German Politicians Move To Block Musk from Restoring Free Speech Protections on Twitter

We have been discussing how Hillary Clinton and other Democratic leaders have turned from private censorship to good old-fashioned state censorship. They have called upon their counterparts in England, France, and Germany to prevent the restoration of free speech protections with censorship laws — laws that would be unconstitutional in the United States. The British have already responded to such urgent calls and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who recently repeated this call for global censorship at the United Nations to the applause of diplomats and media alike. Now the German left has responded with the the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) calling for censorship before, to use Clinton’s words, “it is too late” and free speech is barred on Twitter.
According to a report by the business newspaper Handelsblatt, SPD members are concerned that Twitter will now allow too much free speech and curtail Twitter’s massive censorship system. Jens Zimmermann MP declared
“The Federal Office of Justice must therefore take Twitter under stricter supervision and act quickly and decisively in the event of violations.” The Germans are threatening not just the company but Musk himself if he does not censor viewpoints: If Twitter does not meet the requirements, there are penalties not only against the company, but also against the managers responsible.”
Clinton and other Democratic leaders are singing to the choir on censorship. Germany has long been one of the most hostile countries to free speech in the West.
Germany has proven the fallacy of changing minds through threatened prosecution. While I am certainly sympathetic to the Germans in seeking to end the scourge of fascism, I have long been a critic of the German laws prohibiting certain symbols and phrases. I view it as not just a violation of free speech but a futile effort to stamp but extremism by barring certain symbols. Instead, extremists have rallied around an underground culture and embraced symbols that closely resemble those banned by the government. I fail to see how arresting a man for a Hitler ringtone is achieving a meaningful level of deterrence, even if you ignore the free speech implications.
We discussed how Germany is extending its criminalization of speech to the Internet. Germany imposed a legal regime that would allow fining social networks such as Facebook up to 500,000 euros ($522,000) for each day the platform leaves a “fake news” story up without deleting it. YouTube was fined by the country to forcing the company to remove views that the government considers disinformation on Covid
None of this, mind you, has put a dent in the ranks of actual fascists and haters. Neo-Nazis are holding huge rallies by adopting new symbols and coded words while Germany arrested a man on a train because he had a Hitler ring tone on his phone.
The impact of these laws was evident in a recent poll of German citizens. Only 18% of Germans feel free to express their opinions in public. 59% of Germans did not even feel free expressing themselves in private among friends. And just 17% felt free to express themselves on the Internet.
25 thoughts on “German Politicians Move To Block Musk from Restoring Free Speech Protections on Twitter”
Cool post, Turley. Do you and Darren like to model your ham handed editorial practices on the blog more after private censorship or state censorship?
What Germany and the rest of the world fail to remember is that Elon not only owns Twitter but that he owns Starlink as well. Kick him off the domestic systems and he’ll can just rain it down on them from space.
Reduce Bi-Lateral Trade with Countries that don’t have an Establishment Clause [U.S. 1st Amendment] in Their Governmental Doctrine.
Until Twitter Free Speech is allowed to run wide-open.
We can live with a quarter [1/4] of the Porsche, Mercedes, and Volkswagen’s coming from Germany.
e.g.: https://www.state.gov/u-s-relations-with-germany/
An occasional reader, am I. Am I correct that Prof Turley has never clearly described the lines he would – or would not – draw to block outright lies, hate speech, racial bias, and threats of violence? I am a free speech advocate, but believe that certain internet speech should be prevented by law that goes beyond First Amendment restictions on government “speech.”.
RDKAY: The problem with the left censorship mania is not the words, but the word monitors. When a leftist can get away with calling Herschel Walker “coonish,” but a conservative gets fired from their university position for using the phrase “lesser Black woman,” you know the standards will not be applied evenly or fairly. In a polarized society, there can be no fair application of censorship laws…and no president or politician would want to put that power in the hands of their opposition.
Why would you block outright lies? Would we all be prohibited from saying, “President Biden is doing a good job,” or, “I like your dress?” Ordinarily, speech is not employed to reveal universal truths but to bond with oor fellow human beings or, as often, to provoke them.
The world is in the grips of mass formation—a dangerous, collective type of hypnosis—as we bear witness to loneliness, free-floating anxiety, and fear giving way to censorship, loss of privacy, and surrendered freedoms. It is all spurred by a singular, focused crisis narrative that forbids dissident views and relies on destructive groupthink.
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-psychology-of-totalitarianism
“ I fail to see how arresting a man for a Hitler ringtone is achieving a meaningful level of deterrence, even if you ignore the free speech implications.”
Turley fails to see because he is completely ignorant about why Germany is so strict with speech when it comes to nazis and fascism. Germany knows full well the seriousness of the atrocities committed by Nazis in the past and the deep shame that comes with it. Every German knows this. Turley stupidly forgets just how sensitive they are about anything associated with Nazis and fascism. They LEARNED from their past and they have vowed not to repeat that mistake again. Unlike us they don’t look away from their shameful history and ignore it by whitewashing it or minimizing it’s importance. They fully acknowledge it and make sure every German knows and understands why it is important. The Jews will never let them forget it either. Knowing about and acknowledging it is in essence a part of their national identity.
If they have to implement stricter restrictions on speech because of that it is entirely their right. Turley has no business dictating what they should be doing with their speech or laws. He has no business dictating what other countries should do or not do within their borders because he calls himself a “free speech absolutist”. He censors racist and foul speech on his own blog, speech that a self declared free speech absolutist should be allowing. Turley is a massive hypocrite.
Germans KNOW that anything associated with nazism won’t be tolerated and that includes German citizens, not just the government. That poll he mentions at the end of his column reflects the conservative nature of Germans on expressing their opinion. It’s not a reflection of their freedom of speech. They are more restrained in how they express themselves. Turley is judging Germans by comparing them with Americans attitude about expressing opinions. This is apples and oranges. Not apples to apples. Unlike us they at least discuss it fully in schools. They won’t sweep it under the rug or whitewash and call it wokism like we do with our own shameful parts of our history. Ironically it’s censored or forbidden from discussion in the classroom because it’s uncomfortable. Their history with nazis is also uncomfortable, but they face it head on and learn from it. We run away from it at the slightest hint of discomfort and shame.
They LEARNED from their past and they have vowed not to repeat that mistake again.
Right. Nothing demonstrates better what the Germans have learned about tyranny, than watching them once again walk hypnotized by a regime into state-ordered infringement of their natural rights.
I’m not sure about the quality of this analysis. In revolutions and insurrections, one of the first things that gets suppressed is freedom of speech. Hitler employed this tactic and used it aggressively to suppress anyone who did not support his regime. More recently we experienced here in our own country how the suppression of free speech – and free press – by the FBI in 2016 when it asked social media giant Twitter to suppress the Hunter Biden story – how we wound up with a government that was hardly for the people. The antidote to disinformation and misinformation is more information, not less information. Svelaz’s wishful analysis notwithstanding, had Germany insisted on free speech to begin with, there might not have been a Hitler.
Hitler restricted speech are you supporting one of his basic tenets. And how can arresting such a basic freedom as free speech, produce a more educated public?
Explaining the censorship laws in Germany just exposes the idocy of trying to ban specifics. The founders, So wise, just barred the govt from interfering with speech, more specifically , ‘the press’. The means of mass communication. Which makes the discovery of Govt agencies telling tech companies exactly what speech to ban, a clear violation of the constitution. Not that the Biden regime would take note. Garland specifically has shown himself to be nothing but a hired political thug, taking orders from the Democrat Party, and ignoring the law and constitution.
I have no doubt that this is what today’s Democrats have in store for America. The public statements of people who are emblematic of the Democratic Party, like Hillary Clinton, show me that they are not concerned with their pro censorship positions being public knowledge. This is because they know full well who really pulls the strings of their organization. The 1st Amendment has always been the sacred jewel in our crown, and now we have an ex First Lady who has no qualms admitting that she is a censor, with no pushback from her brethren. The whole party, and their media, think along these lines. This is why I will never vote for a Democrat.
Great comment.
All we as a people need to do is to fully understand that the “New World Order” that has been talked about for years is being driven by pure totalitarianism. You’ll see governments of the world uniting to control speech, control what you can hear, control what you can see and undermine human rights and they’ll do it under the false pretense of protecting the people from themselves and bad people. Freedom of speech is the first right to go and there will be thunderous applause from ignorant people, the rest of your rights will tumble like dominoes when you no longer have the right to share your opinions publicly. These totalitarian minded people really don’t give a damn about any of your rights when those rights interfere in their goals for total power and control.
Ripping off Rush Limbaugh…sad. Make sure you go vote.
Germans seem genetically unable not to have rules in their lives.
Or better said, they allow governments that regulate everything.
Germans complain, but do nothing.
A TV surveillance van (yes, they have them!) falsely read my German mother as having an unlicensed TV in her house.
They demanded immediate entrance to confirm their suspicions.
And she let them into her house!!!
Germans seem genetically unable not to have rules in their lives.
Or better said, they allow governments that regulate everything.
The United States is unique in the world. Our founding and culture so different than any where else.
This example drove it home to me.
Back in Obama’s early reign of terror, several of the Maga rich got together and tried to recruit others of like bank accounts across the globe, to create a maga charity to address the needs of the poor and needy. When a German publication talked to one of Germany’s richest men, he just said no. When asked why, he was confused and said because that is what the govt does. He could not concieve of using MORE of his money to do what the govt already is doing.
That is a very different culture. That is why the US is the most charitable nation on earth.
Hitler outlawed the listening to radio broadcasts attacking the nazi regime. Stalin and his communists prevented the real world leaking into the Soviet Union (The Rise of Radio FREE Europe).
Now we have the Democrats dictating to others to prevent Free Speech.
What the heck is going on, where are the Sheep Dog’s?
How can it be legal to dictate terms to a private company in another country? As for the UN they haven’t prevented any wars, so they need to leave free speech alone! They are welcome to find a home elsewhere!
The same way Hyundai or (insert your preferred foreign company) sells their products in the United States. You want to play in our markets, you follow our rules. I await your proof the U.N. has failed to prevent any wars.
I await your proof the U.N. has failed to prevent any wars.
Are you anonymous the leftist? That’s his schtick. Thinking its possible to prove a negative
That was the point actually, to remove that defense from the debate. My follow-up is any of the 60-odd concluded and on-going U.N. peacekeeping missions where war was/is being prevented.
The social media companies started this censorship on their own and now, as times and attitudes change and they begin divesting themselves of the self-censorship, countries will look to replace the censorship function in the interest of preserving and promoting the “truth.” This effort is destined to fail because of the inherent nature of free speech. The antidote to misinformation is not less information but MORE information. People are smart and adapt quickly to their environments. Remember how some people believed the Nigerian Oil scam when it first hit the Internet many years ago? Yes, for a short while there were victims but then all of a sudden everyone on the Internet learned – from the Internet – that these crazy offers and deals were scams and today such claims are the substance of late-night comedy shows. That’s how misinformation and disinformation can be handled on the Internet and, in time, people will come to learn how to recognize truth from fiction. When companies or the state tries to do this, they inevitably define truth by their own standards that may not be ours.
Only in the world of leftist insanity would we have liberal people cheering an effort to get the Germans to institute governmental control of a media platform. I wonder what James Clyburn thinks about this?