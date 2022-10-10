Twitter Temporarily Blocks Florida Surgeon General In Sharing New Risk Data on Vaccines

This morning I ran a column on a proposed “First Amendment model” for Twitter once Elon Musk takes over the company. Right on cue, Twitter supplied another example of its corporate censorship culture that must be addressed if Musk is going to restore free speech protections to the social media company. Twitter temporarily removed a post from Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo recommending against mRNA coronavirus vaccinations for men under 40.
Dr. Ladapo was sharing data that he said indicated an increase in cardiac conditions for men under 40 who have received mRNA coronavirus shots. Rather than allow experts and citizens to debate such risks, Twitter moved to prevent others from hearing from the top health official in one of the largest states in the Union. It was later restored, which is in sharp contrast to other experts and science writers suspended or barred due to their raising dissenting views on the social media site.
In his post, Ladapo linked to new guidance from his office recommending against the shots for under-40s and wrote
“Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth. Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health. Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians.”
Twitter immediately took the post down as violative of its coronavirus misinformation policies. It was later restored after public outcry.
It is not clear if the restoration would have occurred for other doctors given the past suspension and barring of experts questioning the efficacy of masks or vaccines. Even senators like Rand Paul were banned by companies like YouTube for questioning the efficacy of masks — a view now accepted as a legitimate concern.
The company seemingly wrote off free speech years ago. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal was asked how Twitter would balance its efforts to combat misinformation with wanting to “protect free speech as a core value” and to respect the First Amendment. He responded dismissively that the company is “not to be bound by the First Amendment” and will regulate content as “reflective of things that we believe lead to a healthier public conversation.” Agrawal said the company would “focus less on thinking about free speech” because “speech is easy on the internet. Most people can speak. Where our role is particularly emphasized is who can be heard.”
I have written about five steps that Musk can take to restore free speech. However, the key is to break a culture of censorship at the company. If Musk moves Twitter out of San Francisco, it may help in that restructuring in replacing staff with those committed to free speech values. However, the key to restoring these values is to adopt what I have called the “first amendment model” for the company.
19 thoughts on “Twitter Temporarily Blocks Florida Surgeon General In Sharing New Risk Data on Vaccines”
Doctors have a duty to fully inform a patient before asking for consent to treat
RE: “Twitter Temporarily Blocks Florida Surgeon General:>>>>>Twitter continues to serve as a tool for the United States” Cancel Culture Gestapo. Until such time as that ceases to be, wisdom should dictate that information in this regard be disseminated through public service announcements from the offices of the State of Florida rather than the ‘Twitterverse’ whose bias in such matters is one of documented record.
“Twitter immediately took the post down as violative of its coronavirus misinformation policies.”
i did not realize that the liberal arts majors at Twitter are also epidemologists.
There is a reason why his analysis was first deleted. Dr Ladapo does have a history of putting out misinformation. That was during the early months of the pandemic.
His latest analysis recommending adults 18-39 against taking the MrNA vaccines is certainly misleading because if you read the actual analysis it shows that there are serious limitations to this analysis.
“ These data are preliminary, based on surveillance data, and should be interpreted with caution. The results have several limitations:
While this method has been used to assess risk of death following COVID-19 vaccination,2 it violates the assumption that an event does not affect subsequent exposure (for mRNA vaccines), which may introduce bias.6 Further, it does not consider the multidose vaccination schedule required for mRNA vaccination.
This study cannot determine the causative nature of a participant’s death. We used death certificate data and not medical records. COVID testing status was unknown for those who did not die of/with COVID. Cardiac-related deaths were ascertained if an ACME code of I3-I52 were on their death certificate, thus, the underlying cause of death may not be cardiac-related.
The finding that the Janssen vaccine was more protective than mRNA vaccine against mortality within 28 days of vaccination could be due to confounding and needs to be further evaluated. It is likely that the populations who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccine and the Johnson vaccine are different, something we were not able to ascertain in this analysis. It is possible that the population who received the Johnson vaccine was younger and healthier than those receiving the mRNA vaccines. The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines were released more than 2 months earlier than the Janssen vaccine when the recommendations were limited to those 65 and older.”
https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/20221007-guidance-mrna-covid19-vaccines-analysis.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
The study obviously has a lot variables that make his conclusion uncertain.
The issue was his claim that in general all males between the ages of 18-39 should avoid MrNA vaccines is deceptive, because as his own study points out it is not a conclusive study once the limitations are shown. The simplistic recommendation without the disclaimer that the study is not comprehensive can lead others to assume that the MrNA vaccines CAUSE heart problems. Since Florida is full of gullible MAGA trumpies it’s guaranteed they will see this as further proof that COVID vaccines are dangerous. That’s why twitter initially deleted the Dr’s post. They weren’t wrong to initially delete it. It does have that sketchy feel to it after reading the analysis and it’s disclaimers.
“sketchy feel”
Two words that sould never appear in the context of *science*.
Science is about questioning, isn’t it?
I wonder why the censors don’t believe that people are incapable of making up their own minds? Given my age, medical condition, and body habitus, catching Covid is problematic. I am vaxed and boosted, and will get another booster upon the advice of my physician. I control my own health care by making informed choices, taking all risks into consideration. Everyone should have access to all the information available to make their own informed choice. WHy does that threaten people?
“ I wonder why the censors don’t believe that people are incapable of making up their own minds?”
It’s not so much as what the censors believe. It’s about how the information is portrayed and. Twitter being a private entity it IS entitled to censor what it deems misinformation. Since they did restore it it may mean they had a process to determine if it did indeed violate their policy. There are a LOT of people who are scientifically illiterate or have no clue what they are reading and there is certainly a lot of folks who are just as clueless and misinformed giving advice to these people who may be mislead about what is really effective and what is not. The majority of people don’t have the time or comprehension capability to determine whether an scientific study is genuine or not. It can lead to harm and doctors have to fight their patients own ignorance when they tell them what they have heard is not accurate. This is why twitter censors what it considers misinformation and it’s their prerogative as a private entity. They set their rules just as Elon Musk can set his if he ends up buying twitter.
Professor Turley: “If Musk moves Twitter out of San Francisco, it may help in that restructuring in replacing staff with those committed to free speech values.”
Sounds like Operation Paperclip, except this time we take the tech and leave the NAZI’s behind. I love it!!
As to the ‘new data’ on mRNA vaccines, it’d be nice to know if it’s peer reviewed. Or for it be given some context…, i.e. in comparison to what? What is the increased cardiac risk versus benefits provided? What is the cardiac risk in comparison to, say, smoking? Or drinking alcohol? Or choking down a couple burgers everyday at lunch? Or watching reruns of the Apprentice? You know, the kind of basic stuff the honors students on this blog comment section refuse to consider.
I laughed when you wrote your ‘free speech restoration’ column last spring, and I’m laughing now as well, Turley. You’re an enthusiastic practitioner of censorship here on your blog, certainly…, but the thing most funny about your recommendation map is that you encourage dropping ad revenue and adopting individual filters as legitimate tools for enhancing the first amendment. Both suggestions are laughable…
Dropping ad revenue means doing what you’ve done on your blog, of course. That being the practice of shaping your message editorially to the highest bidder. In your case, Fox News and empire Murdoch. Twitter taking up a similar practice would just be a larger scale Turley blog.
And newsflash…, individual filters *are* censorship, albeit a form of censorship that offers a little individual input. It gives seeming control to an individual by providing a choice of what they’d like to hear from a menu of choices for sure. But it doesn’t give control over what’s on the menu. So it adheres to some aspects of the first amendment, but it does it by creating a pathway to further dumb down a citizen base. Of course, this is your guy’s business model at Fox…, so all good!! Party down some more at the mothership!!!
Both tactics further just speed the erosion of the first amendment. And, as has been a common practice of yours Jon, it erodes the Constitution by using pared down aspects of the Constitution to pull it off.
I reiterate what Daniel says. What Twitter, Facebook, and Google (YouTube) seem to forget is that there are always significant discussions and disagreement in Medical Circles on virtually any subject. And argument and discussion is the rule at virtually any medical meeting whether it is be new publications, discussion on up to date treatments, or panels of experts discussing 1 particular subject. There are always disagreements. That is how truth is slowly discovered. They seem to fail to understand (or don’t want to understand) that there is rarely universal agreement in science and particularly medicine. “Settled Science” is an oxymoron. Medicine is not so scrupulous in it’s history and has had many shameful chapters through the centuries and recently that cast significant doubt on the settled science of medicine. We, in medicine, have often gone astray when we let money, political zealotry, stupidity, bias, and a desire for simple answers sway us away from the scientific methods and the real complexities of medical care and this world in general. Eugenics, frontal lobotomy, Tuskegee Institute and syphilis, bone marrow transplants in treatment of breast cancer, widespread chelation therapy, are just recent examples. Tread lightly on “Settled Science” lest it blow up in your face.
The rest of the world has by and large moved on – there is something seriously wrong with these gatekeepers and their partners, and it appears to finally be obvious to most. Wish these conversations had taken place 15 years ago, as it was also obvious in Obama’s second term that suppressive alliances were forming right in plain sight. Remember his regular breakfasts with tech CEOs? Or all of the google folks pitching their tents in the White House, only later to actually join campaigns and secure government positions?
None of this is coincidence, and it is the endgame of something that started years ago. Thankfully in this age it is much more difficult to get away with – unless the perpetrators do indeed take total control, and there will be no stops pulled in that aim.
A whole lot of us are still woefully tech-illiterate, and that needs to be remedied big time, IMO. Not in the sense of knowing how to use devices, but in how Silicon Valley actually operates (e.g.: a terms of service agreement that all users sign for these services actually states that no, legally, social media is decidedly NOT a public square, and a TOS, by its verbiage, can legally be changed retroactively into infinity and at any time). Somehow we are in a digital dark age even *worse* than back when most thought AOL ‘was’ the internet.
Meanwhile in Coo-Coo California the state passed a law that makes it a CRIME for a DOCTOR to give “misinformation” to a PATIENT. Imagine allowing people like Gavin Newsom to decide what a DOCTOR can tell a PATIENT. Now if you were a new doctor deciding where to set up an office what would you do, open up in Yorba Linda or move to Texas or Arizona?
Again, the state that elected Pelosi, Swalwell, Newsome, Harris and George Gascon and has decriminalized theft is now making it a crime for a doctor to give his or her best advice to a patient if the politicians don’t agree with said advice.
Thank you Professor Turley, or as my brother likes to call you “Turls”, for being a committed Refounder of our great nation. Your First Amendment Model is the key to restoring liberty to our nation.
Jonathan wrote, “The company seemingly wrote off free speech years ago. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal was asked how Twitter would balance its efforts to combat misinformation with wanting to “protect free speech as a core value” and to respect the First Amendment. He responded dismissively that the company is “not to be bound by the First Amendment” and will regulate content as “reflective of things that we believe lead to a healthier public conversation.” Agrawal said the company would “focus less on thinking about free speech” because “speech is easy on the internet. Most people can speak. Where our role is particularly emphasized is who can be heard.” “
These things that CEO Parag Agrawal said are signature significant of an anti-American totalitarian.
Florida is 6 months behind the 10 European countries that have already banned vaccinations for people under 30 but Twitter is so blinkered it would not know that.
The rest of the world outside of the west has also successfully use Hydroxy and Ivermection but here we are beholden to Big Pharma and their government stooges
A physician entrepreneur friend of mine, John Abeles, was blocked many months ago from LinkedIn for sharing scientific studies making this point. The politicization of science and medicine is terrifying.
This may be the first time a senior public health official has been censored, despite all the mistaken information and recommendations put out by the CDC and Fauci during the course of the pandemic. The new recommendation is based on a study that, so far as I am aware, has not been refuted. The recommendation is similar to that of the public health authorities of several European countries.
@Daniel,
The issue is that much of the data is being blocked or not captured in any meaningful way.
VAERS which many anti-vaxxers point to as reasons for concern,. Yet the data reported in VAERS is not confirmed and anecdotal. The other issue is that you have repoert of ‘patient coughing up blood from lungs and then died…’ where this is more likely due to their end stage lung cancer than from the vaccine, yet because they were required to receive the vaccine, and thus report the death. (I kid you not.) You could also report that the vaccine turned you into a newt but that you subsequently got better. So as a data source… meaningless. Yet that doesn’t mean that it didn’t capture relevant information like those with an allergic reaction and died because they didn’t get treatment in time. So this is not a good source which is often touted.
But I digress. The other issue is data was improperly recorded too. Patients admitted to hospital w COVID is not the same as admitted due to COVID.
Or tracking number of hospitalizations of people who had gotten COVID more than once. The effectiveness of ‘masks’. So anything covering your mouth is better than nothing therefore we should mandate it even though the level of protection is meaning less. Or that the study of where you are likely to get COVID … e.g. outdoors, was initially flawed but then corrected. Initially it said 10% chance of getting infected outdoors. The reality was much less. Yet even today… walk down a city street in Chicago and you see people wearing masks as they walk around outdoors and even indoors.
There’s more too. Some data that was being reported was stopped because it showed that while the vaccine greatly reduced the rate of infection, it didn’t actually reduce the percentage of deaths. So overall the vaccine worked, yet the same percentage of those who did get COVID died. Note that this was for the initial strain. As COVID mutated the death rates were reduced.
So any and all information surrounding COVID should be treated with a bit of skepticism. Something lost on these censors.
-G