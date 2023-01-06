Res Ipsa Hits 66,000,000

As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our editor Kristin Oren, who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.

We have continued to post significantly higher traffic numbers for each month this year. As I mentioned in the end-of-year summary, December was the best month in the history of the blog and we are doubling or tripling the traffic from prior years. This month is on track to set another record for January.

So here is our current profile:

As of this morning, we have exactly 21,000 posts and 1,228,948 comments. We have also continued with the rise of Twitter followers since the Musk takeover. We are currently at over 402,000 Twitter followers. We have roughly 7,000 people who signed up for alerts by emails.

In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:

United States

2. Canada

3. United Kingdom

4. Australia

5. Germany

6. Mexico

7. “Unknown region”

8. Netherlands

9. France

10. New Zealand

The top five posts in terms of readership in the last month were:

So that’s the update. I cannot thank our regulars enough for their support of the blog. This is an expanding vibrant community and it is a great pleasure to see our community expanding around the world. I particularly appreciate most of our readers remaining civil and respectful to others. It remains a great honor to serve as the host of such a growing and vibrant community.