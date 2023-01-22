The Immaculate Possession: Biden Defense is Fast Becoming Unsustainable

Below is my column at Fox.com on the most recent discovery of classified documents at one of the homes of President Joe Biden. Despite the latest discovery, allies like Sen. Chris Coons were on Sunday shows repeating his assurance that “there is no there there.” The insistence that the record clearly shows innocent “inadvertence” now borders on willful blindness as inadvertent possession occurs over and over again with documents from both Biden’s time as a senator and as vice president. A decade of inadvertence.
President Biden seems to attract classified documents the way some people think motor homes attract tornadoes. They just inexplicably happen.
After Biden publicly declared that he has “no regrets” in the discovery of unlawfully stored classified material in various locations, he assured citizens that the special counsel investigation would soon peter out when they find that “there is no there there.”
Well, there turns out to be more there and the “there” is yet another find in a private residence of Joe Biden.
A search of Biden’s home in Wilmington on Friday found six new clearly marked classified documents, bringing the total to roughly 30 classified documents. The latest search came almost three months after the first discovery in a closet in a D.C. office.
Yet, the president and White House still maintain that all of these documents are merely the result of “inadvertent mishandling” and that the Biden has no knowledge of their storage over the prior roughly six years. There is a point when “inadvertence” becomes so incredible as to be miraculous.
At the start of this scandal, I questioned the inadvertence claim in light of one simple fact. These classified documents were presumably removed in 2017 and yet they were divided and distributed to different locations. Those locations have now increased to at least four: the closet, garage, library, and the new location at the Wilmington residence. That suggests that they were transferred more than once and sent to different locations for a purpose.
The most obvious purpose is that Biden was working on a book that discussed some of the underlying subject matters like China and Ukraine. However, Biden insists that he never had knowledge or interaction with the documents.
In other words, these documents just miraculously seem to appear in every spot where Biden worked or lived over the last 10 years. He possessed them with no knowledge or intent. It is the immaculate possession . . . over and over again.
The use of FBI agents for this latest search stands in sharp contrast to prior searches and magnifies earlier questions of why the FBI reportedly declined an invitation to conduct the searches.
There is still no confirmation of where the documents were found in the residence or their level of classification.
The latest batch of documents easily establishes “gross mishandling” of classified material, the standard being investigated by the special counsel. The only question is who is responsible and President Biden portrays himself as a mere pedestrian “surprised” over and over again by the discovery of classified documents in his home. He is fast becoming the Claude Rains of presidents in feigning shock that there is handling of classified material in this establishment.
Biden’s worst critic, however, may be Biden.
In 1977, as senator from Delaware, Biden torpedoed President Jimmy Carter’s nominee for CIA director over his alleged mishandling of classified documents. As with the current scandal, Ted Sorensen was accused of having the documents for work on a book. The motive did not matter. Sen. Biden expressed his signature revulsion at the very thought of the possession.
There was no evidence of ill intent, but Biden insisted that was not the issue. Biden argued that Sorensen could still be prosecuted under the Espionage Act and insisted the “real issue” during Sorensen’s confirmation hearing was “whether Mr. Sorensen intentionally took advantage of ambiguities in the law, or carelessly ignored the law.”
After all, Biden continued, “If he did so, can he now bring the activities of the intelligence community within the strict limits of the law? We will expect that in the future of intelligence agencies. If that is to be the case, then we must hold the director – DCI – accountable as well.”
Notably, some of the recently discovered classified documents may have been from Biden’s time aas a senator — over ten years ago..
I have previously noted that Biden “has always been better at expressing revulsion than responsibility.” When it came to Sorensen, Biden could not imagine a rationalization for a nominee to excuse such mishandling of classified material, but as a president, “there is no there there.”
Biden has continued to make the case against himself with remarkable determination. His defense that some documents were housed in his “locked garage with my Corvette” may go down as one of the most imbecilic statements in modern political history. He then followed up with his “no regrets” comments (and his assurance of “no there there”) just before more classified documents were found “there.”
While special counsel do not mind defendants making fools of themselves, they do not want to join them in such public spectacles. In this investigation, the Biden defense is looking increasingly implausible in his claim of no knowledge or responsibility.
Indeed, if any witness or forensic evidence shows that Biden came into contact with any of these documents over the last 10 years, this dubious defense will take on a far more sinister appearance. It would establish not just intent and knowledge, but an effort to deceive the public and prosecutors.
Yet, even after the latest batch was found, Biden and allies like Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., are continuing to maintain that “there is no there there.” These continuing denials now border on willful blindness and the public reaction is likely to echo the president’s favorite tagline: “Come on, man.”
16 thoughts on “The Immaculate Possession: Biden Defense is Fast Becoming Unsustainable”
Plan was always 2 years biden and 2 years kommie Harris
Here’s a much better column about this: https://www.emptywheel.net/2023/01/22/what-we-cant-rule-out-with-bidens-classified-documents/ — in particular, the table “Here’s a comparison of what we know of the two cases: …”
As she notes, “The voluntary nature with which Biden has given information back to DOJ still starkly distinguishes him from Trump.” It would be great if all the former Presidents invited the DOJ to do voluntary searches of all of their residences, but I won’t hold my breath.
“A search of Biden’s home in Wilmington on Friday found six new clearly marked classified documents, bringing the total to roughly 30 classified documents.”
The total is closer to 20. Perhaps JT is confusing some pages with documents.
We are well aware that the biden family is unsustainable in every way. We are going to have to endure this farce because the media will not expose the truth of the matter. Until enough citizens stand up and demand this prog/left farce to cease, we will never reclaim our nation.
While all of these findings are serious crimes and the people know of the serious consequences sooner or later, this casts upon this country rather it be Bush, Biden, Obama, Regan (which they each did) and Trump, and with all the conversations Congress, Senate, other Departments of Justice, including the highest of courts nothing will be done. Even impeachment will not occur in time (even if it is to occur, which it will not), Biden will grant his son a presidential pardon, and Hunter can not be prosecuted. All of this will die down to a degree that will go by the wayside, only to occur again in the future. No one in government truly can afford to make the changes necessary because then they themselves will face the consequences for the crimes they have done. When Biden said they were part of the elites years ago, he was not kidding, and no matter the crimes, the elites do not and will not face.
How will investigators determine how many (not ‘if’) Joe Biden’s years of stolen classified documents made it into the hands of foreign actors and enemies doing “business” with the Biden crime family?
Has the FBI searched all of brother James Biden’s homes? Have investigators (that are not Joe’s personal attorneys) searched all of Hunter Biden’s former wife and lovers’ homes? The whole “investigation” is a farce.
The entire world has known for 50 years that Joe Biden is a nothing but a lying, sleezebag, treasonous douchebag.
“The Immaculate Possession: Biden Defense is Vast Becoming Unsustainable”
– Professor Turley
______________
2020 – “Laptop”: Not bad.
2022 – “Classified “there” there: Bad.
2024 – New Deep Deep State “Swamp” President Ensconced
_________________________________________________
The Deep Deep State “Swamp” “…[cried] ‘Havoc!’ and let slip the dogs of war.”
The main stream media, restrained in 2020, were deliberately “let slip” on the “there” that is there at the outset of this election cycle.
The Deep Deep State “Swamp” will soon introduce its new “president” to be ensconced in 2024.
The MSM is to begin shaping public opinion and defining the Deep Deep State “Swamp’s” new candidate as an unassailable, compassionate, humanistic and eminently capable deity.
A deity for all of the people (not the Constitution, mind you).
“Biden publicly declared that…’there is no there there.’”
– Professor Turley
______________
Ron Klain knows there’s there there.
Comrade Ron Klain, after beginning with Comrade Ed Markey in 1983 and progressively destroying constitutional America with various and sundry other communist leaders for his entire “career” in American communist party politics, is ending his stint with General Secretary and Dear Leader Joke Buyden.
Of course, this was a “decision” made prior to the mid-term.
Comrade Klain pulled the rip-cord yesterday.
Old Comrade Ron knows “there” when he sees it.
The communist governmental structure in America, aka the Deep Deep State “Swamp,” may have a chink in its armor.
And this man has his finger on the famous nuclear football?!?
Biden has always been a serial liar, so it’s no surprise that he’s now lying about these documents. The more cynical among us think this is the work of the Democrats, and that documents will continue to be “found” until Biden publicly states he will not run again. The Democrats are giving him a chance to exit the 2024 race, but if he’s as pig-headed as he’s always been, he may not take it. In that case, the Dems may have to escalate.
Biden is a long-time liar and plagiarist. The evidence is is very substantial and clear. The media has been pushing lies for years now on behalf of the Democrat Party. And now many other democrats are clearly voicing more misinformation and lies. When is enough, enough? When will even the most ardent democrat supporters recognize this and how it damages any truthfulness?
Wasn’t Chris Coons young daughter one of Bidens on camera pawing victims?
This all points to one thing – Biden is patently dishonest. Personally, having once held a very high security clearance, I don’t understand how he came in possession of classified documents in the first place. I don’t know about government, but in the military classified documents were ALWAYS kept in secure locations under lock. They in the charge of the classified materials officer who kept them in a locked safe. We were required to read “the classifieds” periodically. When we did so, we went to the classifieds officer and he opened the safe, took the documents out and we read them at a table in his office after signing for them. When we finished, we signed them back in and returned them to the officer who then put them back in the safe. NO ONE in government should EVER take a classified document home, NOT EVER. In Trump’s case, he claims he had declassified the documents by his authority as president. Biden had no such authority at the time he took those documents in his possession. The man is a liar and he should be impeached for the crime of mishandling of classified documents.