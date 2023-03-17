Cleanliness has historically been used as a cultural gatekeeping mechanism to reinforce status distinctions based on a vague understanding of “niceness”: nice people, with nice yards, in nice houses, make for nice neighborhoods.
What lies beneath the surface of this anti-messiness, pro-niceness stance is a history of classist, racist and sexist social structures.
She warns others not to fall for “pantry porn”:
Magazines like Good Housekeeping were once the brokers of idealized domestic work. Now online pantry porn sets the aspirational standard for becoming an ideal mom, ideal wife and ideal woman. This grew out of a shift toward an intensive mothering ideology that equates being a good mom with time-intensive, labor-intensive, financially expensive care work.
Pantry maintenance is a new area of racism and sexism for Professor Drenten. Before she went after domestic Bull Connors, she blew the whistle on video gaming with papers on “Video Gaming as a Gendered Pursuit” and “More Gamer, Less Girl: Gendered Boundaries, Tokenism, and the Cultural Persistence of Masculine Dominance.”
8 thoughts on “Kitchen Bull Connors: Professor Denounces Cleanliness as Sexist and Racist”
I’m sure Black women will be overjoyed to learn that having a dirty, messy kitchen is part of their cultural heritage.
Professor Turley is onto something here. This is becoming the written version of Libs of Tik Tok. What a great idea! It is sort of racist however to let other people, like the Great Unwashed, know what lefties are foisting on to the public at large. The Great Unwashed…rather apropos to our topic today.
The woke cancer continues to work its way into every part of the body politic.
The greatest harm you can do to your own case is to exaggerate it, thus giving your opponents an easy, free shot to impeach you as an untrustworthy advocate. Morons like Drenten don’t realize how much they desensitize normal people to “racism” and “sexism” by applying those labels to things every rational person recognizes as benign.
Honestly, you’ll find more wisdom from the guy that’s been sitting at the end of the bar for the last 6 hours.
If you want to ruin your weekend, know that Biden is using your money to pay for her doctorate.
There really is no limit to the stupidity of the left.
Huh? What? Having a clean pantry is a bad thing? What about brushing your teeth? Showering? Sounds racist to me. I guess the good professor has run out of things to think/write about. However, on the bright side, I am sure she is generating a lot of clicks,,,,
Amazed at what passes for scholarship these days. This is beyond ridiculous