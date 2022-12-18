Censor or Else: Democratic Members Warn Facebook Not to “Backslide” on Censorship

In a chilling letter from Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), André Carson (D-Ind.), Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Facebook was given a not-so-subtle threat that reducing its infamous censorship system will invite congressional action. The letter to Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, is written on congressional stationery “as part of our ongoing oversight efforts.”
With House Republicans pledging to investigate social media censorship when they take control in January, these four Democratic members are trying to force Facebook to “recommit” to censoring opposing views and to make election censorship policies permanent. Otherwise, they suggest, they may be forced to exercise oversight into any move by Facebook to “alter or rollback certain misinformation policies.”
In addition to demanding that Facebook preserve its bans on figures like former president Donald Trump, they want Facebook to expand its censorship overall because “unlike other major social media platforms, Meta’s policies do not prohibit posts that make unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud.”
Clegg is given Schiff’s telephone number to discuss Facebook’s compliance — an ironic contact point for a letter on censoring “disinformation.” After all, Schiff was one of the members of Congress who, before the 2020 presidential election, pushed the false claim that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation, and he has been criticized for pushing false narratives on Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 election.
The letter to Clegg is reminiscent of another letter sent by several congressional Democrats to cable-TV carriers last year, demanding to know why they continue to carry Fox News. (For full disclosure, I appear as a legal analyst on Fox News.) As I later discussed in congressional testimony, it was an open effort by those Democrats to censor opposing views by proxy or by surrogate.
This is not the first time that some members of Congress have not-so-subtly warned social media companies to expand the censorship of political and scientific views which they consider to be wrong.
In a November 2020 Senate hearing, then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologized for censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story. But Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., warned that he and his Senate colleagues would not tolerate any “backsliding or retrenching” by “failing to take action against dangerous disinformation.”
Others, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), have called on social media companies to use enlightened algorithms to “protect” people from their own “bad” choices. After all, as President Joe Biden asked, without censorship and wise editors, “How do people know the truth?”
Now, Democrats fear Facebook and other social media companies might “backslide” into free speech as Facebook, among others, is faced with declining revenues and ordering layoffs. Tellingly, these congressional Democrats specifically want assurances that those layoffs will not reduce the staff dedicated to censoring social media.
It is not hard to see the cause for alarm. This hold-the-line warning is meant to stop a cascading failure in the once insurmountable wall of social-media censorship. If Facebook were to restore free-speech protections, the control over social media could evaporate.
Despite an effort by the left to boycott Twitter and cut off advertising revenues, users are signing up in record numbers, according to Twitter owner Elon Musk, and a recent poll shows a majority of Americans “support Elon Musk’s ongoing efforts to change Twitter to a more free and transparent platform.”
The pressure on Facebook is ironic, given the company’s previous effort to get the public to accept — even welcome — censorship. The company ran a creepy ad campaign about how young people should accept censorship (or “content modification,” in today’s Orwellian parlance) as part of their evolution with technology. It did not work; most people are not eager to buy into censorship. Instead, many of them apparently are buying into Twitter.
The public response has led censorship advocates to look abroad for allies. Figures like Hillary Clinton have called upon European countries to force the censorship of American citizens.
Censorship comes at a cost not only to free speech but, clearly, to these companies. Nevertheless, some members of Congress are demanding that Facebook and other companies offer the “last full measure of devotion” to the cause of censorship. Despite the clear preference of the public for more free speech, Facebook is being asked to turn its back on them (and its shareholders) and continue to exclude dissenting views on issues ranging from COVID to climate change.
These members know that censorship only works if there are no alternatives. The problem is that there are alternatives. Fox News reportedly has more Democrats watching it than left-leaning rival CNN, which now faces its own massive cuts and plummeting ratings.
For whatever reason, these companies face declining interest in what they offer. Yet, some Democrats are pushing them to double-down on the same course of effectively writing off half of the electorate and the audience market.
This type of pressure worked in the past because individual executives are loathe to be tagged personally in these campaigns. However, their companies are paying the price in carrying out these directives from Congress.
In the past, many companies willingly — if not eagerly, in the case of pre-Musk Twitter — carried out censorship as surrogates, as the internal Twitter documents released by Musk have indicated. Some public officials knew they could circumvent the First Amendment by getting these companies to block opposing views by proxy. However, the public and the marketplace may succeed where the Constitution could not — and that’s precisely what these officials fear, as they see the control of social media erode heading toward the 2024 election.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg once famously told his company to “Move fast and break things.” When it comes to censorship, however, these members of Congress are warning “Not so fast!” if Facebook is considering a break in favor of free speech.
15 thoughts on “Censor or Else: Democratic Members Warn Facebook Not to “Backslide” on Censorship”
If you won’t say a thing to your Mama, don’t say it to others . .
Every time JT refers to “free speech”, my eyes glaze over. He doesn’t allow free speech on this website. He has a set of published Civility Rules, and judging by the delay of several minutes for posting content, moderators deciding on each comment submitted. Using language properly, this web site’s comment section is based on “moderated speech” backed by terms of use agreement. There are other unseen controls, one can only guess at….if you post too many times on one thread, you’re “censored” (even though you got most of your message thru).
These terms “censor” and “free speech” are becoming meaningless as elements of communication, and carried as either banners or truncheons on an unproductive, infowarfare battlefield.
How could JT be more candid and salient?…by illustrating some “edge cases” defining the limits of free speech rights as he sees them. Not just vague slogans puled from Court casework, but actual detailed stories that straddle the red line over what he believes should be protected “speech”. Suggestions: Cases involving doxxing and intimidation threats of injury, career injury, reputational injury that lead to actual harm perpetrated by a sympathetic actor, etc. Cases where an infowarrior promulgates known lies to a receptive audience regarding official acts and results (lies about verdicts in court cases, laws passed, who was certified as winning an election). Fighting words directed at a definable group, ethnicity, race or gender, not just an individual. Exhortations to mount, and technical advice offered, on attacks that serve to eclipse the legal rights of a fellow American. Or, even, does anonymous, unaccountable speech carry the same level of Constitutional protection as that of a self-identifying citizen or organization? How about speech where the receiver is defrauded as to who is originating the speech?
I challenge JT to get specific. He’s getting away with what is essentially a pre-internet conception of free speech based on old, pre-internet casework.
JT, if you want this site to be more than mere showboating, give us more sophisticated, operational definitions of free-speech and censorship, and demonstrate how they work with very tricky edge cases on both sides of the red line (some that pass muster and some that don’t). Then, you’ll show yourself to be the great legal mind we’re all hoping for to move forward with a free, civilized, productive 21st century infosphere.
JT is specific. Government censorship by proxy. Something your long rant ignored. The entire sum and substance of this blog post.
Oh but protesting is insurrection… do the democrats think US citizens are stupid? How long are taxpaying citizens going to sit for this communist regime.
The tragically ironic hypocrisy of the these prog/leftists in their desperation to keep the truth from becoming free and available is both highly entertaining while at the same time despicably terrifying. I hope there are more “Musk” like individuals who will push back hard against the fascism of the prog/left and allow people to understand just what dupes and tools they have been for decades for the prog/left power and wealth maintaining machine.
Sure. The dems aren’t a totalitarian regime. Nope, not at all. 🙄 The sheer number of actual threats and calls to violence on the part of this party over the past number of years are getting tough to count, and the public nature of these statements is shocking and unprecedented (remember when radical hippies just did PSAs about planting trees?) for a group operating in a free Constitutional Republic.
The stalwart must remain stalwart, because the dems/globalists aren’t going to stop, and a whole lotta people can’t be bothered to care. It’s time to start walking it back, and I personally think the blowback has begun in earnest across the globe. Pray for our brainwashed youth, though, that’s going to be very tough to rectify.
IT SEEMS TO ME THAT NO ONE, BE THEY INDIVIDUAL CITIZENS OR ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES, SHOULD HAVE THE RIGHT MUCH LESS THE AUTHORITY, TO DICTATE POLICY TO SOCIAL MEDIA PUNDITS. WHETHER I AGREE WITH SOCIAL MEDIA PUNDITS OR NOT I STILL HAVE THE POWER TO DISCONTINUE THE SOURCE IF I DISAGREE.
This is clearly a case of government officials attempting to circumvent the 1st Amendment by using corporations as proxies. So for the legal experts here: is there someone who could bring action here? Who would have standing to mount such a suit? Would such a suit need to be brought against one of the corporate actors, or could suit actually be filed against Schiff and company?
I know that responses to Turley’s own blog are monitored and censored by Turley or his designee(s). Turley does not permit a lot of nasty stuff. He simply does not. As he often notes, Twitter, Facebook and the like are not governmental entities that are prohibited by the First Amendment from censoring non-dangerous incitement. So how does Turley square his censorhip with his opposition to censorhip by other privately held social media? I believe that hypocrite is the word the applies to the professor. I’ll look to see if this gets pubished.
The government isn’t demanding that Professor Turley control speech here. That is the fundamental difference. And for whatever it’s worth, this blogs moderators are pretty light on the nuke button considering what they allow to stay up.
The government didn’t dictate to Twitter. It nudged a sympathetic actor with rationalizations to back a false-narrative. The first step to correcting the excesses of Twitter is to use precise, neutral language to describe what went on. If you exaggerate, oversimplify, or fail to see the sophistication, the remedy will miss its mark.
The threat we face is professional infowarfare loosely coordinated among sympathetic actors, aimed at defrauding the electorate. The first step is deciding if voter information gathering is a core process of our Constitutional democracy that needs to be protected from frauds and deceits. If yes, then we can make progress on keeping the election-season infospace protected from outright deceits.
Turley censoring his own blog is very, very different from the government demanding that an otherwise-private platform censor certain points of view. There is nothing hypocritical here, at least not in this instance. Do you not see that difference? BTW, your comment is published for all to see. Not sure what you thought would generate censoring.
Turley remains a private party, so the First Amendment does not apply. FB, Google, and formerly Twitter have become public marketplaces with HUGE worldwide influence.
They have already proven they can change the results of an election by using (misusing) their technology.
Plus…The Left used to protest censorship. They now demand it.
What changed?
So how does Turley square his censorhip with his opposition to censorhip by other privately held social media?
Must be a leftist. Comment without at least reading the headline. This article is about CONGRESS threatening social media to censor “or else”
The or else is implied congress writing a law forcing censorship, but writing he law cant withstand 1st amendment challenges. The other way to threaten companies is through tax and regulatory harassment. Like they have been doing to Trump since he was a candidate and continues after he left office.
We’re quickly approaching the stage where words and investigations no longer suffice, especially when the evidence clearly shows where the perpetual problem lies. Buckle up. 2023 will not be pretty!