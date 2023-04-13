“You’re Done, Over, Out of the Art Club”: Activists Go Full Dementor Over HBO Max’s Harry Potter Series

We have been discussing the unrelenting campaign against British author J.K. Rowling, who has raised concerns as a feminist over the impact of transgender policies and laws. She has been denounced as a TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminist) and even the reading of her famous book series is now considered unacceptable by many. This unhinged response includes cancel campaigns against bars that even briefly show the Harry Potter game. Now, activists are denouncing HBO Max for a new series on Harry Potter in which Rowling will understandably be the executive producer.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will “cast new leads and include far more detail from the seven novels, which were often rather truncated in their previous adaptations into Warner Bros. feature films.”
Activists went full dementor upon hearing the new:
Many activists targeted Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, for saying that the company has no plans to “get into” or address Rowling’s political views. There was a time when such a position would seem a victory for free speech to allow writers and artists to create regardless of their political views. There was a time when Communists and socialists were blacklisted. Now, it is the left that is routinely calling for blacklisting of those with opposing views.
Kathryn VanArendonk, who appropriately writes for a site called Vulture, pounced on the news: “This faithful adaptation of harry potter, announced with absolutely bullshit craven disdain for rowling’s political impact, is bad.”
Rolling Stone reporter Sean T. Collins insisted that artists and writers should first and foremost answer for their political views before their art is discussed — calling feminists who question transgender policies as engaging in hate speech. Collins wrote “If you interview an actor or filmmaker or executive involved with the Harry Potter tv show and don’t lead with a question about JK Rowling leading a hate group you’re done, over, out of the art club.”
So if you adopt a feminist view at odds with transgender policies, this reporter believes you should be blacklisted and forced “out of the art club.” You art does not matter any more than the work of Communists blacklisted in the McCarthy period.
It is not the lack of sense but the lack of shame that is most striking in these attacks.
30 thoughts on ““You’re Done, Over, Out of the Art Club”: Activists Go Full Dementor Over HBO Max’s Harry Potter Series”
“Artists should answer for their political views before their art is discussed….” I bet this child doesn’t even know who Joe McCarthy was, never read 1984 or ever heard of George Orwell and never had a teacher or professor that wasn’t a lefty propagandist. This is what the radicals wanted our schools to do, this is what they have done and it seems as if they may have won. Journalism schools lecture to NOT be objective, to put your opinions into the stories you cover, law schools are teaching critical legal theory (only a germ of an idea when I was in school) and medical schools are indoctrinating future doctors to apply medicine differently based on a persons race.
Sadly I think it is over for our once great country, the left has won and the young morons have no idea what their own future holds for them. If I was young I would try to major in Chinese with an emphasis on learning how to bow.
At some point this nonsense won’t end well for the WOKE.
Beware all you leftist out there. If you step a little bit out of line like HBO there will be hell to pay. Maybe HBO instead of being more woke has finally awakened to the reality that woke don’t pay the bills. I can’t help seeing a contrast in what HBO is doing and what Disney is doing. I don’t think that Mickey Mouse in drag is going to attract the kiddies to the Saturday afternoon matinee.
The radical mob maliciously attacks those who speak truth because against such they have no legitimate defense.
Thank God that Bobby Kennedy, obviously a Democrat, is running for president. Agree with him or not, Kennedy is a smart, knowledgeable, intellectually honest man. A conversation or a debate with Bobby Kennedy is a thing of substance, not focus-group-tested fluff. Kennedy will expose the left with surgical precision for its anti-free speech, anti-rule of law, anti-truth, anti-science, pro-war ways.
Andrew,
Dont know much about him, but will be looking forward to learning more in the coming months.
I used to think he was bit wacky. But judging from what has happened during the pandemic, I stand corrected.
We should be aware. Soon there will be a requirement that a certain number of children shall be taken from their parents to be changed from the sex they were born with to the opposite sex. They will tell you that it is the only equatable thing to do. Oh wait. It is already happening. I hear that penises and breasts are beginning to show up at local landfills in the same bag with the fetuses. The new directives say to bulldoze them over as quickly as possible so that no one will see the bloody mess.
OMG, HBO Max is now on the s—t list of the left and its Dementer group. This is the same HBO that put a facsimile of George Bush’s head on a pike in Game Of Thrones (right next to the head of Sansa Stark’s lady in waiting). Please “Say it ain’t so, Joe ”(not talking about Joe Biden), “Oh the Humanity!”, And other plaintive wails come to mind.
You want to know about discrimination. You want to know about hate. I’ll tell you about discrimination. I’ll tell you about hate. Republican states are now refusing to put stand up urinals in women’s bathrooms in their Capitol buildings. WILL THIS HATEFUL MADNESS NEVER END!!!
Agreed that the furor over Harry Potter is extreme, truth is, if any number of authors were held to account for their political beliefs they’d come out as badly as Rowling is recently. Cruelty and misunderstanding run through every demographic unfortunately.
Meanwhile…, are they breaking glass on the alarms over at Fox over the Dominion trial, Turley? Did you weigh in on the topic of just how stupid it was for your bosses to go to trial over this case? Is it clear how destroyed Rupe’s going to get on the stand?
>”…your bosses .,.”
Does Turley officially ‘work’ for Fox news or is he paid by the piece?
That seems to be a point of contention for journalists at congressional hearings these days. .. but I don’t think anybody could say Matt Taibbi is ‘working’ for Elon Musk anymore.
*my precious .. .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShfGaSUAeWE
The Department of Justice says that it will seek emergency relief from the Supreme Court following the Fifth Circuit’s decision to allow parts of Judge Kacsmaryk’s mifepristone ruling to take effect.
I bet that JKR would agree.
There are only so many things any one person can legitimately care about. Kill me if I ever care about Harry Plopper.
Jonathan wrote, “It is not the lack of sense but the lack of shame that is most striking in these attacks.”
The woke mob lacks a whole lot more than just shame, and the underlying causes that are driving them are an cultural epidemic. Epidemic Levels Of Absurdities Are Infecting Our Society
This woke mob cultural epidemic not going to end well.
Steve,
Absurd is right.
Good article.
I agree. It is not going to end well.
The question I have and John Say and I have discussed it in the past, will the mob escalate their rage to the point of a Mao like Culture Revolution and results into a full blown civil war?
Or will the mob implode on itself as John Say thinks in a ugly hot mess?
Mobs like this eat their own. From the French Revolution to Al Franken to anyone who testifies for one of their fickle, fleeting, selfish causes – they are sacrificed once their usefulness has expired.
So, you’re talking about dementors but accompanied it with an image of Chromy’s Pieta. SMH.
Lol.
I think I will go out and buy the whole Harry Potter series.
Hardback, of course.
Yes, please do. She’s a pro-choice feminist.
ATS, what does that have to do with her Harry Potter books? Nothing. Are you too stupid to separate the two? No critical thinking skills.
She who lives by the outrage mob shall perish by the outrage mob.
this isn’t politics…this is FASCISM
Time to CUT OFF THE MONEY…end all federal aid to cities and colleges!
Cut 50% of Federal Spending…move 75% of DC to the heartland
TAKE AWAY their money and central POWER
Someone needs to write a book about denunciation. It is one of the most powerful phenomena in human culture. It has appeal to small-minded people by giving them a power over people with more talent, or with better character, or with good looks, or more athletic prowess, or happier families, or whatever makes life pleasant. The Denouncers really are like the Dementors in the Harry Potter books: they suck the happiness out of the world. In healthy societies, the Denouncers are merely an annoyance. But when a society becomes sick, the Denouncers come our front and center. In China during the Cultural Revolution, the Denouncers became the most important element in society, quite literally causing the deaths and ruination of thousands, if not millions, of good people. In the instability of the early Roman Empire, in the Soviet Union of the ’30, in Hitler’s regime, it was common and honorable for the Denouncers to ruin other people’s lives with a mere whisper. Now we have the internet, so the power of the Denouncers has been left loose around the world.
edwardmahl,
Great comment.
Thank you.
Yes. Your comments reminded me of a piece that was posted on Substack last week: https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/the-spirit-that-constantly-negates?r=x2nj
“[A]rtists and writers should first and foremost answer for their political views before their art is discussed . . .” (JT)
And now art as a vehicle for propaganda.
Is there any cultural institution that the Left does *not* turn into a mouthpiece for its political ideology?
Bullies only have power if we let them. Stand up to the demented woke world and push them back into the darkness from which they came.
The key word in this article is “activists”. Attempting to stir people up is what they do. Ignore them and they crawl back in the gutter from whence they came.