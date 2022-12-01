The European Union Moves Toward a Possible Ban of Twitter if Musk Restores Free Speech Protections

We have been discussing efforts by figures like Hillary Clinton to enlist European countries to force Twitter to restore censorship rules. Unable to rely on corporate censorship or convince users to embrace censorship, Clinton and others are resorting to good old-fashioned state censorship, even asking other countries to censor the speech of American citizens. It is an easy case to make given the long criminalization of speech in countries like France, Germany, and England.
The European Union (EU) has now responded by warning Elon Musk that Twitter may be banned if it tries to restore free speech protections. At the head of this effort is one of the most anti-free speech figures in West, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton.
As Twitter posts record numbers of new users who want more free speech, a virtual war has been declared by the political and media establishment in a “censor-or-die” campaign against Twitter.
Countries like Germany and Great Britain have also moved to counter any restoration of free speech. We have previously discussed the alarming rollback on free speech rights in the West, including France (here and here and here and here and here and here and here).
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently repeated this call for global censorship at the United Nations to the applause of diplomats and media alike.
The anti-free speech movement in the United States has shifted to Europe to do what the government cannot do in this country: force the censorship of dissenting viewpoints. It is, therefore, little surprise that Nina Jankowicz, the short-lived “disinformation czar” at Biden’s Department of Homeland Security, has now registered as a foreign agent with a European group pushing censorship.
The vehicle for this effort is also not surprising. For years, some of us have denounced the EU’s efforts to pass the Digital Services Act, a roadmap for state censorship on the Internet. It is the Western embrace of Chinese style speech controls on the Internet. The chief censor in the West has been Breton, who has shown open contempt for free speech values.
Breton has made no secret that he views free speech as a danger coming from the United States that needs to be walled off from the Internet. He previously declared that, with the DSA, the EU is now able to prevent the Internet from again becoming a place for largely unregulated free speech, which he referred to as the “Wild West” period of the Internet.
It is a telling reference because the EU views free speech itself as an existential danger. They reject the notion of free speech as its own protection where good speech can overcome bad speech. That is viewed as the “Wild West.”
21 thoughts on “The European Union Moves Toward a Possible Ban of Twitter if Musk Restores Free Speech Protections”
Musk responded recently to Reuters quote,
“Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections.
Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed.”
Whatever has he found that would make so many freak out?
“. . . the long criminalization of speech in countries like France, Germany, and England.” (JT)
We fought a World War for this?!
Europe has learned nothing.
give it a couple years…Russia and China will have more freedoms than the fascist west! Remember when we FOUGHT with Russia to STOP Germany…because they were WORSE?
Well we are not siding with the Fascists German’s, EU, etc
I must pinch myself to be sure I am correctly reading that there is an active censorship cadre in the United States, something I never thought I’d ever see. Remember what this cadre has in common- they are of the same party. I’m not suggesting there aren’t exceptions, but the organized powerhouses of censorship in America are of the same political ilk. They are vile, and they are unpatriotic.
Dear Professor, Musk is not a champion of free speech! I realize that at the moment he’s a darling of the right wing but a man who bars criticism of himself is not a fan of free speech.
You just criticized him.
So far I have seen no evidence of Musk banning criticism of himself. He is banning bots and that probably insults holmes. One can go to the net and see for themselves a concerted effort to insult Musk yet the Tweets remain.
Where does holmes get this information? From the same places he gets everything else he says. What is holmes’ record? He is about 0 per hundred comments.
It is telling to learn who appeto be threatened by free speech. If one has nothing to hide they should welcome transparency.
“When the Nazis came to power in 1933, the German constitution guaranteed freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Through decrees and laws, the Nazis abolished these civil rights and destroyed German democracy. Starting in 1934, it was illegal to criticize the Nazi government. Even telling a joke about Hitler was considered treachery. People in Nazi Germany could not say or write whatever they wanted.
Examples of censorship under the Nazis included: Closing down or taking over anti-Nazi newspapers; Controlling what news appeared in newspapers, on the radio, and in newsreels; Banning and burning books that the Nazis categorized as un-German; Controlling what soldiers wrote home during World War II.”
—Holocaust Encyclopedia
The world is upside-down.
Appears to be
It should be clear at this point that the modern left, globally, are a force antithetical to freedom, period; young people are being taught to embrace it, and they are. What has been unfolding in this country just over the past few years would have been unthinkable just a decade ago. It is absolutely going to take people standing firm to reverse course. This is no longer absurd: it’s out in the open, and it’s now or never. I honestly thought the days of the Bastille were behind us. Who knew the modern fortress would be a leftist construct of money and bad ideas.
Imagine if some rich person had bought Mussolini’s newspaper (He made it into the voice of all the elements who were discontented and disillusioned with democracy) before the mid 1920s.
I imagine Mussolini and Mussolini’s followers would have acted just like the EU and Apple are now.
@Neil
You sir, are a troll.
Oops. I responded to the wrong thread. My apologies.
One man against the world — sounds like a theme for an epic novel
Elon Musk’s peace proposal to end the Ukraine War did not go over well with the EU.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/ukraine-s-zelensky-responds-to-elon-musk-s-widely-panned-peace-plan-telling-him-to-see-with-your-own-eyes-what-russia-has-done-and-then-say-when-we-can-end-it/ar-AA14L33w?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=5c8e4baa5e9f48bab48619ee3d4826d9
This relates to the topic in what way? Attacking Musk on other issues doesn’t inform the discussion regarding free speech.
I’m not attacking Musk.
On the contrary, I wholeheartedly support Elon’s efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, sooner rather than later. No one else in the EU (or U.S.) have offered any ‘peace proposal’ at any time, I’m aware of?
*in fact, I believe the EU leadership, at least, considers Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ and purposely censors such peace proposal as support for a ‘terrorist regime’ .. . which is outlawed.
Correction: here is an April ‘UsefulIdiots’ podcast on How to End the War in Ukraine with Scott Ritter.
https://usefulidiots.substack.com/p/how-to-end-the-war-in-ukraine-with#details
*Ironically, Mr. Ritter’s free speech was banned on Twitter.
Ukraine didn’t bribe the Bidens with Millions along with many others from the Billions we were giving them….to have the war stopped!
They Bribed for a gravy train of money, with generous kickbacks for donor cronies!
DgSnowden,
Yeah, a whole lot of people stood to lose money, power and control if peace would to break out.
Who would want that?