In the hilarious 1955 classic, The Trouble with Harry, a group of people in a small New England town struggle over what to do with a body that keeps popping up. In one scene, the character Capt. Albert Wilesa declares “Blessed are they who expect nothing, for they shall not be disappointed.”
President Joe Biden has clearly taken Capt. Wilesa’s words to heart. In an interview with MSNBC, President Biden repeated the same mantra that he has maintained since the 2020 election when his son’s laptop revealed an array of possible criminal acts: Hunter has “done nothing wrong.”
In the interview, Biden declared “My son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him, and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”
As with media over the last four years, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle did not challenge the clearly absurd statement. Instead, she prefaced her question by stressing that there are “no ties to you” in any of his son’s alleged crimes. That is of course ignoring the mounting evidence of influence peddling, repeated references to the involvement of the president, and reports of a whistleblower alleging the President’s involvement in a bribery scheme.
However, it was Ruhle’s shrug to Biden’s claim that was the most glaring part of the low-risk interview. There is, of course, much that Hunter did “wrong.” Let’s just rattle off a few notable examples.
Tax violations: Hunter clearly did not pay his taxes and reportedly relied upon a wealthy friend of the family to pay millions after the Justice Department zeroed in on his financial dealings.
Gun violation: Hunter clearly lied on a form as part of a gun transaction on Oct. 12, 2018, when he answered “no” to the question, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”
FARA violations: While leaks from the Justice Department have omitted any charges for being an unregistered foreign agent, the evidence against Biden appears as strong as past cases brought against others, including Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort. The emails show an array of foreign interests, including some with ties to foreign intelligence, paying Biden handsomely for his work and ties to his father. The emails also show Biden reaching out to top Obama Administration officials, including Antony Blinken, as part of this work.
What is also notable is that Biden’s claim is only plausible before any conviction or plea. However, it also suggests that we define what is right or wrong by what is criminal. That is a chilling view for any person, let alone a president, in defining the permissible range of conduct.
Most people would include the following as wrong even without collateral criminal acts (which could also exist).
Prostitution. Hunter Biden documents with astonishing detail his hiring of prostitutes and even may have used joint accounts or cards with his father to pay for such services.
Failure to Pay Child Support. While President Biden has continued to refuse to acknowledge his grandchild, Navy, his son has spent years fighting paternity and child support. President Biden has long campaigned against “deadbeat Dads,” but did not utter a word of concern when his son spent years resisting recognizing or supporting his daughter until a settlement was raised with the help of a court. He is now trying to reduce those payments.
This list does not include drug use in my view. Most of us are sympathetic with people who develop drug addictions. Hunter appears to have been able overcome addictions to alcohol and drugs as did his sister.
However, the biggest “wrong” is the one that Biden does not want to acknowledge because the President was the object of the wrongful conduct.
Influence Peddling. Both the Bidens and the media are eager to tie off the Hunter Biden controversy, even with the necessity of a narrow criminal indictment or plea. The hope is that a plea could be used to declare the matter closed without having to address millions of dollars reportedly generated in one of the most flagrant influence peddling operations in history.
The spin has already begun as pundits and press repeat over and over again that influence peddling is not a crime. It is true that it is not a crime in itself, but it is common for criminal acts to be committed in carrying out or concealing such influence peddling.
Putting aside any collateral crimes, however, influence peddling is still a form of corruption. Hunter Biden, his uncle James, and other Biden family members are implicated in receiving massive payments from foreign “clients” seeking to influence then Vice President Joe Biden.
It may be the favorite form of corruption in Washington, but it is still corrupt. It is still, in the President’s words, “wrong.”
I do not fault the President for defending his son. However, to paraphrase the common statement on sin, you can hate the wrong and love the wrongdoer.
34 thoughts on “The Trouble with Hunter: President Biden Repeats Claim that his Son Has “Done Nothing Wrong””
Hunter appears to have been able overcome addictions to alcohol and drugs as did his sister.
Hunter is still an addict. History shows that Hunter has not come close to hitting a bottom sufficient for him to seek the transformational change needed to get on a path of lifelong recovery. My guess, he is still using and being monitored and hidden 24/7 to keep is binges out of public view, with long sessions to dry him out, and make him presentable…until the next binge.
17 For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.
Joe pimped out his crack addicted son to the Chinese to get the “investment” funds because he couldn’t take the money directly himself. He even took Hunter over to China on Air Force 2 to seal the deal. Seems pretty blatant to me. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article
Please seek mental help.
The laundry list of hunter’s wrongs (whether criminal, civil, unethical, immoral, unconscionable, incorrect, immoral or …) is bad enough. For the USA president, who knows or must know what misconduct his son and his family have engaged in, to be proud of him and deny the wrongdoing … much worse that the underlying misconduct.
“Prostitution. Hunter Biden documents with astonishing detail his hiring of prostitutes and even may have used joint accounts or cards with his father to pay for such services.”
Typical of Jonathan’s vivid imagine with everything related to the Bidens, Jonathan sincerely believes that prostitutes take credit cards.
Boy, are you 1960s! Earth to Reality Check!
They do
” […] to declare the matter closed without having to address millions of dollars reportedly generated in one of the most flagrant influence peddling operations in history.”
When the Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke lived in Paris, France he visited Luxembourg Gardens from time to time. He observed the “eternal” circling of a children’s carousel. In 1906, he wrote a poem “The Carousel”. The last strophe reads like this:
And this goes on in a rush to be over,
simply circling and rotating without a goal.
A red one, a green one, a gray one flit past,
something of a vague profile hardly begun—,
And sometimes a smile comes to me,
a rapturous one, that dazzles and lavishes itself
in this breathless blind frolic…
Thanks for laugh!
The prog/left lives in a delusional universe. Communicating with them is impossible. They are willfully ignorant of any fact/reality that does not support their delusion. Why bother rehashing what we know. Action is all that is left as a means of removing their pernicious vision from consuming this nation. If we want change it rewuires physicsl action, not internet blather.j
For example.
“Tax violations: Hunter clearly did not pay his taxes and reportedly relied upon a wealthy friend of the family to pay millions after the Justice Department zeroed in on his financial dealings.”
Turley leaves out the fact that is no longer an issue. The taxes have been paid. It’s not illegal or a crime to let a wealthy friend pay off your tax bill. All the IRS cares about is settling the tax bill. He failed to report certain income which is not really ‘failure to pay’.
“Gun violation: Hunter clearly lied on a form as part of a gun transaction on Oct. 12, 2018, when he answered “no” to the question, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”
Eh, it’s an issue that’s way too old and barely relevant. The reason why it wasn’t prosecuted earlier is because those kinds of violations are not worth prosecuting. Lots of people lie on those forms, often unintentionally. They would still have to prove intent in order to show he intentionally lied. The “admission” on his book is not enough to prove he was intentionally lying. Remember he was an addict. He could have simply forgotten about it or just skimmed over the questions like everyone else does.
“FARA violations: While leaks from the Justice Department have omitted any charges for being an unregistered foreign agent, the evidence against Biden appears as strong as past cases brought against others, including Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort.”
They can’t charge him for FARA violations because he was not promoting government or represented government interests. Manafort’s activity certainly did. Turley is supposedly a lawyer, and yet he can’t make that distinction? So, he didn’t do anything wrong there.
“Prostitution. Hunter Biden documents with astonishing detail his hiring of prostitutes and even may have used joint accounts or cards with his father to pay for such services.”
Does Turley know WHERE he conducted those “meetings”. Prostitution is legal in some countries and some states, kind of. Nevada perhaps? Trump paid stormy Daniels for sex, no?
Influence peddling?
“It is true that it is not a crime in itself, but it is common for criminal acts to be committed in carrying out or concealing such influence peddling.
Putting aside any collateral crimes, however, influence peddling is still a form of corruption.”
No, influence peddling is a form of free speech. But Turley ignores Trumps kids engaging in influencing peddling as members of his administration. According to Turley it’s legal, but also a form of corruption. He has been dead quiet about that inconvenient fact.
“Hunter Biden, his uncle James, and other Biden family members are implicated in receiving massive payments from foreign “clients” seeking to influence then Vice President Joe Biden.”
So what? It’s not illegal or a crime to receive massive payments. Trump’s kids did this all the time. Trump’s “guests” at his DC hotel were also seeking influence.
“I do not fault the President for defending his son. However, to paraphrase the common statement on sin, you can hate the wrong and love the wrongdoer.”
Weirdly enough that’s how Turley treats Trump. He doesn’t love Trump, but he sure goes out of his way to avoid blaming him for all the wrongs everyone is pointing out.
The media continue to brainwash people into believing Trump is a bigger liar than Biden.
It’s dangerous and disgusting how cable channels like MSNBC have brainwashed, propagandized and radicalized their viewers.
The media continue to shout about Trump’s crimes while turning a blind eye to obvious corruption and criminality by Joe Biden, the sitting president. Merrick Garland continues to be one of the most partisan and corrupt AG’s we’ve ever had.
Trump IS a bigger liar, he’s the penultimate liar. But that’s ok. Republicans are fine with lying and deceitful behavior. When they complain about Biden lying, they don’t really care. It’s just something to fake rage over.
Provide the significant lies that affected the nation negatively.
Svelaz can’t. He makes things up. We see that with people that have certain brain diseases.
The Washington Post documented more than 33,000 lies, not misleading statements, during the trump admin.
Is the Washington Post, or CNN, or any media, actually documenting Biden’s lies, big and small, just as diligently? Including the blatant lies told daily by his press secretary? Where’s the running ticker tape counting Biden’s Lies?
Anonymous, what crimes has Joe Biden committed? List them. Pretty please.
What crimes has Trump committed. List them. Pretty please.
Whether “influence peddling” is legal or illegal under the Hobbs Act or the Anti-Bribery law depends entirely on the nature of the “pro” which is being given for the “quid” (or vice versa). What were the “massive payments” from China, Ukraine, Russia, etc. for? Nothing? Were they just no-strings gifts? Perhaps in exchange for invitations to the annual Easter Egg Roll? Maybe a state dinner? Hardly likely. Or was there the expectation that there would be a favorable “official act” from the Big Guy in return? If so, was this expectation based on something said or done by the Big Guy himself or by representatives of the Big Guy? If not, it was just “run-of-the-mill corruption”, of the kind we find under every stone in Washington. We simply do not know, and the reason we do not know is because the DOJ has either declined to seriously investigate or because they know much more than they are saying.
Turley is wrong to say that influence peddling is not illegal and Sevalez is hilariously wrong to say that “influence peddling is [just] a form of free speech”. What a laugh. But along with his Trump deflections, we expect that from him.
Anonymous,
“Turley is wrong to say that influence peddling is not illegal and Sevalez is hilariously wrong to say that “influence peddling is [just] a form of free speech”. What a laugh. ”
The Supreme Court also says influence peddling is not illegal AND agrees it is a protected form of free speech. The conservatives on the Supreme Court agree with me.
I would think that by now even the disciples would be sick of the “Hunter Biden Scandal” endless harping. Turley can’t come up with any actual crimes, but Fox keeps on paying him to pretend there’s a scandal here, so the harping continues unabated. Meanwhile, the Judge in Jean Carroll’s case showed he knows how to handle Trump. To prevent Trump from whining about not being allowed to attend trial, the judge allowed him until Sunday to change his mind about showing up–something unheard of–being allowed to change your mind about testifying after resting and up to the day before summation. Trump’s crimes are there for all to see–we all heard the Big Lie, the “fight like hell” speech on the Elipse, the MAL document theft and lies about returning the papers, the “I just need you to find 11,780 votes” call, trying to leverage aid to Ukraine in exchange for ginning up lies about the Bidens….actual crimes we’ve all seen and heard the proof of that Turley never comments on.
“He failed to report certain income which is not really ‘failure to pay’.”
Not reporting income frequently is criminal, and in this case would be prosecuted as such but for the fact that his father is a corrupt President.
“because those kinds of violations are not worth prosecuting. “
On the other hand, this hypocrite wants to severely limit guns.
“They can’t charge him for FARA violations because he was not promoting government or represented government interests. “
That might be true because Hunter was promoting his corrupt father and raking in money to be divided by the Biden Family Crime Syndicate. FARA violations are only for Republicans, not Democrats. Who cares about violations that generally aren’t penalized. We should care about crimes committed by the Biden family and by Joe Biden.
“Trumps kids engaging in influencing peddling as members of his administration.”
Unfortunately for you, your pea-brain is unable to list anything they did wrong. I think one time you tried but you showed yourself to be uninformed and you looked like a fool.
“It’s not illegal or a crime to receive massive payments. “
It is criminal if you earn that money because of corruption while in office. The Trump kids earned their money in the private sector. Don’t you know anything?
“all the wrongs everyone is pointing out.”
Your problem, besides a deficient intellect is that you can’t list the Trump wrongs and defend them. Instead you make things up and lie.
The GERBIL on this list might be similar to you in lack of knowledge, but he is more entertaining.
“Not reporting income frequently is criminal, and in this case would be prosecuted as such but for the fact that his father is a corrupt President.”
Huh? What does president Biden have to do with Hunter not reporting income and a friend helping pay a tax bill?
“because those kinds of violations are not worth prosecuting. “
On the other hand, this hypocrite wants to severely limit guns.”
Nope. It’s actually 2nd amendment supporters who have complained about the onerous questions on those forms and pushed for the ATF to ignore most of those “missed” questions.
“FARA violations are only for Republicans, not Democrats.”
Nope. They are for individuals engaged in promoting government interests and/or being government officials. Hunter did/was neither.
“Trumps kids engaging in influencing peddling as members of his administration.”
Unfortunately for you, your pea-brain is unable to list anything they did wrong. I think one time you tried but you showed yourself to be uninformed and you looked like a fool.”
LOL!! As YOU pointed out, rather stupidly, I’ve given plenty of examples. You just choose to ignore them out of convenience.
“It is criminal if you earn that money because of corruption while in office. The Trump kids earned their money in the private sector. Don’t you know anything?”
Apparently you don’t. Hunter Biden was never in office, neither were other family members of President Biden. Ivanka, and her husband were members of Trump’s administration, effectively government employees, making money using their connections. According to you that’s corruption.
Hunter Biden earned his money in the private sector too. You didn’t know that? Is that why you’re so deep in the stupid spectrum? LOL!!!
They can’t charge him for FARA violations because he was not promoting government or represented government interests.
They have emails, that require a return email from Hunter, setting a time and place for a meeting between Vice President of the United States (Joe Biden) and the “investors”. That’s proof Hunter was being paid by foreign interests, to access government agents/officials.
Meanwhile grandaughter Finnegan (Hunter’s kid) attended the coronation in England as Dr. Jill’s +1.
Joe gave his spot to his grandkid so she could go mingle at diplomatic receptions with royalty and world leaders.
Last month Joe took Hunter on AF1 over to Ireland where he was front and center with dad on a state visit/tax payer paid Biden vacation.
The Biden family corruption is being shoved in your face — like what’s anyone going to do about it, anyway?
They’ve gotten away with their family crime racket for decades. Who’s gonna stop them?
DOJ will ignore the crimes no matter what evidence Republicans bring to light.
The Fake News media will simply let Joe continue to lie.
Joe will pardon Hunter’s slap in the wrist.
The media will run cover for Joe’s lies, treason, and corruption.
And they will continue to bury Trump in nonsense lawsuits.
While the corrupt Biden DOJ continues to aggressively target and go after MAGA Trump supporters as domestic terrorists — in order to silence them in the lead up to the next election.
Sitting back in silence is not an option, people.
Joe gave his spot to Jill and his granddaughter to avoid overshadowing King Charles, and because of security concerns. The MAGA losers are seething because Dr. Jill did such a classy job of representing America. I’d like to see some actual EVIDENCE of the “crimes” allegedly committed by the “Biden Crime Family” and the “corrupt Biden DOJ”. Endless baseless claims that such things exist is proof of nothing but the gullibility of the Cult 45. We saw what the Proud Boys, the 3 Percenters and the Oath Keepers did to the Capitol–you MAGA mavens can pretend these are not acts of domestic terrorism, but we all saw them and we all know WHY they invaded the Capitol, too–to stop the peaceful transfer of power because Trump lost. We all heard the Big Lie repeated over and over again, and the “Russia Hoax” claim, but that doesn’t change the truth that Trump cheated his way into office with the help of Russian hackers and tried to cheat to stay into office by riling up Cult 45 to try to prevent Biden from taking office. Why shouldn’t the DOJ go after those who attacked the Capitol Police, broke into the Capitol, urinated and defecated all over the place and stole laptops, broke into offices and defaced the John Lewis Memorial? No one is “silencing them”, either–they are free to speak, and many of them are speaking–they are blaming your hero. Blindly believing lies is contrary to democracy, people.
Anonymous, how is Hunter Biden riding in AF1 corruption? You do know he’s still his son, right? Did Ivanka, Jared, Don jr, Eric, or even Tiffany ride on AF1? Was that corruption too?
Let’s all call this statement “influence peddling is not a crime” what it truly is, it’s an unethical rationalization If it isn’t illegal, it’s ethical.
In fact, this influence peddling scheme is awash with unethical rationalizations like “everybody does it”, “we can’t stop it”, “they’re just as bad”, “what they don’t know won’t hurt them”, “there are worse things”, “don’t sweat the small stuff”, “give me a break”, “nobody cares”, “that’s in the past”, and “it isn’t what it is”. You can find detailed descriptions of these unethical rationalizations and more at Unethical Rationalizations and Misconceptions.
“Let’s all call this statement “influence peddling is not a crime” what it truly is, it’s an unethical rationalization If it isn’t illegal, it’s ethical.”
No, it’s simply not illegal. Whether it’s ethical or not is entire dependent on the context of what is being done. Influence peddling is also protected speech accordingly based on several rulings by the Supreme Court. Citizen’s United is one case supporting that interpretation.
You can say it’s unethical, immoral, etc. but it’s still not illegal or a crime. That’s the only rationalization that matters to those who engage in it.
Until Republican AND democrats choose to crack down on that behavior it won’t change.
“And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.” What does that mean? If he didn’t feel proud of him he couldn’t be doing the magnificent job he is doing of destroying the country?
My apologies. I must have missed it. Is it possible to avoid the crime of money laundering related to this litany?
As long as the mentally ill single progressive women can get 36 week abortions and it is legal to sterilize (either through surgery or puberty blockers) progressive transgender children – biden is safe.