“You’re Done, Over, Out of the Art Club”: Activists Go Full Dementor Over HBO Max’s Harry Potter Series

We have been discussing the unrelenting campaign against British author J.K. Rowling, who has raised concerns as a feminist over the impact of transgender policies and laws. She has been denounced as a TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminist) and even the reading of her famous book series is now considered unacceptable by many. This unhinged response includes cancel campaigns against bars that even briefly show the Harry Potter game. Now, activists are denouncing HBO Max for a new series on Harry Potter in which Rowling will understandably be the executive producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will “cast new leads and include far more detail from the seven novels, which were often rather truncated in their previous adaptations into Warner Bros. feature films.”

Activists went full dementor upon hearing the new:

Many activists targeted Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, for saying that the company has no plans to “get into” or address Rowling’s political views. There was a time when such a position would seem a victory for free speech to allow writers and artists to create regardless of their political views. There was a time when Communists and socialists were blacklisted. Now, it is the left that is routinely calling for blacklisting of those with opposing views.

Kathryn VanArendonk, who appropriately writes for a site called Vulture, pounced on the news: “This faithful adaptation of harry potter, announced with absolutely bullshit craven disdain for rowling’s political impact, is bad.”

Rolling Stone reporter Sean T. Collins insisted that artists and writers should first and foremost answer for their political views before their art is discussed — calling feminists who question transgender policies as engaging in hate speech. Collins wrote “If you interview an actor or filmmaker or executive involved with the Harry Potter tv show and don’t lead with a question about JK Rowling leading a hate group you’re done, over, out of the art club.”

So if you adopt a feminist view at odds with transgender policies, this reporter believes you should be blacklisted and forced “out of the art club.” You art does not matter any more than the work of Communists blacklisted in the McCarthy period.

It is not the lack of sense but the lack of shame that is most striking in these attacks.

