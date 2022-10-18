Report: Hunter Biden Secured $40 Million in Deal with Russians

Among the many shady deals of Hunter Biden, one of the most intriguing was his arrangement with Yelena Baturina, wife of the former mayor of Moscow (who was previously tossed out for corruption). There is the reported $3.5 million fee Baturina paid Hunter’s real estate enterprise. However, according to the Daily Mail, Hunter also gathered $40 million in the deal for investments and his father may have known about it. It is another glaring disconnect with the new addiction defense being pushed by President Joe Biden.

While President Biden has recently moved from “he did nothing wrong” to “he was a drug addict,” Hunter appeared fully capable of securing millions from foreign sources, including some individuals reportedly connected to foreign intelligence. Moreover, powerful foreign figures seemed eager to give him millions despite his portrayal as a hopeless drug addict careening out of control.

The new evidence was reportedly gathered by an anti-corruption group, the Kazakhstani Initiative on Asset Recovery. The evidence highlights the money transfers from Hunter’s real estate fund, Rosemont Realty. That money included $15 million from the firm’s own assets but it is unclear where it secured those funds.

Baturina is a Russian oligarch and was the richest woman in Russia in 2012. Her brother Kenes Rakishev is connected to a Kazakh businessman and partner of Hunter’s. It was Rakishev who was photographed with Hunter and then-Vice President Joe Biden at Cafe Milano in Washington, DC. This is one of over a dozen such photos of Joe Biden with his son’s business associates despite his denial of knowing anything about such deals.

Hunter and the President’s brother, James, allegedly pulled in millions through influence peddling when he was Vice President and later a possible candidate for the presidency. Yet, Attorney General Merrick Garland has refused to appoint a special counsel.

Once again, these transactions undermine the new defense. Hunter did not appear to have any chemical-based challenge in maintaining a global, multimillion-dollar influence-peddling scheme. The image of a crackhead holed up in high-end hotels with call girls is undermined by thousands of emails on international money transfers and complex deals stretching from Moscow to Kyiv to Beijing.

Moreover, despite the continuing downplaying of the scandal, President Biden’s denial of any knowledge of Hunter’s deals is now thoroughly disproven. Yet, the media recently went on another ice cream run with the President to focus on his confectionary rather than his criminal concerns.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

