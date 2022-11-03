Censoring in the Name of Free Speech: Publishers and Editors Call for Banning Barrett Book

Below is my column this week on the campaign to block the publication of a book by Justice Amy Coney Barrett. It is all a part of movement of censorship and speech intolerance that has swept across our campuses and news rooms. What is most striking is how these editors and publishers are insisting that they are supporting free speech by silencing others.
In the last ten years, censorship has become the rage from the halls of Congress to college campuses. Free speech is now often portrayed as an existential threat rather than a right defining our constitutional system.
This crisis of faith is no more evident than in the call of writers and journalists for books to be banned or speakers to be silenced.
The latest (and one of the most disturbing) examples is a letter signed by hundreds of “literary figures” last week to get companies to block publication of a book by Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett because they disagree with her judicial philosophy. After all, why burn books when you can effectively ban them?
The public letter entitled “We Dissent” makes the usual absurd protestation that, just because we are seeking to ban books of those with opposing views, we still “care deeply about freedom of speech.” They simply justify their anti-free speech position by insisting that any harm “in the form of censorship” is less than “the form of assault on inalienable human rights” in opposing abortion or other constitutional rights.Yet, the letter is not simply dangerous. It is perfectly delusional. While calling for the book to be blocked, the writers bizarrely insist “we are not calling for censorship.”
While the letter has been described as signed by “literary figures,” it actually contains many who are loosely connected to the “broader literary community” like “Philip Tuley, Imam” and “Barbara Hirsch, Avid reader.” It also includes many who are simply identified by initials or first names like “Leslie” without any stated connection.
Nevertheless, there are many editors and publishing figures who list their companies and university presses with their titles in calling for censorship. The list speaks loudly to why dissenting or conservative authors find it more difficult to publish today. These are editors who are publicly calling for banning the publication of those who hold opposing views from their own.
The focus of the letter is the fact that Barrett voted with the majority in the Dobbs decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Barrett has been singled out in the past due to her judicial philosophy (which is shared by many federal judges and millions of citizens). Her home has been targeted and activists have published school information on her young children.
Recently, Rhodes College alumni sought to strip references to Barrett from the college because they disagree with her views.
Her college sorority was even forced to apologize for simply congratulating her for being one of a handful of women to be nominated to the high court.
No attack appears to be beyond the pale for media or the left. Barrett sat through days of such baseless attacks on her character and even had to face attacks referencing her children. Ibram X. Kendi, the director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, claimed that her adoption of two Haitian children raised the image of a “white colonizer” and suggested that the children were little more than props for their mother.
The signatories express a common righteous rage to justify censoring others. We have seen this hypocrisy openly displayed by those who want to censor authors or journalists in the name of free speech or the free press.
The editors of the legal site Above the Law have repeatedly swatted down objections to the loss of free speech and viewpoint diversity in the media and academia. In a recent column, they mocked those of us who objected to the virtual absence of conservative or libertarian faculty members at law schools.
Senior editor Joe Patrice defended “predominantly liberal faculties” based on the fact that liberal views reflect real law as opposed to junk law. (Patrice regularly calls those with opposing views “racists,” including Chief Justice John Roberts because of his objection to race-based criteria in admissions as racial discrimination). He explained that hiring a conservative academic was akin to allowing a believer in geocentrism (or that the sun orbits the earth) to teach at a university.
It is that easy. You simply declare that conservative views shared by a majority of the Supreme Court and roughly half of the population are not acceptable to be taught.
Such logic allows writers, editors, and academics to embrace what was once anathema in their professions.
Columbia Journalism Dean and New Yorker writer Steve Coll has denounced how the First Amendment right to freedom of speech was being “weaponized” to protect disinformation. In an interview with The Stanford Daily, Stanford Communications professor, Ted Glasser, rejected the notion that journalism is based on objectivity and said that he views “journalists as activists because journalism at its best — and indeed history at its best — is all about morality.”
Harvard Law School professor Jack Goldsmith and University of Arizona law professor Andrew Keane Woods have called for Chinese-style censorship of the internet, stating that “China was largely right and the United States was largely wrong.”
These are professors, writers, and editors who are sawing off the very branch upon which they sit. That would not be a problem but for the fact that they are doing lasting damage not only to free speech but their professions. For a writer to be against free speech is like an athlete being against exercise. It is the defining right for our country and an existential right for writers and academics.
This letter is not simply another manifestation of viewpoint intolerance. It is a statement of virtual self-loathing from people who work in the literary world; writers and editors who cannot abide the publication of opposing views.
As for Justice Barrett, such attacks are unlikely to deter her from ruling according to her long-held and well-established jurisprudential views.
She does not deserve such attacks but these individuals are the face of rage in our society. It is a general psychosis that overwhelms every countervailing value; it allows writers and editors to oppose free speech and expect us applaud them for it.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro professor of public interest law at George Washington University and a practicing criminal defense attorney. He is a Fox News contributor.
Benjamin Franklin when asked about the type of government the Constitutional Convention planned is quoted as saying “A republic if you can keep it.” As a country we have strayed far from that goal.
If Turley is really worried about book banning and censorship he sure didn’t say squat when republicans state lawmakers sought to ban authors of CRT and LGBTQ books or discussions. Being that he is indeed a massive hypocrite on this it is not surprising. No wonder he is mocked by real lawyers and scholars.
… Because what you say is a lie and ignorant as well.
The left is misogynistic. It is bad enough to them that Barrett’s opinions carry weight. That Barrett is a woman makes it worse. If she were a black woman, the left would be apoplectic.
S. Meyer you idiot. They are not doing it because she is a woman. They are asking to block her book because of what her judicial philosophy representing an affront to human rights. You’re the only one making theses stupid comparisons that nobody else is.
Justice Sotomayor has written at least four books, -without ado, and which contained personal/political views in addition to her partisan guest speeches to students. I don’t recall a consortium of any antagonists asking that her books not be published or that she be banned from speaking.
Before calling anyone an idiot, read what is said, and then you won’t sound like such an ignoramus.
“That Barrett is a woman makes it worse.”
If she were black, it would even be worse. The left can’t stand anyone that leaves their plantation. The left harvests slaves of a new type, black, and women, but many are learning that they do not have to slave for the left. They can be their own people with their own opinions.
You, on the other hand, can continue to be an ignorant misogynistic racist.
“ The editors of the legal site Above the Law have repeatedly swatted down objections to the loss of free speech and viewpoint diversity in the media and academia. In a recent column, they mocked those of us who objected to the virtual absence of conservative or libertarian faculty members at law schools.”
Turley is being disingenuous with the characterization of what the editors of Above The Law are saying. Turley can’t argue against their views because they DO have a point regarding Turley’s often disingenuous or dishonest portrayals on his columns.
Turley’s definition of censorship is highly dependent on deliberately leaving out pertinent details about why there is a call for certain censorship. Some instance are not even censorship at all.
There is a “virtual absence of conservative or libertarian faculty members in laws schools” because the majority of the time their ideas and views are either stupid, crazy, or have long been debunked and are being mocked for it. They are not being censored because their ideas are stupid, crazy, or have been debunked. Conservatives, libertarians are being mocked because of their ideas and views and they are crying victimhood because they are being mocked or ridiculed because those ideas elicit those responses. So they claim they are being “censored” and being singled out because they are conservative or libertarian. Joe Patrice an editor at Above The Law made the point that their complaints are the equivalent of having flat earth scientist in the university complaining about being “censored” or that there is a virtual absence of them while ignoring the fact that it is their ideas are no longer relevant to the times. Arguing that the earth is till flat and having that long debunked idea ridiculed and mocked is NOT censorship, but that is what Turley is claiming about conservative or libertarian ideas,
We all know there is a psychosis as stated by the Professor. The question is, what is the remedy? These people ignore 200+ years of jurisprudence and the very foundation upon what built this country has made it flourish: the 1st Amendment. It is first for a reason.
Manuel Lopez: Your last sentence is perfect. Amen.
Unfortunately, those who composed the First Amendment could not foresee powerful and omnipotent social media and worldwide mass communication that (by suppression/censorship) create a perception of One opinion, One correct answer, One view, One Way, One truth, One reality. Non-conformants beware.
(by suppression/censorship) create a perception of One opinion, One correct answer, One view, One Way, One truth, One reality. Non-conformants beware.
Lin,
Your comment echoes an article I read in The Federalist today. The Left sees themselves as the saviors of humanity and their way is the only way that will work. Of course any opposition to their way is portrayed as evil.
That’s because leftism is a religion with an eschatology just as real as John Hagee’s. It’s a religion of political salvation. As political philosopher Eric Voegelin argued, it’s a strain of gnostic, millenarian Christianity that seeks to make the kingdom of God immanent through political movement. First, its enlightened prophets, such as Georg Hegel and Karl Marx, gain gnosis about the inner meaning of history and its progress. Then their anointed acolytes among the educated classes, the woke elect, lead a political movement that manifests this inner meaning in an era of peace, health, and abundance. The kingdom of God is inaugurated.
This explains then-Sen. Barack Obama’s pitch to evangelicals: “I am confident that we can create a kingdom right here on Earth.”
Who’s “we”? “We” in Obama’s formulation is his messianic political movement. It’s a perfect demonstration of Voegelin’s argument.
Yet, this theology fails over and over again, with devastating effects on leftists’ mental health. When your God is “we,” there’s a tremendous burden placed on the human psyche, a burden to save the world. This is a cross no human can bear.
The left needs a Jesus.
The left have no crisis of faith. They know that what they do is impossible when the sunlight is cast upon them. They can only succeed at this stage of their grab for power if they work in darkness and unseen by their opponents. Free speech actually dispels the mists and darkness that the left seeks to use and brings illumination of their machinations. They know their side has no answers except raw power and suppression of true freedom. The problem is that unless we crush this grab for power now then they will no longer hide in the darkness because they will be too powerful and sunlight will not dispel them, sadly.
Would this not be considered an illegal boycott and restraint of trade in the business world. In crass terms they seek to drive her from the marketplace of free ideas by using their power to boycott and intimidate. Seems like there should be a legal recourse. I’m thinking some smart state Attorney General could come up with something. The federal path is not open to us at this point.
I feel as if I have fallen down Alice’s rabbit hole and am now living in a world run by the Mad Hatter. Nothing makes sense coming from the left. Has the entire prog/left gone off on one big LSD trip? I just cannot fathom how they can be so delusional and “IF” the adults ever regain control, what do you do with millions of such disfunctional parcels of human flotsam – because I would be very wary of ever giving anyone so conditioned and mis-educated, control over anything; not even dog catcher or garbage collector.
I just cannot fathom how they can be so delusional
Alma, that had been a question of mine until recently when I watched an interview with Mattias Desmet. He’s the author of the book The Psychology of Totalitarianism. He describes the phenomenon of mass formation.
What is mass formation actually? It’s a specific kind of group formation that makes people radically blind to everything that goes against what the group believes in. In this way, they take the most absurd beliefs for granted.
He shares this anecdote: individuals in mass formation become radically intolerant for dissonant voices. In the ultimate stage of the mass formation, they will typically commit atrocities toward those who do not go along with the masses. And even more characteristic: they will do so as if it is their ethical duty. To refer to the revolution in Iran again: I’ve spoken with an Iranian woman who had seen with her own eyes how a mother reported her son to the state and hung the noose with her own hands around his neck when he was on the scaffold. And after he was killed, she claimed to be a heroine for doing what she did.
He continues…Whether it initially emerged spontaneously or was provoked intentionally from the beginning, no mass formation, however, can continue to exist for any length of time unless it is constantly fed by indoctrination and propaganda disseminated through mass media. If this happens, mass formation becomes the basis of an entirely new kind of state that emerged for the first time in the beginning of the twentieth century: the totalitarian state.
Those in the grips of mass formation are not unlike those under hypnosis. Tell them censorship is free speech and they will believe it. Tell them men can have babies and they will believe it. Tell them genital reconstruction of minors is life-affirming care and they will believe. And on and on.
Again, I ask, should we defeat these zombies, what do we do to contain their hatred and desctructive nature, what purpose would they serve any nation other than to consume resources? I doubt if it would be possible to transform them into useful citizens again, I know I would never trust someone so indoctrinated.
It’s usually said in jest, but now there’s more than a hint of truth to it: The lunatics are running the asylum.
If this isn’t the most “1984-ish” statement ever then I don’t know what is. We have people saying that they are for free speech and therefore want to ban a SITTING JUSTICE from having a book published.
One big question: Where is the ACLU?
How far the left has gone since the 60’s. They still use man=y of the rallying cries, like the GOP will gut Social Security, but now they seek to ban basic freedoms granted by the Constitution. To which they will reply, but Trump and January 6th. How terribly sad for our country
“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.
**OT Alert** Last night the President gave a speech about threats to democracy and “election denial”. The past few weeks I’ve been hearing that term used quite a bit as if it’s some kind of crime, the best I know it’s not. Last nights speech made me feel like I’m being set up and with questionable mail-in ballots I might be correct.
Why days before an important election is the President harping on “election denial” and not his accomplishments?
I hope I’m wrong.
“Why days before an important election is the President harping on “election denial” and not his accomplishments?” Doesn’t this question answer itself? Bisen’s accomplishments — roaring inflation, completely open border, vaccine mandates, etc.
Biden has few accomplishments. His claims are meant to deflect from the disaster policies of the Democrats.
Joe Patrice, a lawyer, offers no legal argument for his position to ban a book.
“journalists as activists because journalism at its best — and indeed history at its best — is all about morality.”
They keep using that word. I does not mean what they think it means. (and all lawyers consider themselves master class word smiths.
“The public letter entitled “We Dissent” makes the usual absurd protestation that, just because we are seeking to ban books of those with opposing views, we still “care deeply about freedom of speech.”
Behold the totalitarian moron class (lots of fourth estaters). It’d be scary if they were rendered harmless by their boundless stupidity and utter lack of self-awareness. Let’s name some of the confederacy of dunces ’cause it helps to have a running list of perps for the impending counter-revolution. Ask Madame Defarge (feeling very French Revolution today as you can see):
“The list of dissenters who signed the letter include “Rick and Morty” writer Erica Rosbe, employees of Random House, employees of HarperCollins, Barnes and Nobles employees and various other publishers, authors and members of the press.”
Vive la révolution!
Yes, very Frenchy today. Now off to my French omlette
Democrats use Gov, law enforcement, Big Tech, Censorship, Media, Big Banks, Business, Education, Healthcare, Violence, etc to ENFORCE their FASCISM!
The term “fascism” might be too sophisticated. I think “thuggery” might be more accurate.
Well said, Turley, well said. Helen Keller said that the single greatest benefit of education is tolerance. These people, although officially credentialied as “educated” are really not because they are intolerant of views other than their own.
If you have graduated college and still think you know everything, you have wasted your time, and probably my money.
Pudnhead, your comment reminded me of something my father taught me. Just because you have a degree or multiple degrees, doesn’t mean your smart. Without common sense degrees are worthless.