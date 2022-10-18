Report: Hunter Biden Secured $40 Million in Deal with Russians

Among the many shady deals of Hunter Biden, one of the most intriguing was his arrangement with Yelena Baturina, wife of the former mayor of Moscow (who was previously tossed out for corruption). There is the reported $3.5 million fee Baturina paid Hunter’s real estate enterprise. However, according to the Daily Mail, Hunter also gathered $40 million in the deal for investments and his father may have known about it. It is another glaring disconnect with the new addiction defense being pushed by President Joe Biden.
While President Biden has recently moved from “he did nothing wrong” to “he was a drug addict,” Hunter appeared fully capable of securing millions from foreign sources, including some individuals reportedly connected to foreign intelligence. Moreover, powerful foreign figures seemed eager to give him millions despite his portrayal as a hopeless drug addict careening out of control.
The new evidence was reportedly gathered by an anti-corruption group, the Kazakhstani Initiative on Asset Recovery. The evidence highlights the money transfers from Hunter’s real estate fund, Rosemont Realty. That money included $15 million from the firm’s own assets but it is unclear where it secured those funds.
Baturina is a Russian oligarch and was the richest woman in Russia in 2012. Her brother Kenes Rakishev is connected to a Kazakh businessman and partner of Hunter’s. It was Rakishev who was photographed with Hunter and then-Vice President Joe Biden at Cafe Milano in Washington, DC. This is one of over a dozen such photos of Joe Biden with his son’s business associates despite his denial of knowing anything about such deals.
Hunter and the President’s brother, James, allegedly pulled in millions through influence peddling when he was Vice President and later a possible candidate for the presidency. Yet, Attorney General Merrick Garland has refused to appoint a special counsel.
Once again, these transactions undermine the new defense. Hunter did not appear to have any chemical-based challenge in maintaining a global, multimillion-dollar influence-peddling scheme. The image of a crackhead holed up in high-end hotels with call girls is undermined by thousands of emails on international money transfers and complex deals stretching from Moscow to Kyiv to Beijing.
Moreover, despite the continuing downplaying of the scandal, President Biden’s denial of any knowledge of Hunter’s deals is now thoroughly disproven. Yet, the media recently went on another ice cream run with the President to focus on his confectionary rather than his criminal concerns.
25 thoughts on “Report: Hunter Biden Secured $40 Million in Deal with Russians”
Tulsi Gabbard describes in detail the corruption of Nancy Pelosi re insider trading and Members of Congress as a whole, including immediately prior to COVID lockdowns.
Hunter will be pardoned for all his sins. He is not worried nor should he be.
The title of the column is misleading. His investment firm secured the $40 million. Not Hunter Biden. Being dishonest with the facts is what keeps Turley from gaining credibility outside the MAGA nutties universe.
“Hunter and the President’s brother, James, allegedly pulled in millions through influence peddling when he was Vice President and later a possible candidate for the presidency. Yet, Attorney General Merrick Garland has refused to appoint a special counsel.”
He had no reason to appoint a special counsel. Making millions thru influence peddling is NOT illegal thanks to SCOTUS.
Furthermore, Turley seems to think that drug addicts can’t function well enough to make millions. Alcoholics can too. There are very successful businessmen who are alcoholics or drug addicts. Turley doesn’t understand that a drug addict CAN have serious episodes and do create gaps in their recognition of what they did in the past. It may just mean that they are good at creating business relationships that end up being beneficial. There’s nothing illegal about that. It’s notable that Turley couches his insinuations with a lot of “alleged” or “possible’s” clearly pushing the idea that somehow all these transactions are crimes or illegal without real proof that they are or what law they violate. He can’t pinpoint specifically what the crime is and he only focuses on wording his insinuations with the terms “raw” influence peddling or influence peddling schemes that he knows and has admitted before that they are not illegal.
All Turley is doing is trafficking in political intrigue and innuendo to keep his horde of gullible MAGA nutties satiated in their rage and distracted from the more serious and real scandal that are Trump’s legal problems and soon to be indictments.
it’s notable that Turley has NOT written a column pointing out weaknesses in the DOJ’s case against trump and the document scandal. That is telling and a sign that Turley doesn’t have a good defense of Trump’s actions. So he focuses on Hunter Biden as a convenient distraction by calling it a “scandal”.
Holy mother of Jesus Turley how much more do you have to beat this dead horse to realize it’s already an unrecognizable mass of pulp and bones.
STILL nobody has pointed out exactly what is the crime here? Is it illegal to invest in his business ventures? So what if he got $3.5. Milllion? How is that illegal or corrupt?
What IS interesting is that Baturina the wife of former Moscow mayor who by the way was in discussions with Trump on building a mall and some hotels in Moscow back in the 90’s. The same corrupt mayor that you seem to allude Hunter Biden is corrupt because he is now dealing with his wife who was also corrupt. Real estate is Trump’s speciality and he was also courting the corrupt mayor to make real estate deals worth millions.
“The GOP report does not support the allegation that Hunter Biden personally accepted money from Baturina, however—only that Baturina wired $3.5 million to a Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC bank account for a ‘Consultancy Agreement’ in 2014. Mesires denied that Biden had any “interest in” or that he was a “co-founder” of Rosemont Seneca Thornton, “so the claim that he was paid $3.5 million is false.”
This is from an article that is over a year old. This is not new.
https://www.politico.com/amp/news/2020/09/28/donald-trump-moscow-mayor-deals-422642
Trump was making real estate deals in Russia when he was running for President. He was doing exactly what Hunter biden did. Seeking investment money from Russians to finance his trump tower in Moscow. Nothing shady about that, right? Certainly not illegal or criminal. Corrupt? Why not. Republicans think it’s ok by their standards so Hunter should be ok too.
Holy mother of Jezus Svelaz how much more evidence (you know, that what is lacking related to Trump) you need to see about the fact that Hunter has used his father, aka as ‘the Big Guy’, to gain profits oversees?!?!
When do you think you get over this TDS?
Trump has been under active investigations for about 6 years and they did not find a shred of evidence so far.
Bot noooo, lets not investigate Hunter, because there are no pictures, video’s, guns, hookers, coke, or any criminal behaviour of daddy (quid pro quo in Ukraine) of it there..
It seems you totally have no problem investigating someone without any proof, but fear to investigate someone where the proof is actually there on a laptop or – in the case of the ‘Big Guy’ actually out of his own mouth on the internet.
I dispise people like you who are so hypocrite but are not ashamed of it.
Mr. Turley atleast states facts and his observations even if it does not fit his own views.
The defense of hunter biden is not hunter’s defense. This is the last dying breeath of a swamp of such corruption that this thread winds itself throughout all government – even down to local levels – especially the boards of elections. I am reminded of the japanese soldiers, found decades after the end of WWII, who were so heavily invested in their fanatic cause that they would not surrender despite being told the war was over. We are not, at this point, dealing with rational minds, but with fanatics led by charlatans.
>”The image of a crackhead holed up in high-end hotels with call girls is undermined by thousands of emails on international money transfers and complex deals stretching from Moscow to Kyiv to Beijing.”
Not necessarily. Hunter Biden could be the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ for all we know, Prof Turley. I can imagine Hunter holed up in high-end hotels with call girls sending out thousands of emails on international money transfers and complex deals stretching from Moscow to Kyiv to Beijing.
Like Elon Musk’s recent peace proposals .. .this has all ‘the hallmarks of Russian disinformation’.
*do you know where the Laptop is, or not?
If Hunter had business deals a few years back in Russian real estate and his father knew about it that would be …
…. perfectly legal.
Geez, Turley, you are a law professor. You should know that. You certainly have not said “hey, Trump was planning to build Trump Tower Moscow a few years back and even offered Putin a free apartment and that was a huge scandal.”
>”…. perfectly legal.”
It all depends. It’s still illegal to park your horse in front of the courthouse in Appalachia.
If VP Biden famously gave Ukraine’s president six (6) hours to fire its Chief Prosecutor (AG) who was investigating corruption at Burisma while well-paid Hunter Biden served on its BoD that might be illegal. .. and piss Putin off.
*don’t worry about Trump .. . you can’t rob a thief.
Not if he used his fathers influence as a VP.
Remember the ‘fire the investigator or no money to Ukraine’?
Or you just forget something like that because it fits your narrative?
I am shocked I tell you, shocked!
Where are our resident lefties crying “Trump, Trump”, or “Turley is a shill for Fox”?
Our lefties have conditioned us to expect “whataboutism” and CNN lies regurgitated.
I am almost (but only almost) disappointed.
Now you are saying Hunter was helping Russia with his Dad?
Does not seem to have worked. His Dad is going pretty hard at Russia right now and winning. The Former Guy is taking Russia’s side, and Russia is taking the Former Guy’s side.
Really, anyone who is paying attention can see who the Russian puppet is.
What information does PUTIN/RUSSIANS have on Biden? You know Putin has all the dealing and etc. the Biden’s have had with the Russians, Ukrainians and others.Then come next Congress, Republicans in control of the House and Possibly the Senate??? then the investogations, Treasury reports, banking reports and etc. Then watch the RATS and what theydo to try and survive and does the Media still cover Ice Cream or will they get the cue from the DEM’s to turn on JOE making the way for a new leader in the DEM’s.
Corruption always has been a part of politics and I suspect always will be. Today, however, there seems to be a difference from times past. In my lifetime I do not recall a President whose personal and political corruption was as profound as Biden’s. Americans are forgiving people, at least we were until the great ideological divide came upon us. We forgave Roosevelt and Kennedy their unfaithfulness to their wives; we forgave Harry Truman for his impetuous temper; we forgave Lyndon Johnson for his bigotry and crudeness; and we forgave both George Bushes for their silk stocking view of the world. We even forgave Richard Nixon after he paid the ultimate Presidential price of giving up the office. The jury may still be out on Clinton and Obama but even they seemed to feel some allegiance to this country. I think our willingness to forgive was based on the good these otherwise flawed men did for us. Imagine a bigoted opportunist like Lyndon Johnson delivering a Civil Rights Act! In my wildest dreams I cannot imagine anything President Biden offers that can begin to offset what he already has done to sacrifice our values and our treasure for his own personal and political gain. And, to compound things we have a compliant press and Congress and “loyal” democrats who cannot see beyond the next election. I hope the midterms will help us reverse the terminal course we are on if it is not already too late.
It’s the Democrats projection defense. Whatever they do that is nefarious will end up being a charge against Trump or the Republicans. Obviously, again paraphrasing “have they no shame?”. Obviously not. I am not claiming that Republicans are as pure as the driven snow, but criminality and influence peddling by anyone deserve the light of day shined upon it and pursued. Drug addled sons with no skills do not get millions of dollars just because they are nice guys and this son does not appear to be a nice guy. Neither apparently is his father. We will probably get the same caveat from Svelaz that this is not illegal but I would strongly suspect that there are are some crimes of substance there, should anyone bother to actually look and investigate. You never know what is under the stone, unless you turn it over. If you see flames and smoke then there is probably a fire. I think we are well past the “where there is smoke …” phase.
Hunter should have asked Jared “Two Billion” for advice.
The Daily Mail? Hahahaha!! That’s as good a source as brightfahrt or fox!
“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”
Hunter Biden email to his daughter Naomi, January 2019
It’s amazing that the people who screamed Russia, Russia for four years and investigated enough that if there was any connection, it would have been discovered, are now covering up for their guy and his dealings with…. Wait for it…. Russia (and not only with Russia)
@He stirs up – You forgot to mention and they are still trying to crucify a President who was trying to do the right things for Americans.
you mean the scandal hillary created? now we have scandal of an actual criminal activity (at the very least tax evasion, gun crimes, drug crimes, prostitution,…)
but hey, you make a very good point for a progressive
“you mean the scandal hillary created? now we have scandal of an actual criminal activity”
What is criminal about this activity?
Investing in a company partly owned by Hunter Biden and his partners is illegal? How?
Hitler had his defenders too. So on which arm do you wear your swastika band?
“Tulsi Gabbard compares Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler”
https://nypost.com/2022/10/18/tulsi-gabbard-compares-joe-biden-to-adolf-hitler/
……and the Democrats called Jan 6th an ‘insurrection’. The citizens of the United States have the patience of Jobe. What we’re seeing in Iran presently is for a whole lot less than this abrogation of the public trust.