of our country. It isn’t just Republicans anymore, folks. If you disagree with the regime, whatever your voting affiliation, even if you are a registered Democrat and simply disagree and exhibit freedom of thought and vote accordingly – you are the enemy, period. This is no longer about parties, and people that still think it’s 2008, or 2001, or even 1971 or 1961 really, really need to check themselves. What we are confronted with today is completely new and unprecedented. It has quite simply never been this bad in the United Sates. The actual Civil War was more civil.
“What we are confronted with today is completely new and unprecedented. It has quite simply never been this bad in the United Sates. The actual Civil War was more civil.”
Care to try to back this claim up somehow with something other then mere rhetorical platitude?
It has quite simply never been this bad in the United Sates.
I used to think like you. When BLM ANTIFA anarchists took over Richmond in 2020, and they blocked the interstate highways, impeded first responders and set businesses, homes and public buildings on fire, it all made me delve into the history of the US Civil War. Best thing I could have ever done to compare and contrast then and now. I chose Civil War Historian and UVA Professor, Gary Gallagher’s American Civil War Great Courses and I was hooked. The course is super long and I got more than halfway through it, but I strongly recommend it. I found no ideological bent in it, favoring neither liberal nor conservative filters
We are no where near the travesty of the US Civil War. People on the Left / Right hoping for one are likely the most ignorant in America. The lives of the soldiers was tragic, especially those many in the South who enlisted just so that they could eat, have clothing and impress women. Few really had any idea what they were fighting for. Two-thirds of the deaths of soldiers were from infectious diseases. If Americans fought today in a civil war, most would not make it after running half a mile. The soldiers of the Civil War were malnourished, emaciated and in no physical condition for physical combat, just like Americans today.
Actually a more apt comparison of how things would shake out lies with what transpired in 1980’s Columbia, which fractured into four factions. The government, left wing guerrillas, the right wing response to the guerrillas, and the narco traffickers. Reading up on how that conflict turned out would be a good primer on how a modern insurrection would shape up in the U.S.
And that’s exactly why it would never reach that stage. The world’s most powerful military wouldn’t let it.
I was using hyperbole. I don’t disagree with you, at all, particularly in your observation that most Americans would go about two feet trying to even pick up a rifle. Shotguns are heavy and have a helluva kickback. Actual automatic assault weapons, more so. And no, not an AR-15. You would go,’Ow, ow, ow.’, if you were shot in a non-vital place with one of those; the hollow point bullets that are apparently now being distributed to *The Smithsonian*, by our administration, are the ones that explode heads.
Ultimately, though, again IMO, the bullets in the 21st century are dollars and complacency. And to the others, I don’t respond to trolls. There’s quite literally no point, hence the moniker of ‘troll’. My opinions are just my opinions, and no evidence is needed for a great many things when there are already hours of video footage and the accompanying written reinforcement out there for anyone to see. Your fingers can type here; they can type just as well doing your own research.
The Constitution is meant to be a living document with amendments put in place over time to help it grow to fit modern times and the challenges they present. There are several flash points that need remedying right now…, for instance this scenario, if I said: “A well regulated militia went into a school in Texas and killed multiple children and two adults” we could just watch the so called conservatives lose their minds over it. But exactly at the point where they try to justify their gun lobby supportive rationalizations around this statement is exactly where they’d be trying to say something the amendment didn’t, and doesn’t, exactly say…
Clearly the second amendment needs some amending.
And for what it’s worth, the electoral college is fatally flawed, gerrymandering and attempts to limit blocs of the voting public have made it so there aren’t truly fair elections, the SCOTUS has already been ‘packed’ and needs to rather be ‘unpacked’…, these are all glaring problems. None of which can be navigated by the mindset of original constitutionalism. Why? Because certain entities, beginning with the corporate lobby, have figured out how to game the system. That original mindset went a long way towards creating those problems and it’s basically natural law that the mind that created a problem is pretty close to incapable of finding a solution to said problem. Something big has to change in order for a remedy.it
But Turley knows this. He’s not writing as a Constitutional scholar here, he’s writing a partisan op ed, as has been his chosen path.
In your analysis “We have to destroy the village, (read that “Constitution) in order to save it.” A familiar nihilistic reasoning. Also, the ad hominem attack against Professor Turley does not change the truth of his post nor the facts as presented.
Nice projection and attempted red herring, but sorry, I didn’t write my post coming from your point of view and I stand by its factual conclusions.
A familiar nihilistic reasoning
A familiar nihilistic reasoning

Agreed. Ideas have consequences. Karl Marx, Frederich Nietzsche, Jean Paul Sartre, and Michel Foucault all gave us what we are seeing today.