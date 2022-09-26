Was Overturning Roe a “Blessing”? Only if Democrats Can Avoid the Details of the Right to Abortion

Below is my column in the Hill on the focus on abortion in this election, including the advocacy of an absolute right to abortion by many Democratic candidates. President Joe Biden has voiced such a rule that any abortion decision should be left entirely to women. When media pressed to confirm that the President does not believe that there should be any restrictions, the White House has simply refused to say. Thus, the President continues to campaign on the issue while refusing to answer questions on how he defines the right and any restrictions. It is the same approach that the President took during the last presidential campaign where he simply refused to state his position on court packing until after the election. This is an obviously important and valid issue to campaign on for the midterm elections. Abortion is clearly rallying many to the polls due to the support for Roe. However, candidates of both parties should be clear on the meaning and scope of this right. Indeed, it is interesting to see the level of focus on this right with little substantive discussion on the scope of the right in campaigns.
Here is the column:
“A blessing in disguise.” Those words from a Democratic political consultant refer to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which he described as giving “Democrats a renewed optimism about this year.”
In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the court returned the question to the citizenry to determine whether there is a right to abortion in any given state. What happened next, though, is a bit curious: Most Democratic politicians, including President Joe Biden, are declaring that a woman alone should make any decision in consultation with her doctor — an absolute interpretation of the right that was not supported in Roe and that runs counter to the view of most voters.
For that reason, when pressed, most candidates are steadfastly avoiding questions on any restrictions, including questions about late-term abortions.
Senate candidate Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) has adopted an absolute position that there should be no limits on a woman’s right to abortion — far beyond anything in Roe or Casey — and has refused to address whether this would mean that a fully formed baby in the ninth month of pregnancy could be aborted.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) has been accused by her opponent, Attorney General Derek Schmidt (R), of opposing any restrictions on the right. But when asked by the media, Kelly has replied: “You know, I have never said that.”
The question is what politicians on both sides have to say about specific restrictions and not just about the right.
Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler on Thursday swatted down questions about late-term abortions as being “disingenuous.” Instead, he insisted these are questions involving “painful, emotional and even moral decisions.” They are. But they also involve the very legal questions addressed in past Supreme Court cases, including Gonzales v. Carhart, upholding Congress’ right to ban late-term abortion techniques.
While Kessler focused on whether late-term abortions are “common,” the issue is whether a woman has a constitutional right to late-term abortions. The answer to that question can help understand the meaning of this right and any balancing of interests recognized in cases like Roe. (While states could adopt a more permissive approach under Roe, it stressed that the state had a powerful interest later in a pregnancy to protect the life of the baby.)
Late-term abortions are rare, but they do occur — for a variety of medical and personal reasons. Kessler admits that “in 2021, state records show, about 1.8 percent of 11,580 abortions in Colorado took place after 21 weeks, but just 60 took place at 25 weeks or later.” That is 268 late-term abortions in Colorado in one year, a small percentage but not inconsequential. More importantly, the question is whether a woman has an absolute right to demand such an abortion and, if not, why? Even if statistically rare, the answer is legally significant in understanding the meaning of this right.
The fact is that Americans are overwhelmingly opposed to a claimed right to late-term abortions. Indeed, a majority supports limits on abortion after 15 weeks.
Polls show most Americans reject extreme or absolute positions on either side of the abortion issue. Polls also show that 65 percent of Americans would make most abortions illegal in the second trimester, and 80 percent would make most abortions illegal in the third.
The United States is one of only 12 among the world’s 198 countries that allow abortions for any reason after 20 weeks; 47 out of 50 European countries ban abortions at around 15 weeks. Such bans are found in countries like France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark and Spain.
Rather than address the legal and policy questions of when a right to abortion is limited or extinguished, many politicians repeat the mantra that the decision rests entirely with the woman. There is a preference to discuss anything other than restrictions of the right.
That was evident in a recent interview with Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is running for Georgia’s governorship. Abrams was discussing abortion as an issue in the upcoming election and declared that “there is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks. It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”
Abrams voiced a position put forward by Planned Parenthood, which changed its prior position of a “very basic beating heart” at 5 to 6 weeks of pregnancy. Now, it maintains that a “part of the embryo starts to show cardiac activity. It sounds like a heartbeat on an ultrasound, but it’s not a fully-formed heart.”
The point is that people do not have to think of this as a heartbeat but rather as “cardiac activity [that] sounds like a heartbeat.” Although Abrams put it in the more sensational terms of a male conspiracy against women, it is a distinction drawn by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), which says that, since the chambers of the heart are not fully formed, it is “clinically inaccurate” to call it a heartbeat.
Recognizing a heartbeat no more concedes abortion as a right than it supports the right. The question is, first, whether such a right exists under state or federal law (as most Americans believe it does) and then whether that right is absolute or diminishes with the term of a pregnancy.
That is why late-term abortions are relevant in this debate if we are to understand a candidate’s view of this right. When pressed, there has been backtracking or evasion on both sides of the abortion issues, including by some Republicans who are taking back earlier, more extreme positions.
In the case of Abrams, she previously rejected limits and said it should be left up to a mother and her doctor, which means legally leaving it up to the mother. Recently, Abrams declared she would support a right “until a physician determines the fetus is viable outside of the body, except in the case of protecting the woman’s life or health.” The question is the scope or meaning of the health exception.
There should be clarity on precisely how far this right extends, even in the relatively rare cases of late abortions. Those extremes not only define the scope but the right itself. They may also determine the support of the public, which is far more moderate than their leaders on this issue.
Whatever the “blessing” of Dobbs proves to be in this election, the absolute, unlimited right to abortion finds little support in either Roe or the public.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
9 thoughts on “Was Overturning Roe a “Blessing”? Only if Democrats Can Avoid the Details of the Right to Abortion”
The Rs are needlessly damaging themselves on this issue. They should say two things:
1. Those in or competing for national office, that it is a matter for the states; and
2. Those in or competing for state office, that the right exists in the state but ends after the first trimester, save for the life or serious physical health of the mother. Exceptions for rape or incest are not needed since three months is long enough to deal with those situations.
This is where most voters appear to be.
The Rs should continue to highlight that Ds consistently vote for the right to extend to the time of birth. Very few voters support this.
From the perspective of federalism and from the perspective of decentralization and, thus, democratizing of governmental decision-making, the Dobbs-ruling should be welcomed. It is correct to let abortion rights and its boundaries be decided through the democratic process of each state instead of by a top-down federal mandate (whether by the Supreme Court or Congress). I believe Dobbs was correctly decided. Graham’s proposal should be rejected because it tries to federalize abortion rights again. If abortion rights are not protected by the US Constitution, the question arises whether a federal law granting while limiting these rights is constitutional given the enumerated federal powers. The SC might allow it under its ridiculous broad interpretation of the Commerce Clause.
Lindsey Graham obviously did not read the Supreme Court decision. They obviously said to return the decision to the STATES and not congress and that is the whole point. We are a federal system, remember. The states and the people of those states make the decision. I thought that was simple to understand. The democrats want to make it a congress issue when it is a state legislature issue.
Imagine if you will a higher order thinking culture that has all the modern technological and medical advancements that the planet has to offer at its fingertips and that culture chooses to freely give some individuals the ultimate legal power to permanently remove defenseless human beings from their lives because they are “unwanted” and the removal method of choice is extermination.
Unwanted is a slippery slope rationalization straight into the abyss of immorality.
Many “unwanted” human beings ended up in Auschwitz. The Germans exterminated around 6 million “unwanted” Jews in their 4 year reign of terror across Europe in the early 20th century, that’s about 1.5 million exterminated per year. On a similar note; it’s been estimated that 62 million abortions have occurred since Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, that’s an average of around 1.3 million per year for over 48 years (roughly one extermination by abortion every 21 seconds) and that my friends is what our higher order thinking culture that has all the modern technological and medical advancements that the planet has to offer has allowed to happen in the name of “pro-choice”.
When exactly did individual responsibility become completely irrelevant to abortion advocates?
I have absolutely no respect for anyone that completely ignores individual responsibilities in their abortion arguments.
Females having control of their body doesn’t begin at pregnancy.
Who really has the moral high ground in the abortion argument? It’s certainly not the ones that are exterminating helpless human beings because they blindly shirked their individual responsibilities regarding sexual intercourse and unintentionally created an “unwanted” human being. Yes, there are actually responsibilities regarding sex that are something other than “getting off” to fulfill your personal enjoyment goals. There are responsibilities for those who engage in sexual intercourse regardless if it’s consensual sex or not and every male and female should be taught these things by their parents and reinforced by our society/culture before they enter puberty and continued as they grow to be an adult.
GIVEN 1:
Biologically speaking; sexual intercourse is the beginning of the human reproductive process and breeding human beings is the sole biological purpose. It’s the inclusive tunnel vision process between the point of sexual intercourse and the birth of a baby. Don’t extrapolate the intent of this statement and use it as a deflection to talk about other biological things that take place to make the sperm and eggs possible.
GIVEN 2:
Pregnancy is one of the consequences of sexual intercourse even if a form of birth control is used.
GIVEN 3:
No form of “birth control” is 100% effective.
What are the responsibilities?
1. The male has the legal, moral and human responsibility to not force the act of sex upon a female.
2. The male has a responsibility to use a condom unless there is consent from the female to engage in unprotected sex.
3. The female has the responsibility to tell the male to use a condom unless she is willing to take all the risks associated with unprotected sex.
4. Both the male and the female engaging in sex must understand that condoms are not 100% effective at preventing pregnancy and the ultimate responsibility for a possible pregnancy lies on both the male and the female.
5. If a female chooses to be sexually active then that female has the responsibility to use birth control if she doesn’t want to get pregnant and the ultimate responsibility for a possible pregnancy lies on both the male and the female.
6. If a female is forced into sexual intercourse, whether it’s unprotected or not, she has the moral and human responsibility to get immediate medical treatment to prevent a possible pregnancy if she doesn’t want to become a mother.
7. If a female is forced into sexual intercourse, whether it’s unprotected or not, she has the moral and civic responsibility to report the incident to police to help prevent the male individual from forcing himself upon another female.
8. If a female chooses to have sex and doesn’t want to get pregnant, even if it was protected, she has the moral and human responsibility to get immediate medical treatment to prevent a possible pregnancy if she doesn’t want to become a mother.
9. If a male and a female do not want the responsibility of breeding a human child then it is their responsibility to do the things it takes to not become a parent.
10. ABORTION IS NOT A FORM OF BIRTH CONTROL, it’s exterminating a completely helpless human being. It’s the responsibility of those engaging in sex to do the responsible things required of them to prevent “unwanted” pregnancies and therefore prevent the perceived need for abortions.
Again; females having control of their body doesn’t begin at pregnancy.
The Pro-Choice/Pro-Abortion rationalizations that allow females to intentionally shirk their obvious responsibilities regarding sexual intercourse are IMMORAL! Screw your pro-“choice” rationalization bull sh!t when you’ve already made “choices” that allowed you to become pregnant in the first place! There are many, many ways to avoid pregnancy including a readily available post intercourse medical treatment.
Here is reality folks…
Pro-Choice/Pro-Abortion = Death
Pro-Life/Anti-Abortion = Life
Don’t all human babies deserve the human right to NOT be exterminated?
Stop allowing people to shirk their responsibilities!
1. The Republicans have made it clear they are ok with women having miscarriages dying.
2. JT is as normal lying. European laws a much more favorable to abortion then those in the red states.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/09/22/europe-abortion-laws-vs-usa/
Sammy wrote, “The Republicans have made it clear they are ok with women having miscarriages dying.”
That’s pure propaganda and an immoral bald-faced lie
If you have to lie like that the support your opinion then you’ve already lost the argument.
Oddly you can’t find it* on abc.com (and I don’t subscribe to the Washington Post**) but this weekend’s ABC/Washington Post polls says abortion is only the fifth most important issue, tied statistically with immigration, and well behind the economy, education, inflation and crime. In the other issues, the Republican position is favored by voters (on education and immigration, there is a statistical tie with the Democrats but on the economy, inflation and crime, the Republican position is widely favored).
____________
*It takes a little searching but there is pdf that explains all of this; the big news according to ABC is that so few Democrats want Biden to run again
**I got it with my KIndle for $1 for six months but found it over priced
typical progressive nonsense. You could say the same thing about gun “control” or any other issue. They run on a platitude (gun “control”, abortion “rights”, etc.), say almost everyone supports it – except evil republicans, and avoid any actual policy proposals or implication. The progressive party does not attract deep thinkers, it is the stupid party.
Lindsey Graham’s proposed 15-week ban would reduce abortions by approximately 5 percent. A few senators, including Marco Rubio, and more than 80 House members, including Elise Stefanik, support Graham’s very limited restrictions.