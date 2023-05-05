National Police Association and Other Groups Sue to Obtain Audrey Hale Manifesto

In March, Audrey Hale shocked the nation by opening fire at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. The police soon acknowledged that they had a manifesto from Hale on why she took this inexplicable and horrific action. We all then waited for the release of the manifesto. We are still waiting.
It is not uncommon for there to be a delay in the release of information in a major crime pending investigation. What was weird is that the police quickly confirmed that Hale acted alone and Hale was dead. There is no prosecution that will occur in the case. Yet, it is May and the authorities are still refusing to release the manifesto . . . and they will not fully explain why. Now, the National Police Association and other groups are suing to make the writings and other materials of mass shooter Audrey Hale public.
There were twenty journals, five laptops, a suicide note, yearbooks, cellphones and various notes written by Hale, 28, that were seized from the house she shared with her parents. There have been press reports that the authorities consider the manifesto to be “astronomically dangerous.”
They may be unsettling and even dangerous, but the question is the right of the authorities to keep such evidence from the public and the press. The government can always declare information to be too “dangerous” to release for a variety of reasons. However, we have a system that defaults to disclosures and public access.
The Tennessee Public Records Act governs records created by any governmental entity of Tennessee, including the police department. The law covers all records “regardless of physical form or characteristic, made or received pursuant to law or ordinance or in connection with the transaction of official business by any governmental entity.” Note the verb “received.” That would include this evidence. Furthermore, “made” would include emails addressing why authorities decided to withhold the documents.
If these are public records they must “be open for personal inspection by any citizen of this state,” and custodians cannot refuse access “unless otherwise provided by state law.”
There is an exception under Rule 16(a)(2) of the Tennessee Rules of Criminal Procedure for ongoing investigations or prosecutions, but this case is clearly not active in the sense of any additional charges. Hale is dead. The law does not contemplate that the government can simply declare that a case is forever pending as a way to avoid disclosures.
I do not know what is in the manifesto or why it is so unnerving for authorities. However, what is clearly “dangerous” is for officials to flaunt the law and withhold information from the press and the public.
However, what is clearly "dangerous" is for officials to flaunt the law and withhold information from the press and the public.
“Clearly dangerous?” Since when? This is not some one off. This is the default position for government. Control the narrative. If information is released in a controlled manner, it will always reflect positively on the administration. If it comes out uncontrolled (leaked), then they call in the clean up crew to try to get the narrative back. Either way, in the Leftist world, no harm will come from being forced by the courts to follow the law.
I would be interested to know of the writings to give insight into her mentally and mental illness.
I have asked this in the past, why are so many American’s so depressed? Is it our/their environment? Food? Family ties? Genetic?
It’’s odd the national police association is demanding the release of the manifesto when they have no problem withholding damning video of police shootings for years. What is THEIR interest in the manifesto? They don’t demand videos of controversial police shootings be released, why so much interest on this manifesto? Their involvement in demanding the release is suspicious itself.
As Turley noted there may be a legitimate reason to withhold it. It’s no mystery that there are many conservatives and christian zealots chomping at the bit to get their hands on it. They will no doubt use it to further demonize and denigrate the LGBTQ community and use it to sow even more animosity towards them. It’s what they want. State legislators are already passing record numbers of anti-LGBTQ laws to gain political points with their easily spooked and paranoid voters.
There may be a legitimate reason for keeping it from the public just as there are legitimate reasons why police keep videos of incidents involving them. They can trigger more rage and anger, especially among religious conservatives who ready for any excuse to demagogue the trans community. They are salivating at the chance to use it against that community, it’s quite noticeable.
What if Aubrey called for all trans to arm themselves and seek revenge on those who are actively demonizing them? Will that spur copycats? Keep in mind that this a very vulnerable community already suffering a serious problem with suicide because conservative and christian zealots are constantly attacking them. If they have no will to live what’s to stop those from following in her footsteps? She may have explained a bunch of loopholes that can be exploited for even easier access to firearms? Who knows, what it clear is that the only people interested in the manifesto are conservatives and christian nut jobs and zealots who want to use it to further demonize the trans community and propose more laws against them. It would be prudent for the Tennessee police to let things “cool down” before releasing it. That would be a more sensible approach on the issue. After all they do this with police videos involving police all the time.
This manifesto can also expose the problem of Christians being a big part of the problem since they are the ones who are constantly demonizing them for who they are. Aubrey may have posed a very important question that police know may cause a serious backlash against Christians and further escalate these “culture wars”. We already have a bunch of nut job legislators who are perfectly ok with more denigration and demagoguing. We saw how a Montana legislator openly ok with letting her daughter commit suicide than let her transition. Such is the danger of religious zealotry.
Svelaz, state legislation has focused on two aspects of transgender ideology as applied to minors:
1. Limiting medical interventions such as puberty blockers, sex hormones and surgery; and
2. Limiting social transition in public schools without the consent of the parents.
These are consistent with recent trends in several European countries, which increasingly view social transition of minors as an active intervention (as recognised by the Cass Review in the U.K.) and the medical interventions on minors as unsupported by evidence and experimental in nature.
There is nothing particularly right wing or Christian about these measures. They are appropriate reactions to the displacement of sound evidence-based medicine by ideology in this country, including in many of the leading public health authorities and medical associations. In time, I suspect this movement will be seen in the same way we now view lobotomies and “recovered memory”, but it will be seen as considerably more damaging because of the impact on children.
Your blanket villification of “Christians” is a clear indication of you intent in your post. Coupled with you assetion the Police withhold video of shooting (which is blatantly false) makes this response to a serious op ed piece completely unserious.
MRR,
I watched the body cam of one of the NPD officers.
Heroic men in action.
“They will no doubt use it to further demonize and denigrate the LGBTQ community”
What specific data do you think can be used to demonize and denigrate? You probably think more like her, so let us hear your vision.
“State legislators are already passing record numbers of anti-LGBTQ laws “
List the anti-LGBTQ laws.
“They can trigger more rage”
That is why you know very little. You don’t learn from experience.
“already suffering a serious problem with suicide because conservative and christian zealots are constantly attacking them.”
No. The left is busy pumping drugs into children, which might be a cause of the mass shootings and suicides. The trans community contains many unstable people made more so by your type of craziness.
If those records are “unnerving” and dangerous, they point to far more than one individual’s mental problems. The question is, Dangerous to whom? The only reason the authorities would refuse to release them is if they pointed to a conspiracy to commit more crimes.
IF the shooter owned and used all 5 laptops and 20 Journals simultaneously (especially if they are large and packed with writings) as well as most of the other material seized, then the 1st thing I would think of is a person who might be seriously bi-polar and might have been in a manic phase. If I remember she was supposedly under medical care for an “emotional disorder”. Some, despite good control, will slip into a severe depression over as short as a weekend and commit suicide and it was obvious this person had no plans to survive this event. Some will be manic and will do prodigious amounts of activity and writing and may go days without sleeping as their mania grabs total control. I had one patient who was brought in to a clinic situation and would not talk. The reason he would not talk was that once started he could not stop and was in a severe manic phase and would talk, only stopping to breathe, for hours to days. Some people grew so fearful of their manic phases that the simple threat of a manic phase starting would make them suicidal. Just a distant opinion. There are also other causes like a psychosis and such. Unknown until they look at her medical records. Occasionally people are misdiagnosed and are far more ill than the doctor thinks. Diagnosis in psychiatry evolve over time with multiple observations usually necessary.
This was obviously more than just an “emotional disorder.”
Thanks GEB, that was interesting.
Still . . . if someone is going to end their life and feels like committing mass murder as a way to do so, I wish they would do the suicide part first, saving the homicide part till later. Is there some reason they have to do the homicide part first?
“Is there some reason they have to do the homicide part first?”
Being constantly bullied, demonized, ostracized, attacked, etc. Being bullied by religious zealots and politicians enabling it seems to be a good reason why she would choose that path. Being powerless to do anything about it and finding out how much of a “message” one can send with the knowledge that it’s easy to get a powerful weapon it’s not hard to figure out why. People who are constantly bullied WILL lash out. That people don’t get that is what should be surprising, especially those doing the bullying and demonizing. They are also part of the problem.
Being constantly bullied, demonized, ostracized, attacked
Assumes facts not in evidence.
“Being constantly bullied . . .”
I have become numb to the Left excusing the bad behavior of its chosen ones — until now:
Sympathy for the murderer of innocent children is beneath contempt.
GEB,
Thank you for your professional opinion and insight.
The manifesto is being buried, as many feared it would be. Its release could damage transgenderism, reveal the influence of pharmaceuticals and detract from the gun control narrative. Were “white supremacy” at issue as a possible cause, all these materials would have been released long ago. Where are the Republican leaders In Tennessee?
One of the threads in common with all growing amount of Wackos is most if not all were shot up with massive amounts of so called Vaccines! And one of the reactions in many is it shorts out the body’s electrical system.
I think every shooter since at least Columbine was on Pfizer Prozac type SSRI dope.
https://abcnews.go.com › US › wireStory › mass-school-shootings-kill-175-columbine-nashville-98162267
Mass school shootings kill 175 from Columbine to Nashville
If a mass shooting is defined as resulting in the death of four or more people, not including the perpetrator, 175 people have died in 15 such events connected to U.S. schools and colleges — from 1999’s Columbine High School massacre to Monday’s shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.
(Chinese/Mexico) Fentanyl is fueling the worst drug crisis in the history of the US. New federal data shows the rate of overdose deaths linked to the synthetic opioid has skyrocketed over the last five years.
According to a report released early Wednesday by the National Center for Health Statistics’ National Vital Statistics System, the rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths jumped 279% between 2016 and 2021, rising from 5.7 per 100,000 to 21.6 per 100,000.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fentanyl-overdose-deaths-skyrocket-279-since-2016-amid-nationwide-drug-crisis/
The data from the mRNA Clot & Death Jab has been hard to nail down exactly yet govts can’t hide all of it.
A very, very conservative number so far of mRNA deaths in 2022, in the US was well over 300,000, 1.36 million disabled & 26.6 million injured. Gee, wonder why there’s a shortage in the US’s work force? Wonder no more.
Mass murderers seem to prefer syringes over clubs,knives, guns & even war. Bill Gates, Dr Fauci, King Chucky, Klaus Shwab, etc., all need to be taking their CV19 boosters once a day until their shots work as promised. I think.
The strength of the LGBQ/Trans political movement is stronger than I thought. Apparently strong enough to get the Nashville Police Department to avoid complying with Tennessee state disclosure laws to fend off some negative publicity for the movement. Why haven’t we heard from the Davidson County District Attorney or the State Attorney General ? Is all law enforcement in Tennessee MIA ? Thank you, Jonathn, for an excellent article.
“However, what is clearly ‘dangerous’ is for officials to [flout] the law and withhold information from the press and the public.”
I’m sure they’ll release the information — right after they release the withheld evidence concerning the JFK assassination.
“[T]he authorities consider the manifesto to be ‘astronomically dangerous.’”
“authorities” = Leftists pushing propaganda
“astronomically dangerous” = to their Leftist propaganda
So here’s the Left’s grotesque inversion: Criminalize politics; politicize law enforcement.
I’m pretty sure we all know what ia in these manifesto documants, which is exactly why they are being kept from us. Only if this had been a white male christian with an NRA card.
“… the authorities consider the manifesto to be “astronomically dangerous.” ,,,”
Hale, 28 – figured ‘it’ out. Another “Manifesto” ‘manifest’s-the-destiny’ of its Creator.
Like Ted Kaczynski a.k.a.: The Unabomber.
Only a matter of time before AI (Artifical Intellegance ~ e.g.: ChatGPT) turn upon Us.
It already tried to get Jonathan Turley.
https://jonathanturley.org/2023/04/06/defamed-by-chatgpt-my-own-bizarre-experience-with-artificiality-of-artificial-intelligence/
Technological Slavery: The Collected Writings of Theodore J. Kaczynski
Description:
Logical, lucid, and direct, Technological Slavery radically reinvigorates and reforms the intellectual foundations of an age-old and resurgent world-view: “Progress” is a myth. Wild nature and humanity are fundamentally incompatible with technological growth. In Technological Slavery, Kaczynski argues that: (i) the unfolding human and environmental crises are the direct, inevitable result of technology itself; (ii) many of the stresses endured in contemporary life are not normal to the human condition, but unique to technological conditions; (iii) wilderness and human life close to nature are realistic and supreme ideals; and, (iv) a revolution to eliminate modern technology and attain these ideals is necessary and far more achievable than would first appear. Drawing on a broad range of disciplines, Kaczynski weaves together a set of visionary social theories to form a revolutionary perspective on the dynamics of history and the evolution of societies. The result is a comprehensive challenge to the fundamental values and assumptions of the modern technology-driven world, pinning the cause of the rapidly unfolding catastrophe on technology itself, while offering a realistic hope for ultimate recovery.
62.182.86.140/main/3565000/e46bea6c8cb169041ec1f63611822e2e/Theodore%20John%20Kaczynski%2C%20PhD%20-%20Technological%20Slavery.%201-Fitch%20%26%20Madison%20Publishers%2C%20LLC%20%282022%29.pdf
In this situation delay is an end in itself. If the manifesto is embarrassing to the Left, even if it can’t ultimately be hidden the damage will be reduced if its release occurs long after the incident.
As others have pointed out, the government-media complex pushed a blame-the-victim narrative in the wake of the shooting. That narrative attacked the Left’s bogeymen and shielded its friends. I suspect that would have been far more difficult had the manifesto been publicly released during that timeframe.
However, what is clearly “dangerous” is for officials to flaunt the law and withhold information from the press and the public.
Over 5 years, we have had 4 people claiming to be ‘trans’, commit mass shootings. That’s just the ones we know about. The government’s propensity to cover up facts, and create alternate truths, the real number is hard to know.
The manifesto, most likely documents the sources of all the idiocy, pushed by the govt, that is fueling this mental illness. These frail minds have to be fed this information. It is not natural, and can only spread by artificially.
@iowan2,
The FBI definition of a mass shooting is one where 4 or more victims are shot (wounded or killed) in a single incident.
The left have attempted to game the system and numbers when they calculate or talk about mass shootings.
If we stick w the FBI definition… using the available data… the most common weapon is a pistol.
Last year, there were 23+ mass shootings in Chicago alone. Care to guess how many involve a white male or a trans using an AR-15?
(None)
I suspect that the manifesto is filled w hyperbolic slogans and a distorted view. Some have also indicated that it outlines the weaknesses we have around schools or other public buildings. That ‘gun free zones’ actually make us less secure.
-G
Ian,
Reportedly, she dismissed two other schools as being to “hard” to infiltrate and went after the “softer” target.
monument – Turley has often thanked commenters for their corrections, and encouraged them to continue to proof-read his articles.
“Turley has often thanked commenters for their corrections, and encouraged them to continue to proof-read his articles.”
In the South, Ladies of breeding are often heard saying, “isn’t that special”. It something they are taught. It replaces what they really want to say. Like, ‘that’s bullshyte’
Iowan2: Bless your heart!
We also use the phrase “Bless His Heart!” or when the person being talked of is addressed by the phrase of ” Well, Bless his sweet Heart!” noting a particularly stupid or inane comment by someone.
So often when I see some of the comments posted here I harken back to something that great American, Lewis Gizzard, once wrote:
“I know lots of people that are educated far beyond their intelligence.”.
“… what is clearly “dangerous” is for officials to flaunt the law and withhold information from the press and the public.”
Yes, especially since it was yet another attack on a religious group (Christians) and school children; the murderer was a trans person; AND the Biden Administration immediately shifted into a “trans people are under attack” mode. In doing so, the Biden Administration ignored the victims and appeared to be defending the attacker.
Agreed, Turley. Let’s see that manifesto. Like all truly virulent problems, mass shooters live on multiple levels, and are a result of several levels of pathology at once. I won’t jump on the trans train with this but I will be able to see Christian and deluded 2nd ammendment belief threads here no doubt.
What’s absolutely clear is that, since at least Columbine, shooters have created a sub culture that has, combined with far too easy access to semi automatic weaponry, put mass shootings in America on an exponential death ride that will touch everyone at some point.
You forgot the part about her records have “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”
Try and stick to the narrative.
“Exponential death ride!” Wow!
I has no reason to flaunt the law.