Virginia Becomes Ground Zero in Battles Over Parental Rights

While it is unlikely to pass, new legislation criminalizing the refusal of parents to affirm their children’s LGBT identity would trigger a likely successful constitutional challenge. WJLA reported that Democratic Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman will introduce a bill that will expand the state’s definition of child abuse and neglect to include parents and guardians who do not affirm the gender identity declared by their children. In the meantime, a journalist, David Leavitt, reported Virginia state senate candidate Tina Ramirez to Child Protective Services on her over a tweet celebrating Columbus Day as creating an abusive environment for her children. Such unhinged efforts are further pushing parental rights higher among the top concerns for voters.
Leavitt, who has written for media outlets like bylines for CBS and Yahoo, was upset when Ramirez tweeted on Columbus Day that “I teach my daughter real American history. I refuse to join the radical left’s campaign to erase history.”
Leavitt lost it and called on his supporters to file complaints with child welfare:
“Why are you celebrating torture, rape, murder, and enslavement?” Can someone please call child care services on Tina Ramirez who’s teaching her child to be a racist?”
He then reported that he was miffed that he was on hold with child welfare to report Ramirez:
“The Virginia State hotline for child abuse has a 43+ minute hold and is experiencing ‘high call volumes’ with 14 callers ahead of me. This is unacceptable. How many people try to report child abuse and hang up? How many children will continue to be abused?”
Ramirez responded: “Mighty bold and liberal of you to lecture a Hispanic mother with a black daughter on racism.”
Leavitt then declared again that he was reporting her to authorities for how she was raising her children: “The lady who’s teaching her kids how to be racist thinks I’m “bold.” Does she know I’m [on] hold to report her to child and family services?”
It did not seem to matter to Leavitt that he was jamming the lines of the child welfare office with frivolous claims as people tried to get through to report real and dangerous situations. Those children would have to wait as Leavitt told his over 300,000 Twitter followers to flood the lines.
The license assumed by Leavitt to dictate the values of parents is hardly unique. Indeed, the new legislation would make it a crime not to recognize a change in gender identity of a child.
Democratic Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman proclaimed that it should be crime for parents to hold an opposing view on such changes for their children. She was less specific on the details: “It could be a felony, it could be a misdemeanor, but we know that CPS charge could harm your employment, could harm their education, because nowadays many people do a CPS database search before offering employment.”
Such a law would be flagrantly unconstitutional under the First Amendment if written as described. However, it likely does not matter for Guzman any more than it mattered to Leavitt that he was making a frivolous report to the child welfare.
Notably, both Sen. Tim Kaine (D., Va) and Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D., Va.,) were campaigning last week with Guzman in the midst of the outcry over her push for this criminal law.
With the recent election of Glenn Youngkin on a parental rights platform, Virginia is shaping up as ground zero for the issue. It is clearly gaining importance in other states with education as a midterm election issue.
15 thoughts on “Virginia Becomes Ground Zero in Battles Over Parental Rights”
Is it April 1st already? Lea it must think SNL’s political skits are hilarious.
David Leavitt and Democrat Elizabeth Guzman are the unfortunate products of social media that allow people to make fools of themselves without limits or restraints. Such people used to be known as busy-bodies, intruding into the lives of others through their social media bullhorns and irrational thinking. Busy-bodies were ridiculed and ignored in past, as these two nitwits richly deserve to be. Sad that the Democratic Party has been taken over by the likes of such people.
Spa better just pulled out of a debate to which she had previously agreed, presumably because she feared being confronted about Guzman’s behavior.
Kids ‘experiment’ with their bodies from an early age. When 7 year old boys notice that where they pee is different from girls, kids naturally get curious, and explore.
Whether they are ‘playing Doctor,’ or other similar kid fantasy, when two girls explore, or when two boys explore, it is both harmless as well as a pretty normal occurrence with no downside….are those girls lesbians? are those boys gay? We now live in an age in which loud adults are advocating homosexuality in every corner of the human growth process.
Who hasn’t read the article out of Harvard (I think it was Harvard) that a fetus in the womb already knows if it is cis-gender or not.
I wonder how they did the scientific experiments that led to that scientific conclusion?
Professor Turley,
The Ramirez proposal is ridiculous and will never become a reality, but as a free speech advocate, you completely ignored any commentary on Youngkin’s policy proposal for schools referred to in the WJLA article that you posted. This policy proposal is a much greater real threat to free speech. Efforts to curtail free speech occur on both sides of the political aisle, yet you focus only on the fringe ideas of the left rather than the mainstream ideas on the right.
Youngkin’s policy proposal bars teachers and students from using the name a student prefers, which infringes on the First Amendment rights of both parties.
Finally, the policy itself, which also requires transgender students to be categorized by their biological sex when it comes to using the bathroom, locker room and other facilities and participating in sports and other activities “except to the extend required by federal law”, is intended to discriminate unconstitutionally against transgender students. The policy refers to Gorsuch in Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board (2020), in which Justice Gorsuch held that transgender students must be allowed to use restroom facilities that correspond to their gender, but does not provide a directive on how to accommodate observance of this federal requirement and still categorize students by sex. It also fails it direct schools on whether Grimm should extend to similar activities (such as locker rooms, school events or athletics). The end result is to direct VA schools to intentionally operate in a likely unconstitutional manner until a federal court inevitably applies Grimm to strike down such practices as unconstitutional.
“Unhinged” says it all.
For Sammy and others, Gender Dysphoria and it’s treatment and the actions of parents is much more subtle than what you write. I am not sure if you are being sarcastic or what. Gender dysphoria is a type of mental illness. There is no doubt about that. The question is treatment and how appropriate it is. The illness has been around for a long time and did not just suddenly appear. The standard of care was psychological evaluation and counseling and therapy, which might last years. But the vast majority of these kids resolved their issues by the age of 20 and moved on.
The problem is the move to puberty blockers and “gender affirming” surgeries for a condition that has a high likelihood of resolving without either of those modalities ever being used. Parents fear seeing their children affirmed as having gender dysphoria and then pushed into a medical-sexual complex where multiple practitioners are just waiting to use these drugs and surgeries before the condition runs it’s course and resolves. It’s all about the bottom line, with self justification of practitioners that they are on the side of light. Almost messianic with no need to court real science with double blind studies, and random assignments to treatment groups.
The medical profession sees tremendous income potential in these children with the use of hormones and surgeries and it has grown corrupt enough that the needs and care of the patient become secondary if they are truly considered at all. I think the parents have the right to fear this.
Medicine is a great profession and I spent 46 years in it as an Internist and Pulmonary/Critical care physician and I am proud of what it has accomplished. But I also was a president of hospital staffs and chief of medicine in others and sat on hospital and physician group boards and dealt with physician problems that required discipline, dismissal or even trials. Medicine has had a darker side that constantly needs to be watched. It is easy to cast off the science and pursue the dollars and never think twice about it.
Think about this. Operating on secondary and primary sexual organs when the sick organ (the brain remains untouched). Pause.
GEB wrote, “Operating on secondary and primary sexual organs when the sick organ (the brain remains untouched).”
When it comes to non-adult persons (children & teens), doesn’t that directly violate the intent of “first do no harm” in the hypocritic oath?
Thats correct, Mr. Witherspoon but unfortunately some people are so dedicated to the rightness of their cause that they lose sight of the “first do no harm”. I would suggest all readers here go to Wikipedia, certainly not a right wing rag” and read “High-dose chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant” with breast cancer. Another messianic movement and you would be struck by it’s similarity to “gender affirming care”. I will add nothing of my own opinion so you read it unfettered.
It is unfortunate but there will always be people like Leavitt, radical and extreme to the point of not making sense. There is nothing the human race can do about this, at least not in a civilized country. The problem here is that his positions have considerable support within one of the two major parties. The Democratic Party is controlled by ideologues who, while perhaps not having a numerical majority still pull the puppet strings. This can be observed by their insistence on maintaining unpopular policies like open borders, the sexualization of minor children in school, and the elimination of cash bail, to name a few. This point is willfully excluded from the daily news narrative despite its obvious existence. I have always believed that the way to combat this is by organizing a non woke media to compete with the daily party line.
Republicans are now claiming a 1A right to engage in child abuse. I am not surprised.
(For the unaware, gender dysphoria is a real mental illness that leads to increased suicides and other issues, so parents intentionally withholding treatment is abuse).
Sammy wrote, “Republicans are now claiming a 1A right to engage in child abuse.”
That’s an extrapolation to absurdity and a propaganda lie.
What’s actually happening is that irrational woke activists are literally trying to b-a-s-t-a-r-d-i-z-e the meaning of abuse to include disagreement. Woke totalitarian wackos are in the process of trying to outlaw thoughts that don’t align with their hive mind indoctrination.
Sammy wrote, “I am not surprised.”
Based on what you wrote, that statement is pure bigotry and signature significant.
Bigotry: obstinate or unreasonable attachment to a belief, opinion, or faction; in particular, prejudice against a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group.
Sammy wrote, “For the unaware, gender dysphoria is a real mental illness…”
I’m really curious, was it your intention to call all transgender persons mentally ill because that’s exactly what you just did, and as such, you’re directly implying that all transgender persons need psychological medical attention to correct their transgender mental illness?
“gender dysphoria is a real mental illness”
Which is why it needs to be treated, not affirmed. People should not be abusing their child by enabling and reinforcing their mental illness anymore than they should be calling someone who dons a Napoleon hat “Your Highness”.
Gender dysphoria is a real mental illness and people like you are massively exaggerating about the issue by a factor of 13,333 and causing great harm to children.
The DSM-5 estimates that about 0.005% – 0.014% of boys and 0.002% – 0.003% of girls are diagnosable with gender dysphoria. However, people like you spread misinformation suggesting that any child who claims they are gender dysphoric should be given drugs or genitally mutilated. Some surveys show that a whopping 40% of young girls are claiming gender dysphoria or LGBTQ.
And you are right that gender dysphoria leads to increased suicides. But again your logical fallacy is that studies have shown that people with gender dysphoria are more likely to commit suicide, WHETHER OR NOT they are given drugs or are subject to genital mutilation like medically unnecessary mastectomies’ or having their genitals removed.
The false purveyors of this LGBTQ misinformation are absurd. They say that a claimed feeling is a diagnosis. That’s like saying any young 15y/o who weighs 70lbs but says she is fat should be put on a diet. Instead we know they aren’t fat, they are anorexic.
Those who push this gender misinformation are committing child abuse. (It just takes a little math to realize you’ve been fooled!)
In the end it will be said the WOKE shot themselves. Self-inflicted gunshot wound.