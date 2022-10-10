The Golden Rule and the Hunter Biden Scandal: Three Questions Raised by the FBI Leak

Below is my column in the Hill on the noticeably narrow scope of charges referenced in the recent FBI leak from the Delaware investigation. The leak raises a number of intriguing questions in its wake.
President Biden’s hot mic moment during a visit to hurricane-stricken Florida — in which he muttered that “No one f–ks with a Biden” — left many people confused. His Sopranos-like warning might not deter developing hurricanes but it has succeeded for years in Washington as a kind of “Biden Golden Rule.” Neither prosecutors nor the press have seemed interested in pursuing allegations of criminal or corrupt practices by some members of the Biden family.
Now, after years of investigation, reports indicate that FBI agents are convinced ample evidence exists to charge the president’s son Hunter Biden on gun- and tax-related charges. Those charges (and a possible plea) may be the best-case scenario for the Bidens — and many others in Washington. Indeed, the reported narrow scope of a possible indictment is strikingly similar to what I previously described as the ideal “controlled demolition” of the Hunter Biden scandal.
Three questions immediately arise from this Justice Department leak, and the concern is that all three may be answered by the Biden Golden Rule:
For the Bidens, justice delayed is justice
The first question is why, in an investigation that began in 2018, the Justice Department only now believes it could charge over false statements on a gun registration form and on tax evasion. Both crimes were well established years ago.
The gun charge is based on the fact that Hunter Biden reportedly answered “no” to a standard question about whether he was an “unlawful user of, or addicted to” a narcotic drug or any other controlled substance. He wrote a book detailing his raging drug and alcohol addictions during this period (ironically, even as his father called for stricter enforcement of gun laws).
The FBI has long had the gun registration form, the book and other self-incriminating statements, not to mention President Biden’s repeated references to his son being an addict.
Hunter Biden also apparently did not pay taxes on millions garnered from his foreign business dealings or alleged influence-peddling schemes, and a Hollywood lawyer reportedly paid off as much as $2 million in delinquent taxes on his behalf recently. The FBI has had Hunter Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop since 2019, detailing payments from foreign sources and gifts or benefits, including a diamond.
Yet the long investigation has worked to the advantage of the Bidens as well as the Democrats in pushing any indictment beyond 2020 and, most likely, after the 2022 midterm elections. Indeed, Hunter Biden’s lawyer insisted after the leak of possible charges that prosecutors “should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized” to act.
It is often said that “justice delayed is justice denied” — but in politics, justice delayed is simply justice.
Is this all there is?
A second question concerns what were not referenced as likely charges against Hunter Biden.
For years, some of us have said an obvious, overwhelming argument existed to appoint a special counsel in this case. Yet Attorney General Merrick Garland has refused to do so.
Hunter Biden’s laptop reportedly contained detailed emails about business deals spanning the globe and millions of dollars from foreign sources, including some tied to foreign intelligence operatives. Some of his accounts reportedly were used to pay some of the bills for President Biden.
Even if the Justice Department is set to decline charges linked to foreign money transfers or influence-peddling, there is the obvious omission of charges under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA). The Justice Department has used FARA aggressively in past prosecutions such as that of Trump associate Paul Manafort.
The omission of a charge under FARA would be glaring and troubling in light of those past prosecutions. And with the refusal to appoint a special counsel, that omission would likely avoid a public airing of any influence-peddling allegations tied to the Biden family.
A telling leak
The third question is why this leak occurred in the first place. Hunter Biden’s lawyer is justified in objecting to this leak and noting that it likely would constitute a federal crime. So why would sources at the FBI take the risk of a leak at this time?
Much like the Supreme Court leaking of the Dobbs decision, this one appears intended to trigger a response. The most obvious motivation would be to lock in the Justice Department if agents feared the department’s leaders might be resisting or delaying any charges.
It could also be an effort to alert the public about the narrow scope of charges being discussed with Hunter Biden’s defense team as a possible plea deal. There may also be concern that a plea deal might be reached before any Republican takeover of the House of Representatives. GOP leaders have pledged to investigate the influence-peddling allegations, but a plea could be used to say the matter is now considered closed by the Justice Department.
The focus on the gun charge is likely to highlight the absence of charges related to the reported foreign payments and alleged influence peddling. While the standard registration form warns of a potential 10-year sentence for false statements, it is rare to see significant prison time emerge from such cases. Indeed, prosecutors often choose not to charge on such violations. As a first-time offender, Hunter Biden could avoid prison entirely or plead to a short period of incarceration.
For those concerned about alleged influence-peddling, such a charge may seem like arresting a bank robber solely for double-parking his getaway car. While the reported charges could result collectively in a few years in jail, the absence of far more serious charges is likely to raise questions about the scope of the investigation.
The videos and emails reportedly uncovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop show a wide array of alleged criminal acts — a target-rich environment for any prosecutor. Indeed, it would take an amazing marksman to hit the gun charge and a few tax violations while missing other potential crimes. While any eventual indictment might contain other charges, the leak (if accurate) suggests a strikingly narrow focus as a basis for a possible plea.
The U.S. attorney in charge of this investigation, David C. Weiss, is a respected prosecutor. Even so, many Americans may wonder why Hunter Biden’s case suddenly was downgraded from a Category 5 hurricane to a tropical storm.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
15 thoughts on “The Golden Rule and the Hunter Biden Scandal: Three Questions Raised by the FBI Leak”
It is amazing to see how little we have changed in our legal system from the medieval days of kings and emperors.
Here we have the most fortunate son of the king (effectively in Joe Biden), that everybody knows is guilty as sin and yet here we have the prosecution, and all the minions of the establishment, going mild on him.
If this had been any other criminal defendant he would have been preemptively dumped into the deepest pits of hell and would have stayed in prison for the rest of his life. There is even implications about child pornography being on his laptop which is usually treated worse than drug trafficking.
But right here in front of everybody’s eyes and no one seemingly being able to do anything about it Hunter Biden will get a pass and spend some trivial amount of time, if at all, in prison for all these crimes. The duplicity of this is shocking- if Trump and his son had the same commissions of crimes they would have been rapidly enmeshed in legal proceedings and destroyed of their finances & liberty & reputation.
The only difference between today’s treatment of the king and his son is that there’s a lot more psuedo due process that sits in the way, the treatment and final disposition is essentially the same.
“. . . Hunter Biden’s case suddenly was downgraded from a Category 5 hurricane to a tropical storm.”
Meanwhile at Mara-a-Lago. the FBI/DOJ are conducting a proctology exam for documents that are mis-labeled or un-labeled or classified or not-properly-declassified, or something-or-other.
It is said that if Trump announced that he is not running, these persecutions would stop. Perhaps a more effective strategy is to change his last name to “Biden.”
What does it matter now? The pretend potus has given America away. There is only one cure and I don’t think Americans have the courage.
“Even so, many Americans may wonder why Hunter Biden’s case suddenly was downgraded from a Category 5 hurricane to a tropical storm.”
They shouldn’t wonder. The answer is in the question. It’s Hunter Biden not Hunter Smith and in a corrupt state all that matters is the name.
“For years, some of us have said an obvious, overwhelming argument existed to appoint a special counsel in this case. Yet Attorney General Merrick Garland has refused to do so.”
Right. Because there is no real pressure being applied from the right or left. Garland can simply ignore the obvious. The media is silent on the issue. Why? Again, proving that the Biden Crime Family is somehow un-f*ckwithable. They are corrupt criminals who sold out their country, but interestingly, the Biden clan is protected, and has been for decades. Why?
Hunter is undisturbed without a care in the world. He has the presidential pardon in his back pocket.
so the DOJ, Congress, FBI, NSA, Media, Big Tech, top Intl and DC officials all conspired on the Russian Hoax, which was ALWAYS KNOWN to be a lie…how many went to jail for this OPEN TREASON and attempted over throw of President Trump and the GOP?
Democrats are Fighting a Civil War…Again
Republicans aren’t!
Democrat Party has fought 2 too many Civil Wars…and should be abolished! Not Kidding!
I don’t get this. If Hunter is prosecuted for minor charges, why can’t further charges be brought later for more serious crimes? Why would they be off limits?
In a Fascist State leaders family will not be punished
Ho, paid Hunter $4.8 million. Hunter transferred $1.4 million to James Biden’s
He is “literally the f***ing spy chief of China,” Biden says. When Ho was arrested by agents at JFK, the first call he made was to James Biden
Oh good. Another ‘Hunter’ story by Turley. Must be the news is incredibly bad once again for Trump. See, it’s become an automatic response now to know this without even tuning into specifics.
Another anonymous swamp water swilling extremophile communist democrat gives his President Trump did it speech.
Oh look. A skank.
Way to reassure Americans that justice is just and applied equally.
Garland has turned out to be one of the more partisan AJ’s in recent history (exceeded only by Eric Holder).
Dems are succeeding in turning Washington DC into a banana republic.
No Americans with an above average intelligence wonder why the other crimes are ignored. They all know. Progressives don’t wonder because people with low intelligence are incurious.
The FBI is corrupt and has no credibility. They are the Gestapo for the National Socialist Democrat WOKE Party.
The DOJ is no better.
Biden’s Fourth Reich won’t last.
The Red Rant in Philadelphia showed everyone who these people are.
The left loves it’s tyrants until they come for them.