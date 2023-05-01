Hunter’s Collapsing World: Why a Criminal Plea Could Now be the Best Option for the Bidens

Below is my column in The Hill on the hearing today in Arkansas involving Hunter Biden and his daughter Navy Joan. President Joe Biden and the First Lady have refused to acknowledge their grandchild and her father is opposing her using the family name. A court will now have to decide whether this child can call herself a Biden and whether her father can reduce his level of financial support.
This week, Hunter Biden’s defense team traveled to Delaware seeking an update on the federal criminal investigation that has dragged on for almost five years. The reason seems clear: Time is running out on Hunter and the Biden family.
After years of delaying disclosures and admissions, Hunter could now be pushing to cap off the criminal side of the scandal before more information is released in Arkansas and Washington. For the White House, even a criminal plea is preferred if they can avoid one particular claim — and they may be succeeding.
For years, the Bidens have worked (with the media’s help) to delay any recognition of the influence peddling and corruption that may be revealed on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Even this week, in child support proceedings in Arkansas, Hunter’s counsel continued to refuse to admit ownership of the laptop abandoned at The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Del., in April 2019.
It won’t work any more than his long refusal to acknowledge his fathering of his four-year-old child, Navy. Just as Hunter could not deny DNA, forensic and other evidence will soon make his laptop denials untenable in proceedings in which he and his counsel are required to tell the truth.
These proceedings are now colliding for the Bidens.
With the laptop being raised in Arkansas and being investigated in Washington by House committees, time is up and the Biden team knows it. An establishment of the laptop’s authenticity in one forum could produce cascading effects in the other forums.
There has already been a recent shift to a scorched-earth strategy, including reportedly threatening possible witnesses and calling for the IRS to investigate critics.
New leaks from the Justice Department investigation have indicated that prosecutors are considering four charges: two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, a single felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes and a potential felony count on falsifying a form linked to a gun permit.
Those four charges could well result in jail time, but the situation is likely to get worse for Hunter if the House reveals new evidence of foreign dealings and payments. That is why a capstone plea could control the damage for both Hunter and his father. A capstone is designed to protect against erosion and even help to hold together an arch that might otherwise collapse. This capstone plea could avoid a worse scenario (and charge) that would undermine years of denials by both Bidens.
However, there was one conspicuous omission from the list of potential charges that may also indicate a reason to push toward a plea. There is no mention of a charge as an unregistered foreign agent under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA). The Justice Department aggressively used this charge against Trump figures like Paul Manafort and, if the same standard is applied, it is hard to see the basis for discarding the charge in the Hunter Biden case.
The laptop shows emails from various foreign sources, including some with close connections to foreign governments and intelligence services. There are also records of visits of clients and business associates to the White House as well as pictures with then-Vice President Joe Biden. Finally, there are emails showing Hunter reached out to high-ranking officials like Antony Blinken for “advice.” Now our secretary of state, Blinken was then deputy secretary of state.
However, a FARA charge would be embarrassing to both President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland. The claim that the president’s son was acting as a foreign agent would put a spotlight on the millions of dollars raised in alleged influence peddling.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky) has claimed that up to 12 Biden family members may have benefited from these foreign payments. Joe Biden was the object of that influence peddling, and the question would become what these foreign interests were seeking to get from their payments. Moreover, the most obvious reason not to register as a foreign agent was to conceal these dealings and avoid scrutiny over influence peddling.
While Democrats are now emphasizing that influence peddling is lawful, it is also clearly a form of corruption worthy of investigation. What’s more, efforts to conceal influence peddling are often criminal acts, including FARA violations. A criminal charge could put such motives before a jury — and the American public.
For Garland, a FARA charge would be equally embarrassing. The attorney general has refused to appoint a special counsel despite repeated references to the president as a possible recipient of these funds. There are even instructions to Hunter associates to use code names for Joe Biden like “the Big Guy” and “Celtic.” Some of us have criticized Garland for ignoring the undeniable need for a special counsel.
Capping off the scandal with a plea to a couple of tax charges and a gun form charge would minimize the damage before the 2024 election.
What happens then is anyone’s guess. As a first offender, Hunter could plead out such charges to minimal jail time. These are federal charges, so Joe Biden could pardon his son. Presidential pardons have a long and checkered history, including presidents using the power to benefit family members and political donors.
Notably, when President Clinton abused this power by pardoning his half-brother, he waited to do so until he was leaving office. Indeed, a criminal charge could create a weird end-game option for Biden. Hunter could wait to plead guilty. If he is not reelected, Biden could issue a Clintonesque pardon for Hunter on his way back to Delaware.
The pressures on the Bidens are both real and rising. With both the Arkansas court and the House committees threatening greater public disclosures, a bill is coming due, and the interest will only mount in the coming weeks.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
43 thoughts on “Hunter’s Collapsing World: Why a Criminal Plea Could Now be the Best Option for the Bidens”
From the linked article: “he is a person with unimpeachable integrity and ethics.”
Criticism of Garland?
Hunter Biden? nothing better too do. Is he running for office? Is guilt by association meaningful to only the weakest of minds? Did Hunter rape someone in a dressing room? Did he conspire to overthrow an election? No but we know someone who did. But let’s talk about Hunter…
Acromion. The charge of rape against Trump is been brought by a women that said the rape happened thirty years ago. If questioning the outcome of an election were a crime there would be a lot of Democrats who would be in jail. I understand. You don’t want to talk about Hunter receiving millions from the Communist government of China because it’s no big deal.
I used to ask myself: doesn’t Turley have ANY shame–or does he just need money this badly. Hey, members of Cult 45, can you spot the qualifiers in the following passage?: “For years, the Bidens have worked (with the media’s help) to delay any recognition of the influence peddling and corruption that MAY BE revealed on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Even this week, in child support proceedings in Arkansas, Hunter’s counsel continued to refuse to admit ownership of the laptop abandoned at The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Del., in April 2019.” Hunter Biden is under no obligation to “admit” anything, especially in the context of being accused of a crime, which Turley, who allegedly is a law professor, knows damn good and well. And, Turley isn’t even saying there IS either influence peddling or corruption–“may be” does not equate to “is”. And, of course, another item on the assignment list is to get in digs at mainstream media. With these shaky premises as a foundation, Turley’s little piece continues as if there are no qualifiers. I read no further. I didn’t need to. This is a clear example of Fox’s agenda which relies on the disciples failing to see that even Turley can’t factually claim that there is either influence peddling or corruption–but do the disciples understand this? No, they don’t:
I don’t usually address the Professor directly, but come on Jon: do you honestly think any of these people any longer have our best interests in mind? This is what ‘Zeitgeist” warned about, only flipped. You are whistling in the dark, my friend. Nevertheless: if Republicans, Independents, Libertarians – anyone outside of the Dem regime decide to actually join forces – the modern Democratic party will be a triviality and a footnote, and they know it. Unless you are fully brainwashed by party, that makes sense, and your survival might just depend on it. For Pete’s sake, get over your own prejudices. That is all that is standing in the way.
By the way, today is May 1st and Biden’s new rules for mortgages goes into effect and for those of you that are unaware of these new rules what it comes down to is that if you have good credit you will pay more for a mortgage than someone with bad credit. Let that sink in for a minute. People with good credit will be paying more to help people with bad credit???? Come on Svelaz and “Anonymous” try defending this absurdity.
You or your kids work hard, do the right thing, pay off all bills on time, save money for a down payment and they get penalized in order to help the losers that didn’t save, didn’t pay bills on time and did not work the extra shifts. This is the continuation of redistribution of money from the producing class to the lazy class. From the kids that went to work, saved, got married and then had kids to those that took off a few years, didn’t get married and had three kids “on their own”. It is like they don’t remember 2008.
Hullbobby, you’re off topic.
But to your point…
The mortgage rule is convoluted. There’s a chart on whether you pay a premium or discount based on the loan to mortgage value and your credit rating.
So if you have good credit, depending on your LTV of the mortgage, you could either be paying a premium or the same rate.
Like if you own 70% of the house, you get the same rate, no premium. However if you put down 20% you pay a premium. If you pay slightly more down… no premium. The idea is the hit those home buyers who put down 20% which is the most common group.
If you save more and buy later.. you’d get a better rate. Of course every time you refi… you pay this penalty.
Poor Joe. What a son he wrought. No one would ever wish it on their worst enemy.
Ron, stop being so naïve, Joe has made millions off of his poor put upon son. Don’t be a fool…or a partisan hack.
Ron, you forgot the sarcasm tags. Again…
-G
Ian, I didn’t think they were needed, but thank you for reminding me to consider it next time.