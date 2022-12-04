Turley Speaks in Florida on Supreme Court

I am speaking today in Florida on the Supreme Court. The speech to general counsels and legal counsels at corporations is being held on Amelia Island. In addition to a timely escape from the winter blues, this island offers long pristine beaches filled with sea shells and breathtaking views.

I will be speaking in the evening on current cases and controversies facing the United States Supreme Court from affirmative action to free speech to election laws.

Here are a few other pictures from my dawn hike this morning:

