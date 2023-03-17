I recently wrote how public educators and unions were methodically killing public education. The best example this week comes from New York where a school board committee has solved the dismal math and reading scores for children in the system . . . they lowered the standards. This is not the first system to gut its standards rather than improve its quality of education. As teachers and unions object to school choice, they continue to make the case for private education. Parents are increasingly voting with their feet. The board is simply calling the lack of proficiency “the new normal” and changing the standards. Done.
New York will permanently lower the math and reading proficiency standards after embarrassing results in state testing. It is akin to shortening the 100 yards dash to 50 yards to stay competitive on speed.
“A scoring committee that reports to the Board of Regents said Monday that they must take into account the results of last year’s tests for students in grades three through eight. Some schools posted shocking results — in Schenectady, no eighth grader who took the math test scored as proficient. And the scores for the third through eighth grade tests throughout the state were much lower in 2022 than in 2019, a result no doubt of the absence of in-person learning during the first year and beyond of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
37 thoughts on ““The New Normal”: New York to Lower Math and English Proficiency Standards Due to Poor Test Results”
Asking the fools who are lowering the standards for math if they can decipher; 1(2,3) + 0(2,2) + 1(2,1) + (2,0) or convert 1010 binary? They must be misinterpreting the application of (0), to equal pass on the pulse.
Why are we surprised that kids are failing when their “teachers” themselves are barely literate (they certainly aren’t literate enough to read the actual science on gender dysphoria or race in policing)? By giving teachers a mandate to be activists, anyone with common sense could see what this would lead to. Kids may not be able to do real math (after all, it’s racist) but they can add up to 52 pronouns and genders to their vocabulary.
Is not the key reason for this lowering of standards in Math & English the fact that black students are most behind in achievement creating a disparate impact? This lowering of standards is hardly encouraging black students to work harder and achieve more, but it is punishing every other student. Non-black lives matter.
Regardless of where one stands on education, not educating our children properly is good for neither the child nor the nation. COVID certainly put a wrench in the education machine. However, this is a much longer arc than the last three years. Dropping standards is NOT the answer. Nor is creating equality based outcomes by ridding the system oo programs for our brightest Because someone does not want to feel bad. I am personally not sure the answer is a one size fits all.
There is a far cry from poor rural and inner city children from struggling families to financially and emotionally secure children from well off suburbs. They have different needs and must be be treated individually to help raise them to the highest possible achievements. By handling it this way right now, nobody benefits except those that want it torn up and In chaos.
I have teachers in my family and it is frustrating hearing how they are trying to navigate a system that has lost its way. Everyone wants to have a say of what should be taught including parents, but these same parents did not help their children when they were stuck at home during the Pandemic’s early days. How does one determine what is taught when nobody can even agree what books should be used or even what curriculum. If one parent does not like something, do they have the right to prevent the curriculum and books that the other ninety nine parents think are good choices?
I think the first step is to ask three questions:
1). Is this good for the students and will help them learn?
2). Will this help students learn to think?
3). Are you the parent willing to allow uncomfortable ideas to you presented to your child to help them learn and think?
Ultimately it is educations job to teach children to think for themselves. Failing that, nothing else matters. How we do this work is going to be tough and take many forms including homeschooling and school choice. Mostly, it is about improving our public schools and make them desirable. Public education is a noble endeavor and should never be tarnished that is has been allowed due to politics of the few
“[A] school board committee has solved the dismal math and reading scores for children in the system . . . they lowered the standards.” (JT)
Next up: For an “A,” fog this mirror.
Then they want the government to pay for 4 more years of failure. College freshmen now have to take remedial classes just to reach 1st year standards. We must quit paying for incompetence.
…you can never help someone by going down to their level… only by bringing them up to a higher level. Jesus told the sick man laying by the pool to ‘pick up your bed and walk’ away from the pool.. i.e., you must make the effort to move away from the environment you’ve been stuck in to heal, to raise yourself up… ‘Equity..’ as this new woke perspective sees it simply wants to see the disenfranchised stay that way…. so they can continue to control them.. and now anyone who is dumb enough to buy into their ridiculous program of reverse discrimination and blatant racism…
The parents of students should be able to choose whatever school–government-run or private–that they want their kids to attend. The per-capita annual funding in each school district should go with the choices parents make. That will incentive those running the government schools to improve the quality of the education they provide. That will benefit students, parents, and our entire society. Right now, government schools are guaranteed funding, no matter how bad a job they do. Until that changes, our kids will continue to suffer and to be unable to acquire the knowledge and skills they need in order to compete successfully for high-paying jobs later on.
Welcome to equity.
We on the Right have been explaining for decades the Utopia the left preaches is an apperition. It does not, cannot exist.
The only way to make people equal, is to make them Equally ignorant/poor. The athletic analogy always blows up the leftist narrative. When is the NBA going to 15% Black? EQUITY! I’m sure the scholar Le Brone James is putting out a white paper soon, covering the topic.
” to stay competitive on speed.” You mean to stay competitive in ‘times’
“The only way to make people equal, is to make them Equally ignorant/poor.”
Excellent point!
Egalitarianism, the ideology behind the “equity” movement, was never about elevating mediocrity. It was always about destroying the most talented. Thus its expression: “Chop down the tall poppies.”
This is neither a right nor left problem. It is an education problem. How you educate and are you educating is what is important. Both sides of the political spectrum have dirty hands.