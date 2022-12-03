“A Cautionary Tale for Everyone”: The Media Mob Turns on Taibbi

There was a time when the disclosure of a back channel for politically motivated censorship would have generated widespread acclaim and called for awards. This is not that time. Just ask Matt Taibbi.
No one is suggesting that the New York Post should receive a Pulitzer Prize for its long fight to prove the truth about the Hunter Biden laptop. Despite an alliance of most of the media and political establishment arrayed against it, the New York Post fought censorship and unrelenting attacks to bring this massive influence peddling operation to light. (Of course, the New York Times and Washington Post can keep Pulitzer Prizes for reporting on debunked Russian collusion claims created and pushed by the Clinton campaign).
In the case of journalist Matt Taibbi, his analysis of thousands of documents has met with the standard scorched earth campaign from liberal reporters and pundits.
As discussed in today’s Hill column, the document dump confirmed what had long been suspected: Biden and Democratic party officials succeeded in getting Twitter to block the New York Post story and suspend those who even tried to retweet or link to the story before the election.
I will not repeat the content of those emails on how Twitter “handled” demands from the Biden campaign and the DNC for censorship. Musk gave the material to Taibbi to synthesize the voluminous record. That is when the familiar media flash mob formed.
NBC Reporter Ben Collins attacked Taibbi on Twitter and said “Imagine throwing it all away to do PR work for the richest person in the world. Humiliating s***.”
New York Times contributor Wajahat Ali also attacked Taibbi:
“Matt Taibbi…what sad, disgraceful downfall. I swear, kids, he did good work back in the day. Should be a cautionary tale for everyone. Selling your soul for the richest white nationalist on Earth. Well, he’ll eat well for the rest of his life I guess. But is it worth it?”
So Taibbi’s reported downfall as a writer is due to his role in disclosing a massive censorship system operated at the direction or behest of one political party and one political family. He is “disgraceful” because he is suggesting that the media and social media companies should not have censored a story on a multimillion dollar influence peddling scheme run by the Biden family.
Taibbi is not alone in such disgrace, according to Ali. He has also attacked former New York Times writer Bari Weiss, including for her statement that she was tired of the pandemic as being somehow racist. (“It reflects America’s cruelty, right?…we have also had cruelty, White supremacy, misogyny. America says go ahead and die, but just don’t die on my lawn.”)
Of course, Ali may be right on what it takes today to be accepted as a journalist. Taibbi is now persona non grata as opposed to Ali, who is routinely invited to write for publications like the New York Times and the Daily Beast despite a litany of controversies.
In one column, Ali suggested white Republican voters would prefer to burn down their own homes then rent to a minority member and compared them to the Al Qaeda terrorists on Flight 93 . He then wrote off most of them as “lost. It’s going to be a long, ugly, violent death rattle of a death cult.”
In today’s world, the New York Times bans Sen. Tom Cotton for his view on the use of the military to quell violent protests, but publishes Ali who told people not to “waste your time reaching out to Trump voters as I did.”
“Reaching out” apparently means calling them virulent racists storming an airplane cockpit. That is the model of real journalism and commentary, not some journalist detailing a politically driven censorship system on social media.
Most critics like MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan attacked Musk or Taibbi while omitting any discussion of the details in these documents. Hasan simply declared that the full transparency ordered by Musk is just one of those “nakedly and cynically right-wing narratives . . . But sure, the laptop! The laptop! The laptop!”
So the circus tent comes tumbling down and they blame it on the watch dog. They built the tent with poles not capable of holding it up and now they won’t accept the fact that it lays ruffling on the ground. They will not accept the responsibility for all the people that were hurt when their circus tent came crashing down upon their heads so a scapegoat must be employed. Are these good ringmasters? They are ringmasters who use their whips with great acumen. If their overzealous us of the whip would be used on a dog it would be considered animal cruelty.
The crazy part of this story. WSJ NY Post now have a serious case of TDS. They would now phone the FBI to come and get the laptop and tell them to arrest Rudy for handing it over to NY Post. Then fired Moranda Devine. Murdoch has now turned into Jeff Zucker and as ug”. TGP hs now reported on the 4th reason for Joe winning the election. Just for Warnock. Thousands of donations for 10’s of millions from all over USA from folks with very little money. Then another report on Zip Codes being altered for voter rolls. Along with the ballot mules. I seen a clip of Barr being interviewed and he was asked about 2000 mules. He giggled and said. Folks driving by a ballot box 5 times is no big deal. To qualify as a mule you had to have visited a ballot box 10 times. You had to go from DNC office to ballot box and back again. Then before election no where near and after election no where near. Goe tracking is how they rounded upm the jan 6th crowd so easy and thousands of cases brought against serious crime uding Geo tracking. Seems Mr Turley not interested in rolling up his sleeves on this. However for a Limousine Liberal he is doing good work and I appreciate it. Mr Tiaibi is getting the JT treatment.
Meanwhile, Turley is silent about Musk/Taibbi having doxxed people in the thread, including posting Rep. Ro Khanna’s (D-CA) and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s personal email addresses.
John Scott-Railto: “If Musk is committed to transparency over influence at #Twitter he should release *his* communications with political operatives & politicians, foreign & domestic. Like representatives from the Chinese & Saudi governments.”
https://twitter.com/jsrailton/status/1599087304827875328
Obsessed with Hunter Biden. Apparently Ivanka and Jared will get a pass even though they got big $$ benefits from Saudi Arabia and China while working for the White House! Hunter Biden’s lap top.
Where are the investigations of Jared’s money from Saudi Arabia? I know Hunter Biden’s Lap top.
You should stop calling yourself, “Justice Holmes,” whoever you are. I’m sure he’d recognize such a mammoth false equivalence for what it is.
The Democratic party and their handmaidens, the MSM lie.
They lie to us, they lie to each other, and they lie to themselves.
Ugly people.
“massive censorship system operated at the direction or behest of one political party and one political family.”
That’s not what Taibbi said, he said Twitter provided the service to powerful folks of all stripes and levels. You’re integrity slides a bit each year Turley
“So Taibbi’s reported downfall as a writer is due to his role in disclosing a massive censorship system operated at the direction or behest of one political party and one political family. ”
Actually, Taibbi pointed out that the censorship was operated at the direction/behest of BOTH parties:
Matt Taibbi: “10.Both parties had access to these tools. For instance, in 2020, requests from both the Trump White House and the Biden campaign were received and honored.”
Notice that only one of those was a government entity, the Trump WH.
“I will not repeat the content of those emails on how Twitter “handled” demands from the Biden campaign and the DNC for censorship.”
You mean that you’re not going to point out that they were HB dick pics, revenge porn, which are contrary to Twitter’s terms? Yep, you’d rather ignore that.
As the Mob turns on one of their own , it means the mob is getting whittled down
Elon Musk: The one in 2022 who checkmated biased media and those in league with it.
Who is surprised?? He stepped off the plantation.
Miranda Devine has an article in today’s NY Post highlighting that Musk/Taibbi appear to have left out FBI efforts to suppress the story. She refers to Yoel Roth’s testimony under oath that at one of Twitter’s weekly meetings with FBI officials they alerted Twitter to a hack and leak operation involving Hunter Biden. Does anyone know if that testimony is publicly available?
Matt Taibbi: “22. Although several sources recalled hearing about a “general” warning from federal law enforcement that summer about possible foreign hacks, there’s no evidence – that I’ve seen – of any government involvement in the laptop story. In fact, that might have been the problem…”
“That I’ve seen.” Miranda Devine claims to have seen a sworn declaration of Yoel Roth’s that the FBI alerted Twitter at one of its weekly meetings to look out for a hack and leak operation involving Hunter Biden.
“There is a simple reason for this evasion and enmity. The media is too invested in the suppression of this story to now acknowledge that this was a scandal…”
~+~
Yellow-bellied Journalism
“We live in a time where intelligent people are being silenced so that stupid people won’t be offended.” Source unknown.
“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle.” Carl Sagan The TDS has bamboozled liberals minds.
Not quite sure if it is worth devoting time to what these two commentators (Ali and Hasan) have to say. The effort simply serves to elevate them rather than relegating them into insignificance. The pair can now brag that they caught the attention of the eminent scholar, Jonathan Turley. That is a lot a street creds!
Great summary of the current situation re #twittergate. The elephant is on full display but the media can only see the side shows because they are culpable in all that has transpired to get the elephant to the circus.