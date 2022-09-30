“That’s Just Wild”: CNN and other Media Eagerly Report that Ginni Thomas Remains Unrepentant on the 2020 Election

We have previously discussed the calls of figures like Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse to investigate Ginni Thomas, the wife of Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. I have expressed great concern over the calling of a spouse of a sitting justice who is among millions of Americans who believed that the 2020 election was stolen. I am not among them, but Thomas has every right to that belief and to advocate for actions in light of that belief. Yet, the Jan. 6 House Select Committee thrilled many on the left by demanding that she appear and answer for her advocacy.
Now the media is breathlessly reporting that “Ginni Thomas tells Jan. 6 panel she still believes false election fraud claims,” as if it were a public confession of a reactionary resisting reeducation. On CNN, anchor Jake Tapper declared to viewers that Thomas has not changed her mind and remains “untethered from all of the facts and evidence.”
One can seriously question whether that is news, but it is certainly satisfying as a congressional committee pulls in the spouse of a conservative justice to grill her for four hours on being a MAGA Republican who called for challenges to the 2020 election. None of the media even raised the question of whether such interviews could be viewed as harassment or pressure on a member of the Supreme Court. I understand that the Committee made this news by pursuing Thomas, but a balanced treatment would have at least raised the question of why she has been singled out over her advocacy.
Select committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) left the voluntary interview with the Committee to report, according to Politico, “she still believes false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.”
Ok, so what? Millions of people hold the same view. They have a right to hold that view, even if we do not believe that they have compelling support for it. For those of us who disagree, we can continue to voice an opposing view, but Thomas and others are unconvinced. (Notably, there is another controversy today of YouTube demonetizing a video showing Democrats calling the 2016 election stolen). There was never any evidence that Thomas participated in any violence and had simply encouraged White House and other officials to challenge the election.
A well-known Republican activist and Trump supporter, Thomas encouraged then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue legal and legislative challenges to what she viewed as a stolen election. The reason that Ginni Thomas’ messages were seized is not because she was a key figure in the investigation but that the Commission has demanded any messages that deal with such challenges or the rally — a scope that has been criticized as overbroad. Congress then leaked the messages and the media did the rest.
There is no evidence that Ginni Thomas ever encouraged violence or was even present at the Capitol during the riot. Thomas said that she attended the Ellipse rally on Jan. 6 but left early, before Trump spoke, and never went to the Capitol.
The challenge to the 2020 election was no surprise. Indeed, not long after the election, I wrote about that possibility in what I called the “Death Star strategy.” It is not a crime to plan such a challenge, even without good cause. It was the same course taken by Democrats without any outcry from the media in challenging Republican presidents.
When Sen. Barbara Boxer launched her own challenge to President Bush on this law, Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised her challenge as “witnessing Democracy at work. This isn’t as some of our Republican colleagues have referred to it, sadly, as frivolous. This debate is fundamental to our democracy.” Joining her in that challenge of George W. Bush was Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who now chairs the committee looking into the Jan. 6th Committee. (Fellow Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sought to challenge Trump’s certification in 2016).
Yet, various media outlets were quick to report that Thomas remains unreformed and unapologetic in holding these opposing views. The satisfaction in forcing the wife of Clarence Thomas to appear for hours of examination is deeply disturbing. Thomas is hated by the left and that hatred seemed to drive much of this effort.
If there was a single piece of evidence showing that Ginni Thomas engaged in violence or called for violence, it might be a different question (though others who engaged in such crimes were not called to account before the Select Committee). The only evidence, however, was that this longtime Republican advocate engaged in political advocacy in opposing the certification. Her position in these emails was consistent with her public positions.
Yet, reporter Jamie Gangel went to CNN and reported, while Thomas cooperated, “Chairman Bennie Thompson has also told reporters that she still believes the election was stolen, Jake. So after everything we know, Ginni Thomas is still an election denier.” Tapper responded “That’s just wild. I mean, that’s just untethered from all of the facts and evidence.”
What’s “wild” is that coverage has taken on a reeducation element that it is now news that the wife of a jurist is unrepentant and unreformed.
68 thoughts on ““That’s Just Wild”: CNN and other Media Eagerly Report that Ginni Thomas Remains Unrepentant on the 2020 Election”
Let’s be perfectly honest s@@tlibs could care less if there were massive voting irregularities in the 2020 election or not.
It allowed them to rid the country of the evil Trump. And all is fair (and sometimes necessary) when fighting fascists, right?
Remember it only counts as ‘democracy’ when the correct result is obtained.
So Hungary, Italy and Sweden are no longer ‘democratic’.
S@@ew your ‘democracy’.
antonio
Four States Did Not Follow the Constitution in the 2020 Election
The U.S. Constitution clearly states that presidential electors must be appointed according to rules established by each state’s legislature. In other words, state law determines how presidential elections are conducted. This did not appear to happen in at least four states during the 2020 election. In Georgia, state law prohibits the counting of absentee ballots until after the polls open on Election Day. In clear violation of the law, and thus the U.S. Constitution, the State Election Board, not the legislature, allowed processing of ballots up to three weeks before Election Day. In Pennsylvania, state law states that the deadline for a county board of elections to receive a mail-in ballot is 8 p.m. on Election Day. Instead of following state law, judges, without any authorization by the Pennsylvania General Assembly, usurped legislative power by extending that deadline to three days after Election Day. In another violation, Pennsylvania’s secretary of state violated Pennsylvania state law, and thus the U.S. Constitution, by removing the state law mandate that requires all applications for absentee or mail-in ballots for non-disabled and non-military voters be signed by the applicant. Michigan state law requires that all absentee ballot requests be requested by the voter through a careful and secure application process requiring a signature. The Michigan secretary of state violated this law, and thus the U.S. Constitution, when she instead set up a website where people could request an absentee ballot. In Wisconsin, state law prohibits the use of unmanned drop boxes for ballots. Nevertheless, the non-legislative Wisconsin Elections Commission and other local officials unconstitutionally created hundreds of drop boxes to collect absentee ballots, including the use of unmanned drop boxes.
Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Az)
_____________________
The Constitution states that the election takes place on a “day.” One day – 24 hours. Vote-By-Mail cannot possibly be accomplished on election “day.” In a nation of laws, the laws must be obeyed. That you don’t like the law, does not void the law.
One thing we know is that if there were even a modicum of an argument that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump then Turley would be all over every talk show and website arguing that it was stolen.
The fact that there are delusional, cult followers like Ginni Thomas and QAnon and many other people who still believe without evidence this while Turley just mentions in passing he is not as crazy as these people suggests they are really off their rocker. If Ginni were merely some MAGA grandma in living in a trailer park we would not care how delusional she is. But she has more influence on the law than any of us.
Do you think that Hillary or Stacey Abrams or J. Sotomayor have “more influence on the law than any of us[?]”
FUNDAMENTAL TRANSFORMATION OF FUNDAMENTAL LAW
And Obama conducted a coup d’etat in America while vowing to “fundamentally transform the United States of America,” a patently criminal act.
Transforming the fundamental law of America requires a lengthy and problematic amendment process.
General Secretary Obama, President Susan Rice and Vice President Valerie Jarret must be thrown in prison and severely penalized.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
– Barack Obama
______________
“We will stop him.”
– Peter Strzok to FBI paramour Lisa Page
___________________________________
“[Obama] wants to know everything we’re doing.”
– Lisa Page to FBI paramour Peter Strzok
___________________________________
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before 40.”
– Peter Strzok to FBI parmour Lisa Page
_________________________________
“People on the 7th floor to include Director are fired up about this [Trump] server.”
– Bill Priestap
___________
The Obama Coup D’etat in America is the most egregious abuse of power and the most prodigious crime in American political history.
The Capitol Police greeted the protestors and opened the barricades and doors for them, allowing them full entry.
Agitators were surreptitiously insinuated into the groups of protestors, one example is Ray Epps.
We are seeing the result of Democrat activists abuse positions of power in 3 letter agencies, other government positions, academia, and the workplace.
I’ll wait for the Committee to call every politician and judge, and their spouses, who called the 2016 election stolen or hacked.
She wasn’t called simply because she “called the 2016 election stolen or hacked.” She was called because she exchanged dozens of texts and emails with Trump’s lawyer Eastman, Trump’s CoS Meadows, and others in Trump’s inner circle urging specific actions.
So What?
So Karen’s comparison is wrong.
Ginni actively participated in attempted coup on the US government. She did all she could to prevent the legally elected president from taking office. That alone is horrible. That she pressured and used he husbands connections to assist is even worse.
Turley would like you to not bring that up.
That is not a coup.
A coup would require collusion of high ranking political figures and military personnel.
Also, Biden said in order to overthrow the government, they would need F-15s.
There were no Ultra-MAGA F-15s in the air on Jan6th.
What’s “wild” is the [only viable option in the] election was between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. For too many reasons to list, I reject them both as completely unfit for the job (much less the ‘leader of the free world.). The very definition of a ‘sham’ election.
Furthermore, if only Democrats and/or Republicans can win elections, it doesn’t matter how you count the votes. Pick a card, any card.
(*according to the media, still vibrant Bernie had no chance in 2016 or 2020 as an ‘Independent’, but I’m not so sure .. .)
We need some new blood.
Snowden for President 2024 ‘From Russia With Love’
Four simple actions could be taken, do remove objections to election counts.
Completed Absentee ballots need to be postmarked the day of the election. Or delivered in person to the county court house.
The number of mailed ballots must be declared on the last day they are legally allowed to be mailed out.
The completed number of absentee ballots returned, must declared by 6pm election day.
The number of ballots cast must be declared within 1 hour of polls closing.
These simple exercises of arithmetic will add immeasurably to transparency of the vote count.
iowan2:
I would add that we need to have a requirement for people to request mail in ballots, rather than sending them to 100% of voters. I keep getting ballots for the previous owners of my house, one of whom I know has died.
Review the practice of how ballots are filled out in elder care facilities. There are many reports of staff or activists forcing the elderly to vote differently than they would otherwise, or just filling them out entirely for those with dementia.
No ballots shall be counted without poll watchers from both the Democrat and Republican Parties, who must be allowed close enough to see what’s going on.
Require proof of identity to vote in person or by mail.
I don’t know what to do about the tremendous and unfair boost Democrats get by the mainstream media acting as their de facto propaganda arm.
Again, the desperation of the prog/left to hold together their ill-thought out fabrication of a “fundamentally transformed” America is hitting a brick wall made of “deplorables, MAGA supporters and true patriots. I wouldn’t be surprized if all republicans’ social media are not being combed for “support for Trump” postings. Do they not see just how they are becoming a fascist regime with delusions of grandeur?
Quit picking on Mrs. Thomas.
Thank’s to “Select Committee on Benghazi”: Since 3/15 we are aware of Secretary Clinton’s (1/20/09 – 2/1/13) use of a private server an several private domains.
What Rep Adam Schiff (D-CA # 28) gained for the “House” did Diane Feinstein (D-CA) for the Senate. Well, almost. While the Senator services for 30 years [1] the Congressman is ten years shy.
However, Adam Schiff, a DNC stalwart, was always in support of saving taxpayers money, eg “Disband the Benghai Committe” [2] or “the way that this committee has operated is by leak of damaging information with only one objective, and that is all the leaks have a common denominator, all of the leaks are designed to hurt Secretary Clinton” [3].
[1] President Biden & Senator Feinstein are planning a huge event at WH after midterms to annouce their re-election bid (if they don’t forget)..
[2] https://www.nytimes.com/2015/09/04/opinion/disband-the-benghazi-committee.html
[3] https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/257264-benghazi-panel-democrat-committee-leaking-damaging-information-on/