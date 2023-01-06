Res Ipsa Hits 66,000,000

Last night, Res Ipsa passed the 66,000,000 mark in views on the blog. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and share our traffic data to give you an idea of the current profile of readers around the world. We do not have a running data page so these periodic postings allow our community to see the traffic profile of our blog. So let’s get at it.
As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our editor Kristin Oren, who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.
We have continued to post significantly higher traffic numbers for each month this year. As I mentioned in the end-of-year summary, December was the best month in the history of the blog and we are doubling or tripling the traffic from prior years. This month is on track to set another record for January.
So here is our current profile:
As of this morning, we have exactly 21,000 posts and 1,228,948 comments. We have also continued with the rise of Twitter followers since the Musk takeover. We are currently at over 402,000 Twitter followers. We have roughly 7,000 people who signed up for alerts by emails.
In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:
- United States
2. Canada
3. United Kingdom
4. Australia
5. Germany
6. Mexico
7. “Unknown region”
8. Netherlands
9. France
10. New Zealand
The top five posts in terms of readership in the last month were:
- Censor or Else: Democratic Members Warn Facebook Not to “Backslide” on Censorship
- The Justice Department Faces Questions After Effectively Preventing Bankman-Fried from Testifying in Congress
- Sen. Cardin: Hate Speech is Not Protected by First Amendment
-
-
5 thoughts on “Res Ipsa Hits 66,000,000”
Thank you, Professor, for being a voice of reason in an increasingly deranged world!
Thank you all for what you do. I really appreciate it.
Maybe I’ve missed it, but is there a donate or support button?
Mari in SC,
As far as I know or can tell, the good professor pays for the site and labor all out of pocket.
Hence no ads.
Congratulations professor, Darren and Kristin!
Keep up the good work!
Congratulations you guys. 😊😊