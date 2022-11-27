Bizarre, Society, Supreme Court, Torts

Balenciaga’s Bondage Bears: Company Sues Over the Inclusion of Supreme Court Opinion in Ad Campaign

 

5 thoughts on “Balenciaga’s Bondage Bears: Company Sues Over the Inclusion of Supreme Court Opinion in Ad Campaign”

  1. The discussion of the legal ramifications of this ad campaign and the malpractice it may have encompassed is very interesting but I definitely see new advertising slogans for Christmas.
    ““Build – a – Bear” introduces new line of possible bears for children and adults, includes chains, whips, and other highly desirable accessories”. PARODY, FOR THOSE WITH NO SENSE OF HUMOR.
    As far as discovery is concerned, as the suit moves along, it appears both parties will have to “Bear it all”.

    Reply

  3. Balenciaga used to be one of the major fashion houses in the 50’s and 60’s.

    It has been struggling to regain its former luster.

    The road just got a lot longer.

    Reply

    1. Professor Turley suggests various legal causes of action, including negligence. I suggest claiming advertising malpractice, which would also be a negligence based concept The issue would be whether the ad agency breached advertising standards, such as a duty to advise in their communications with the company .

      Reply

  4. “But, but we boycotted Twitter and Elon Musk….” Typical liberal phonies. Has anyone ever seen any digging into the little Swedish climate kid? Nope, never a deep dive on her or her family. So what if she is helping to cause millions to freeze in Europe this winter. SBF crypto goon used the same tactic to protect himself against charges being filed. Isn’t it funny that the liberal DOJ will SWAT Roger Stone and any Republican stepping foot in DC in January 2021 and yet this kid is still in his playhouse with his roommates??

    Reply

Leave a Reply