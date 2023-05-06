“No Ties to You”: MSNBC Host Spins Possible Hunter Biden Charges In Rare Interview With President

Last night, President Joe Biden did what is a relatively rare thing. He sat down with an actual reporter ostensibly to answer questions. While earlier promising a “major press conference” for the media as a whole to ask him questions, Biden instead did a low-risk interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. In the interview, Ruhle briefly touched on the possible criminal charges awaiting Hunter Biden. Despite reports of a whistleblower alleging a bribery scandal involving the President, Ruhle assured the President (and the viewers) that the still unknown charges will involve “no ties to you.” Moreover, the interview is most interesting in what was not addressed. It was a vivid example of what I previously called “the art of scandal implosion.”
During an interview with MSNBC Ruhle asked, “Sir, there is something personal that’s affecting you. Your son — while there [are] no ties to you — could be charged by your Department of Justice. How will that impact your presidency?”
Biden answered, “First of all, my son’s done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him. And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”
Note the framing: it is a “personal” not a “criminal” matter for the President that involves only his son. We still do not know what the charges might be, though there have been steady leaks indicating that the Delaware U.S. Attorney is focusing on tax and gun charges.
Yet, there are mounting allegations over the President’s involvement his son’s influence peddling and recent allegations of potential criminal conduct by the President. It would seem worthy of some inquiry or curiosity.
This framing is only possible because the Justice Department and the media have worked tirelessly to avoid ties between Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings and the President. While influence peddling may not be a crime in itself, it often involves crimes to cover up the schemes from tax violations to false statements to unlawful financial transfers.
Last year, I wrote about a shift in the media after it was forced to belatedly acknowledge the authenticity of the Hunter Biden laptop:
“Due to the continued work of a small number of media outlets like the New York Post, it is no longer possible to bury the story or continue the false claim that it is “Russian disinformation.” The hope now appears to be a “controlled demolition” where Hunter is indicted on limited grounds without causing collateral damage to the political and media establishment. Scandal implosion is as much an art as it is a science and could be the most brilliant achievement in this ongoing scandal.”
This effort has been greatly advanced with the help of Attorney General Merrick Garland who has inexplicably refused to appoint a special counsel despite mounting evidence of influence peddling by the Biden family with Joe Biden as the object of those efforts.
Garland has effectively blocked the risk of a report on the extensive influence peddling, including the repeated references to President Biden as the “Big Guy” in emails who stood to gain from a 10 percent cut on a deal with a Chinese energy firm as well as other benefits. Emails also refer to Hunter Biden paying portions of his father’s expenses and taxes. Witnesses have come forward that directly link the President to these deals.
Yet, none of that remotely interests reporters and MSNBC is not alone. The media continues to struggle to avoid even referencing the allegations against the Bidens. NPR had to correct a story that attempted to dismiss the entire laptop story as disinformation even after media acknowledged the authenticity of the laptop.
This is why the narrow focus of the Justice Department is critical to imploding this scandal.
Indeed, in the various leaks from the Justice Department on the Hunter Biden investigation, there has been a conspicuous omission of one possible charge: a FARA violation for being an unregistered foreign agent. As I noted last week, a criminal charge may be the best option for the Bidens if it can be confined to tax and gun charges and avoid Hunter’s influence peddling efforts.
The MSNBC interview captures the developing spin. If Hunter is charged, it will be treated as a closed and confined matter with nothing to do with Joe Biden. Indeed, with the allegations of at least two whistleblowers, the Biden team likely wants a quick resolution to declare the case closed. Once they secure some “capstone” charge, they and the media can declare the matter as investigated and old news.
That strategy is certainly more difficult after the GOP takeover of the House and the committees investigating these deals and transactions. However, removing the threat of criminal investigations into the influence peddling would control the damage going into the 2024 election.
Many Democrats and reporters have insisted that influence peddling is not a crime as part of this spin. However, it is corrupt and should be a focus of the media. It certainly was during the Trump Administration when every deal by Trump family members was exhaustively and breathlessly covered. I supported such scrutiny of the Trumps, but marvel at the distinct lack of interest now in such deals by the Biden family.
In the end, this is all about a talking point. This week, new evidence showed that former CIA acting Director Mike Morell sold the now debunked letter of 51 former intelligence officials on the Hunter Biden laptop as an effort to give Biden a “talking point” in the campaign. MSNBC just field tested the new such talking point in preparing for possible charges of Hunter Biden.
Of course, MSNBC cannot take credit for this effort. It is an all-hands on deck effort. The President will continue to be protected by a cocoon of media with little interest in millions of dollars that may have gone to the Biden family in raw influence peddling.
While MSNBC and other media immediately jumped on the whistleblower story on the Ukraine telephone call from the outset, the Biden whistleblower has received a fraction of the attention.
That is why it was hardly surprising that Ruhle also did not press Biden on his continued false claims of not knowing anything about his son’s business interests despite pictures and a tape recording that clearly refute those denials.
Ruhle also ignored Biden’s absurd claim that Hunter did “nothing wrong.” Obviously, he has done a great number of “wrong things” from tax violations to gun violations to prostitution violations to a massive corruption scandal. Yet, once again, Biden went unchallenged. There was not even the slightest pushback to ask if Biden seriously did not view these actions as wrong in any way.
That would defeat the implosion strategy to bring down this scandal without collateral damage to the Bidens and the media.
21 thoughts on ““No Ties to You”: MSNBC Host Spins Possible Hunter Biden Charges In Rare Interview With President”
Biden being “grilled” on MSNBC is like the Pope being “raked over the coals” on Vatican TV.
ChatMSNBC
You should stop referring to stenographers as reporters and journalists.
Adam Klasfeld (Law and Crime News):
So, there is evidence for commission of rape and support for the defamation case?
Yes.
If nothing is a crime to say, then why are people treated like cdriminals (sometimes by the press, ironically) for what they say? Why do some people think it is their place to come down on you an harrass you for saying or doing something that is not a crime?
This was not a “low-risk interview,” it was a no-risk interview. Years ago MSNBC traded journalistic integrity for access to power, and that’s the channel all corrupt politicians go to to whitewash their crimes. MSNBC is a laundromat for the Democrat party. As soon as you see a Dem giving an interview on MSNBC, you know they’re backed into a corner and this is their last hope of squirming out of trouble. Biden might as well have a big “GUILTY” sign on his head now.
Of course there was no push back. The mainstream media is well trained and disciplined like the good little obedient communists they are “Reporters ??? Please………….
“Your son — while there [are] no ties to you . . .”
Except for the fact that the son was the bagman for the father and his kleptocratic family.
“Democrats really are morally challenged.”…….errrr no!
Morals are never a challenge to Democrats….not even a bump in the road to them.
But you got the rest right!
I don’t care about msm…but a totally corrupt DOJ, FBI, CIA, IRS, ETC is country ending
Turley’s analysis seems reasonable but he ignored one very big consequence of the purported “capstone” indictment (or information) to which Hunter Biden will plead guilty. We’re unsure of what a capstone plea might be but it sounds like what also is called an omnibus agreement. Essentially, these are brief descriptions of covered conduct over a period of time usually dating back five years from the date of execution. In return for a plea of guilty to the specific code violations, the government agrees not to prosecute any other criminal acts – known or unknown – that may have occurred during the same time frame. In theory, an omnibus plea deal is supposed to focus on the major crimes and in return for a guilty plea to them, the government waives its right to prosecute lesser and included violations. These deals were originally intended for complex crimes – financial frauds by corporations, multiple murders by mobsters, etc. – the idea being save time and money trying to prove the marginal cases in return for obtaining guilty pleas to the main events. OK, so what’s the big consequence that Turley ignored with such a deal for Hunter Biden? Should he accept such a deal, and assuming the deal is constructed in the normal fashion by career attorneys at Justice, Hunter Biden may be required to cooperate in telling the government all he knows about the crimes to which he is pleading guilty. Now that would be some story! But, here again, a corrupt Justice Department could conveniently omit such a provision. That leaves one more big consequence. An omnibus or capstone plea deal provides a de facto immunity on the subject for all other crimes in the same period – known and unknown – that the defendant may have committed or known about. So, when Hunter Biden is called before the House to explain all of this, he cannot legally take the Fifth because he has immunity from prosecution. And yes, a corrupt Justice Department can also omit the non-pros agreement for crimes committed during the past five years or whatever the scope of the agreement might be but if it does this, a new administration and a new attorney general might decide to prosecute those crimes. All things considered, Hunter Biden has been check-mated.
Please cite the “Capstone” statute [Capstone plea] you refer to for us.
Or are you defining the term Capstone as an Encompassment?
Hunter and Joe Biden have several violations under the:
The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)
and considering the Content of the Laptop: GENERAL RECORDS SCHEDULE 6.1
A Resource Guide to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwjLxJ_h6eD-AhVeQjABHY7NBtIQFnoECEMQAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Fspotlight%2Ffcpa%2Ffcpa-resource-guide.pdf&usg=AOvVaw07IeWh-VPaQUgOrZzZFbSY
GENERAL RECORDS SCHEDULE 6.1
GRS 6.1, Email and Other Electronic Messages Managed under a Capstone Approach
https://www.archives.gov/records-mgmt/grs/grs06-1-faqs.html
Curious: There is no definition that I’m aware of for “capstone” pleas, which is why I placed the word in quotes and remarked that it sounded similar in description to what sometimes is called an omnibus agreement in which the government accepts a plea of guilty to some but not all crimes. In theory, it’s a win-win for both parties because the government avoids a costly and time-consuming trial while the defendant gets a walk on some of the lesser criminal acts. The problem with such a deal in this case is as you point out, the main crimes may be bargained away while simple crimes are accepted and in return the defendant winds up with a non-prosecution agreement for his other crimes. In some agreements, this may include all relevant crimes committed by the defendant during some fixed period like five years. My point was that a corrupt Department of Justice might think it’s brooming the big charges like the ones you’ve mentioned by cutting a deal on the lesser crimes only to find that a new administration and AG might decide to prosecute them. Also, it provides no Fifth Amendment protection for the defendant who, once immunized from prosecution, must answer House members when testifying. Even a pardon by daddy POTUS cannot prevent the House from subpoenaing Hunter Biden to tell all he knows under oath or face criminal and civil contempt charges. Thanks for the info on those key potential charges.
Mainstream “news” is now just alternate-reality nonsense.Whether it’s CNN, MSNBC, FOX, or any of the broadcast networks, it all bears more resemblance to fiction than nonfiction, with writers working on the plot, and news reporters being more like actors that have familiarized themselves with the script, practiced their lines and how to deliver them, and basically assumed their roles as PERFORMERS. The movie, Network, is no longer satire.
Relying on ANY media at this point to make your voting decisions at this point is a no-go. We are being manipulated by various ideologies that have an agenda driving them in place of the honest reporting of unbiased truth. The best we can do is observe actual events and FACTS and draw conclusions within the parameters of our owm moral core.
I also saw the clip where the “reporter” frames the question with such biased and benign wording as to almost be a press release by Biden. How is it possible to claim, at this point, that the allegations have nothing to do with Joe Biden? How does a “reporter” not follow up when the demented liar states that Hunter has done nothing wrong and it only gives him more faith in his kid?
Framing is one of the left’s most powerful tools in it’s censorship arsenal. There is outright censorship, spiking of stories, ignoring stories (as NPR did by claiming the laptop was boring and therefore they would not cover it) and of course framing. Watch any Chuck Todd-like show and compare how the questions are framed vis a vis questions directed to Republicans. The difference can be said to be the difference between a sneer and a smile. The left interviews Democrats the way a grandmother would interview a 5 year old, “hey sweetie, if you didn’t eat the cupcakes then why is there frosting on your face” -5 year old, “it just got there”-grandma, “ok, let’s go have some soup”.
Obviously the Bidens are lying like the grifters that they are.
Ruhle and the media are lying for personal advancement and partisan politics.
But the majority of Democratic voters are either indifferent or wilfully ignorant.
Democrats really are morally challenged.
They subscribe to an ethical religion as in relativistic or selective, thus the majority of wars in the 20th and 21st centuries, redistributive change, diversity (e.g. racism, sexism), progressive transgender (e.g. homosexual) conversion experiments, abortion, etc.