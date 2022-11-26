Companies Join Call to Suspend Advertising with Twitter

National Public Radio yesterday posted an article titled “Twitter has lost 50 of its top 100 advertisers since Elon Musk took over, report says.” The article relies on a report from the liberal site Media Matters for America founded by Democratic operative David Brock. The report lists companies that have publicly pulled their advertising and the article strongly suggests that it is due to the pledge of Elon Musk to restore free speech protections on the social media site. These companies are well within their free speech rights to boycott the company or suspend their support in light of possible changes on content. However, customers also have the right not to support companies that do not support their free speech rights.
The NPR article contains this graph:
“Chevrolet, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., Ford, Jeep, Kyndryl, Merck & Co. and Novartis AG all issued statements about halting Twitter ads or were reported and confirmed as doing so. The others ceased advertising on the platform for a “significant period of time following direct outreach, controversies, and warnings from media buyers.”
A quick review of these companies shows that many use the same vague rationale of Chipolte that they want to wait to “gain a better understanding on the direction of the platform under its new leadership.” These companies have not expressly called for censorship. They simply say that they will not advertise with the company until that they are satisfied with the company’s new “direction.”
The assumption is that the companies were fine with the “direction” of the old Twitter in limiting free speech. In the very least, it did not seem to be a sufficient concern to prompt them to make public statements suspending advertising in prior years.
The companies have remained silent on why the prior “direction” did not appear to be a corporate concern. They did not apparently view the prior Twitter policies as barriers to advertising.
Specifically, these companies appeared to have no objections to the company maintaining one of the world’s largest and most notorious censorship systems. The blocking of the Hunter Biden laptop story did not appear to be a barrier for advertisers. The blocking of individuals offering opposing views on Covid, climate change, transgender policies or other issues was not an apparent barrier. Yet, the announced intention to restore free speech protections has warranted these suspensions.
There is also a concern that these suspensions have followed a campaign from many on the left to pressure advertisers to pull advertising funds. The public statements have been celebrated by those seeking to coerce Musk into restoring censorship on the platform. The campaign is also ramping up as Musk threatens to reveal back channel communications related to the censorship of political and social commentary. The disclosures could prove embarrassing for many in the political and media establishment.
There is even a campaign on the left to ban Twitter from the Apple and Google stores to pressure Musk to relent on censorship. This could create a massive war between the establishment and these companies against Musk and many citizens over free speech. Musk is reportedly preparing for such a ban.
Companies like Disney have faced backlash over taking political positions in states like Florida. However, for the most part, companies assume that consumers will be driven by their products rather than their policies in making purchase choices. They may be right, but these companies are viewed by many as supporting an anti-free speech campaign. That could be a question for some consumers. For shareholders, these decisions raise questions of whether corporate executives are serving their interests in joining an effective boycott against Twitter.
The reason for their withdrawal of advertising remains intentionally vague but the timing and message seems quite clear. The move to pull advertising can lead many customers to question the “direction of the leadership” of these companies on free speech. If these companies do not want the restoration of the prior Twitter censorship policies, they should state so. They should also state what they are demanding from Musk if it is not the censorship or the banning of individuals.
These companies may insist that they do not want to have advertising associated with unpopular or offensive posters, particularly given the “general amnesty” for previously banned accounts. While it did not seem to be a problem to be associated with one of the world’s largest censorship companies, it is clearly their right to associate or disassociate with any company. It is also the right of consumers to choose to disassociate with companies due to their position on free speech.
31 thoughts on “Companies Join Call to Suspend Advertising with Twitter”
“[T]hey want to wait to ‘gain a better understanding on the direction of the platform under its new leadership.’”
That is cowardly PR speak. I’d have more respect for those companies if they’d openly state the obvious:
We support the Left’s desire to suppress opposing opinions.
How bizarre that some companies have plunged into the world of politics. They should concentrate on making better products and serving their customers and shareholders. Period!
Business 101. The more customers the better. Play politics and they lose customers. Less customers, less business.
Now customers know where some of them stand and can factor this in their purchasing decisions.
I’m super curious to see Jon’s rationale for the impending Musk financial crash of Twitter after making it a hobby horse for the right’s take on ‘free speech’. We’ll find out sooner rather than later.
Thus far, Musk has exposed how biased Twitter was.
He may shine light on the extent of collusion of Twitter with the government to censor various topics.
That alone might be worth the cost. Could be the biggest story of the decade.
Just how many people have you suspended over the years.
You have little room to be embellish this.
“Just how many people . . .”
Nice ad hominem. Might you take a minute to articulate a counter-*argument*?
The left has tried to boycott Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and all of Fox News but the right has never called for a boycott against Joy Reid, Tiffany Cross, Al Sharpton, Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joe Scarborough or Chris Hayes because the right is happy to have the left tell the public what their ideas are while the left does not want the public to hear what the right has to say. Is that not telling?
I always say if the left doesn’t like something they want it banned, if the right doesn’t like something they don’t use it, watch it or read it. WE CHANGE THE CHANNEL!
HullBobby,
Well said.
The left is all about control. They want to control what it is everyone watches, says, reads, or prints.
The only point of view, narrative they want to be allowed is theirs.
All others must be silenced.
Who are the real fascists?
Hullbobby moans, ignoring the fact the people he cited as supposedly calling for boycotts of Tucker et al. all work for another cable entity (meaning they literally changed the channel).
“…These companies are well within their free speech rights to boycott the company or suspend their support in light of possible changes on content. However, customers also have the right not to support companies that do not support their free speech rights.”
Turley calls for boycott on companies boycotting Twitter. Lol. Love how Jon routinely addresses free speech issues with censorship. Sounds an awful lot like he believes in free speech for me but not for thee. Surprising, ay?
He called for a boycott of the companies boycotting Twitter? Did you read a different column than I did?
“Did you read a different column than I did?”
Yes. It always does.
It’s desire is to destroy Turley’s reputation. It’s Leftist script is: Distort Turley’s arguments and ideas (and hope that people don’t read too carefully).
So they want to “pause” and see where Musk is taking Twitter?
Okay.
I can also “pause” and not buy their products, or frequent their establishments.
Just read Musk might make his own smartphone. I would buy one as an alternative to Apple or Google.
The Tesla phone is done. It is supposed to ultimately be integrated with Starlink and provided actual end-to-end encryption. The entire Tesla ecosystem aims to be outside of Google, Apple and government control. One of the many reasons Musk has been made public enemy #2, right after Trump. The real war is here, not the money laundering Op in Ukraine.
David Norman,
Dont suppose you have a linky to the done deal?
And, we can get off of ATT!!
Heck, for that alone, I will put down a deposit.
@UpstateFarmer
If it was more consistent than the iPhone in its functionality between OSes, and it wasn’t a spyware-phone like Android, I would too.
The great uniter, is a great disappointment. Electing a blithering idiot, to be the leader of the formerly free USA, was the stupidest move ever. @musk is doing his best to stop the cancel culture. Who was the idiot that decided food and fuel, are exempt from the inflation calculations? 8% my a$$
These companies have their own free speech rights and they don’t have to make a clear stand on what their position is about twitter as Turley demands.
He’s just being disingenuous as usual because companies are exercising THEIR free speech rights.
Svelaz
As usual, you ignore the real issue in order to try to score points on Turley.
Good debating technique; also says volumes about your moral compass.
“[T]hey don’t have to make a clear stand . . .”
Sure. Dishonesty is always the best policy.
“ Companies like Disney have faced backlash over taking political positions in states like Florida.”
Turley is too cowardly or disingenuous to point out the sad fact that Disney was punished in Florida for exercising THEIR free speech rights. Taking a political position in support of their employees is free speech. Governor DeSantis and the legislature chose to illegally punish them for having the gall to criticize Desantis and his unconstitutional anti-woke policies. That was a massive free speech censorship Turley conveniently ignored and continues to do so.
Turley is making a lot of assumptions trying to plant a false narrative of what these companies are wanting to do. He demands they should state clearly why they are pulling out of twitter. They don’t have to say squat. Companies have their own free speech rights and they don’t have to say why they are pulling out their advertising or explain clearly. It’s their right as Turley sheepishly acknowledges in his column.
If companies are being pressured to boycott twitter by the public there’s nothing Turley or twitter can do. He can only be disingenuous and make false claims and dictate what these companies should do and be a massive hypocrite all he wants. That’s his prerogative.
Svelaz, first of all how did DeSantis “ILLIGALLY” attack Disney? Where is the lawsuit? Where are the arrests? Where are the court cases?
Second, doesn’t the state have the same rights as Disney to make decisions such as the decisions they both made?
Third, doesn’t Turley have the right to have an issue and therefore a column about these types of boycotts? Especially since nowhere does he claim that these companies don’t have a right to pull their ads.
Fourth, don’t the people of Florida have the right to have their representatives ban teachers from discussing gender issues with FIVE YEAR OLD KIDS, which is what the law actually does? Is there no right of the parents to protect their kids from your leftist idiocy?
Svelaz, your arguments seem to be getting weaker and weaker as you are forced to defend more radical leftist ideas every day. Now you are left yelling at DeSantis for banning sexual discussions with kids from FIVE TO EIGHT YEARS OLD. Good luck with that. GROOMER!
You are correct. Disney had more breaks and rights that 7-8 US states. They bit the hand that fed them. As far as the points that groomer made, they were all just unsupported emotional jibberish.
Hullbobby,
“ Svelaz, first of all how did DeSantis “ILLIGALLY” attack Disney?”. By punishing Disney because all they did was criticize his policies. That’s a direct violation of Disney’s 1st amendment right, anybody’s right, to be free from government persecution for exercising their right to criticize government.
Disney hasn’t filed a lawsuit against it. That doesn’t mean their right was not violated. DeSantis “stop woke” act has already been ruled unconstitutional. Government retaliation for criticism is clearly a violation of Disney’s 1st amendment right.
“ Second, doesn’t the state have the same rights as Disney to make decisions such as the decisions they both made?”
No, because the state cannot punish someone for exercising their 1st amendment rights. According to John B. Say government has no free speech rights.
“ Third, doesn’t Turley have the right to have an issue and therefore a column about these types of boycotts? ”
Sure he does. That doesn’t mean he is immune from criticism and ridicule about his hypocrisy and transparent bias.
“ Fourth, don’t the people of Florida have the right to have their representatives ban teachers from discussing gender issues with FIVE YEAR OLD KIDS, which is what the law actually does?”
Why would discussing gender issues be a problem. Five year olds are seeing these issues in public. Their curiosity will lead to questions that teachers should be able to answer. That shouldn’t be controversial at all
The Company’s policy of “Risk Management in-terms-of Brand Perception” leveraged by the perception of Twitter’s Free Speech Protections -vs- Censorship policies. Because of the volume of Twitter’s social-network platform, These Companies have taken the position of “Risk Efficacy” into consideration as a ‘Form of their Risk Management’.
Obviously when they considered this, they took the conservative position of ‘pulling-back’. It was a Management’s decision more-than-less of a Brand’s political statement on Free Speech or Censorship policies.
In time, … They’ll be Back.
The ‘Brand’s Impact Metric’ (efficacy) is that which generates positive interest in the Brand in a given year.
How is this “scored”?
Internet Searches: Number of times a Brand’s name is searched on the internet;
Earned Media: Number of unique news articles that include a Brand’s name;
Social Media: Social media score that considers a Brand’s reach, conversation and engagement metrics;
TV Sponsor Exposure: Duration (time) that a Brand’s sponsor logo(s) appears on screen during Saturday/Sunday telecasts;
Awareness: A Brand’s general awareness score among broad U.S. population.
Brand Management considers the Efficacy-at-Risk (Risk Efficacy) when exposed to adverse events & subject matters.
Its too late, but Rush gave the world a masters class in how to beat these pea brains like Brock.
At the center, is the knowledge, the media cant destroy what it did not create.
The real world, Musk is smart enough to create a space travel company, my bet is David Brock will be less of a bother than navel lint.
Name the people behind the media buy halts and pushes to have google and apple ban twitter. Show their names, all of them. Show the ties they have to dnc, etc. Shine the light on the roaches.
We should just Disney these companies..
The left has mastered the art of pressure campaigns. Where are the activists in the centre and on the right to expose the hypocrisy of these companies and to promote a boycott of them?
I hope Musk publishes the entire hidden techniques of censorship Twitter deployed prior to his takeover, including all correspondence. Not only the coverup of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s criminal enterprise but also all communications with government censors.
Musk will need to make clear the policies of the revamped Twittet until now his pronouncements are vague and misleading. I’m only one consumer but will do my best to avoid companies their products and services , If they simply boycott Twitter!