What Elephant? AP Denies that There is Any Evidence That Joe Biden Discussed Hunter’s Business Dealings

For those of us who have written about the Hunter Biden scandal and the family’s influence-peddling operation for years, it is routine to read media stories denying the facts or dismissing calls to investigate the foreign dealings. However, this weekend, the Associated Press made a whopper of a claim that there is no evidence even suggesting that President Joe Biden ever spoke to his son about his foreign dealings. I previously discussed how the Bidens have succeeded in a Houdini-like trick in making this elephant of a scandal disappear from the public stage. They did so by enlisting the media in the illusion. However, this level of audience participation in the trick truly defies belief.
The statement of the Associated Press at this stage of the scandal is breathtaking but telling: “Joe Biden has said he’s never spoken to his son about his foreign business, and nothing the Republicans have put forth suggests otherwise.”
For years, the media has continued to report President Biden’s repeated claim that “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” At the outset, the media only had to suspend any disbelief that the president could fly to China as Vice President with his son on Air Force 2 without discussing his planned business dealings on the trip.
Of course, the emails on the laptop quickly refuted this claim. However, the media buried the laptop story before the election or pushed the false claim that it was fake Russian disinformation.
President Biden’s denials continued even after an audiotape surfaced showing President Biden leaving a message for Hunter specifically discussing coverage of those dealings. The call is specifically referring to these dealings:
“Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you. I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you.”
But who are you going to believe, the media or your own ears.
Some of us have written for two years that Biden’s denial of knowledge is patently false. It was equally evident that the Biden family was selling influence and access.
There are emails of Ukrainian and other foreign clients thanking Hunter Biden for arranging meetings with his father. There are photos from dinners and meetings that tie President Biden to these figures, including a 2015 dinner with a group of Hunter Biden’s Russian and Kazakh clients.
People apparently were told to avoid directly referring to President Biden. In one email, Tony Bobulinski, then a business partner of Hunter’s, was instructed by Biden associate James Gilliar not to speak of the former veep’s connection to any transactions: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u [sic] are face to face, I know u [sic] know that but they are paranoid.”
Instead, the emails apparently refer to President Biden with code names such as “Celtic” or “the big guy.” In one, “the big guy” is discussed as possibly receiving a 10 percent cut on a deal with a Chinese energy firm; other emails reportedly refer to Hunter Biden paying portions of his father’s expenses and taxes.
Bobulinski has given multiple interviews that he met twice with Joe Biden to discuss a business deal in China with CEFC China Energy Co. That would seem obvious evidence. In addition, the New York Post reported on a key email that discussed “the proposed percentage distribution of equity in a company created for a joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co.” That was the email on March 13, 2017 that included references of “10 held by H for the big guy.”
That brings us back to Houdini’s trick of making his 10,000 pound elephant Jennie disappear every night in New York’s Hippodrome. He succeeded night after night because the audience wanted the elephant to disappear even though it never left the stage.
I previously wrote about how the key to the trick was involving the media so that reporters are invested in the illusion like calling audience members to the stage. Reporters have to insist that there was nothing to see or they have to admit to being part of the original deception. The media cannot see the elephant without the public seeing something about the media in its past efforts to conceal it.
The media is now so heavily invested in the trick that they are sticking with the illusion even after “the reveal.” The Associated Press story shows that even pointing at the elephant — heck, even riding the elephant around the stage — will not dislodge these denials. This is no elephant because there cannot be an elephant. Poof!
31 thoughts on “What Elephant? AP Denies that There is Any Evidence That Joe Biden Discussed Hunter’s Business Dealings”
If Biden does go to Hearings someday, the response is as predictable as Ronald Reagan’s: ” I don’t recall ”
It hearkens the days of the ‘Iran-Contra Affair’ and trials of John Poindexter [Richard W. Beckler (Atty for Poindexter)]
Al Jazeera breaks more meaningful news than the AP. At least, if you read the AP, you get an idea of which lies the rest of the media and the Democratic Party will be focusing on for the next 1-2 weeks. I would expect that they (meaning the media and Democratic Party, just to be clear) will, once again, be saying “nothing to see here, just move along” and by the end of the week everyone of them will be singing it like a chorus. But it’s hard to also not see the mountain of dead fish right there in your path, which you have to walk around. And the smell, OMG.
This is not to say that the republicans do not have their own flopping fish. Whenever Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney appear on the screen I start to get a whiff of the unpleasant side of seaside living. And I don’t even have to depend on the AP.
I think the Biden family has regarded the Clinton family influence peddling as something to emulate,…as one of the privileges of senior
level public service. The Biden were more ham-handed than the Clintons, who cleverly created a philanthropic entity, which encouraged
other elites to support and validate the Clinton’s efforts. No one has really discovered where all the money went in Haiti, when the Clinton foundation was in the middle of relief efforts, but one can imagine the answer.
For the Biden’s enterprises to succeed, they absolutely needed the support of the media and the liberal elites/federal bureaucracy elites and they have had it.
The biggest issue that should concern American citizens is whether Biden’s foreign policy strategies( if he has them…) are affected by his income from the Biden family influence peddling. It does seem at least with China, and possibly Ukraine and elsewhere, whatever intellectual frameworks Biden possesses are significantly effected by his experience with China. He always tends to express a less threatening view of China than almost all others who inspect, categorize and reflect on the many China activities adverse to US interests.
I guess I am just too old, but growing up and through almost all my adult life, the prevailing concept was that the public could count on something called a “professional journalist” whose credo was to report facts, even if said reporting included a partisan spin. We now know, and it is still hard to accept, that this cadre is almost extinct. Without conscious awareness of this fact and efforts to build our own system of communication (unencumbered by social media censorship both on their own and as government surrogates), they will eventually take over all dialogue on the planet.
So true… look at CNN and their coverage of Antifa (fiery but mostly peaceful). There is not one article that describes the damage done by Antifa in negative terms. Most articles speak glowingly about Antifa and their purposes. They are not described as far-left or Alf-left. Their violence is described as “direct action”. Their are not described as outside provocateurs when they travel to disrupt rallies. Contrast with any conservative group.
The AP, along with WaPo, the NYT, NPR et al. have all abandoned their journalist objectivity and integrity to become advocacy journalism, and the mouthpiece for the DNC.
Or, with the current admin, you could say the state mouthpiece.
The fact they deny the elephant in the room is more telling.
Support alt-media like Glenn Greenwald, Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, Sharly Attkisson, and of course, visit Professor Turley’s site.
Professor Turley,
You omit that the voicemail comes from the Hunter Biden laptop, the contents of which have not been authenticated in their entirety. I have not seen a news article which has authenticated the voicemail in particular. Clicking through your hyperlink sends me to another article of yours, which hyperlinks to a NY Post article that links to a Daily Mail article. The Daily Mail has neither authenticated the specific voicemail nor provided any context around which the voicemail was discovered.
News outlets must do their job and actually authenticate the information they reprint. Basic journalistic standards must be followed.
Is the New York Times a good enough source for you? In a story dated March 16, 2022, the Times said it reviewed a cache of files containing emails from Hunter’s laptop that “were authenticated by people familiar with them and the [DOJ investigation into Hunter’s business dealings].”
Like… “there is no evidence that Joe discussed his business dealing with Hunter”… you know, trying to authenticate that before printing it?
Back in the 1970’s/80s you would see small paragraph sized stories in the newspapers by AP or UPI. They were considered reliable news sources. Then all journalism became yellowed and they tossed out their factual journalism in favor of populist national enquirer style stories in order to get clicks. AP is no longer a legitimate news source but I can see how Turley would be miffed by their plainly untrue stories.
Again, Turley will use Hunter’s name the way he used Hillary’s name, and it will go on and on. As long as he is employed by FOX, expect the long drawn out game of distraction and right-wing echo chamber memo’s.
There is no distraction here, but your own deflections.
This is about Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and the other Biden family members who peddle influence all over the world.
It has nothing to do with Fox, Turley or right-wing.
We, the American people, will get to the bottom of this stinking and putrid corruption.
Well, the name “Dumbo” does come to mind when thinking about this group.
I will let you in on an obvious fact: the stupid progressives want to be lied to. The ap is giving the stupid progressives what they want.
Were I in a position to do so, i would ban Associated Press from the list of reliable news organizations.
i won’t read anything they write any longer — they’re in the tank, and this proves it.
I’ve never bothered to investigate who owns the AP, who controls their output, who in fact has the power to ‘authorize’ such an outlandlsh statement about Hunter Biden, as this statement.
So you would curtail free speech and freedom of the press because you don’t like what they are not reporting. Kim Jung Un called, he would like you to be a part of his team.
It is clear.
The only way to get the press to monitor the govt is to elect all Republicans. At least then they’ll ask questions.
“It was equally evident that the Biden family was selling influence and access.”
They are all selling influence and access. Remember Hillary Clinton’s “foundation” when she was Secretary of State?
Can you even begin to imagine how the money being sent to Ukraine is being laundered over there and rerouted into the bank accounts of the connected?
Hunter Biden’s efforts were small potatoes, a mere blip on the screen.
More of this “scandal”? Really? Turley is hell bent on making it one despite the fact that the public really doesn’t care about it. This dead horse must be liquified by now. He’s been beating it for so long. Sheesh.
…….and so you continue to pray. For whatever reason boggles the mind.
The point is Turley’s poor attempt at making this an issue for so long and wondering why the public isn’t getting outraged is precisely because nobody cares about it. Furthermore Turley ignores the fact that none of the things he alleges are illegal or criminal. Nobody has been able to articulate exactly what law or federal statute they violated or what crime was committed. Getting 10% of a deal is illegal, how? Influence peddling IS legal and Turley knows it.
FOXNEWS has hammered Hunter for a while, they need something to distract from Trump party problems. Turley works for FOX.
And he has opinions published in USA Today and The Hill. Not exactly conservative news outlets.
Of course, let’s not forget about all of the times he has criticized Trump over the years.
Svelaz- your argument, to use the Prof T’s example,
Ignores the elephant in the room. If “the public isn’t getting outraged” it is because the media, except for Fox and Newsmax, has effectively eliminated this matter from the news. Fox may have the highest ratings, but it is only one network out of a half dozen. NPR alone has several hundred stations. With a politically contrived bandwagon effect, public outrage is pretty damn hard. Don’t take my work for it- the NYT, the WP and all of social media agree. That’s why they attacked and ignored what is clearly a valid story, to keep the public from being “outraged.”
Would that be the same AP in bed with Hamas?
https://www.businessinsider.com/former-associated-press-editor-suggests-hamas-in-gaza-city-building-2021-5
I don’t trust anything from them anymore
How could an editor somewhere not have caught this? Elon should take a look at AP when done with Tweeter something is very wrong there.
AP a Special Kind of Stupid!
Wait for the Republican investigations.
Is it any wonder America is called the harlot in the book of Revelation?:
Amerigo Vespucci came about 1500 years after Jesus. Sorry, that math does not check out.
