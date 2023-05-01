ABC News Censors Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Before he was assassinated, Robert F. Kennedy declared that “hand in hand with freedom of speech goes the power to be heard.” That does not appear to be the view of ABC News, which censored his son who is now running for the Democratic presidential nomination. ABC objected to Kennedy’s views on COVID-19 vaccines, so it simply announced that it was preventing viewers from hearing those views to protect them from dangerous ideas.
ABC’s Linsey Davis began the interview by introducing Kennedy as “one of the biggest voices pushing anti-vaccine rhetoric, regularly distributing misinformation and disinformation about vaccines, which scientific and medical experts overwhelmingly say are safe and effective based on rigorous scientific studies.”
That apparently was not enough. After telling viewers that this is one of his most famous stances (and its own disagreement), it then censored those views.
After airing the interview, Davis announced “[w]e should note that during our conversation, Kennedy made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines. We’ve used our editorial judgment in not including extended portions of that exchange in our interview.”
Kennedy tweeted that “47 USC 315 makes it illegal for TV networks to censor Presidential candidates but Thursday, ABC showed its contempt for the law, democracy, and its audience by cutting most of the content of my interview with host Linsey Davis leaving only cherry-picked snippets and a defamatory disclaimer.”
The provision is designed to guarantee equal time for presidential candidates and does add “such licensee shall have no power of censorship over the material broadcast.” However, that does not mean that a candidate is given carte blanche and cannot be edited. In this case, however, ABC is affirmatively stating that it censored his remarks because it disagreed with them.
Putting aside the federal law, this is wrong. ABC can challenge such views, but it is actively seeking to prevent voters from hearing a presidential candidate on an issue of great public interest and debate.
It is particularly troubling after prior media censorship has been shown to have been wrong in silencing dissenting scientific views.
We have seen various journalistic and scientific figures banned for expressing skepticism over pandemic claims from the origins of the virus to the efficacy of certain treatments. For example, when many people raised the possibility that the virus may have been released from the nearby Chinese virology lab (rather than the “wet market” theory), they were denounced as virtually a lunatic fringe. Even objections to the bias of authors of a report dismissing the lab theory were ridiculed. The New York Times reporter covering the area called it “racist” and implausible. Now, even W.H.O. admits that the lab theory is possible and Biden officials are admitting that it is indeed plausible.
The same is true with the debate over the efficacy of masks. For over a year, some argued that the commonly used masks are ineffective to protect against the virus. Now, the CDC is warning that the masks do not appear to block these variants and even CNN’s experts are calling the cloth masks “little more than facial decorations.”
Yet, the W.H.O. head is now embracing censorship as a means of combating the “infodemic.” There are also calls, including from the White House, for Spotify to ban or curtail Joe Rogan’s show for allowing dissenting views to be aired on Covid or its treatment.
If there had not been such extensive censorship of dissenting viewpoints, there might have been more discussion on the costs and science behind the lockdowns. Instead, there was a chilling effect on such dissenting voices and those expressing doubts were labeled extremists or conspiracy theorists. Recently, for example, scientists have come forward to admit that they also suspected the Wuhan lab was the origin of virus but were silenced by the backlash at the CDC and universities.
It is also not clear where ABC draws the line. Joe Biden has made so many false statements that the Washington Post gave him a “bottomless Pinocchio.” Likewise, many view contested claims over climate change and transgender issues to be dangerous. Will ABC now be censoring these other candidates or positions?
As noted by ABC, the overwhelming weight of scientific opinion still disagrees with Kennedy. That is fair to note. However, ABC is now claiming the right to censor presidential candidates to protect the public from harmful thoughts or disinformation, including major issues behind a campaign. It is wrong for both the country and for journalism.
We do not have to be protected from dangerous thoughts by the media. A far greater danger lurks in the indoctrination and orthodoxy that comes from censorship.
85 thoughts on “ABC News Censors Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”
I guess I’m really old (64) as I never, truly NEVER in my entire lifetime thought I’d be hearing all these arguments to suppress free speech. The logic being used, i.e. misconstrued to support such arguments in direct conflict with our constitution not only shows a direct connection to the party currently in power, but to the ignorance of the American public and importance of our constitutional rights. Justice Louis Brandeis once wrote, “The greatest danger to liberty lurks in insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well meaning but without understanding”…
In my opinion as it relates to our current political environment, I think “men of… well meaning” is giving them credit they don’t deserve
Earlier Olly posted quote from John Kennedy. “There is no time in history where the people who were censoring speech were the good guys”. It should be recognized that the mainstream Media are not the good guys. Kennedy called them bad (evil) guys just like Tucker Carlson. Has anybody here seen my old friend John. Can you tell me where he’s gone. Has anybody here seen my old friend Martin can you tell me where he’s gone.
The state I live in, on Election Day during the primaries I can declare a party affiliation for one day. I may become a democrat for a day and vote for RFK jr. ABC will not give him any coverage and the dims will not let the big guy debate him.
Today is May 1, traditionally the day Communists displayed their might with parades, show of military dominance, and the (forced) gathering of the citizens of those Communist countries to show their solidarity. Had AOC been around at the time, Leonid Brezhnev could have just paraded her in Red Square. Alas we have Biden’s Handlers and the MSM showing their
fascistMarxist marriage while they go after our children, in obsequiousness to Karl Marx’s “Communist Manifesto”, which I quoted at length yesterday.
Some of us, too few of us, remember what the fruits of the XX Century leaders Communism accomplished in an effort to build back better™. Thus it is important today to recall the > 100+ million lives lost under Communist leaders who lied to their people with promises to create diversity, equity and inclusion for all, with cooperation of the “journalists” of those nations, of course. Here’s looking at you, ABC!
Revolutions, like trees, must be judged by their fruit,” Ignazio Silone wrote, and this is the standard the authors apply to the Communist experience―in the China of “the Great Helmsman,” Kim Il Sung’s Korea, Vietnam under “Uncle Ho” and Cuba under Castro, Ethiopia under Mengistu, Angola under Neto, and Afghanistan under Najibullah. The authors, all distinguished scholars based in Europe, document Communist crimes against humanity, but also crimes against national and universal culture, from Stalin’s destruction of hundreds of churches in Moscow to Ceausescu’s leveling of the historic heart of Bucharest to the widescale devastation visited on Chinese culture by Mao’s Red Guards.
– from a book review of The Black Book of Communism: Crimes, Terror, Repression
The example of St. Joseph the Worker amid postmodernism, transgenderism, and wokism
This is all the proof you need that your Dem party has been hijacked – Dems are censoring Dems if they fall out of line (see: Tulsi Gabbard). We are dealing with a regime that has taken the Dem name in vain – open your eyes and stop blindly supporting it. You are supporting elitist fascism with your blind votes. Abortion was not made illegal by the recent decision. JFK is dead and buried and rolling in his grave.
I have friends in Ireland that talk about moderate liberals. These do not exist, and indeed, are not tolerated, in America’s modern Dem party. WAKE UP. Get over your own prejudices and do the right thing. A blue wave is a death wave for America in the 21st century, and far too many of us still seem to think Bill Clinton is POTUS, Newt Gingrich is the devil, and you are somehow protecting something when in fact you are trading everything away, metering it our bit by bit every damn day. get out of the hermetically sealed cave you have been living in since the 90s. Obama was not a savior, and he was not even that smart, just half-melanin advantaged in the eyes of identity BS.
Wake. Up.
For over 230 years, we have used government to defeat oligarchism. The federal government busted trusts, taxed the rich, fired generals, and RICO’ed criminals to defend our constitutional republic from consortiums of avaricious and ruthless men.
But what do you do when the government is the oligarchy? What do you do when the Deep State is the revolving door between industrial, academic, and media brahmins who arrogate to themselves the authority to talk down to the rest of us?
Reagan was at best only partially successful at rolling back government, and now the leviathan is beached on the Potomac… and the oligarchs own it. They finally gamed the system.
So what do we do? I honestly don’t know yet.
I can tell you what the Romans did. In the beginning, the Roman Senate was an elite class of patriots who organized redoubtable Latin farmers to create a powerful civilization.
But success carried the seeds of its own destruction. The Senate, thanks to conquest and slavery, became a state unto itself, independent of the people. It became in every sense an oligarchy that sought only to marginalize everyone else.
The Romans decided to fight the oligarchs with a dog who eats all the other dogs. Enter Caesar and the imperial period of Rome. But it, too, ended badly. Going from oligarchy to monarchy only delayed the collapse by introducing intermediate horrors.
So what happens if the Deep State wins? They can’t. Strategically, their program is utterly incoherent. They can’t win, but they can make sure everyone loses. They can drive all of us to civil conflict and societal collapse. We’re already starting to see those effects.
The Roman Senate was doomed to disintegration or dictatorship. So is our Deep State. Can we avoid their mistakes? Help me with this.
“Montage: Pfizer Sponsors News On ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN”
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/10/19/montage_pfizer_sponsors_news_abc_cbs_nbc_cnn.html#!
In their servitude to the federal governing bureaucracy, the corporate statists who own and run ABC will do what they will to serve the medical-industrial complex’s propaganda. If the complex says the science is settled, then it’s settled. If the complex says a vaccine is safe, then it’s safe. And when the complex says it is too few who suffer medical adversities to warrant concern and that everyone should accept it and just move on, then most do faithfully oblige and just move on.
For some time now Kennedy has been sharing the rest of the science for the benefit of those interested in knowing all of the science. Kennedy will surely keep on sharing what he knows, but for ABC at least it appears his sharing has been enough. Time to shut it down so not to risk losing any further hold on its dutiful and unwavering base.
Joseph Biden is, to use the words of Don Lemon, ‘past his prime.’ His slide began in 1987–88 during his unsuccessful run for the presidential candidacy — Al Gore was the much better candidate but the Dems chose Dukakis — politics is a strange game. Joe Biden is way way past his prime — RFK, Jr. is in his prime, and it’s obvious.
The ABC broadcasting organization should be censured and/or fined by the FCC for its violations of the law.
There is no time in history where the people who were censoring speech were the good guys. Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Prove him wrong.
With all this being said and agreeing that what ABC did was wrong, it looks like the law states ABC can do this without repercussions. So what is the answer to reaching the mass majority? A considerable part of the population does not and will not research for further facts than whatever T.V. channel they are watching.
sandsgrandmother: “A considerable part of the population does not and will not research for further facts than whatever T.V. channel they are watching.”
That is a very important statement you made.