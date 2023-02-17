Stanford Will Not Investigate Law Professor for Series of Inflammatory Comments

“Of all the women who suck up to male power, women lawyers are the absolute worst of the bunch. Desperate to prove they are ‘real lawyers’ and understanding that being a woman undermines their identity as lawyers, they throw women under the bus as hard and fast as they can.”
The complaint also objected to Dauber’s alleged misleading account of cases like that of Stanford swimmer Brock Turner, who was sentenced to six months for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster. She was accused of fueling violent rhetoric targeting Turner and then making allegedly unfounded accusations of “racial and sexual bias” against the judge. She helped organize a successful recall campaign against the judge.
She was also accused of making “a veiled threat” against a male student online that implied that Dauber “would press false sexual violence charges against him.” A petition was signed by over 11,000 people claimed that she “has abused her academic standing to threaten students with purported false sexual assault allegations.”
Dauber has long been an extreme voice in academia on such issues. She is highly controversial with many who opposed the Obama Administration’s “Dear Colleague Letter” in 2011, which stripped accused students and faculty of due process rights when facing sexual assault claims. I was highly critical of that letter.
The allegations of threatening or abusive conduct to students were the greatest concern for me. However, I have seen no hard evidence of such abuse. The rest, in my view should be treated as protected by free speech and academic freedom. I find Dauber’s views sexist and obnoxious. She has been a leading voice for denying protections for others accused of harassment, assault, or misconduct. Yet, the solution to bad speech is better speech, not sanctions or terminations.
Of course, I am not convinced that Dauber would show the same support for others accused on the other side of the ideological spectrum.
The support enjoyed by faculty on the far left is in sharp contrast to the treatment given faculty with moderate, conservative or libertarian views. Anyone who raises such dissenting views is immediately set upon by a mob demanding their investigation or termination. This includes blocking academics from speaking on campuses like a recent Classics professor due to her political views. Conservatives and libertarians understand that they have no cushion or protection in any controversy, even if it involves a single, later deleted tweet. At the University of North Carolina (Wilmington) one such campaign led to a professor killing himself a few days before his final day as a professor.
I have defended faculty who have made similarly disturbing comments on the left, including “detonating white people,” abolish white people, denouncing police, calling for Republicans to suffer, strangling police officers, celebrating the death of conservatives, calling for the killing of Trump supporters, supporting the murder of conservative protesters and other outrageous statements. I also defended the free speech rights of University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis, who defended the murder of a conservative protester and said that he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence. (Loomis was later made Director of Graduate Studies of History at Rhode Island).
Even when faculty engage in hateful acts on campus, however, there is a notable difference in how universities respond depending on the viewpoint. At the University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display.
When these controversies arose, faculty rallied behind the free speech rights of the professors. That support was far more muted or absent when conservative faculty have found themselves at the center of controversies. The recent suspension of Ilya Shapiro is a good example. Other faculty have had to go to court to defend their free speech rights. One professor was suspended for being seen at a controversial protest.
I am skeptical that Stanford would take the same position on a professor who publicly lambasted those defending the rights of women. The test of free speech is not the protection of views that are popular but those which are unpopular with the majority. Stanford ranked in the bottom half of 203 schools on free speech in the recent survey.
Feminism – American English – n. Catharsis for plain-looking women.
When anyone refers to “Horseface” on The Farm, everyone knows who they mean.
Stanford stapled Michele Dauber’s brains back together but yellow matter custard still leaks out:
“I was treated with dexamethasone following brain surgery. It is (as my team told me) a drug that seriously messes with your mind. It is a bad drug. …In addition to warning of mood changes my surgeon told me it makes you feel like I could bike up Mt. Tam or run a marathon right after brain surgery when I still had staples in my head.”
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-election/donald-trump-dexamethasone-coronavirus-treatment-walter-reed-michele-dauber-b809640.html
HullBobby,
I would argue that there are some whom are pushing back. And the numbers of those pushing back are growing.
However, it is not a out in out brawl.
Rather, it is people who are voting with their feet, with their wallets.
Disney stock is down nearly half of its trading highs. Why? They went woke. And it shows at the box office. It is showing in attendance at the parks.
Disney is not the only one. Netflix 86ed a number of woke shows. Meanwhile a number of what some call conservative shows like Yellowstone are doing outstanding.
NY and CA are seeing a mass exodus of people for places like TX and FL. Taxes, high costs of living, crime are listed as the top reasons people are leaving. The de-fund the police movement, no cash bail also contribute to people leaving. All Leftist policies.
School systems are seeing parents want more involvement in their children’s education. And when school systems try to hide or even openly promoted wokeist ideology, those parents are pulling their children out of public schools and enrolling them in private, charter or even home schooling.
I think we are seeing the division of American society. I do not see that as a bad thing. I ignore you, you ignore me, and we will get along just fine.
Upstate, I agree with you regarding voting to get our points across, but we cannot let the schools shut down debate, render our opinions as out of the mainstream and therefore illegitimate and continue to take over academia, business, Hollywood and the media. They are taking over, getting more and more brazen and we need to try to stem the assault on our freedoms. Imagine if Musk didn’t take over Twitter? Imagine if we allowed the Disinformation Bureau to come to fruition? Imagine if we continue to allow the left to ban our speaking out about common sense things like men swimming against women in college and high school? Imagine we are at the point where a guy walks around naked in a spa in CA, a black woman complains and she is tossed???? We cannot say that the Admiral is a woman, we cannot say that the freak in charge of nuclear waste is an odd duck, we cannot say that there were some irregularities in the 2020 election and in the 2022 AZ election?
The latest effort of the left is to make the word “woke” equivalent to the “N” word. They know the term is hurting them due to it’s effectiveness in pointing out the absurd policies of the left and therefore they are trying to ban the word.
Sorry Upstate, I agree with you 99% of the time, but we cannot have the left being allowed to ban conservative speakers on campus or allow for NO CONSERVATIVE professors etc etc.
She tweeted
Girl fights are the best. Lots of hair pulling, scratching and then the blistering verbal back and forth. Looks like we’re at Stage 3. Can’t believe I wasted three minutes of my day on a barroom mud wrestle and then more than that in commenting. Where’s my therapist??
Oh and of course, Stanford sucks.
Why can’t a female lawyer defend a man accused of a sexual offense. We are supposed to be innocent until proven guilty. And didn’t the woman go to law school to defend people who had been accused of something but need representation in a court of law.
Day after day, we use the good professor’s comments section to vent our frustrations over this nonsense, but in the end, what are we actually doing to effect change? I thank JT for keeping us apprised of just how pervasive and rampant this infiltration of academia has become. But we drink our morning beverage, shake our heads in disgust, then move on with our daily activities.
But think of young impressionable minds, -still so much room to absorb/assimilate every opinion, every view, every idea presented to them by EDUCATED PROFESSIONALS in the academic environs. These students are without the experiential knowledge to temper what they are hearing/reading/seeing. They are captive audiences to teachers’/professors’ demagoguery and indoctrination.
Think of the lasting impressions created when they see or read about their hero “professors [who] actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display.” -Or read about their professor who advocated “detonating white people, abolish[ing] white people, denouncing police, calling for Republicans to suffer, strangling police officers, celebrating the death of conservatives, calling for the killing of Trump supporters, supporting the murder of conservative protesters…”
Because this is all they hear, this is what they admire.
Lin,
The way I see it, is to interact, and try to be a positive role model to younger folks.
We have a friend who just got out of a bad relationship. She has a 3 year old. When we visit, I interact with the child, we push his toy cars back and forth while making “varoom!’ engine noises. Or I read a dinosaur book to him.
Like to think as he grows I can help teach him about positive things, being responsible, respectful, how to interact with others in a positive way. Ride a bike. Teach him about livestock, animals, nature.
Day after day, we use the good professor’s comments section to vent our frustrations over this nonsense, but in the end, what are we actually doing to effect change? ….But we drink our morning beverage, shake our heads in disgust, then move on with our daily activities.
Thank you, Lin. You are one of the bright lights of this forum.
I know several folks on here are walking the talk. Mespo is an attorney in my area, representing clients who seek justice, including clients of all walks of life. Cindy, in her advanced years, visits a nursing home to share with the residents faith, hope and love. Olly is involved with his children, as is Karen, Prairie Rose, UpstateFarmer is busy cultivating the land that is in his possession and often speaks lovingly of his wife and offspring. Each of these give us, at least me, encouragement that many are fighting the good fight. There are many however who are not seen, not heard, who lead lives that inspire
A patient was seen in clinic recently who has a complex problem managing diabetes. I reviewed everything that I know impacts the genesis of the disease as well as nutrition, weight loss, medications, sedentary life, etc. Finally, in passing, the patient mentioned in Spanish in a whisper, that they hate no one, they love everyone, and that they knows their son is with God. When I asked the patient about their son, the patient replied that their son was murdered as a young man, and…… I froze, I looked at my nurse for whom I translated what the patient had stated, and asked the nurse her if they were aware of this history. No one knew this information. I switched gears, reassessed, and completely changed my perspective because now I knew what the problem was. How did we miss this? After the patient left, expressing gratitude for what I did, and asking God to bless me, I was overcome with emotion and talked to a physician colleague about the patient. No one knew. Just like that we saw a towering giant in our clinic, who was ill but was an incredible testament to faith, hope and love.
Do we take the time to engage one another face to face? Do we journey with others? Do we forget about ourselves to recognize the other in our midst, and just be there for that person for 2 mins, 15 mins or initiate a relationship of giving selflessly?
I am critical of Christians today when they confidently quote their favorite bible verse, launch invectives against other groups, but never get their hands dirty with the smelly sheep.
A staff member at clinic asked me yesterday why I enjoy my work with the poor. My reply was immediate, “it is an encounter with the disguised Christ”. The nurse practitioner heard me, as did a physician, and we all discussed how our work is not just a health care ministry, but a selfish opportunity to be fed by others in the disguised Christ.
Let us endeavor to journey with others who are outside our wifi zone, free ourselves of our addictive internet behaviors, and choose to roll in the muck with those in need. In this way we change our immediate world.
He summoned the crowd with his disciples and said to them, “Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me.
For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake and that of the gospel will save it.
What profit is there for one to gain the whole world and forfeit his life?
What could one give in exchange for his life?
Whoever is ashamed of me and of my words in this faithless and sinful generation, the Son of Man will be ashamed of when he comes in his Father’s glory with the holy angels.
Gospel of Saint Mark 8: 34-38
Estovir,
I have stated in the past I am not religious.
But thank you for sharing that. It was inspiring.
UpstateFarmer, I would recommend that you read a book titled Dominion. The basic premise of the book is where did the idea of the equality of man come from? There was a time when it was accepted that the superiority of one man over another was just the way of things. Warning, the atrocities committed by the people of this persuasion are gruesome. The belief that some men are superior still exists today. Then, in ancient times came a man who said that man belonged to God and not to other men. Due to this mans influence our inheritance is the freedom to enjoy are God given rights. In most of history equality was considered to be an outlandish way of thinking. Make no mistake your life has been influenced by the words that this man spoke two thousand years ago. I have read and respected your comments. Where do you think your moral foundation has come from? The principles of your foundation were voiced by a man from Galilee very long ago.
This women represents the “experts” the left insists we listen to as sources of truth.
Happen every day at this blog. Some acedimic is cited as the voice of reason. Things like climate, or racism, or banning ICE vehicles.
There are far to many examples like this, to blindly follow them.
Perhaps Dauber and Camille can get together and compare 1099’s.
The oh, so, tolerant left. Full of hate and rage that someone, anyone might have a opposing point of view and dare to openly speak it.
The parallels to Mao’s Red Guard are striking.
Fascists USE Education, Healthcare, Government, Business, Law, Tech, Banking, Media…to destroy opponents and steal money! Democrats are FASCISTS!
Clowns like bomb throwers. Until the clowns in “universities” return to respecting scholarship, you will be associated with this stupidity.
The time to address this was at least 15+ years ago. We are at a point where any action taken in the name of common sense, perhaps even sanity, is going to be met with severe hostility. We either stand our ground or surrender, hoping it’ll go away on its own just isn’t an option. I honestly don’t know how we shake people from their stupor anymore. It’s madness. The levels of hate and depravity coming from our left are downright medieval.
James,
I fear someone is going to do something outstandingly dumb, and it will be met with severe hostility.
And then it escalates.
Next thing you know we have neighbors shooting neighbors over what political sign they had in their yard during the previous presidential election.
@Upstate
I’ve had the same thought, and it doesn’t matter which side it happens on IMO. I am simply in awe and saddened that your statement sounds perfectly realistic to me. The thing that gets me about the modern left isn’t just the malfeasance and chicanery, that certainly exists on the right too, but the *darkness*, which does not exist in any other party. There is real depravity there, they seem to have disconnected from the notion of humanity itself at times. There is nothing, absolutely nothing hopeful or optimistic there. Even the old Libertines are rolling in their graves.
Of course, Stanford won’t pursue one of their own. They never do. Anyone espousing the far-left agenda is completely protected from any consequences for their actions. I mean Vice President Harris encouraged bailing out rioters who were burning down American cities so why should this surprise anyone ? This should be mandatory reading for all High School and College students. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
I appreciate Professor Turley’s support for free speech and his argument that he would not go after this radical professor, but we shouldn’t sign a suicide pact by supporting people that want to shut us up, shut us down, ruin us completely and never, ever take any prisoners. These people are at war with us and with freedom and we cannot just say that we will not stoop to their level.
We didn’t fight Germany and Japan by not engaging in some pretty horrific actions, we didn’t defeat the slave south by being nice guys. These little monsters in academia are desirous of our demise and if we don’t finally start to fight back it may be to late. Heck, it may already be too late as the schools are totally gone, the brain washed students are moving into businesses and our freedom is slipping away.
“Of all the women who suck up to male power, women lawyers are the absolute worst of the bunch. Desperate to prove they are ‘real lawyers’ and understanding that being a woman undermines their identity as lawyers, they throw women under the bus as hard and fast as they can.”
The left always projects.