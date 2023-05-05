“A Prologue to a Tragedy”: History and Civics Scores Drop to Record Lows

This week, history and civics scores across the nation plummeted to record lows among eighth graders. Just 13% of students performed at or above the “proficient” level in U.S. history. It is the latest appalling report on our declining educational system — a matter that should be treated as a national crisis of literally historic proportions. As discussed in prior columns, we are graduating students from high school who cannot proficiently read or do math. School districts have responded by solving the problem by simply lowering standards and eliminating gifted programs. Now we are producing citizens who know little about our history or our values.
The decline has been blamed on the pandemic, though these declines have long plagued our public schools. Nevertheless, the lockdowns had a profound impact on the psychological and intellectual development of our students. While other countries refused to shutdown their schools or go to virtual classrooms, the school districts and teacher unions pushed for closures. In Europe, countries cited ample scientific evidence refuting the need to close schools. However, experts in this country were banned from social media and attacked in the press for raising these studies. The National Education Association and teacher union leaders supported censorship during this period.
What is even more maddening is to hear those who opposed reopening schools, like Randi Weingarten, now insisting that they were really pushing for keeping schools open despite their public statements to the contrary. As the costs of this disastrous decision mount, suddenly no one in education or the media was opposed to in-person classes.
Putting those decisions aside, the drop in scores also reflects a deemphasis on civics and history over the last decade as other subjects have been given greater priority. I have watched with growing alarm the lessons given to my own children in public schools. History often seemed a vehicle for making political or social commentary.
I have been a huge supporter of public schools my whole life. While my parents could afford private schools, they helped form a group to keep white families in the public school system in Chicago in the 1960s and 1970s. They wanted their kids to be part of a diverse school environment. I also sent my kids to public schools for the same reason. I view our public schools as important parts of our society as we shape future citizens.
Now our educational system is dropping in history and civics scores as well as math and English. We are failing our children across the board and undermining a rising generation of citizens. Yet, we are likely to see just another shrug followed by some mumbling about the pandemic. There will also likely be demands for more money despite the unbroken record of failure in many of our public school districts.
These scores once again show how educators and unions are killing public education in this country. They continue to treat families as virtual captives rather than respond to these demands for competence and accountability. Many are voting with their feet and leaving public schools in jurisdictions allowing vouchers or other options.
The drop in civics scores may be even more alarming than the declines in math and English. We can train people for jobs in this new economy. It is far more difficult to shape citizens who have never been taught about the underlying struggle and values that define this nation.
James Madison is often quoted for his statement that “a popular government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy; or, perhaps both.” What is not widely known is that Madison made that statement in response to a letter from William Taylor Barry, a Kentuckian who wrote him about the effort to create primary and secondary educational programs in his state. Information remains the paramount value in public education as well as the transparency needed to secure it.
In the same way, the farce that is our current educational system is producing a generation of historically illiterate citizens. That can only be a tragedy in the making.
37 thoughts on ““A Prologue to a Tragedy”: History and Civics Scores Drop to Record Lows”
Professor Turley,
I am no fan of Randi Weingarten, but why are you misrepresenting her position in the Fox article you linked to above? The article never says Weingarten argued she was “really pushing to keep schools open” as you incorrectly conclude. Rather, it says she understood the importance of reopening must be balanced with the competing interest of keeping people safe. I quote:
“Weingarten argued back at Jennings that she knew “the importance of reopening schools and the importance of making sure that people were safe.”
Especially in an article noting the poor state of literacy of American schoolchildren, your readers expect basic 5th grade reading comprehension from the good professor. This conclusion you drew falls well short.
(Everyone: please click thru hyperlinks when reading articles on this blog! Trust, but verify.)
“Weingarten argued back at Jennings that she knew “the importance of reopening schools and the importance of making sure that people were safe.”
Judge her actions
This has absolutely nothing to do with the substance of her position. This is about reading comprehension from Professor Turley.
Mr. Turley wrote:
“What is even more maddening is to hear those who opposed reopening schools, like Randi Weingarten, now insisting that they were really pushing for keeping schools open despite their public statements to the contrary. As the costs of this disastrous decision mount, suddenly no one in education or the media was opposed to in-person classes.”
She never “insisted” that she was “pushing for keeping schools open.”
“Judg[ing] her actions” is irrelevant to the subject of the post. Do you know what “reading comprehension” is?
Those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it. We should not be surprised if we see another holocaust, world war (which would kill many and knock us back to the 1800s), plague epidemic, etc. A generation won’t get it, and the politicians will be too busy lining their own pockets. Glad I will be watching from somewhere else.
Don’t buck the System, You simply have to Obey the current the Narrative, fight Your inner urges to deviate, tell yourself to become Numb, Comply and Institutionalize. This was all packed into the COVID Shot program.
IF you did as They asked, you should be fine. All is well, Follow the Line and stay in-between them.
Ask any kid what they know about George Washington. They will tell you he was a slave owner. That’s all they know. the dumbing down of this generation is being done deliberately.
As long as progressives are in charge nothing will change They know that retaining an ignorant citizenry is key to holding power in perpetuity. And power is what they strive for above all else. Most progressives would fare poorly in a true meritocracy. They are destroying this country piece by piece
They know that retaining an ignorant citizenry is key to holding power in perpetuity
Amen
Activate Selective Service and unleash the DI’s.
Margot,
I would agree with you . . . had we not a woke military.
As I understand it, even in the Marines, the recruits can hold up a yellow card saying they are stressed.
When I was at Paris Island, there were no stinking badges, er, um, cards.
And imagine giving these uneducated, entitled snowflakes a rifle. Looking around at the grocery store, I take a degree of comfort I am in better shape at my age than some of these high schoolers. And I know I can shoot better than them.
We are a free electorate only while be a well educated people.
If you consider Biden’s demonstrated lack of civic and historical knowledge, even for a demented person, this
decline is long, long in the making.
Is it any surprise given the right has been waging a war on education for the past 40 years?
not true
The Problem is the Dept of Education. All federal education spending in unconstitutional.
Only 5% of Detroit 8th graders read at proficient level
“Only one out of 20 students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District scored at a “proficient” level on the eighth grade National Assessment of Educational Progress reading test.”
https://www.michigancapitolconfidential.com/commentary/only-5-of-detroit-8th-graders-read-at-proficient-level
Tragedy indeed professor.
The dumber they are, the more likely to vote Democrat. So this trend will not disturb the Left.
Close. The more poorly educated they are, the more likely they will be dependent. The more dependent they are, the more likely they are to vote Democrat.
“Disturb the Left”? It is very likely that such circumstances are actually part of their plan since the same approach has been used successfully in other “Left” countries such as China, USSR, N. Korea, Iran and Cambodia.
Excuse me, that’s Dumbocrat.
Actually, the more educated someone is, the more likely to be liberal:
https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2016/04/26/a-wider-ideological-gap-between-more-and-less-educated-adults/
I’m with you, but please correct the typo in the fourth sentence (gradually when I believe you mean graduating). This is a particularly bad column to have one in.
Typo: “As discussed in prior columns, we are gradually students from high school who cannot proficiently read or do math.” The fruits of reducing the importance of the “Three Rs” can also be seen in Nashville’s The Tennessean newspaper and I suspect other regional papers as well (as well as some previous postings from Professor Turley), where such mistakes are common place.
The hard woke agenda is really the old Bolshevik agenda. They encourage turning children against their parents and then strive to make them as confused as possible with “gender fluidity” and a myriad of pronoun options that they demand you recognize. Lower test scores fit right into their woke agenda because a more confused population must then turn to the government to solve their problems and address their self-invented grievances (and it’s a catchy way to get them to vote for you). Lenin is probably turning over in his grave right now. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
Until African Americans and Latinos demand education – not equity – this will only go lower.
Florida, and the other red states who are sure to follow, will fix it so nobody knows anything they don’t want anyone to know. Their laws, based on their beliefs. We all ready have to many museum’s that show people riding dinosaurs.
I believe you meant to write, “We already have too many museums….” However, since you appear to be so sure of your greater wisdom than those in “red states,” maybe not.
@FishWings…Educational reform in Florida mandates the teaching of Civics as the paucity of knowledge in that area has been recognized. On the other hand, that which your lot advocates in the realm of pedagogy is supported by a lesbian whose ‘spouse’ is an ordained Rabbi of equal persuasion. They and their minions have already made clear their agenda for Florida, against which its government and supporters of same stand.
Based off recent IRS tax data, people are leaving Blue states for Red states so much so, CA lost $29billion in tax revenue, NY lost $24.5billion.
Care to take a guess who were some of the biggest gainers? FL was one of them.
Seems the Red states must be doing something right. Education just might be one of them.
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/blue-states-become-biggest-losers-population-tax-revenue-irs-data-shows
I would agree. Our schools (local) taught history accurately and imaginatively (in a good way) until about 2000. Then they started, in some areas, to de-emphasize the civics and history. 2010 seems about right and what happened about then. Oh, Mr OBAMA (I will transform America) was elected 2 years before and his version got taught or no history at all was taught. Best thing is school choice with all parents having the right to take the tax money dedicated to their children and spend it where it will be best used for their children. Mandate, as the new law in North Carolina will require (working through the legislature) of teaching history and civics in all state supported colleges. Warts and all. I have no fear of an accurate history of the US but it needs to be done by recognized and accredited historians (not activist journalists). States can also require the same in all schools for a recognized high school graduate degree. Lastly, pass a national Right to Work law. I have nothing against unions and would encourage anyone to join one if their employer is not looking out for them. But Unions, including teachers unions, need to get their members the old fashioned way, by working for their members. They teachers unions could also be restricted to simply wages, benefits , healthcare, security, and continuing education.
The Professor might wish to do an additional column on 2 lawsuits filed in Colorado recently against school systems that encouraged very young students to attend LGBQTA “club” which outright recruited them to the trans lifestyle. Failed to tell the parents and swore the children to secrecy. Both children ended up suicidal. Sounds very messy
Mu wife teaches these kids every day. Add in a lack if basic motor and speech skills, please. Her 14 year-olds cannot talk, use a stapler, a paper clip, or open a bag of chips. The stats quoted here really could be less than 5% in a few years, and indeed, it goes back at least to the No Child Left Behind years. The pandemic just compounded an already growing problem. Weingarten should self-immolate out of shame.
We probably literally cannot hand these kids the country or world. Those of us over 40 do not get to retire for our own sake. Gen Z is tired of old foges running things? Being the adult children they are, they’d better get used to it, as it will continue for the foreseeable future. They can temper tantrum all they want.
Given what my wife and I see everyday, none of this shocks me and hasn’t for years. The nonchalance on the part of much of the voting public sure does, though.
Sorry for typos. At work.
James,
I have a good friend who is a teacher.
She says they also lack social skills, critical thinking, over privileged, entitled, and are just plain mean.
How will the function in the real world is a interesting question.
I can only hope the current surge of parents getting involved in their children’s education, school choice, homeschooling will lead to a segment of society that can not only know how things work in the real world, but lead it too.
Thinking on it, in just a few years, these kids will be adults.
Uneducated, indoctrinated, and with the emotional maturity of 6 year olds.
The are the perfect New Red Guard.
And they would be ready and willing to commit a Mao’s Culture Revolution 2.0 here in the US.
All those who were educated outside of the public education system would be their targets.
As would be their parents.
It is a leftist dream come true.
One of the scarier notations is the rewriting of history. The focus has flipped almost 180 degrees on what students are learning. They’re learning inconsequential information as it pertains to dogma. My bet is my son is the only kid in his class who even knows who James Madison was, and that’s only because of me. I might have less of a problem with what they are teaching him if it was being taught in conjunction with the basic, core tenants of everything he needs to learn.
This is a national catastrophe. It is not on the radar screen of the unit party, nor even of parents. This is due in large part to the frog in the boiling water analogy. Just as the temperature rises slowly in the pot of water with the frog, so has the decline been slow and is unrecognized.
Difficult to comprehend history and civics if you can’t read. That’s a national disgrace.
Yes, reading is primary.