Will Musk Step Down After Twitter Poll? The Anti-Free Speech Movement Certainly Hopes So

Many of us have supported Elon Musk in his fight to restore free speech protections to Twitter despite concerns over decisions like the use of polls to determine if individuals should be allowed back on the social media site. He has now subjected himself to the same poll judgment in asking if he should step down as CEO. After more than 17.5 million users voted, 57 percent said yes. Unless Musk was looking for an exit, it was a mistake. He handed his critics an easy opportunity to remove him.
For the left, Musk has been a nightmare because he cannot be bullied like most corporate executives. He is an eccentric billionaire who has refused to yield despite a full mobilization of the political, media, and business establishment. That could now change.
While many on the left spent weeks dismissing Twitter’s polls as unscientific, they are now demanding that Musk follow through and step down. Some 42.5% of users wanted him to say.
On Twitter Sunday, Musk seemed to say that he would follow the results but expressed pessimism about the prospects for a new CEO. He said that the person “must like pain a lot” to run a company that “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy.” He further noted that “no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”
That is precisely why the left wants Musk out. As shown in companies like Disney, the left can muscle executives to take actions even against the interests of the company or shareholders. The left has strived to make such campaigns personal for executives, who often yield rather than risk being individually tagged and targeted.
That is why it was essential to remove Musk. The political and media establishments generally are unstoppable forces — but they met their first immovable object in Musk.
That immovable object has now taken a step to remove himself from the path of the establishment. One can hardly blame him, but, as Democratic members warned Facebook not to even consider following the path of Twitter, the prospect of Musk’s departure will strengthen the efforts to maintain censorship over social media.
It is hard to ask anyone to continue to stand against this alliance of political, media, and business forces. Musk has been made a persona non grata for seeking to reduce censorship on the site. He has put billions on the line for the free speech of others. One can certainly understand why he would want this cup to pass from his lips. However, if he stays the course, his work at Twitter could prove to be his greatest legacy in resisting the trend toward censorship and speech controls in social media.
Musk has already made huge unforced errors, such as the policy of not allowing tweets that link to certain other social media platforms (e.g., Mastodon), which is contrary to EU law. Musk apparently didn’t bother to run the policy by his legal dept before implementing it. Clearly the choice of a skilled CEO. It’s also contrary to freedom of speech that Turley keeps pretending Musk upholds. Musk changed the policy again yesterday.
As for the CEO vote, it’s not legally binding on him. He can say that he changed his mind.
Stop the BS JT. This is not about free speech. Musk is a disaster of a CEO. The Twitter files showed the company struggling to deal with bad information that hurt people. Did Musk end censorship? Hardly. He just changed it to suite his dictatorial whims. Will you get booted from Twitter if you link to your mastodon account? Maybe, maybe not. Will you get booted if you call Musk a twit? Maybe, maybe not. How is that free speech absolutism? Musk himself used the site to cause an ex employee to flee his home for his safety. What a nice guy.
Talk about fiduciary responsibility. How about Musk’s fiduciary responsibility to TSLA? I really am shocked he has not been removed as CEO of TSLA. The stock is a disaster since his take over of Twitter. He promised to not sell more TSLA stock, then sold $4+ billion. He is untrustworthy as a CEO. I have no doubt there will be shareholder lawsuits about exactly this behavior of Musk at TSLA. How many “lefties” will not buy a TSLA now after Musks behavior? Turns out more “lefties” buy Musks cars than right wing nuts. He is catering to the right wing nuts so good luck with that. I’m pretty sure that leaves a net decrease in potential purchases.
Free speech is fine if you stand on a soap box in your local town square, yell your screed at anyone passing by. Everyone will know who you are and treat you accordingly based on what you say. But when it is anonymous free speech. Some small but not insignificant number of people say all sort of disgusting (though legal) stuff. And some people go beyond legal and actually cause harm to people.
I predicted that Twitter would fail in a year. Tuns out Musk is killing the brand in less than 6 months.
Elon Musk is realizing that he is better off running companies he likes to run. Tesla and Space X are better suited for him than running a social media company. He’s also realizing that he had fewer criticisms when he was running Tesla and Space X. With Twitter, trotting out these stupid ideas and finding himself doing what he criticized them of doing is proving to be more than he bargained for. He’s looking for someone to take the brunt of that criticism and the harsh spotlight that comes with it as a massive hypocrite.
He should stick to what he does best, be an engineer. He may be a genius when it comes to engineering, but he’s a massive pillock when it comes to social media.
Oh Please LOL he will still run it. He owns it.
Of course. He will eventually find a competent CEO who shares Musk’s general view and retain influence through the board and his shareholding.
If you listen to the fans, you’ll find yourself sitting with them. Joe Kuharich
There’s no way he used $40 billion to simply start a dumpster fire and then run away.
Why not? He’s the richest man in the world. Many here have pointed out how he could still bankrupt twitter and still have enough to buy Facebook if he wanted to and still come out ok.
If he ends up running away he will just chalk it up as a stupid misadventure that cost thousands their jobs and livelihoods.
Silly thing to even discuss, Professor. The whole nothingburger is beneath you
— He always said he would lay off 75% of the employees when he took over — he did
— He always said he would put all those taken off back on with a few exceptions — he did
— He always said he would only stay on as CEO for a transition period — he will
So-called Twitter 1 was mostly a place where people in my town could check to see if there were spots open in the beach parking lot. I am sure it had similar mundane purposes everywhere else in the country. One of those places was the swamp where a few hundred journalists used it to replace Journolist
Much ado about nothing
Rumor as of last night was that Musk was in contact with Alex Jones of Infowars to help right the ship at Twitter but Jones said he wasn’t interested in running the Govt Intel Service.
Further that AJ suggested Musk sell Twitter to one of the other failing Govt Intel Flame Throwing outfits of the NYT, Wapo,Cnn, etc..
NYT,Wapo, CNN, where Truth Dies a little bit more every dawn.
“That is precisely why the left wants Musk out. As shown in companies like Disney, the left can muscle executives to take actions even against the interests of the company or shareholders. The left has strived to make such campaigns personal for executives, who often yield rather than risk being individually tagged and targeted.”
Turley is wrong. This is not about the left. It’s about Musk not being a good CEO of a social media company. He may be seeking to leave the position since he mistakenly thought this would be easy. What this is is Musk realizing that being a free speech absolutist is a lot harder than it seems. He’s already backtracked on his promises and he’s already found himself suspending and banning accounts because of criticism.
With Disney they chose to defend their employees and their choices. They exercised THEIR free speech right to criticize the policies of Florida governors DeSantis who punished the company for expressing their view and disagreement on his anti-woke policies. THAT was a direct violation of Disney’s free speech rights. It was a direct violation of the 1st amendment and Turley, a constitutional scholar who supports free speech, remained dead silent on that egregious violation and still remains so. It’s that sort of gross hypocrisy that rewards him with the criticism and vitriol that is increasingly chipping away at his tattered “credibility” and stature as a “prominent scholar”. He’s shrunk to the level approaching Jerry Springer’ tv show. Where a mob of “fans” happily cheer him on to keep peddling these “conflicts” for his fans instead of being a real scholar and dive into the details that make these issue complicated and rife with nuance.
Decision-making via Twitter poll, because apparently his Magic 8-Ball was in the shop and Musk wanted to have an end-of-year clearance sale on really dumb ideas.
Pick any old western TV show you like — Bonanza, Gunsmoke, Rawhide, or a dozen others and twice as many movies — and there’s an episode where someone is killed, someone else is wrongly accused and jailed, and someone else swaggers into the saloon intent on rabble rousing the cowboy inebriati into forming a drunken lynch mob to dispense frontier “justice.”
That’s what Twitter polls are — and what Twitter has generally been over the years — and Musk was SUPPOSED to be the responsible sheriff that STOPS the lynch mob, not the swaggering bully that encourages the lynch mob, because we’ve already got the sham media to do that job.
It’s a good bet that Musk doesn’t run his other companies using the American Idol/Dancing with the Stars voting system that he used here — otherwise there’d be a Kardashian running the engineering department at SpaceX.
Elon Musk and Donald Trump are alike in one way. They are masters of misdirection. They hold up a shiny object for everyone to stare at and use that time to make a decision on what course of action to take next. Testing the sheep. Both men are brilliant manipulators. Something is on the way. And as what we have seen from the past, what comes next usually works out well.
Except Twitter is not an engineering project. It’s a people thing. And Musk is not very good at dealing with people.
I can’t say much about that, but having competent journalists release the files, is a job well done. The two journalists I am familiar with are on the left side of the aisle, so there should be no complaints from the left.
To date, they are doing a service demonstrating how the government overstepped its Constitutional restrictions and big businesses complied. Such a relationship is fascist.
None of the files demonstrated that. All they showed is the FBI and other agencies sharing concerns and information to SM platforms. Nothing they did was illegal or unconstitutional.
Warning them of certain information is not telling them to censor or asking them to censor. The choice is ultimately still SM’s.
It’s not misdirection. It’s being cowardly. Musk wants someone else to take the heat for the ideas he’s putting out. He’s realizing that being at the front of the line is not as glamorous as he though it would be. Being at the center of the digital public square comes with big downsides and he’s just now realizing it.
Musk bit off more than he could chew and he’s trying to spit it out without looking stupid. Unfortunately it’s way too late to save face. Turley is trying his best to put a positive spin on this fiasco by deflecting attention to “leftists” and their “attacks” on Musk. Musk brought it upon himself just like Trump has a knack for bringing problems upon himself and blaming others for it.
“While many on the left spent weeks dismissing Twitter’s polls as unscientific, they are now demanding that Musk follow through and step down. Some 42.5% of users wanted him to say.”
Many on the left are holding him accountable for his own actions. Dismissing his polls as unscientific is besides the point. Turley is oblivious to the fact that Musk really stepped into a situation that he is terrible at handling and it shows. He’s backtracked on his free speech promises when he started suspending without notice critics and those who are merely sharing information. This is exactly what he vehemently criticized Twitter of doing before he bought it. Now that he had the opportunity to run it he found himself doing exactly what he complained about and THAT is what he is being excoriated for. For being a massive hypocrite. Not because he is exercising his right to censor, ban, or suspend things he doesn’t like. The left is not against his right to censor which is still his right. They are against the blatant hypocrisy, just as Turley is also criticized of.
Elon still can choose to ignore this poll. I have no issue with it. BUT it won’t stop the waves of criticism that he brought upon himself by running things by these stupid polls. All he’s doing is showing everyone that he’s being a klutz and it’s all fun and games until the criticism starts to get to him.
There is no “anti-free speech” movement. That is entirely a construct from Turley’s Don Quixote like quest against this perceived mirage that is an anti-free speech movement.
Turley is simply upset that not everybody chooses to follow the principles he wishes everyone should follow when it comes to free speech. He WANTS to force everyone to do follow it without looking like the authoritarian he would be if he had his way. It would put him in the ironic position of trampling on someone else’s free speech so that everyone follows his version. But like every authoritarian or dictator they are the most hypocritical once they are forced to adhere to their own rules and claims. Suddenly there are exceptions and limitations. To be an absolutist is to be just that, an absolutist, meaning there ARE no exceptions. That is what it is to be an absolutist and I don’t think Turley or Musk really understands what it is to be what they claim to be.
Makes me think he may already have someone picked out to take over. Still, if the reaction to Musk hasn’t shown our left’s descent into fascism like a neon sign, I don’t reckon anything will. ‘Good’ democrats skulls appear to be made of titanium and are about ten feet thick. I do not feel hopeful for freedom on this planet, at least in the near term, and I sure hope it doesn’t culminate in something none of us ever thought would happen again. We have passed the point of reconciliation, at least through words, ideas, compassion, and understanding, I think, and it is truly sad.
Musk could find a new CEO but stay involved on free speech and other strategic matters as executive chairman of the board.
Musk is drawing the bits out of hiding with this gambit.
👍
Well, he is not really leaving. He still owns the Company and, as such, will pick the next CEO. I have loved the fact that he bought the company and has laid bare the falsity of modern day “journalism” and the illegality of the FBI. We new that was all happening but there it is now in the print and e-mails. I would prefer that he continue to run Tesla , SpaceX, the Boring Company and others because he adds to the technology and competition in this competitive world and is brilliant at. I suspect that he can find a very good, smart ass CEO that can run the company and assemble a good team built around a good set of principles where all have a voice and the right to be heard. Even though he is pessimistic, I think he will find someone.
As a caveat to the progressive readers I know there is always some censoring because there are people on both sides who can be jerks and a———s. And sometimes they need to take a time out. Apparently too many people have never learned that and instead of using humor and intelligence, they just let their meanness and lack of manners poison civil discourse. Remember to attack the position and not the person. Usually.
Today’s journalists have seemed to forget that point and have betrayed their position as members of the 4th estate and no longer deserve their privileged status.
GEB,
Good post.
Musk’s great service has been to show us that the MSM, big tech, and government agencies conspired to silence conservative Americans.
A secondary service was to expose the shameless hypocrisy of the left.
Hear! Hear!
