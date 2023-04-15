Is Free Speech Killing Us? FDA Commissioner Declares “Misinformation” a Medical Risk

Last year, we discussed the declaration of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that censorship was needed to combat what he called the “infodemic.” It was a jarring position given the censorship of experts and scientists who have now been vindicated in raising questions over mask protection to natural immunities to school closings to the origins of Covid 19. Nevertheless, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf added his own voice to call for censorship. Califf declared that life expectancy rates are being suppressed due to “misinformation.” His call for action against ill-defined “disinformation” or “misinformation” is being echoed throughout the Biden Administration.
In a CNBC interview, Califf lashed out at “health misinformation” which he said was one of his top priorities to address through “specific authorities at FDA, FTC and other areas.”
Califf noted:
“You think about the impact of a single person reaching a billion people on the internet all over the world, we just weren’t prepared for that. We don’t have societal rules that are adjudicating it quite right, and I think it’s impacting our health in very detrimental ways.”
He does not elaborate on what would be those “societal rules” for “adjudication” of access to information. However, it holds a familiar ring for free speech advocates.
In recent months, the Twitter Files revealed an extensive and secret effort by the FBI and other agencies to censor citizens on social media. I testified on that effort. New emails uncovered in the ongoing Missouri v. Biden litigation reportedly show that the Biden Administration’s censorship efforts extended to Facebook to censor private communications on its WhatsApp messaging service.
We also know of backchannel communications with the CDC and other agencies. As officials like Califf call for continued crackdowns, there is no recognition of how the government worked to silence opposing views that have been vindicated in recent months.
For years, scientists faced censorship for even raising the lab theory as a possible explanation for the virus. Their reputations and careers were shredded by a media flash mob. The Washington Post declared this a “debunked” coronavirus “conspiracy theory.” The New York Times’ Science and Health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli was calling any mention of the lab theory “racist.”
When a Chinese researcher told Fox News that this was man-made, the network was attacked and the left-leaning PolitiFact slammed her a “pants on fire rating.”
The mask mandate and other pandemic measures like the closing of schools are now cited as fueling emotional and developmental problems in children. The closing of schools and businesses was challenged by some critics as unnecessary. Many of those critics were also censored. It now appears that they may have been right. Many countries did not close schools and did not experience increases in Covid. However, we are now facing alarming drops in testing scores and alarming rises in medical illness among the young.
The point is only that there were countervailing indicators on mask efficacy and a basis to question the mandates. Yet, there was no real debate because of the censorship supported by many Democratic leaders in social media. To question such mandates was declared a public health threat and what the WHO called our “infodemic.”
A lawsuit was filed by Missouri and Louisiana and joined by leading experts, including Drs. Jayanta Bhattacharya (Stanford University) and Martin Kulldorff (Harvard University). Bhattacharya previously objected to the suspension of Dr. Clare Craig after she raised concerns about Pfizer trial documents. Those doctors were the co-authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, which advocated for a more focused Covid response that targeted the most vulnerable population rather than widespread lockdowns and mandates. Many are now questioning the efficacy and cost of the massive lockdown as well as the real value of masks or the rejection of natural immunities as an alternative to vaccination. Yet, these experts and others were attacked for such views just a year ago. Some found themselves censored on social media for challenging claims of Dr. Fauci and others.
The media has quietly acknowledged the science questioning mask efficacy and school closures without addressing its own role in attacking those who raised these objections.
What is most striking about Califf’s comments is the failure to address how censorship in the last three years may have increased public health risks by suppressing opposing or dissenting scientific views. Indeed, just this week, a new British study came out directly refuting CDC guidance on masks and suggesting that, while not appreciably reducing the risk of serious Covid symptoms, masks may have caused health problems. Other studies have rejected the mask efficacy argument though this remains a matter of intense debate.
The point is that there is now a debate after social media companies allowed people to discuss these views and the media is no longer labelling dissenters as conspiracists or racists.
Before we continue to make these government efforts a top priority, we should have a public debate over the means used to combat misinformation and what constitutes misinformation. That should start with a full investigation of past government efforts to censor or blacklist individuals or groups.
42 thoughts on “Is Free Speech Killing Us? FDA Commissioner Declares “Misinformation” a Medical Risk”
For those who are saying that Fauci never said that masks were ineffective against the spread of Covid here it is. https://www.newsweek.com/fauci-said-masks-not-really-effective-keeping-out-virus-email-reveals-1596703. So the question is who was really guilty of spreading disinformation? Fauci’s emails came to light not by a voluntary disclosure but through a freedom of information law suit.
Speaking of misinformation…..
TAKE IT TO COURT, NOT THE INVALID FDA
Food and Drugs may not be regulated and related claims and cases must be adjudicated by courts (9th Amendment).
Article 1, Section 8, enumerates the power of Congress to regulate only the value of money, commerce among the States (merely to assure equity), and land and naval Forces.
The Food and Drug Administration is unconstitutional (as are the Environmental Protection Agency et al.).
Americans enjoy the freedoms of speech and the press, which are superior to any claims by government; the freedoms of speech and the press may not be denied to American citizens.
Courts were established to adjudicate “…all Cases, in Law and Equity, arising under this Constitution, the Laws of the United States,….”
Congress shall make no law…abridging…the right of the people…to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Congress has no power to nullify, violate or arbitrarily amend the Constitution or Bill of Rights by its acts in redress of grievances.
Private industries are compelled to self-regulate for the purposes of standardization and by the threat of litigation and bankruptcy.
Article 3, Section 2
The judicial Power shall extend to all Cases, in Law and Equity, arising under this Constitution, the Laws of the United States, and Treaties made, or which shall be made, under their Authority;–to all Cases affecting Ambassadors, other public ministers and Consuls;–to all Cases of admiralty and maritime Jurisdiction;–to Controversies to which the United States shall be a Party;–to Controversies between two or more States;–between a State and Citizens of another State;–between Citizens of different States;–between Citizens of the same State claiming Lands under Grants of different States, and between a State, or the Citizens thereof, and foreign States, Citizens or Subjects.
He is right more than he knows. Government misinformation about Remdesivir, masks, isolation, HCQ, Ivermectin, and the experimental shots they mislabeled as ‘vaccine’ and ‘safe and effective’ appear to have cost many lives. They pretend to wonder what could be causing so many young people to drop dead without ever mentioning the experimental ‘vaccine’. Could it be that we are seeing one of the results of their big experiment? Maybe. Will they learn from it? No.
I suspect we would have been far better off if we let doctors treat patients without the jack-booted government getting involved at all. Especially if they hadn’t funded creation of a deadly virus in a foreign lab with safety protocols so poor a leak was almost certain.
It seems that members of the government apparatus who aren’t merely stupid are amoral or actively evil. We seem to have plenty of all three types.
We need a mechanism for accountability. A scoreboard reflecting the accuracy of reporting. A price to pay when government agencies are caught violating fundamental constitutional rights like freedom of speech, especially when using or coercing private companies to do their dirty work so they can avoid detection.
Until individuals pay a price, financial, prison time or public notoriety of their actions – it will continue.
In 1600, Giordano Bruno was burned the stake in Rome by the Church because spread the heresy that the earth rotates around the sun. Today he would be burned at the stake for spreading misinformation, probably by the DNC. There is no difference between heresy and misinformation. They are both viewpoints that differ from the views of the ruling party.
The Catholic Church and unconstitutional FDA got nothin’ on free Americans per the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
That’s precisely why the Founders/Framers provided maximal freedom to individuals while they severely limited and restricted what was designed, engineered and intended to be infinitesimal government in perpetuity, not merely from 1789 to 1860.
Freedom and Self-Reliance (Caveat Emptor)