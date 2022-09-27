Reefer Madness: The New York Law on Legalized Marijuana is a Triumph of Politics over Logic

Below is my column in the Wall Street Journal on the New York plan for subsidizing marijuana businesses with a preference for those with prior criminal records — or their family members. Legislators yielded to every political temptation in piling on dubious tax burdens and class-based preferences on this new market.
Here is the column:
New York state seeks people “with experience” to help establish what could become the biggest legal marijuana market in the country. “Experience” in this context doesn’t mean an impressive résumé, a history of working with venture funds or an MBA. Instead, New York will offer licenses and subsidies to people with marijuana convictions on their records.
New York legalized the possession and use of marijuana for adults last year and created a licensing system to govern eventual sales in brick-and-mortar stores. New Yorkers will even be able to get joints delivered right to their doors.
The application window for these licenses closes on Sept. 26. The state anticipates the first legal dispensaries will open before the end of the year. The size of the legal marijuana market in New York could ultimately be more than $7 billion annually.
Politicians are eager to tax and regulate all this commerce. The legal marijuana market could be the source of massive new tax revenue for New York. Many states have already piled excessive taxes on to legal weed sales. New York is planning an array of taxes, including a complex tax based on potency of the pot and rules preventing cannabis businesses from writing off standard business expenses. That is in addition to a 9 percent overall tax rate. https://www.syracuse.com/
marijuana/2022/03/getting- into-the-weeds-of-nys- cannabis-taxes.html But what legislators ignore is that all these taxes have the perverse effect of increasing black-market demand. After Prohibition ended, people didn’t continue to buy bathtub gin when legal and safer alcohol was available. But states also didn’t massively increase the price of newly legal alcohol to make bathtub gin more attractive. In New York, there is already a burgeoning $2 billion marijuana black market. https://www.bloomberg. com/news/newsletters/2022-07- 18/new-york-s-2-billion-of- illegal-pot-sales-threatens- the-legal-market
Under the new regulations governing Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses, New York is seeking “justice involved individuals” to apply to become licensees. A justice-involved individual is anyone who was “convicted of a marihuana-related offense” for anything from a small amount of pot to a major drug operation. (For some reason, the Office of Cannabis Management insists on spelling “marijuana” with an “h” rather than a “j.”) The program also has a curious legacy benefit. You can claim to be a justice-involved individual if you had “a parent, legal guardian, child, spouse, or dependent who was convicted of a marihuana-related offense in New York State prior to March 31, 2021.”
The logic of the state preference for ex-convicts is based in part on the idea that a history of illegally selling pot constitutes relevant “business experience.” Yet, the experience derived from running a criminal drug operation doesn’t translate well to the demands of a lawful business. Former street-level dealers have probably never struggled with regulatory compliance or tax accounting. Indeed, illegal operations deliberately avoid such responsibilities, preferring the simplicity of cash-for-contraband. As Milton Friedman noted, “the black market was a way of getting around government controls.” That isn’t behavior politicians in Albany or any other state capital should be looking to encourage.
In fact, the former felons with the most “experience” are the ones the state should be most worried about. Large, illegal marijuana farms tend to be associated with criminal gangs and other organized criminal elements. They deal violently with competitors and often set dangerous boobytraps for backpackers who wander unknowingly into fields where marijuana happened to be growing. These marijuana veterans may have lots of experience, but it is not necessarily the type of experience that we want as the foundation for a multibillion dollar market.
New York wants to kickstart the weed market by distributing $200 million from its Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund to help pay for beneficiaries to set up shops and pay for overhead. Notably, the state indicated that it wants to limit application and documentation requirements as a way to make licensure accessible. This is money the state should recoup over time if it distributes licenses to competitive applicants. But pushing former criminals to the head of the line doesn’t seem the best way to ensure the money isn’t wasted. What led these ex-cons to commit drug violations was likely money, not marijuana. Most probably didn’t view pot as a calling.
In the end, the program may not even succeed in keeping dispensaries local. How does New York plan to prevent successful applicants from taking both the subsidies and licenses and selling them to the large corporations that the state supposedly wants to deter? If that happens, and there’s no reason to think it wouldn’t, New York will have succeeded in doing what the market would have done on its own, but at a cost of hundreds of millions dollars to taxpayers.
If anything, marijuana demand increased during the decades of prohibition. The market for legal marijuana doesn’t have to be a mess. States such as New York only need to step aside and allow the market to favor those with the best plans and most experience. Consumers in this and every market benefit from competition, which provides options and lower prices. The state benefits from sensible and fair taxation. None of this means that economics must prevail over equity concerns. But when creating the legal and regulatory foundations for a brand new market, politicians should let commodities take root before harvesting the proceeds.
Mr. Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University.
9 thoughts on “Reefer Madness: The New York Law on Legalized Marijuana is a Triumph of Politics over Logic”
We now are starting to amass a data set, calling into question the line, that pot use is benign.
Well we already knew that there were absolutely absurd progressively thinking individuals in New York trying to drive it over the edge of reality but this plan is so in-your-face absurd that it’s also in-your-face signature significant proving beyond a shadow of doubt that the irrational tentacles of hive-minded progressive thinking and behaviors have reached into all levels of society and leadership in New York. What a sad, sad state of affairs.
Word salad, bud. No pun intended.
Very much in favor of this NY State program. Of course there are variables and the struggle between legalization pricing itself out against the black market. Not everyone wants to stand in line at a dispensary any more than suburban moms wouldn’t want to buy a public movie ticket to see something a bit more edgy that they’d gladly watch on streaming. Growing pains…, all markets go through the process.
California and Colorado have already walked this path, so there is much more data available by looking there as to how things may ultimately play out in NY…, but the NY marijuana offense incubator is a truly innovative idea. In fact it should cross into a number of different industries. Sustainable energy generation for instance.
Peace!!
Who will be selling cannabis never was the primary reason for legalization. The main reason fpr cannabis legalization has always been to end all criminalization, incarceration, prosecution, persecution and punishment of cannabis consumers. Cannabis consumers deserve and demand equal rights and protections under our laws that are currently afforded to the drinkers of far more dangerous and deadly, yet perfectly legal, widely accepted, endlessly advertised and even glorified as an All-American pastime, alcohol.
Plain and simple!
Legalize Nationwide Federally Now!
The “War on Cannabis” has been a complete and utter failure. It is the largest component of the broader yet equally unsuccessful “War on Drugs” that has cost our country over a trillion dollars.
Instead of The United States wasting Billions upon Billions more of our yearly tax dollars fighting a never ending “War on Cannabis”, lets generate Billions of dollars, and improve the deficit instead. Especially now, due to Covid-19. It’s a no brainer.
The Prohibition of Cannabis has also ruined the lives of many of our loved ones. In numbers greater than any other nation, our loved ones are being sent to jail and are being given permanent criminal records. Especially, if they happen to be of the “wrong” skin color or they happen to be from the “wrong” neighborhood. Which ruin their chances of employment for the rest of their lives, and for what reason?
Cannabis is much safer to consume than alcohol. Yet do we lock people up for choosing to drink?
Let’s end this hypocrisy now!
The government should never attempt to legislate morality by creating victim-less cannabis “crimes” because it simply does not work and costs the taxpayers a fortune.
Cannabis Legalization Nationwide is an inevitable reality that’s approaching much sooner than prohibitionists think and there is nothing they can do to stop it!
Legalize Nationwide! Support Each and Every Cannabis Legalization Initiative!
Agreed with much of what you’ve written here. And I don’t even smoke weed. I may know a thing or two about cultivation though.
Brian, how are going to protect people in industry and the roads? Alcohol is out of the human body rapidly as opposed to THC. If you work a production floor, any accident gets all involved a mandatory drug test. A Commercial Drivers License, CDL, means you are in a mandatory pool for random drug testing. Do your own thing, not my circus, not my monkey. But I am affected. There are several social gathering I can’t attend, because the pot smoke is very thick. I can’t risk my CDL by waking in the next moring and having the boss send me off for a random drug test.
Hear you on the CDL testing. Stats on traffic are worse with alcohol though. There is stoned driving, and then there is inebriated and incoherent and the much more physically impaired driving in respect to alcohol. Both weed and alcohol slow reaction time but the complete loss of coordination that goes with alcohol mkes it worse.
I don’t do either now but have experience with both in the past.
Alright, we know, we know…the inmates are running the asylum. Now, are there enough sane people left in my state to vote these criminals out of office? Not if you allow the NYC dirty politics to continue at the poles.