Are Pro-Life Laws A Human Rights Violation? Roughly 200 Groups Petition the United Nations for Action

Roughly 200 human rights organizations are asking the United Nations to declare that the United States is a violator of “international human rights law” because some states have passed pro-life laws after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. Given that many countries ban and heavily restrict abortion, it is a pitch that is unlikely to gain traction at the U.N. However, the premise shows a significant escalation of rhetoric by groups like Amnesty International, the Human Rights Watch and other organizations.
The 53-page letter informs the U.N. that there are a host of barriers now in place for women and girls in the United States that deny them their human rights. Some of the alleged denials of health care are contestable. For example, they claim that there are barriers to “accessing abortion in cases of miscarriage” and “denial of care in cases of ectopic pregnancy.”
The signatories make an “urgent appeal” that “by overturning the established constitutional protection for access to abortion, and through the passage of the state laws discussed above, the US is in violation of its obligations under international human rights law.”
These include:
The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)
The International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD),
The Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT).
The International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) (unratified)
The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) (unratified)
The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC),188 and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).
While the cited states are seeking to protect what they view as the lives of the unborn, the letter accuses the United States of contravening its “human rights obligations to respect the right to life and the right to health.”
The 13 states expressly named are: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma. Georgia is also named for its severe limitation on abortion rights.
It also shows an increasing effort by individuals and groups to enlist other countries in core fights over rights in the United States. For example, figures such as Hillary Clinton have enlisted foreign governments to compel the censoring of fellow citizens: If Twitter can’t be counted on to censor, perhaps the European Union will be the ideal surrogate to rid social media of these posters if U.S. companies or court will not do so.
The letter raises a long-standing debate over the role of international law as precedent in U.S. court. Supreme Court has long debated the question with sharply different views.
In Lawrence v. Texas, Justice Kennedy referenced foreign precedent and practice in his majority opinion declaring sodomy laws to be unconstitutional. Justice Scalia shot back in dissent that “constitutional entitlements do not spring into existence … because foreign nations decriminalize conduct.”
Scalia repeatedly warned about the application of international law as precedent in U.S. cases, including in his concurring opinion in Sosa v. Alvarez-Machain where the Court considered whether the Alien Tort Claims Act granted a private right of action to individuals for torts under the law of nations. He wrote:
“The notion that a law of nations, redefined to mean the consensus of states on any subject, can be used by a private citizen to control a sovereignís treatment of its own citizens within its own territory is a 20th-century invention of internationalist law professors and human-rights advocates. The Framers would, I am confident, be appalled by the proposition that, for example, the American peoples’ democratic adoption of the death penalty, … could be judicially nullified because of the disapproving views of foreigners.
… We Americans have a method for making the laws that are over us. We elect representatives to two Houses of Congress, each of which must enact the new law and present it for the approval of a President, whom we also elect. For over two decades now, unelected federal judges have been usurping this lawmaking power by converting what they regard as norms of international law into American law. Today’s opinion approves that process in principle, though urging the lower courts to be more restrained.”
12 thoughts on “Are Pro-Life Laws A Human Rights Violation? Roughly 200 Groups Petition the United Nations for Action”
Pro-Life Values = Pro Christian Values. Yet another attack on Christianity IMHO. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
A few years ago some nitwit from the UN made a proposal for a tax on Americans paychecks. For any of you who have actually made out paychecks for employees,you know there are two exemptions for Medicare and social security. Well this guy at the UN wanted a third deduction for a UN tax for third world countries. International welfare. Fortunately it didn’t go anywhere. Could you imagine if there was one world government.
This petition is totally self contradictory. Please point out to me where it says abortion with the death of an unborn fetus is a right of all people. Who petitions for the unborn child or is their advocate. A rush to kill as defined by a “right to life and health”.
The United States has a means of conforming to International law and that is by signing a treaty AND having 2/3 of the Senate vote in affirmation of that. Unless the United States is bound by a treaty affirmed by the Senate then International Law can “pound sand”. We have so called democracies that fail to have accountability of their courts, executives, and legislatures to the people. Some nations feels self appointed courts are sacrosanct. Nothing made by man is sacrosanct and unaccountable. We almost always get into trouble when we have groups and governments that feel and act as though they are not accountable to anyone.
Thank God for the Constitution, imperfect as it is, it is still the best instrument of government on the planet.
If the uber-rich are not going to reinvest their wealth in productive economic assets, but instead use it to donate to these 200 far left anti-American activist groups, then maybe AOC is right and their marginal tax rates need to be raised back up to 90%. Freeze spending at current levels and use the money confiscated from the rich from the increase in marginal tax rates to pay down part of the federal debt.
Obviously, if Congress is appropriating taxpayer dollars to any of these 200 fake “human rights groups”, then that needs to stop.
These idiots are completely ignoring the basic human responsibilities regarding sex (as usual) and just exposed themselves to a world-wide human right to life of he unborn human being argument. I think abortion advocates just shoved both their feet in their mouth and this won’t likely bode well for the abortion movement.
Choices have consequences.
I miss Antonin Scalia.
Good to know the world is in such great shape the UN has all this free time.
I’m still looking for some benefit coming out of the UN.
I would think cutting baby humans up into little pieces would generate some angst from the activists.
Dont these progressives ever sleep?
The radicalized activists who foresee a one world global system despise the United States because of the check and balance system.
The rank and file citizen goes to work, raises the kids, catches a ball game or two on the weekend—Hangs out with friends or family. The rabid activists continually plot to take down our way of life. They abhor the individual human and his or her right to decide for themselves.
Regarding the unborn child, they are given no say in their life.
The I guess it’s time to withdraw from all those treaties
Saving lives is a human rights violation, when we have the RIGHT TO LIFE?? How can you be any more ridiculous??