Destroying a Democracy to Save It: Robert Reich Calls for Blocking Trump from Ballots as a Traitor

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
The Disqualification Clause has also been used by Democrats like Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) who demanded the disqualification of the 120 House Republicans. Democratic lawyer Marc Elias also pushed this absurd claim.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has fueled these efforts and declared that “it is essential that we preserve the narrative of January 6th.” Part of that narrative is that this was not a riot but an “insurrection,” an actual “rebellion” against our country. Pelosi’s concern over the viability of that narrative is well-based as shown by a CBS News poll. The majority of the public does not believe that this was an “insurrection” despite the mantra-like repetition of members of Congress and the media. The public saw that terrible day unfold a year ago and saw it for what it was: a protest that became a riot.
Jan. 6 was a national tragedy. I publicly condemned President Trump’s speech that day while it was being given — and I denounced the riot as a “constitutional desecration.” However, it has not been treated legally as an insurrection. Those charged for their role in the attack that day have largely faced trespass and other less serious charges — rather than insurrection or treason. Only a dozen or so individuals have faced seditious conspiracy charges, which is a broad crime that covers intentionally interfering with an official proceeding.
Trump has not been charged over his role on January 6th. Nevertheless, Reich views the necessity of a charge, let alone a conviction, as a triviality.
“Can any of us who saw (or have learned through the painstaking work of the January 6 committee) what Trump tried to do to overturn the results of the 2020 election have any doubt he will once again try to do whatever necessary to regain power, even if illegal and unconstitutional?”
Reich believes that this is all that is required to bar the leading candidate running on the Republican side. Imagine the implications of what he is suggesting. He would bar candidates based solely on how he viewed their conduct in prior years as fostering insurrection.
“Filing deadlines for 2024 presidential candidates will come in the next six months, in most states. Secretaries of state – who in most cases are in charge of deciding who gets on the ballot – must refuse to place Donald Trump’s name on the 2024 ballot, based on the clear meaning of section three of the 14th amendment to the US constitution.”
While consistent with someone who warned that free speech is tyranny, this is not the defense but the denial of democracy. Under Reich’s approach, Republicans could bar Hillary Clinton or others from the ballot for what they viewed as treasonous acts. No criminal charge or conviction is needed. It is just based on “what we saw” in prior years.
Justice Louis Brandeis once warned that “The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding.” From his call to limit free speech to his effort to bar opposing candidates from ballots, Robert Reich is rapidly becoming one of those dangerous men of zeal.
43 thoughts on “Destroying a Democracy to Save It: Robert Reich Calls for Blocking Trump from Ballots as a Traitor”
I was there on January 6. The speech was so boring that many of us left the White House early. Trump repeatedly said that the solution to the problem of the totally not stolen at all election was for Pence “to do the right thing.” Meanwhile Pence’s letter saying he intended to certify was already public domain at that point. The plan for that day had been to present evidence of election fraud to Congress and demand an investigation. Nobody really thought it was going to change anything but we wanted to be heard. Because of the totally not at all FBI organized events of that day, the evidence was never considered. I’m sure that was totally not at all the plan. The place was absolutely crawling with antifa. I saw them being dropped off by brand new white sedans all over the place on January 5. I’m sure they were totally not at all being paid by the FBI. It was clear from Trump’s speech that the whole day was a waste of time. He seemed completely out of touch. I went back to the hotel and had a margarita and I never went on to the Capitol and I’m so grateful now that I didn’t. It was such a cold, bitter, miserable day that if the cops had ushered me in, as they did for many, I’d have gone in like a shot, if only to get out of the cold and use the restroom since Mayor Bowser had ordered all public restrooms closed to Trump supporters. To say that Trump’s speech was inflammatory is like saying Pelosi’s plunging neckline is inflammatory. If anything, people had been exhorted by Trump to come to DC that day and came because they had faith in him, only to see their faith disappointed. It was a mega MAGA letdown. People like Turley just can’t let go of whatever shreds of what he himself called “moral high ground” and face the fact that j6 was a trap intended to deflect attention from the totally not at all stolen election. It succeeded. Congratulations, you now have the country you deserve.
There is just one problem with calling Trump a traitor. Where is the conviction? He has not taken up arms against the United States. Yes he gave a highly inflammatory speech on J6 but I have heard worse over the past 74 years, in this country with no traitor being convicted. The Supreme Court might have some caveats about free speech but the Constitution does not. People who have run from this country to Canada to escape the draft in various wars have always been given presidential pardons or amnesties and these people were objecting to a duly legal act of a freely elected congress. It was very real to me in the 1960’s and 1970’s while in college and medical school. I received deferments but I knew if I failed, with my draft number, I would never leave this country and was prepared to enlist if need be. If I had left I could never have faced my father again (who risked life and limb in WW2 and Korea) I despise those that left and were given amnesties but I also despise the Democratic Party and President that ginned up a purported incident in the Gulf of Tonkin to launch an undeclared war and contribute to the killing of 56,000 Americans and then that same party reneged on a promise to help VietNam when they abandoned the country in 1975. That’s when I started to leave the democratic party. In my mind that party no longer deserves a capital D.
Robert Reich is a small dog with a yelping voice “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”.
Audit the vote? Thank you for your support, follow the rules, go home peacefully.
Robert Reich is an totalitarian non-thinker who would be very comfortable serving as a commissar in a Soviet style regime. He is an ignoramus when it comes to economics. Elon Musk said it best’ “You are both an idiot and a liar,” Reich reminds me of those Stalinist supporters who went to their execution while swearing allegiance to the Party. He is despicable and was the worst Labor secretary up until now! He is a force against traditional liberal democracy.
Soviet, perhaps. Stalinism, probably. A Maoist regime, certainly, with diversity, planned populationhood, planned parenthood, and redistributive change.
I’d like to know Mr. Turley if you think Donald Trump also is “one of those dangerous men of zeal”? Or does he pose no similar threat to our democracy and therefore we should be unconcerned about his actions and conduct?
“[Trump] will once again try to do whatever necessary to regain power . . .” (Reich)
You can always count on the D’s to accuse others of precisely what they are doing — and have done.
Trump used the courts to challenge the election outcome, just as Democrats have done in every presidential election won by Republicans in the past 30 years. Trump voluntarily left office on January 20 as required by law.
Some traitor.
Oh little Bobbie. I have known the pungent snot for a great many years and can honestly tell you most of his storm and drank germinates from his stature or lack there of. Ignore the pissant.
For progressive clowns, free and fair elections are one sided.
Abraham Lincoln would have disapproved of any law that barred Alexander Hamilton Stephens from serving in Congress. They were friends and Lincoln greatly respected his mind. (Lincoln said: “A little, slim, pale-faced consumptive man just concluded the very best speech of an hour’s length I ever heard.”) Stephens was a moderate Unionist who opposed succession but followed his state, Georgia, when it decided to leave the union. http://www.nellaware.com/blog/alexander-stephens.html
Finally, there is a relationship between the two commentaries offered by JT today: the violence of AntiFa and the attempt of Democrats to disqualify Republicans from the ballot. They can be captured in the overworked word “fascism.”.