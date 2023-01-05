Nothing But Rage: The Ginni Thomas Investigation Ends Without a Mention in J6 Report

Below is my column in the New York Post on the J6 Committee report and the conspicuous absence of any mention of Ginni Thomas, the wife of Clarence Thomas. Despite calls for the impeachment of Justice Thomas and criminal charges against the couple, the Ginni Thomas “scandal” seemed to evaporate with nary a mention in the report or the press.
Here is the column:
The Jan. 6 committee issued its long-awaited report at 2022’s end, with the expected breathless punditry. Spoiler alert: It turns out the culprit of this “whodunit” was … wait for it … Donald Trump.
What’s more interesting is the dog that did not bark.
In Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s story “Silver Blaze,” the local inspector asks Sherlock Holmes, “Is there any other point to which you would wish to draw my attention?” Holmes responds, “To the curious incident of the dog in the night-time.” When the inspector objects, “The dog did nothing in the night-time,” Holmes replies, “That was the curious incident.”
In the 895-page report, the “curious incident” is the lack of any reference to Ginni Thomas, Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife. For months, members, the media and an army of pundits hammered away at the “smoking gun” texts Thomas sent to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and others calling the election stolen and demanding challenges to certifying the electoral votes.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was the first member of Congress to call for Justice Thomas to be impeached over his wife’s 29 messages. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) called for Thomas to resign immediately as a “corrupt jurist.”
Former Sen. Barbara Boxer and others joined these calls. (Boxer was particularly ironic since she used the same underlying federal law to challenge the certification of George W. Bush’s election.) Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) demanded an investigation. On the committee itself, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) fueled the frenzy and demanded subpoenas for both Thomases.
The media also went into hyperbolic overload. Liberal sites demanded Thomas be impeached, citing “watchdogs” who turned out to be the same crowd that has long denounced the justice.
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan tweeted, “I have a question for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats: Why haven’t you impeached Clarence Thomas yet?” CNN and MSNBC commentator Tristan Snell tweeted that the couple had to be subpoenaed: “At best, they are material fact witnesses. At worst, they are co-conspirators to be charged with seditious conspiracy.” Professor Laurence Tribe (who declared Trump should be charged with attempted murder) also demanded the justice and his wife be subpoenaed.
MSNBC’s Zeeshan Aleem declared in June that the scandal “keeps getting worse” but “the silver lining is that it will likely intensify calls for overhauling the high court, and help strip more people of the illusion that the Supreme Court is an apolitical branch of government and a neutral arbiter of the law.”
Activists like Sarah Lipton-Lubet, Take Back the Court Action Fund executive director, declared that “there’s much more to the story of Ginni Thomas’ participation in the January 6 attack that the House Select Committee and the American public deserve to know.”
Yet it turns out what we knew was largely all we needed to know. There was not “much more to the story.” The entire Ginni Thomas scandal merited nary a mention in the massive report.
Indeed, it doesn’t appear the committee had anything more than what we knew when the controversy began. The texts were never denied, and they weren’t surprising since Ginni Thomas was publicly supporting Trump and his claims. She was willing, moreover, to answer the committee’s questions voluntarily.
We’ve come a long way from the days when spouses were viewed as mere extensions of their husbands. Ginni Thomas is an activist, and the couple has often discussed how they keep their professional lives apart.
Of course, when some of us suggested Ginni Thomas has a protected right to such views and communications, we were denounced as apologists or sympathizers to an “insurrection.”
For her part, as The Post reported, “Thomas said that her husband only found out about her texts with Meadows from media reports as he lay in hospital bed recovering from an infection in March 2022.”
In reality, there were press reports before that. The House received 29 texts between the pair from November 2020 to mid-January 2021 in the 2,320 messages Meadows gave the committee. The press reported Meadows’ turnover in December 2021.
That, however, does not change the fact there was nothing in this controversy that warranted the breathless coverage or, in my view, a subpoena issued to the spouse of a sitting justice.
Politicians and pundits suggested Thomas could be impeached because he voted on a challenge to the committee obtaining White House messages and emails. In January 2022, the House won an 8-1 victory before the Supreme Court, which rejected Trump’s privilege objections to the materials’ release. There was only one dissenting vote: Thomas.
Yet Ginni Thomas’ texts had already been turned over to the committee by then, and she testified she never told her husband about her communications.
Likewise, there was no evidence that she ever encouraged violence or was even present at the Capitol riot. Thomas said she attended the Ellipse rally Jan. 6 but left early, before Trump spoke, and never went to the Capitol.
In the end, the committee did not take the advice of Schiff, Tribe, and others. It did not subpoena Justice Thomas. It did hear from Ginni, who voluntarily testified for four hours. Again, while the committee released her transcript, it did not find that she merited a single reference in the 895-page report.
The media that pushed this exaggerated story for months followed the familiar pattern. They just shrugged and barely covered the fact the committee found nothing beyond what some of us had previously noted: Ginni Thomas was a longstanding Republican activist who publicly supported Trump’s claims of a rigged election.
In her testimony, Thomas reiterated under oath that she does not talk to her husband about her political activities and he does not discuss his work on the court. She reaffirmed she never told her husband about her conversations with Meadows.
She now regrets sending Meadows messages and described the days following the election as an “emotional time.”
Now the entire investigation of Ginni Thomas ended as it began: as a largely recreational exercise. It did prove one thing. What many people in this age of rage refuse to admit is that they like it. Rage is addictive. It releases you from any obligations of fairness or balance. Ginni Thomas’ targeting was just another cathartic “curious incident” in the J6 investigation.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School.
71 thoughts on “Nothing But Rage: The Ginni Thomas Investigation Ends Without a Mention in J6 Report”
WHEN JUSTICE FAILS
“Car Fifty-Durham, Where Are You?”
Attention, America!!
By all means, indulge your obsession with “The Ginni and Clarence Thomas Extravaganza” we’ve created out of whole cloth, while the communist bad guys high-tail it out of town.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
– Barack Obama
______________
“We will stop him.”
– Peter Strzok to FBI paramour Lisa Page
___________________________________
“[Obama] wants to know everything we’re doing.”
– Lisa Page to FBI paramour Peter Strzok
___________________________________
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before 40.”
– Peter Strzok to FBI parmour Lisa Page
_________________________________
“People on the 7th floor to include Director are fired up about this [Trump] server.”
– Bill Priestap
___________
The Obama Coup D’etat in America is the most egregious abuse of power and the most prodigious crime in American political history. The co-conspirators are:
Kevin Clinesmith, Bill Taylor, Eric Ciaramella, Rosenstein, Mueller/Team, Andrew Weissmann,
James Comey, Christopher Wray, McCabe, Strozk, Page, Laycock, Kadzic, Sally Yates,
James Baker, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Priestap, Kortan, Campbell, Sir Richard Dearlove,
Christopher Steele, Simpson, Joseph Mifsud, Alexander Downer, Stefan “The Walrus” Halper,
Azra Turk, Kerry, Hillary, Huma, Mills, Brennan, Gina Haspel, Clapper, Lerner, Farkas, Power,
Lynch, Rice, Jarrett, Holder, Brazile, Sessions (patsy), Nadler, Schiff, Pelosi, Obama,
Joe Biden, James E. Boasberg, Emmet Sullivan, Gen. Milley, George Soros, John McCain,
Marc Elias, Igor Danchenko, Fiona Hill, Charles H. Dolan, Jake Sullivan, Strobe Talbot,
Cody Shear, Victoria Nuland, Ray “Red Hat” Epps, Don Berlin, Kathy Ruemmler, Rodney Joffe,
Paul Vixie, L. Jean Camp, Andrew Whitney et al.
ATS, I am happy to see your non-stop postings day and night that almost always lack content. I didn’t refer you to Revolver’s narrative. Instead, my reference sent people where they and you could view videos of Ray Epps meeting the guilty standard that J 6 protestors never came close to. Are you saying those videos were altered? By the way, the same videos were referred to in the Washington Examiner and other media.
You continue to live up to your name Anonymous the Stupid.
OT
Nancy, please take off that Kevin “The Bumpkin From Bakersfield” McCarthy suit.
Are you now or have you ever been an election denier? Do you not understand that questioning the outcome of an election will bring about the possibility of prosecution? Beware. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uoMfIkz7v6s. In the future there will be two congressional committees that will be long remembered. The McCarthy hearings and the Jan 6 hearings. If it’s a crime to question the results of an election than all the Democrats on this YouTube video should be in jail. These people participated in an insurrection for four years based on a sham known as RussiaGate. If Ron DeSantis is elected President a new insurrection will began. You can already hear the rumblings on this blog. Sometimes it’s easy to know the future when considering past evidence.
The modern Left is disgusting. Period.
The “modern left” is the communist (liberal, progressive, socialist, democrat, RINO, AINO) party in America – one and all direct, treasonous and mortal enemies of the American thesis of freedom and self-reliance, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, Americans and the United States of America.
Where the —- is Paul Revere when America needs him?
His charge is in the Declaration of Independence:
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
– Declaration of Independence, August 2, 1776
So TDS has a second meaning.
Many now know that the J6 Committee merely grasped at straws, while the Trusted News Initiative went beyond to grasp at even the chaff.
Y’all, sometimes, a CTRL+F find on page is insufficient. Ginni Thomas may not mentioned by name, but she is referenced in the J6 report. The fact her name is not directly mentioned is largely a political decision, which, despite Turley’s incessant articles to the contrary, demonstrates that the J6 commission was not entirely a one-sided anti-GOP hit job.
Some examples:
On Page 30, “As January 6th approached, John Eastman and others devised a plan whereby Vice President Pence would, as the presiding officer, declare that certain electoral votes from certain States could not be counted at the joint session.” We know Ginni Thomas was part of this plan.
The J6 Committee documents the “Eastman strategy for January 6th,” in which President Trump worked “with a handful of others to prepare a series of false Trump electoral slates for seven States Biden actually won.” (p41). Again, Ginni Thomas was an important member of this “handful of others.”
Then, again, on page 288, the report documents “the chorus of Trump allies” attempting to convince Rusty Bowers to follow Eastman’s fake elector plan. We know that Ginni Thomas was one of the Trump allies that directly emailed Rusty Bowers to pressure him to follow this admittedly extra-legal plan.
The fake elector plan had no connection to the riot.