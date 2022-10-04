Trump Sues CNN for $475 Million in Defamation Lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump is suing CNN in a $475 million defamation lawsuit, according to a complaint filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida on Monday. The lawsuit faces significant challenges under the governing precedent for public figures. For counsel, those challenges likely seem steeper in a week when Trump unleashed reckless and offensive attacks on Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and his wife former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as well as journalist, Maggie Haberman. It is not exactly the context that counsel would want when seeking to hold CNN liable for defamatory comments in a difficult legal action.
Even without these inflammatory and personal attacks, Trump faces a very steep hill to climb in a defamation case. As a public figure, he is subject to standard created in New York Times v. Sullivan, where the Supreme Court held that the first amendment requires breathing space for free speech in criticizing public officials. Accordingly, it established an “actual malice” standard requiring a showing that a false statement was made “with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.” That standard was later extended to not just public officials but public figures.
As president, Trump denounced the standard and called for its removal — a move that I criticized at the time. While I have questioned the need for a public figure standard (as opposed to a public official standard), I have noted that Trump has been a beneficiary of this rule — as this week’s personal attacks demonstrates.
Trump has brought a series of rejected defamation actions, including against CNN.
Here is the nut of the complaint:
“One of the most pervasive associations between the plaintiff and Hitler that CNN has employed is its use of the term the ‘Big Lie’ in relation to the plaintiff’s stated concerns about the integrity of the election process for the 2020 presidential election,” read the court filing. “In its campaign of dissuasion, CNN has branded the plaintiff as one who subscribes to the notion of the ‘Big Lie’… a direct reference to a tactic employed by Adolf Hitler and appearing in Hitler’s Mein Kampf.”
The complaint added:
CNN’s campaign of dissuasion in the form of libel and slander against the Plaintiff has only escalated in recent months as CNN fears the Plaintiff will run for president in 2024. As a part of its concerted effort to tilt the political balance to the Left, CNN has tried to taint the Plaintiff with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of “racist,” “Russian lackey,” “insurrectionist,” and ultimately “Hitler.”
There is no question that CNN has aired unrelenting attacks on Trump since his inauguration. Moreover, such statements are not entirely made on commentary side of the network but with reporters and hosts covering stories. Notably, Fox is being sued for defamation over coverage of Dominion voting machines.
Many of these characterizations may be attacked as unprofessional but likely fall short of the actual malice standard. In addition, many are likely to be treated as opinion. Aspects of the filing are reminiscent of Wilkow v. Forbes, Inc., 241 F.3d 552 (7th Cir. 2001) where a journalist with Forbes was sued for harsh characterizations of a lawyer and his practice. Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote that “although the article drips with disapproval of Wilkow’s (and the judges’) conduct, an author’s opinion about business ethics isn’t defamatory under Illinois law.”
It is possible to prevail if the allegation is factual and specific and false.
The public figure standard was established in Curtis Publishing v. Butts (1967). The case involved a March 23, 1963 edition of The Saturday Evening Post alleging that former University of Georgia football coach Wallace Butts conspired with University of Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant to fix a 1962 football game in Alabama’s favor. In a 5-4 decision, Chief Justice Warren wrote a concurrence that extended the ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan on public officials to public figures. He found the same reasons for applying the higher standard to public officials as present in cases involving public figures:
[I]t is plain that, although they are not subject to the restraints of the political process, “public figures,” like “public officials,” often play an influential role in ordering society. And surely, as a class, these “public figures” have as ready access as “public officials” to mass media of communication, both to influence policy and to counter criticism of their views and activities. Our citizenry has a legitimate and substantial interest in the conduct of such persons, and freedom of the press to engage in uninhibited debate about their involvement in public issues and events is as crucial as it is in the case of “public officials.” The fact that they are not amenable to the restraints of the political process only underscores the legitimate and substantial nature of the interest, since it means that public opinion may be the only instrument by which society can attempt to influence their conduct.
The Court ruled in favor of Butts, and The Saturday Evening Post was ordered to pay $3.06 million (later reduced to $460,000) to Butts in damages. That case, however, involved a specific allegation of a fixed game, not hyperbolic or partisan rhetoric.
Notably, Curtis was decided joined with Associated Press v. Walker, involving former Gen. Edwin Walker who opposed desegregation. In one article, the Associated Press claimed that Walker had “led a charge of students against federal marshals” and “commanded” those opposing the admission of James Meredith at the University of Mississippi. He prevailed at trial. However, the Court found that AP was not liable under the actual malice standard, even as a matter of reckless disregard. Justice John Marshall Harlan II wrote for himself and three other justices (and joined by concurring justices) in noting that Walker was a “public figure,” given the fact that “his personal activity amount[ed] to a thrusting of his personality into the ‘vortex’ of an important public controversy.” Harlan also noted that Walker “commanded sufficient access to the means of counterargument to be able to expose through discussion the falsehood and fallacies of the defamatory statements.” Liability, Harlan concluded, should only follow “a showing of highly unreasonable conduct constituting an extreme departure from the standards of investigation and reporting ordinarily adhered to by responsible publishers.”
These cases explain why I am skeptical that former President Trump can successfully maintain this action. Even the specific criminal allegation of being an “insurrectionist” is a matter of opinion. It is doubtful that a court will see such over-heated rhetoric as meeting the high standard under the actual malice test.
The case is Trump v. CNN, No. 0:22-cv-61842, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Trump Sues CNN for $475 Million in Defamation Lawsuit
This one is fascinating to me, Turley. And I agree with your sentiment that Trump won’t be able to sustain it.
If this rode all the way through what would really be exposed is the mutually beneficial, though often unacknowledged relationship between trump and the press. The networks created trump. I’m still convinced NBC had a mandate to put him on Morning Joe every morning because they thought it would boost ratings for The Apprentice, which was flagging in its ratings at the time. They didn’t think he’d actually win in ’16…
Then, like every media outlet, they found trump sold copy…, for whatever reason. Sales boomed. Ratings took off, and the master of defamation himself — trump — perfected his control of the one day news cycle. At some point in a CNN trial this reality would get massively exposed.
Good times!!
This has nothing to do with win or lose on the merits. This provides Trump’s lawyers an opportunity to put a great number of individuals on the stand. For example, one of CNN’s sources was former CIA Director John Brennan… Imagine how interesting it would be to have him in discovery for his comments about President Trump.
Trump may not win this one with a ruling from the bench, but the odds if winning this one in the public’s eye are very high.
Discovery is limited to questions that are relevant to the claim. You think it will be interesting to ask Brennan about why he thinks Trump is like Hitler?
Trump’s call to “Drain the Swamp” united the public sector bureaucrats, the media elites and various denizens of public handouts in a jihad to thwart this threat. And while they succeeded, they also exposed themselves and showed the productive sector of the country just how large and rapacious the swamp was.
Lawyer Ken White is much more succinct: “The reason this case is frivolous, bad faith, and performative is that it explicitly attacks political opinion as if it were false statement of fact. It attacks the absolute core of the First Amendment. … Only a provably false statement of fact can be defamatory. “[Politician] is like Hitler” is the quintessential example of opinion, rhetoric, and hyperbole that can’t be defamatory because it’s on its face not a provable statement of fact. The message of this lawsuit is “we will sue you if we don’t like your rhetoric, regardless of law.” It’s absolutely lawless, without anything resembling a good faith basis supporting it. It’s immoral, unethical, and should mark its authors with a permanent brand of contempt.”
ALL OF THIS,including the NY AG charges, is political theatre and while D24 is correct in the wasting of tax dollars, what does D24 think of the NY AG spurilous charges against the entire Trump family when crime is rampant in NYC or that utter waste of The People’s monies impeaching Trump, or the FBI nonsense about that dossier cooked up by hillary? Not a peep eh? Oh so much hypocrisy from the prog/left that we are virtually drowning in it.
Trump, the king of Kabuki (and Warp Speed Godfather) performs another act for the cabal.
There’s a difference though, between one article, and a daily, unrelenting barrage of attacks which has gone on for years, and which include thinly veiled ethnic attacks (i.e., Trump’s German parentage and the continuous references to Hitler and Nazis.) Anyone who contends that CNN doesn’t have actual malice towards Trump is not being honest.
He pays no taxes (“my returns will be released in two weeks”) yet continues predictably to clog courts with his whining, attention-seeking lawsuits: themselves at taxpayer expense.
He’s a small-handed fart who isn’t qualified to sell cheese-filled pizza crust, let alone warp the historical trajectory of the United States.